“Sarah Paulson won her first Tony Award for lead actress” links
  • June 17, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

More fashion pics from the Tony Awards – Sarah Paulson looked amazing (minus the bows), and she picked up her first Tony, as did Jeremy Strong. [Just Jared]
Why was Kenya Moore suspended from RHOA? [Socialite Life]
I might have to resubscribe to ESPN+ to watch Serena Williams: In the Arena, her latest eight-part docuseries. [LaineyGossip]
Variety breaks down the best Disney fathers. [OMG Blog]
Andrew McCarthy, The Brat Pack and the wrong framing. [Pajiba]
Kerry Washington’s business skort is surprisingly great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Alicia Keys wore Gucci to the Tonys. [RCFA]
Gordon Ramsay was injured in a bike accident. [Seriously OMG]
How much plastic surgery has Lisa Rinna had? [Starcasm]
Miley Cyrus couldn’t drive for three days after one puff of her mom’s weed. [Hollywood Life]
Is John Mulaney married again? [Buzzfeed]

5 Responses to ““Sarah Paulson won her first Tony Award for lead actress” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    It’s wild to see that Andrew McCarthy is almost exactly like his character in Pretty in Pink: an insecure, whiny baby looking for outer validation

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      June 17, 2024 at 12:56 pm

      ROFLMAO! Why are you trying to hurt me? But he was so dreamy. I was ready to forgive Blane anything while secretly lusting for Steph and knowing Duckie was my soulmate.

      Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      June 17, 2024 at 1:04 pm

      Andrew McCarthy plaus the same exact character in every film he makes..how is that acting?

      Reply
  2. bettyrose says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    I’m picturing Sarah Paulson hittin’ the town after with BFF Pedro P.

    Reply
  3. Hannah1 says:
    June 17, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Almost works, but nope on that length as business attire (on anyone)

    Reply

