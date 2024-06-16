Duchess Meghan sent ARO raspberry jam & dog biscuits to Nacho Figueras

It’s been more than a month since a celebrity posted their American Riviera Orchard jam-baskets from the Duchess of Sussex. Those jam-baskets went out throughout April, then they stopped when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had other things on their plate – Harry went to London for an Invictus service, then Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria for a “quasi-royal tour.” Since all of that happened in May, it’s been pretty quiet in the royal court of Montecito. I have been waiting and hoping for a real American Riviera Orchard launch, to the point where I’ve wondered if Meghan hit pause because of all of the shenanigans across the pond.
Well, that all changed this weekend, when Nacho Figueras suddenly posted some new ARO products on his Instagram Stories. It looks like Meghan didn’t just make strawberry jam, she also made raspberry jam and fancy dog biscuits. She sent jars of both to Nacho and Delfina, and Nacho was the one who posted them. Nacho and Delfina are ride-or-die for Meghan. Nacho really is the brother Harry never had.
Anyway, are we ever going to be able to buy any of this stuff? I want to buy jam which will bring down the monarchy! I want to taste a jam flavored with the tears of the British royalists. I also hope Meghan remembers that cats need treats too!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Nacho’s IG.
My wallet and I are anxiously awaiting the official launch of ARO!!
Me too! I was certain something would launch before the end of May. Please take our money, Madame Duchess!
Also wanted to mention Nacho’s dog is a natural supermodel. So elegant!
It’s a sight hound thing. They always look elegant (and are actually pretty goofy).
Uh oh let the how dare she upstage our darling English rose with this. She must have forced poor Nacho to do this! Yes don’t forget the kitties they have treat needs too. Can’t wait to order some jam.
The fail reported on dog biscuits and ranted about dog biscuits upstaging Katiekins. You can’t make their stupidity up.
If you can be upstaged by a dog biscuit, you should just stay home.
If the verifiable first appearance in half a year of someone, who is supposedly globally beloved, was away fighting cancer, and who cheered an entire nation by waving for 20 minutes with her also previously missing kids was upstaged by an Instagram post of dog biscuits from another country, it’s not the dog biscuits. The BM really have to come to terms with the fact that the BRF are just not as important as they report. Just because they keep saying stuff does it make it true.
Dee, exactly.. That’s why it’s so funny!
“If you can be upstaged by a dog biscuit , you should just stay home ” . @Equality. A truer word was never spoken. An ocean away ,living their own lives and doing something wholesome ..and they still can’t stop breathing down their necks . I wish Meghan would restart her social media pages with millions of followers. I dont now why they care how something looks or how these people react .
Honestly, if they did time it this way deliberately, I love that for them. I love the idea of them being that petty without having to say a single word to the press.
But I AM petty, so I would like it.
Quite ironic considering the day was suppose to be about King Charles.
No one told the fail or telegraph apparently. They have been beside themselves! Mean Instagram dog biscuits upstaging “cancer-stricken” Kate’s return!
She may just be sending small gifts to her friends with the branding of the company, that she really doesn’t have any intention on mass producing but just wants to keep the name out there. But yeah I would love to see what the product list is going to be soon. Also, if the British media is complaining about this it’s because they’re obsessed with Harry and Meghan and decided to write numerous articles about stealing the spotlight or whatever nonsense of the day they’ve concocted to explain how the entire world not prioritizing the BRF is somehow shocking and inappropriate.
Exactly.. Gifts to friends. My thought too
This👉🏼 “I want to buy jam which will bring down the monarchy! I want to taste a jam flavored with the tears of the British royalists!”
Can’t wait to place my order and contribute to their downfall. The timing for Nachos post was perfection🙌🏼.. I think his post got more views, likes and shares than that birthday party thing did. (Love that the slimmed down Monarchy got the slimmed down crowds with more protestors than supporters.) I’m beginning to believe the 🌞 Sun only shines on Prince Harry’s events in that country, love that it rained on their parade.
The British press is crying about Meghan trying to upstage Kate’s return by “launching two new products” hours before Trooping. At this point I think Meghan is actually trolling the British press and I believe if Nacho hadn’t posted this the DM would have published “exclusive” photos of Meghan out and about in Montecito while Trooping was going on. She can take as much time as she wants with this, I’ll be there when the real launch happens.
You and me both, @Amy Bee.
Hear, hear!
And she wasn’t even launching them, a friend, who lives in Argentina, a country where they probably have not heard of Trooping the Colour being a date exclusively for Kate Middleton, posted to his social media.
These people are ridiculous.m
I’m afraid she isn’t mass producing these things but rather will show us how to make them via her cooking show. I want those dog biscuits!
Omg, I really love that Meghan gave away homemade dog biscuits!
But I really wonder who is actually advising her on marketing. I don’t really understand why there was a kind of hard launch and then suddenly radio silence. That plays right into the hands of the haters who say it went wrong. And normally I don’t think it’s a bad idea if Meghan wants the post to be at the trooping, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are playing the same game as the Windsors, they surely don’t care, but what I really don’t understand is that after a month of radio silence she/nacho has to post again exactly when Kate shows up after half a year. I don’t think Meghan did that to distract from the trooping, but what was she thinking? I find it a bit strange and know she has no ulterior motives.
I think she’s just taking her time. There’s a lot of things that are introduced then we don’t get the product for months, concert tours, movies, clothing lines, haircare and beauty line launches and people don’t lose interest in attending or purchasing because we get sporadic reminders until we can purchase or attend directly. I think excitement and purchasing and interacting with Meghan produced products sometimes makes us forget that she’s not really operating outside of norms. Everything for her and Harry is just so heightened that expectations sometimes feel a little skewed to me.
I agree that the expectations placed on H&M are skewed and unreasonably high but in this case, the critiques are valid. Not all businesses are the same but the marketing campaign for ARO has been unexpectedly sloppy. It’s okay to point of how bizarre it is to halt a month-long marketing campaign only to pick up almost 2 months later. It’s also not guaranteed that the excitement and momentum will still be there when ARO is finally launched. The follower count on instagram was stagnant for a month and has recently started going down but he thousands. We’ve seen what happens when celebs wait too long to release their projects or have sloppy rollouts (E.g, Normani). I’m still hopeful that we will get a proper rollout and that I’m just overestimating things.
I don’t think it’s bizarre if the people attached were still out doing other things. She announced ARO in what March, April? Set up the Instagram, rolled out some stuff to her friends who posted and then she went to Nigeria, and now it’s mid June and they are doing stuff again. I don’t think that’s comparable to someone who releases a hit song and then waits 5 years to release an album. Also even in that case normani had issues with her mom, issues with her record company, and her contract that she was dealing with behind the scenes too so I think that’s actually more evidence that things take time and you’re not always aware of what’s going on. But I would say just look at the rollout of Rare Beauty, Fenty, Cecred, they didn’t announce them in September and the were available at Sephora in November. If it’s December and there’s nothing released, Instagram updates then yeah time for a rebrand. I just think this is another case of the ” why aren’t they releasing anything for Netflix”
Liz, what exactly was the timeline surrounding the lunch of Charles Jam? For that matter do you remember anything about how Gwyneth Paltrows Goop was launched? Please forgive but your ranting mimicks the usual jealous hyperbolic reaction to all things Meghan. Take a breath; if ARO’s lunch isn’t up ur alley, perhaps there’s a princess botox balcony outing that suits you?
What was she thinking? Probably that raspberry is a delicious jam flavor and that very good boys deserve dog biscuits.
I Hope she had ulterior motivates.
I’m all for it. Show just how little impact Kate really has.
Kate deserves it.
That the haters will help to promote her brand? Which they have.
Firstly Meghan didn’t post anything Nacho did on his instagram stories. He just wanted to share to delicious goodies he received with his followers. Do you honestly think Nacho a man from Argentina knows about trooping or follows royal news. Posting jam and dog treats has nothing to do with the British monarchy. Not everything is for PR. Many brands tease their launch and then don’t appear for a 6 months to year. It is possible it may launch in the autumn to coincide with the cooking show to maximise reach.
@Lia Seriously, u sound so confused and confusing with ur contradictory sentences.
PS: did u see the aphorism that Nacho posted along wth the pix?
I mean, she doesn’t control when Nacho posts to Instagram and most of the world has no clue what TOC is and they wouldn’t care if they did.
Why would anyone expect someone in Argentina to honor a three day NO POST rule lest they overshadow a racist?
YES!! I, too, am anxiously awaiting the life-changing day when I can buy some monarchy-overshadowing jam! Hell, just by putting some on my biscuits (I’m American so that means breakfast food lol) I could be overshadowing KC3 myself! The thought makes me so happy 😁🤭😆
OMG what if I was uncouth enough to actually *gasps and clutches nonexistent pearls* taste it right out of the jar?! Kate would faint immediately. Headlines about her mysterious fainting spell would break the rota🐀🐀 too. 🤭😆
We love Meg! But it is an odd strategy to hard launch a brand and then offer zero follow up. A marketing person would say they missed a big window there.
She has not hard launched the brand. She has done zero interviews, hasn’t told us exactly what she will be selling ( the press is just guessing based on her trade mark applications). She has opened an instagram page, a website with no content and sent some jam to friends. No one who knows anything about PR or marketing would call this a hard launch. I know friends who have worked on successful marketing campaigns where the product is not officially launched for 18 months.
Julia, thanks for explaining to people who claim to be speaking for marketing experts that this branch wasn’t actually hard launched, let alone launched, which I’d expect a marketing expert to understand.
It was a clever tease. We don’t even know what she will be selling. She might be making jam on her cooking show and selling bowls jars and labels. We know nothing… because it has not launched.
And no one needs to be “concerned” about Meghan when it comes to promotion.
I always remark on the fact that there are no cat treats at the PetSmart checkout. I keep telling them they’d make more money off me if they had cat impulse-buy stuff there.
Y’all know I’m a Sussex stan, but I’m getting tired of waiting. They shouldn’t have soft-launched so soon if there weren’t going to be a product for the public to buy.
Lol I think you guys forget that Meghan needs to reach more people than people who follow her to maximise profits. And once people have added their names to their mailer they’re hooked until they unsubscribe. The press with all their speculation is helping reach some who might not even know. The brand will launch when it’s ready.
Forget about ARO if it stresses you out😅 You will know when it launches
Nacho is a petty b*tch and I love him so much as H&M’s friend. H&M are so dignified, quiet. Those kind of people need a Nacho in their life. He also tweeted “bullsh*t” to the tabloid article about H&M getting divorced in the past.
“He also tweeted ‘bullsh*t’ to the tabloid article about H&M getting divorced…” H&M “need a Nacho in their life”… “Nacho is a petty b*tch and I love him.”
I remember. I agree. And I approve.
That’s exactly what I thought too. Maybe it was really coincidence but it made me laugh that Nacho decided yesterday was the perfect day to post more of their ARO gifts. I kind of hope it was on purpose because he knew it would annoy the BRF.
I might be wrong but I think he posted them Friday and the British tabloids and Kates friends are hysterically screaming about Meghan how dare she because they expected the entire weekend to be devoted to Kate around the globe.
I too wonder if Meghan paused until proof of life was confirmed for Kate.
As far as launching, I’m of the mind that it will coincide with the premiere of her Netflix cooking show. Synergy!
It’ll be telling if there’s a lot more ARO activity this week. They said late spring. Thursday is the first day of summer. Either they’re cutting it very very close or there’s been a delay.
I really can’t see Meghan choosing to put her business on hold indefinitely for the mysterious medical condition of an estranged in-law. I also can’t see her wanting Nacho to post this now. Petty AF has never been Meghan’s brand, much as some might want it to be.
I really wish folks like you would stop trying to drag H&M into that mess. Kate Middleton does not give a rats tail about Meghan. Why should Meghan care about her?
Oh Kate gives a rat’s tail about Meghan. She’s consumed with Meghan, as her Meghan cosplay dressing shows. She hasn’t been able to hide her jealousy and loathing of Meghan for years now. Meghan, on the other hand, couldn’t give two hoots about Kate and doesn’t let Kate bait her into any kind of reaction. As a matter of fact by simply quietly ignoring her it must drive Kate into a rage. If a jar of jam excites the press this much can you imagine the Wales’ rage when the Sussexes go into full-on launch mode?
I’d imagine people will wonder if she waited for proof of life but considering some people didn’t even think she was alive that could’ve been a long wait. I agree that a hard launch will coincide closer with the Netflix show. For which I cannot wait!!! We just saw so much of them during the Nigeria trip and it makes sense to me that they’re laying low and working.
Nacho is the brother Harry deserved. 🥺
I don’t like strawberry or raspberry jam and I don’t have a dog, but I’ll still put in my order.
I love how the Derangers are so deranged that they needed to post underneath every other Squad account how Meghan was stealing someone else’s limelight — when it was *Nacho* who posted — thus convincing the algorithm that ARO was more important than Trooping the BaRF.
They could as well have done the Mute Challenge, if they really don’t care as much about the Sussexes as they keep professing.
But apparently they’re none too bright and need to keep reminding the world that they still exist by vomiting their word salads into every corner of Leon’s Hellscape.
So sad.
Very much looking forward and really don’t want to wait much longer for ARO to launch.
Well, it’s no fun to silently hate Meghan all by yourself in your house. The fun is in letting everybody else know how much you hate her and to be part of a community that hates her. So, you pounce on every word, come up with a way to spin it negatively and share it with the group so they can tell you how clever you are.
I took screengrabs of the trends in the UK all day because it was hysterical to see Meghan Markle Prince Harry sustained while Kate popped up with bot energy and then disappeared along with a quick nod to Prince Louis.
Dragging this launch out will hurt the campaign. It’s starting to look like Kate’s Early Years initiative…
Come on now. It’s been two months. Not six years. I know y’all are concern trolling now.
Sooo much concern trolling. Statements followed by “but” something something something. Meghan makes nourishing jam as opposed to empty pie charts. It’s gonna roll out how it’s gonna roll out. And I think it’s gonna work out just fine.
H&M have multiple projects completed & delivered while Kate is still giving press releases that Early Years are very important. No one with good intentions would compare them.
JulieBean, Oh please! Don’t compare Kate’s non existent EARLY Years to anything related to Meghan. Meghan has an excellent professional team guiding her! Also Meghan is an intelligent well informed woman unlike Kate!
Early years still has gotten off the ground. It’s only been two months since you found out that Meghan was starting a new business. WTF. Are you concern trolling?
Meghan and Harry work hard at a large number of things – the ARO launch isn’t the biggest fish they have to fry. To equate it to Kate’s “Ahly Yeahs” lack of work and focus is ridiculous.
Yes, the hasn’t happened yet launch of a private brand is the exact same thing as being paid tens of millions of pounds a year by the taxpayers to do something, only to fiddle around with empty binders and years later present a slideshow you had nothing to do with.
How right you are to draw a comparison to a private citizens private company to the “work” of a publicly funded “diplomat”./s
I have some reasons to believe the Sussex team reads us here, so I would like to suggest a small tweak to them, the calligraphy, while beautiful is too thin, a bolder font will pop out more. And the colors need to be a bit more contrasting, like this it is hard to read, I had to put my glasses on and still squint.
But I can’t wait for the day the shopping posts here would be all American River Orchard products. I love raspberry jam on vanilla ice cream.
It’s clear a lot of people don’t know when things like strawberries and raspberries are grown naturally. Strawberries are available before raspberries and the jam showed up in that order.
Also there has been no hard launch. There hasn’t even been a press release issued. It has only been social media photos of jars and then their haters in the UK talking about it non stop.
Blackberry season is august right? Now blackberry jam is my jam.
The Sussexes left permanently 4 and a half years ago and will never come back to be scapegoated. The left behinds are dull and the rota have to figure out ways of inserting the Sussexes into every situation so the left behinds can be elevated by the Sussex glow. I have been noticing bot of activity parroting the rival court narratives (same arguments were made about Ed and Wallis back in the day). Harry and Meghan could have knocked the trooping, even Khate’s “triumphant” return, off the front pages with any random public appearance. They wouldn’t have to trot their kids out in sight of protests. Both facts would infuriate Baldimort. ARO may be slow launching to avoid being caught up in whatever nonsense Will-not has gotten himself into. The Sussexes seems to have an uncanny knack for timing anything they do, not overexposing their images and not stooping to Windsor lows.
So I am thinking the jams etc (which sound delicious! I love jam and ready to purchase if its actually a product) and dog treats may be the product of the cooking show-and are designed to promote that vs a direct product line.
Also wondering if H and M have a piece of Mrs. Nacho’s product line? I actually see them focusing more on money, investing, etc than actual product at this point.
I live in California and since spring arrived all I eat are Trader Joes blueberries and raspberries
The article on the fail about this got more comments and shared than any of the trooping colour stuff lmao! I know they’re big mad lmao🤣