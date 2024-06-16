King Charles got booed at Trooping the Colour & Republic staged another protest

The vibes were definitely weird at this year’s Trooping the Colour. It literally rained on King Charles’s parade, the reappearance of the Princess of Wales is just as mysterious as her disappearance, Prince William seemed especially closed off, and we also saw all three Wales kids together for the first time in six months. Other notable moments: Princess Anne and Prince Edward both wore their honorary military dress uniforms and rode on horseback in the parade; Lady Louise was allowed on the balcony with her parents, but her brother James, formerly Lord Severn and currently the Earl of Wessex, was not included at any point.
While the Princess of Wales’s reappearance got a lot of attention and people were analyzing her healthy-seeming appearance, I’d just like to note that King Charles looked really thin, drawn and tired at Trooping. Buckingham Palace has made it perfectly clear that he still has cancer, although they say his treatment is going well and that’s why he’s been keeping up a public schedule for much of the past two months.
Something else happened at Trooping: the king was booed and Republic staged another “Not My King” demonstration. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a big Republic protest, although they said several months ago that they’re still committed to protesting the monarchy. I think the last big one was for the opening of Parliament last year? Although they did protest outside the Royal Maundy service in March of this year, which Queen Camilla attended without her husband.
King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla photographed at the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George at the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Trooping the Colour, The Kings's Birthday Parade, London, UK. 15th June 2024.
His Majesty, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, ride in a horse drawn carriage along The Mall.
Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis arrive at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
The Princess of Wales travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Duchess of Edinburgh travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
King Charles III during Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Prince George, Princess Charlotte with King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte with King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London.
Featuring: Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Featuring: Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
I also found it very strange that there weren’t that many spectators there. But maybe it was because of the weather…
As for Kate: It’s really unbelievable. We were being played from the beginning. But I’ve thought that the whole time. While the whole world felt sorry for poor Kate and still does, it was clear to me that Kate simply saw her best chance of not having to work for half a year. That is the best thing that could have happened to her, everyone is talking about her, every media outlet in the world has spread the news, Vogue is posting several propaganda posts. Young people find her interesting now too.
And that is unfortunately not the case with Harry and Meghan anymore. Although their work really makes a difference, nobody in our media (Germany, France etc – expect England of course) and nobody outside the Sussex Squad/Deranger bubble was interested in the successful Nigeria tour.
The worst thing is that you are not allowed to write or say anything critical about Kate anymore (it’s even worse than before), otherwise you are immediately lynched!
This is what I’ve been saying this whole time- Kate is living her dream life now. She doesn’t have to work and nobody can say anything about it without looking like a jerk and Will can’t divorce her now. It’s everything she every wanted!
William can divorce her if he wants. Diana and Charles supposedly could not divorce and they did.
If William wants out and finds someone else he Will divorce Kate
I see her more as someone who sold her soul for a position that she didn’t actually suit. She’s now in a toxic situation having to suppress emotions and fake being happy.
It’s a future of royal events with her husband standing cold and disdainful next to her, sometimes looking her way so the media can snap 2 seconds of a festive glance. But at least there will be long vacations in between those events.
He won’t do it. At the very least, he will wait a looong time now. He is too narcissistic to allow himself to be painted the villain for leaving his poor, sick, helpless princess wife. It will have to be a situation he can present as her fault.
I don’t think it’s true to say nobody is interested in Harry and Meghan anymore the tour got plenty of coverage. If it got no coverage and nobody was interested in it how can it be classed as successful? It was covered on the BBC, CNN and widely on African news outlets. I also don’t believe young people are interested in Kate. They were interested in the mystery of her disappearance. The story got a lot of global attention because it was weird (people don’t just disappear for 6 months). Kate has not suddenly become fascinating. The interest from the public has already started to fade now she’s back.
Kate imo is an anachronism . A woman who had no career or worked pre marriage. She is still a stepford a d based her life on getting a prince to propose. And she behaved horribly to meghan.
I agree, what’s the next mess that the Royals will make. Who will the press turn on next, I thought it interesting that nobody thought enough of Louise to find her an umbrella or put her in the coach with Kate, Louis could have sat on her knee.
Yeah Kate didn’t even trend for minutes at a time hours after she made her first appearance after going missing for 6 months.
a lot of young people are commenting that it looks like she played them for a facelift and others are mad because they or someone they know has cancer and she made people feel like they should be looking perfect and even better than they did before. not a great look for the monarchy.
Young people are never going to be drawn to Kate and William, as the polls have consistently shown.
They don’t inspire people because they only think about themselves. That won’t change at 42 when we can see that “cancer” didn’t change it.
Liz- female royal consort is a role that suits no-one. It didn’t suit Diana, it didn’t suit Meghan and it doesn’t suit Kate. No woman in her right mind will look back on them and think it would be a good idea to marry George.
The role doesn’t really suit Camilla either as the public will never truly accept her, but I doubt she cares.
It’s possible to feel sorry for the miserable existence she’s boxed herself into and still not like Kate as a person who does nothing altruistic with her immense privilege. We don’t really know how much life-force has been sucked out of her by having to deal with the incandescent rage monster William. (He would paralyze any woman I know with depressed inertia.)
Yes indeed!
I think a lot of people are still interested in harry and Meghan. The ones who slam them claim to be Kate fans. They don’t seem to praise her for the sake of it
lol. What? Where are you living at? H&M get tons of coverage whenever they go outside. Also, they are not the ones trying to hold an institution alive. They are rich people living their life and doing their personal projects. Also, I saw a lot of people’s comments feeling stupid for worrying about Kate and feeling tricked by her and royal family. BRF employed a lot of bots to manage the narrative. The media was always on BRF’s side. What is changed is now people are suspicious about what BRF says officially. That wasn’t true when H&M fled the UK and shared their experience publicly.
I doubt that Harry and Meghan want to be in the news everyday so I think they’re glad that their comms team can have some actual down time until it’s time to ramp up again.
I agree. I think H&M have the life they always wanted now. They get press coverage for their projects or charity work when they need it but can also have private time when they want. I don’t believe life in the guilded cage of the monarchy is fun for anyone despite attempts by the royals to fake jollity on the balcony to an ever decreasing crowd of supporters.
Who are the young people that find Kate interesting?
Yes, a few of her fans infiltrate here to berate anyone who dares question the narrative for which there is no evidence. Charles looks unwell. I don’t think he’s going to make it. Kate will come undone when the truth emerges and it will. Not everyone in her orbit is a monarchist.
Charles looks older and less healthy than the Queen did when she was suffering from bone cancer.
He does not have her character.
Are other European monarchs drawing this sort of regular protest, or is it just Charles? And do the UK protestors have much public support?
I think the difference is that the other monarchies don’t have such large scale, broadcasted
events for protestors to appear at.
I don’t think other royal families have as much financial and political power as BRF. Others usually get a fixed amount of allowance from government for their work, it is nowhere near the BRF’s wealth and how much they are paid yearly.
These protests give me life. It’s unacceptable that this family continues to take more each year, they are set for big raises btw, for doing NOTHING except stealing wealth and whining about jam.
They certainly aren’t diplomats, Camilla has now caused at least two international incidents in their short 2 year reign, both with allies upon whom Britain depends! Are they being laid to destroy the UK? Because that’s what they’re doing.
Wow his disappeared daughter-in-law reappears and he gets booed on the same day. I love a parade when all this comes together and it rained.
Wonder how the king felt about basically being ignored on his big day as all the attention was clearly on Catherine. He’s got quite the ego apparently but maybe he was grateful that his appearance wasn’t under a lot of scrutiny as he looked very unwell imo.
Wouldn’t have helped his mood to see and hear the protesters and that almost empty balcony (compared to previous years) was enough to dampen anyone’s spirits.
I was going to say this too. Charles should be happy Kate was there to pull focus. Without her, the talk would have been all about how terrible he looked. She did him a favor this time with her thunder stealing.
Maybe it’s time for Charles to go to Transylvania for an infusion.
I love that it literally rained on Charles’ big parade and Kate’s big return to the public eye! Sometimes karma likes to arrive fashionably late but, she’s always worth the wait!
I love that the protesters managed to get their yellow flags in all the footage of the balcony so the media can’t pretend the royals are beloved by all of their subjects. I was wondering about those flags yesterday watching the online clips.
CBC news here had to use some very very tight shots to avoid showing the protesters. Boo, CBC, boooo! Show the whole story!
He was handed the golden egg AND the golden goose with Meghan. Just having her there in the family, as a Black woman, would have made it seem that he was modernizing the royal family and also provided much-needed glamour. Plus she is genuinely compassionate and concerned with the well-being of the people and the causes she supports. Having her there – and actually supporting her – would have made him an incredibly popular king.
That ship has sailed. No bringing Meghan back because #1 he will never apologize for his behavior #2 he knows that the female family members ( Kate, Camilla, Sophie, Zara and others) will snub her and publicly shun her. #3 He has removed the level of security she needs , #4 he has taken away her home). Too little, too late.
He took over their home. He took their home from harry and Meghan and his two young grandchildren
For various reasons those female family members are in no position to judge anybody. The fact they feel it is ok to snub someone shows they are flawed people
Charles doesn’t want a popular woman in BRF. He wants to be The popular one. That is why he hated Diana and then tried to destroy Meghan.
I wonder why he’s chosen to be on Kate’s side? She’s more popular than the Bald Menace, Chuckles and Camzilla combined, at least in terms of press. But she seems to “know her place” unlike “uppity” Di and Meghan.
She gave her existence to be Queen. I think she will probably make a good job if she would only work harder, she is perfectly capable. Diana and Meghan had minds of their own, that won’t do at all.
Yes, it would have made for an up to date diverse line up on the balcony and a true reflection of the commonwealth.
Instead there’s a show of dullards because they hounded out the ones who shine the brightest.
Racism is too easy to stir up. The RF couldn’t stand the competition.
Charles doesn’t care. Elizabeth lived too long. All he cares about now is living comfortably in his remaining years. He got to ride in the golden carriage, he got the crown and his Queen Camilla, he got his face on a coin and a portrait and now he gets to wander around the woods, talking to the mushrooms. The continued existence of the monarchy is William’s problem now.
LOL, I imagined Charles talking to the mushrooms as talking with mushrooms on board. Or maybe he does both, who knows? Like he forages for mushrooms AND does edibles? Pain (whether chronic or acute) can make people do a lot of things.
I don’t know what people mean by Charles looks thin. For me, none of these people look different, Kate looks like she’s never had cancer, Charles looks exactly the way he did 5 years ago!! I’m suspecting that none of them two individuals ever had the big C, they all are liars. Always have been always will be
Charles never wanted Meghan to be popular.
He wants Camilla to be popular – he wants the public and the press to love Camilla as much as he does and cannot understand why they are not popular.
The sad fact is that having waited 70+ years Chuck’s reign will go out fairly quickly (based on the health commentary we have seen) and with little fuss.
He knows this and so does Camilla.
That’s the tragedy of mortals, even those anointed by God – they can’t always get what they want.
Hmm… I’m not so sure he really loves QC that much? I think he felt pressure to marry her (and have it stick once married) because he blew up his marriage for her, but it seems like a show marriage to me at this point.
Chuckles looked terrible (why do his lips always look like he’s just downed a crystal goblet of fresh blood?) and during the presentation of the guard before the parade through the streets, he appeared to be fighting off a crying jag. I really wondered if he was thinking it’ll be his last.
In normal circumstances, I’d feel sympathy for an old person coming to the end, but all I felt was satisfaction at watching karma come home for this awful man.
Charles could have been standing up there with the mother of his children instead of that pound of hair with the face of a horse he’s crowned his Queen. That balcony would then maybe have been filled with all of his precious grandchildren surrounding him instead of those poor three kids who truly appear to barely know who he is.
As for Kate? Who knows what’s actually going on? Certainly not me. But I want back every moment I’ve spent worrying about this mean girl. She clearly knows how to play hardball with these people and needs nobody’s sympathy or help. So far, anyway. Although I’ll echo another poster who stated that Kate is in more danger than ever. If I was her, I’d be employing a taster for all my food.
If it wasn’t for the protestors, the crowd would have been virtually nonexistent. Chucky has emaciated the crowds with his racist, hatefilled, petty slimmed down Monarchy. Hope he is finally happy.
I believe the crowd size was estimated to be 8,000 people. From the photos it looked like there were less than 50 protesters. The fact that thousands of people got of bed and stood in the rain for the BRF amazes me.
The Notting Hill Carnival attracts about 3 million visitors over 2 days. 8000 people in central London on a Saturday is not great. The weather probably had an impact but 8000 for Kate’s big return doesn’t bode well for the future of the monarchy.
I read somewhere that a large part of the crowd were friends and family of the troops in the event. I don’t know enough about it to know how many troops participated
If I were a tourist visiting the UK this is the sort of thing I’d probably say “eh, why not?” to.
Charles did not look great. At the very end he waved without his gloves on and he has purple finger tips, on the inside of his hand.
Yes, he looked so pale and sickly. The whole parade looked like a somber event, except for Kate with her 10k watt smile. (Her teeth looked drastically different.)
They are probably all new🤷🏻♀️.. it definitely shows
PJX – her teeth definitely looked different, like she’d had new, smaller veneers. As veneers need replacing every ten years or so she was probably due a new set and I guess her time off was as good a time as any. They look much better than the “tombstone teeth” she had previously but noticeably so.
That really stood out to me too. I haven’t noticed him looking very different until now. He’s very pale and looks so tired. I’m almost sorry for him. I hope his treatment is working and that he takes a bit of rest. And also, down with the monarchy.
Charles can’t be happy that it rained and that he was overshadowed by Kate on his day. It’s clear that the working royals only stance came from Charles not the Queen. I suspect that he always hated that the extended family was on the balcony for Trooping.
The crowds are going to get smaller and smaller and smaller. If William becomes King they’ll disappear altogether. What a stupid joke the British monarchy is.
That idiot will see it as a good thing. Willy’s the type of person that believes if there are no crowds then no one will force him to work.
He wants the money but not the job.
Don’t worry with Willy’s laziness he’ll probably just zoom it. At least that way he won’t see a crowd booing him .
The Republic protestors were right in the center of the main gates of BP, and in the line of sight of the BRF and the media tents. That maybe the reason for the uneasiness of those on the balcony, especially the Wales kids. Big yellow signs with abolish the monarchy and Not My King on them is a wake up call for them, especially George. Knowing there are people that will openly despise them and won’t hide it because of what they represent has to be jarring to a 10, 8 and 6 year old. The adult Windsors didn’t bother to shield them.
I was surprised they were allowed to protest given how they arrested a man not so long ago for holding a white blank sign at Chuck’s connation.
There’s been to and fro with the police about it, an attempt was made to ban them I believe (using the Tories very wide-reaching anti-protest laws). Looks like they failed.
I was surprised that Beatrice and her hubby weren’t on the balcony. I thought she was more involved in doing things for the monarchy these days and would have been invited to appear. She may have been of course and declined.
And William is not popular even though he claims to be a statesman
I’m very happy to see that there are a not insignificant number of Britons who haven’t drunk the kool-aid.
I remember when they first started these protests. It was a few people with small signs. Look at them now! And I bet due to all the economic struggles, their numbers are gonna increase.
Yep – esp with the general election a few weeks away. Us plebs are pissed, we want change and we want the gov to do it jobs. We want the corruption to stop and that starts with the special treatment the RF gets. The sh!t the press are shovelling at us about them is being swept away – no one is buying it but the right wing Tory Brexiters.
At this rate the Monarchy as it is now won’t last long enough for Peggy to get throned.
We can hope!
Yeah – from what little footage I’ve seen the boo’s could be heard well enough in the TV coverage.
As for Kate – both she and the press coverage her ‘appearance’ got is being dragged on SM. There are MANY posts from people calling out the hypocrisy of her ‘recovery’ against how ordinary people are having to deal with being in the same situation – there are also many others calling out how fresh as a daisy she looks after months of ‘preventative’ chemo (with more to come).
The Wails, esp Kate, played everyone and if he wants rid of her she will be gone – he was snarling at both her and his father on the balcony so there is clearly still a lot of sh!t going down behind the scenes and given how NOT pleased Cams was, the PR against these 2 is only going to get worse. I suspect that C&C were only told before the release of the photo that she was def going to attend – she had always clearly planned to attend given the outfit. We’ll see her at Wimbledon and the Japanese state visit but after that nothing.
I’m beginning to lean into the theory that the surgery was cosmetic (tummy tuck/colon resection and maybe same work on her face at the same time) which is when the cancer was found. It explains the complete silence and then the lies. I also think at some point prior to the initial hosp (or even the 2nd hosp visit) he asked for a divorce which caused her to freak out with the subsequent drama.
I think she was only ‘allowed’ to appear to quell all the speculation about her health – she will disappear again.
The side by side comparison with Charles, who is clearly still feeling the effects of chemo, makes it pretty obvious that the entire story is not being told about Kate. He’s wearing makeup too but he can’t hide what it’s doing to him.
Of course this is reminiscent of the HG situation and how she had the version that permits flying across the Atlantic to Mustique during the third trimester without concern.
Kate looks like she had a light spray tan. I don’t think you can infer health from her lack of pallor.
Wow Charles looks really rough. I wonder if this was his last trooping?
The balcony photos are strange in that Camilla is centred. Not Charles. Not the the two of them as a pair, but Camilla.
King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king…
Cam was standing right where she wanted to be…
I think, Charles thought if he was near Kate, he would get in the photos more since a lot of people and the media were gonna focus on Kate. He did the same thing when H&M were there for some event, he made them sit right behind him, so he would be in the photos too when the media focused on them.
Can you imagine being in your seventies with cancer and giving a crap about stuff like that? Worrying about camera angles? They’re truly not like us.
@Lucy, from all I have seen from the palace, that is their whole job. Their teams are full of petty people trying to up their boss and to malign other members. That is why they were bewildered by the idea that Meghan wanted them to do actual work, to complete and follow up projects. That is not why they are working there.
I don’t know if the royal Karen has cancer or not. What I do know is that something seriously stinks in the house of Windsor. For a man whose wife is supposedly sick and now back in the public eye after so many months missing, William seems to not give a f about her wellbeing. He seems just as detached from her as always like he does not care one way or the other if she is there. I keep thinking about how when Kate was sick in the beginning her sister and family were on vacation enjoying their lives as if they knew nothing was wrong with Kate and she pulled one over on the public so that she didn’t have to work and that people would feel so terrible for her that the fact she was outed as one of the royal racist would be forgotten and forgiven. I saw Kate trying to put Louis to sit on her lap in the palace and I thought she must have recovered fast and completely. These people been lying to the public for too long.
this man doesn’t look well at all. maybe he allowed kate to make her comeback to distract from that or because he knows that nobody cares about him at all.
I’m not sure what the heck is going on with this family but the lack of transparency for a taxpayer funded family is unacceptable. There is zero accountability for the Windsors. They can lie, cheat, bribe and steal. And Pedo Andy? Come on. It’s time to clean house over on Salt Isle.
@JADED Agree 💯 about Kate. I wish you continued healing and good health.
Charles looks rough and like an actual cancer patient receiving cancer treatments. Kate looks refreshed down to having new teeth. The family dynamics are just so odd. Everyone seems tense and stressed. Let the Rottweiler loose! Camilla is playing the long game and wouldn’t have been photographed with 🌹 unless kp shenanigans were at play. Could kp/bp word salad transform some sort of immunotherapy into preventative chemotherapy?
She looks more like she had a medical and dental make over.. not 4 months of chemo or radiation. At my age I’ve seen a lot of cancer patients and just as many facelift makeovers, she doesn’t look like anyone I’ve ever seen 4 months into cancer treatments 🤷🏻♀️
Charles looks obviously unwell and she looks better than ever, and it’s not just make up. There was no show of concern from anyone on that balcony.
She walked around in high heels like a pro without any assistance.
She had a genuine smile when interacting with her children and even her interactions with Charles seemed friendly but there was so much space between her and William.
I think whatever caused the 6month disappearance has to do with him.
Personally, I think he threw more than a pillow at her one day.
I’m not sure we’ll ever know the truth but if there is something more sinister going on, and PW is involved I hope he never makes it to the throne.
Remember how much he swayed during the investiture? Something is up
(I’m sorry if any of this was mentioned in yesterday’s comment section, that one blew up so much i couldn’t keep up!)
Is Louise wearing one of her mother’s dresses and hat? Poor girl, doesn’t she have any clothes of her own?
When William is king, the monarchy will just fade away until there’s nothing left by the time it’s George’s turn.
Charles looks very tired and frail. I also think he looks sad-as if he knows there are not too many Troopings in his future. He needs a good rest.
As for Kate, the press statement day before finally had the right tone for 2024, but then her perfect appearance slapped those with cancer and chronic illness in the face. (It also made the multiple photo fuckery of a few weeks ago look even more puzzling. ) l She should have been videoed tucking her kids into the carriage with Lady Louise and made a brief balcony appearance. Just enough to allay fears for her health but not look too perfect. I did think she looked a bit tentative exiting the carriage but it might have been a while since she wore heels on cobblestones. However, I can believe that she has been through something.
I believe the theory that “OMG we might be King and Queen sooner than we knew” provoked many responses in the Wales’. Totally think the thought to take care of female/tummy troubles plus tummy tuck and face lift seemed like a plan until a bit of cancer turned up?