Royalist: It’s possible Princess Kate will remain ‘absent from public life’ all year

I said this months ago on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, and it’s still true today: I have yet to come up with one overarching theory for the Princess of Wales’s absence from public life, the contradictory reports on health, the wild briefings from Kensington Palace when they reportedly knew Kate had cancer, the Mother’s Day frankenphoto, the mysterious “sightings” of someone vaguely resembling “Kate,” and the behavior of the Windsors AND the Middletons. Every time I think “oh, I guess this or that is happening,” some other thing doesn’t make sense. So I’m left reading the effects and the appearances. It appears that Buckingham Palace took over Kensington Palace’s clownish comms operation in March. It appears that heaven and earth is being moved to protect William, not Kate. It appears that the Windsors are quite pleased that, within the past two months, they’ve reined in the British media on the subject of Kate and her health. The messaging has been much more disciplined and there appears to be a palace timeline being executed.
We’re entering June, a time when many people hoped to see or hear from Kate in some way, even if it was a general health update and a photo. We’re not getting that. Instead, we’re getting the message that no one will see Kate for many more months. Richard Eden reported that in the Mail this week, that Kate likely wouldn’t be seen publicly until the fall. Now “sources” tell The Daily Beast that Kate likely won’t have any public appearances this entire year, but they might do another “video” update on her health.
Kate will likely be away for the whole year: One source said they do not expect to see Kate back in any kind of public-facing role in the medium term, adding it was possible she would remain absent from public life for the rest of the year. The source said: “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”
A video update? Asked how the Palace would deal with the inevitable resurgence of conspiracy theories and speculation that a protracted absence would provoke, The Daily Beast’s source said: “I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”
The Wales family is going to Norfolk today: A friend of Kate and William told The Daily Beast: “The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up.”
Kate is only “confiding” in her family, not William’s friends: The friend said that Kate has preferred to lean on and confide in her family rather than her and William’s circle of friends, many of whom will be at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding next month (along with her husband who is best man). They said: “The circle of trust is tiny. She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well. They are an incredibly tight family, and Catherine feels absolutely confident relying on them. They have been there for her for decades and never let her down.”
She’s not working from home either: There is no doubt her office is certainly managing expectations downwards when it comes to the question of her return to work….While making clear she had read the [Early Childhood] report and been kept updated on it, and that her office was on top of things, the statement carefully avoided any suggestion she was spending her days sitting up in bed with a computer. A source described as a “senior royal aide” went further when it came to explicitly downplaying any suggestions she had an ongoing daily workload, telling the Mail: “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
The kids’ half-term starts today: Kate and William are expected to “bail out” of their Windsor home on Friday, one friend said. They are likely to spend the short holiday at the family’s country house, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where there is plenty of room for her mother and father (Carole and Michael Middleton), to stay, and privacy is easy to enforce thanks to a protective local community, many of whom are either friends with or work for the royals in some capacity.
Kate hasn’t been to her kids’ school events, but she possibly did a few drop-offs: The Daily Beast has been told by fellow parents at the smart private school which Kate’s children attend that she has not been seen at the sports matches and the other school events she and her husband usually religiously attend. However, she is understood to have done occasional school runs, one parent said, but while keeping a low profile. “There have been rumors she has done drop-off, but I haven’t seen her since the video,” said one. “We all feel very protective of her. Ask anyone at the school—they are amazing parents.”
The weekend before Kate’s cancer-announcement video, “sources” swore up and down that Kate was seen at her kids’ sporting event AND that she was seen at the Windsor Farm Store. Now they’re admitting that was all a lie? I mean, we knew that at the time, but the palace’s refusal to acknowledge that they have zero credibility these days is remarkable. From January on, it just feels like we’ve been fed one lie after another, about everything. Lies about Kate’s condition, lies about the timelines of recovery and illness, lies about why William pulled out events, lies about who took photos, lies about who was actually in certain photos, lies about when photos were taken. As for Kate not being seen all year minus some, um, suspicious “videos,” again, there is such a credibility issue here.
(Sidenote: I’ve long believed that Kate has been in Norfolk for much of the year anyway – I’ve always had my doubts that she’s been in Windsor or London when the palace has claimed.)
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s possible that Can’t may never be seen again. That’s my theory. We have seen no legit pictures or videos of her since December of last year. Wherever they have her hidden there can be no pictures. They have disappeared her and go on with these nonsense stories and lies.
That’s what I believe too.
She won’t be seen again because she can’t be seen (if indeed she’s still alive).
I don’t see Kate coming back to public life again.
We wont see can’t again. They cant have a racist queen and willie doesn’t want to spend a lifetime with her. It was announced she and charles were the racists, she had to show face for her schedule xmas event, and then disappeared. Now they both have cancer…
As much as I’d like to believe it’s about her racist comments, I don’t.
If anything, the comments would endear her.
The entire RF is racist, she fits right in.
Something more sinister is at play here. She either can’t, or won’t, make public appearances.
My vote is can’t. She physically, mentally, emotionally, cannot.
Stroke (remember her face dropping down during the Caribbean tour?) or a break down.
Either way, she is gone.
I do indeed remember the weird asymmetry of her face back then, but I am not sure how it jives with a stroke theory? If she had a stroke then, why would she suddenly disappear now? When you survive a stroke, you usually improve with time and therapy, not get worse. Personally, I sincerely doubt they would have continued with the tour if she had a stroke during or right before it.
If she had a stroke now, then her face back then looked like that for a different reason and proves nothing. Are we saying she had 2 strokes? Seems unlikely for someone of her age, fitness level, and access to healthcare.
You are so right, @Susan Collins. They have indeed “disappeared” her, and Pegs and the Rota are trying to gaslight the whole world that she is still alive and kicking. There have been more sightings of Nessie in the last few months. I do feel sorry for those poor kids. I wonder what in Hades they think is happening to their Mum?
This definitely has shades of QAnon. Come on, such a massive conspiracy is highly unlikely. Besides, what’s the end game? Later this year, they pretend that they misplaced her and can’t find her? Sooner or later, they will have to produce her, there’s no way out of it, and if things are as nefarious as you say, it will hurt them potentially even more, in a “coverup worse than a crime” kind of way.
I think it’s far more likely that she’s truly not feeling well and she doesn’t want to show her face because she can afford not to. Frankly, in her position, I probably wouldn’t either.
@Jess, It’s not “shades of QAnon” to suspect the BRF of no good, and to cover up for the protection of William or whomever. See Diana, Prince Andrew, the two disabled cousins of the Queen Mum, Lord Mountbatten etc etc for historical parallels. They don’t have to produce her, they can just make more AI bench deepfakes forever. Kate’s just an avatar at this point.
Kokiri and Jess – too much Botox can result in facial drooping which can look like a stroke. Maybe that’s what happened on the tour.
People keep pulling up Diana and the disabled cousins as ‘proof’ that the BRF would do something nefarious to Kate and then cover up her death for months.
Come on now. These things are not the same. There is plenty of evidence to show that what killed Diana was a series of unfortunate incidents – any one of which, had it not happened, would have seen her live and none of which could have been planned.
Those cousins were non royal relatives on the Bowes Lyon side. They had no public profile so hiding them in a home wasn’t some great orchestrated cover up. I mean it demonstrated an appalling attitude towards the disabled but no more than that.
This though? Hiding the fact that the most popular, photographed and talked about member of the UK Royal family has DIED for months and months? Keeping quiet ALL the press, ALL the staff, ALL the protection officers, ALL the friends, ALL the family, ALL the children – seriously??? And what the hell FOR??? It would be the most extraordinary and difficult and expensive (and imo, impossible) operation and I can’t think of ONE good reason why the hell they would.
I mean the equivalent would actually be covering up that Diana had died in Paris…
@Hench Di’s death couldn’t have been planned to the letter, but withdrawing her security and a few leaks about where she was or even sending paps to chase her and then eventually you get lucky that an accident happens. I don’t see Kate’s actual death being covered up though. They would have gone for full-on sympathy of the public if she were dead.
@Equality – Thank you. That’s the thing about Diana’s death. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s a series of well documented actions that were repeated in identical order for H&M. But Kate hadn’t become an inconvenience to the BRF. They’re hiding something but not a palace orchestrated hit. Very possibly protecting Will, though.
While I firmly believe the royal machine could hide the fact that she has died, why would they? They could just say a wayward blood clot caused her death and no one would be the wiser. Even if William caused the medical issues/death he would be protected and the truth covered up. Bonus for William; he would be able to milk the grieving widower and avoid the shame of a divorce.
So I don’t believe Kate is dead. I do believe she has a cognitive impairment that prevents her from appearing as she usually does. Whatever is going on I hope she fully recovers.
@The Hench – exactly, there is no good reason to hide a death. They can just put her in a box and plant her in the ground, with very few questions asked. And a conspiracy to obscure cause of death would be easier and involve fewer people than a prolonged one to hide the death altogether.
If she really is gone, why wouldn’t they just announce it after the surgery, saying there were complications, yada yada yada, and she died? It would have been so much easier than having to drag this out, creating fake videos and sightings.
That’s exactly what makes me believe that there were some severe post-op (or post-injury) complications and she’s in some sort of physical limbo where she can’t be declared dead, and she can’t be filmed in a natural setting to counter Sussex successes without freaking everyone TF out. The Institution is only hurting itself by acting so cagily.
They still have plenty of time to announce that she didn’t survive, chemo.
Equality- I don’t think they would. They don’t want another Diana situation with a shocking sudden announcement where worldwide floodgates opened.
They’d rather have a slow build up through an illness narrative.
@Liz. I just saw you comment after I posted my reply to Emmy. That’s EXACTLY what I think too.
That would be a very strange and public way to just make her disapear but it wouldn’t be surprising coming from people who don’t seem to have a clue about what they’re doing.
All of this mess can only get people to talk and speculate about Kate.
Hey Julianna – I’m always in total agreement with what you say. And you say it better too!
Well I hope her parents are able to protect her. Who can just drop out of life without there being some questions or sightings – much less a public figure.
The narrative that she is being “protected” by her family is another alarming aspect for me. From whom or what is she being protected?
If Kate is mentally incapacitated, is William the one who is in charge of her medical decisions? That would scare me. If I had a husband who wanted me gone when I was healthy, how awful would it be if I slipped into unconsciousness and he got to decide what medical path to take? I wonder CarolE and Mike had to fight to get in there and have some agency for their daughter’s recovery options.
Interesting. The Middletons might now be more interested in a divorce: so they could obtain control over Kate, rather than the despised William and RF. How William might feel about that is interesting too…from his point of view I think it might– to be cold– have been easier if she had died. Which is the problem, from the Middleton point of view.
@Piper
I don’t understand the question. Kate, that’s who. She is in a very unique position to do just that – she’s a rich woman in a decorative position with access to massive real estate. A poor woman can’t drop out of life, a rich woman in a consequential position can’t drop out of her life, but why can’t she? Her boss is family, she has staff to do everything that regular Moms do, she can do walks and yoga in complete privacy of a palatial estate, etc.
@Brassy Rebel
this narrative is made up by people who have 0 information, so why would it be alarming?
“Mom’s up on the roof.” 🙄
A classic! And it might even be correct.
Surprise surprise!
I really want to know what’s wrong with Kate. I’ve never heard of not being seen or able to work for a year because of cancer before. It’s just really weird and I don’t know if they can justify it much longer. They only bought a short amount of time with the cancer video.
I agree. My cousin had a rare form of cancer in her sinus and needed very aggressive chemo. She is a nurse and still worked 12 hour days. No one is saying she needs to go back to full time royal work but not even a sighting is weird. I also find it weird that Kate is only keeping her immediate family informed and not her or Will’s friends. When you are going through this you need all the support and strength you can get. It’s very odd.
Louise, Lots of people go on hiatus from work. Especially if they have to travel for treatment.
I agree with Eloise that people do take breaks. And, goodness, if you were rich, with family and staff and the best care in the world, why wouldn’t you. But Kate is a public figure, whose job is being up front and centre in the public eye. This kind of absence for this kind of person is astonishing. She could do some thank you’s from home, or even via William. It’s almost as if we are continually being told to back off; the blinds are down. She must be very ill. Very very ill.
Me, too. This makes the stories about her being deathly ill seem more plausible. I wonder if she has a type of cancer with a high mortality rate and wants to spend the rest of her days doing what she wants to do.
this has been one of my theories and the longer this goes on the more I think it may be what’s going on – that she is a lot sicker than we’re being told and for some reason KP is desperately trying to cover that up.
But what KP is doing wrong – yet again – is emphasizing that she won’t be back to work for months and months. that’s going to raise more questions because everyone know someone with cancer who continued to work or live their life unless they were very very sick from the cancer and/or treatment.
the most interesting part about this is the line from the parent at Lambrook – Kate hasn’t been to any sport or school events, this person hasn’t seen her since the video even though they’ve “heard” she’s done a few drop offs (but they haven’t actually seen her doing the drop offs.)
Meanwhile someone (KP? Camp Middleton?) told us in March she was at all the events, she was doing the school run, etc. So I guess that was just another lie (which we kind of knew but still.)
Anyway, for whereabouts, I think Sandringham or her parents house makes the most sense. She could be at Wood Farm for extended stays since we know that was set up to accommodate Phillip.
I know someone who had ovarian cancer, and it was terrible. I’m sure there are exceptions, but if you have the money/health care I absolutely believe staying home in that case is the best choice. It’s very bad. I think the Palace is covering it up, because Ovarian cancer is often a death sentence (and you often get Adjuntave chemo with it, but it comes back :(.
I’m kind of tired of the conspiracy theories. I don’t even care much for Kate, but the BBC video was confirmed by the BBC. And while I don’t care much for her or William, the domestic violence or “she’s pretending to have cancer because of a divorce” thing is insane.
BRF probably handled this is a very messy way because she and Will might be living separate lives, and they did a U Turn when they realized blaming Kate was getting Will bad publicity because Kate is fairly popular in the UK. I imagine they were panicked at the idea of “Will cheats on his wife, and abandoned her when she has a serious form of cancer” coming out in the tabloids, hence the messy job at covering it.
Nottheone and Becks – I just don’t understand why they’d lie about that though (having a terminal illness or stage of cancer). If anything, just TELLING THE TRUTH (if that’s the case) would buy them all the time in the world AND would give Willy a get out of work free card AND explain why the children apparently weren’t in school or the youngest two haven’t been seen. If this is the case, why do they keep pushing a narrative that is creating wild conspiracy theories?
Nothing makes any sense.
@DIV
“but the BBC video was confirmed by the BBC.”
BBC Studios confirmed they worked on it. There is no independent confirmation about that video and BBC News not being involved means all the information that would usually be public domain remains undisclosed. There is no way to know when that video was produced, how many times it was edited, whether they worked with POW directly or filmed someone in her place and added her features as post production. The director, producer and crew remain undisclosed. The background is a digital one. We have no idea if it was filmed at Windsor, as claimed, or on a soundstage or if it was, essentially, a digital animation in which no POWs were harmed in the making of that video and we are staring at bits and bytes telling us ‘I’m getting stronger everyday’.
That video is using ‘BBC’ as a smokescreen to pretend it had the News division’s high reputation to vouch for its legitimacy. It does not.
I think she has some sort of illness like Crohn’s that was causing issues through the fall – she looked very ill all fall, lost weight and was wearing full on wigs.
So she had major surgery to address it and they found cancerous cells, so now she’s on chemo and also still dealing with the Crohn’s/gut stuff and she is very sick.
So she probably looks awful and does not want to be seen. She is very vain.
They have also spent 14 years setting her up as the perfect Princess. And the perfect Princess can’t have a pooping illness and look sick or imperfect in public. So she’s hiding and they don’t want to tell anyone any details. They’d rather keep it a mystery. KP is a clown show and messed it all up, but they’ve hired better people now or something because they aren’t actively lying now at least.
Anyways, I don’t think it’s some huge conspiracy. She is sick and she doesn’t want to be seen until she better, and that could possibly not be until the fall or next year.
@ShazBot
thank you, all these theories are getting out of control. I think your take is the most likely, except I even think she doesn’t have to be THAT sick. Honestly, if I were that rich, I’d take a year off as well, I wish everyone could have that option. And it makes you reassess your priorities big time, it didn’t look like she terribly cared about what us peasants think of her before this, but I’m sure she cares even less now, so the thought of making an effort to do thank you-s is probably not a welcome one.
ITA, we aren’t seeing her because she herself is unhappy with her appearance and dreading the tabloid frenzy over her looking anything less than perfect. Of course, the longer she remains out of view, the more anticipation builds and the worse the furor will be if she has actually got something wrong with her face, or gained weight, or cannot conceal hair loss.
But if it’s only Kate’s vanity and wanting to be 100 percent back to normal before showing her face, why have the Middletons and Charlotte and Louis been MIA for all of 2024? Why did they try and fake us out and present different versions of healthy Kate instead of just saying she’s ill but will recover fine. They’ve never said she will recover.
It is my sincere hope that Kate is just fat. I’ve thought for a long time that she was getting some sort of inpatient treatment. If it was for an eating disorder her body would swell and change a lot once it was getting sufficient nutrients again. Regardless of what her treatment was for initially, her body was underweight before she disappeared, so I’m actually HOPING she’s just put on weight and is uncomfortable being seen in public now. That’s the least ominous theory I can come up with that fits all the facts and the open ended timeline.
@Harper but we don’t usually see them. The family never gets papped unless they’ve set it up themselves. Carole is barely ever seen either, except at royal events, and given her financial mess, it makes sense she’s hiding. James and Pippa are still living normally.
People are acting like Kate never disappears, but she does ALL THE TIME. When she’s not working, we never see her. Extremely rare photos get posted but they are always very locked down. Look, we don’t even know where they’ve been holidaying since Meghan came on the scene. It’s not weird that we haven’t seen them out, we never do.
Let’s face it, they’ve bought themselves a ton of plausible deniability for maybe up to two years. She’s rich, vain, and looks/feels terrible goes a long, long way folks.
Is it the usual course things take with cancer? Of course not. But there’s nothing forcing Kate out of the house and people know that. How many of us would just chill on our palatial estates even in the best of health? I don’t actually believe that it’s just vanity and not feeling well because “false in one, false in all” with respect to KP and the lies have been off the chart. But a LOT of people do believe it and it’s the type of all-purpose excuse that gives them a ton of wiggle room.
Wait. I thought Willy was going to be an usher at the wedding. He is best man? Did he throw a fit and was promoted?
I could absolutely see him putting it out there that he’s going to be best man, thinking that they’ll promote him from usher so as not to embarrass the future king. God, that would be SO him.
That caught my eye, too! I guess, like we were speculating yesterday, even TOB must know that “usher” is hardly a flex.
Maybe he’s angling for a promotion, or maybe he knows that if the rota says he’s best man ( and runs photos of him in a grey morning suit at the wedding) the public won’t bother to fact check.
Wow. I didn’t even catch that. So William thinks he’s the best man and not an usher? Lol
Willy boy is reading Celebitchy, he is correcting our narrative that he is not an usher but the best man 🤣🤣🤣
I’ve long believed that Kate is quiet quitting royal duties and nothing being said recently has changed my mind. I don’t think that she’s dead or in a coma but instead being outed as a royal racist affected her more than was anticipated.
I can’t decide:
She’s either incapacitated via stroke or something else.
Or
He fired her and he’s trying to make the public forget about her so he can quietly announce a divorce at some point. He doesn’t want the s—show his dad had so in some stupid way he thinks this is better (because he’s a moron).
This is what I also believe. I would not be surprised if sometime in the future it is annouced that she is stepping down as a working royal. William looks like a man that’s been given one year to find a new bride 😁
I know it’s ridiculous but Kate is supposedly the most popular royal. How can they just disappear her, then dump her, no questions asked? They can’t keep the conspiracy theories at bay by pretending she never existed.
But is being the most popular of the “working” royals available now, really being incredibly popular? Do her “fans” really care about her or just about down-grading Meghan? There haven’t been any big public displays like placing flowers at the palace gates like fans still do for Diana.
But saying she has cancer and then Will divorcing her is going to make him look so bad and her like a saint. Surely KP wouldn’t want that. I really don’t get what their end game is here.
Her fans are just racists who use TRF as a bludgeon against HM. THat’s why they insist it’s so “cruel” and rude to ask where Kate is. That question is a threat to white hegemonic power and the perfect white stepford wife role she plays. Who cares what actually happened to her.
There’s just no way she’d stay silent though if it were just Huevo trying to sideline her. We saw how she and MaMidds reacted when she was dumped as a GF – they orchestrated ‘look what you’re missing’ paparazzi strolls with Keen looking “sexy” or hanging with other men. There’s no way on earth Kate and her family would just sit silently by like this while Will makes up all these crazy narratives. Especially having more ‘“power” now as mother to the future king.
I just can’t buy that explanation. It doesn’t fit with anything we’ve seen from Kate herself and especially her mother. MaMidds didn’t go into debt and sell her soul only to have her daughter sidelined like this.
@Brassy Rebel But will she be the most popular if she hasn’t been seen for a year? Or does she fall down the list?
@Emmy My theory is that when she “recovers” the story will be that she will have different priorities that don’t align with her POW duties. She wants to retire to a quiet, private life. Then that’s on her and not Will.
@SussexWatcher I’d bet that they would stay silent for the right price.
I don’t know. She doesn’t have much of an existence outside of her royal duties and I don’t think she chased eggman so hard for years to stay behind the scenes and raise kids. Even if she were someone who is 100% content full-time raising kids, she would want public credit. She’s such a pick-me girl, I don’t see her staying hidden by choice.
Me neither. The woman who arranged that pap stroll in that ghastly pale blue coat after HM’s “rain” picture cares a LOT about being seen.
If I had to bet right now, I’d say it was Harry’s book, the Royal Racist via Omid’s book, which confirmed way too much of Harry’s book to comfortably deny Harry’s stories about his own life, and her family’s bankruptcy, coupled with a lack of support from Will and his increasing separation from her in work duties and George soon going off to school, lessening her power.
She started getting hammered, felt unsupported (no one came to her family’s aid, she was kicked out of many of Will’s public appearances, will did not defend her about Harry’s book), and either got increasingly unwell or quiet quit.
She is also aging rapidly, and the only thing she offered was her looks (a “hanger”), which I’d imagine is quote stressful as someone in the public eye. But then, she basically sold her soul for this role so that takes me back to William benching her.
.
I posted another comment but maybe it was too spicy and got nixed. Anyway, when you think back on all that happened with her in the last two years and really start remembering how bad it was, not to mention the weird mood shifts and facial expressions which bespoke some possibly unhealthy coping mechanisms, well it’s a lot.
@Snaggletooth, I keep wishing Kaiser would do a timeline of the weirdness in the last two years. Others have done TL, but they don’t include the moments Kaiser has been marking all of this time.
Example: The benching from the Diana statue and some “global statesman” appearance of William’s, the rift between C and C and K and W last year, the lateness to the coronation, the flower show upstaging, the bankruptcy, the wigs…
It’s a lot.
So William is now best man at the toff wedding of the year and not just an usher? Clearly this is all direct from KP/William himself and I’m only surprised they didn’t throw in how exhausted he is watching the two nurses care for his wife and making the sacred school run.
I’m really interested to see the reaction to KP’s announced plans for the disappearing and erasure of Kate.
But does anyone find it odd that Will is committing to best man at a wedding a month away while his wife gravely ill and MIA? I haven’t kept up with the BaRF royal calendar, but are they booking anything else for Wills a month out? It just seems odd that Wills committed to it and it’s not like he will attend. He is best man. I can’t explain it well, but my Spidey Sense is tingling with that info.
I will note that the ONLY events William seems to commit to in advance are boozy parties like the BAFTA film awards when he can hang out with Tom Cruise and young actresses, or mid-day pub visits with celebrities. Everything else are either “surprise!” visits announced the day of or “it is presumed” speculation that William may be doing something. William is out of the control of his handlers and BP it seems.
It’s impossible that she’s been anywhere in public. Pictures of her would be worth MILLIONS. Someone, somewhere, would have taken a pic and sold it to the fail if she had been outside anywhere. How can an adult just not go anywhere in public, cancer or not? How many regular (or rich even) Brits are suffering from cancer treatment with small children at home? Still working and getting on with it?
Too bad that KP were on the run from the truth from the start.
Too bad the gold-plated advisers are not worth anything, and are worse at doing their jobs than anyone would have imagined – even after years of watching the royals and their comms teams score own goals.
Doesn’t anyone in the BM and delulu Derangedeers circles wonder why Princess Missington is well enough to do a school drop-off, but can’t be bothered with producing an occasional truthful, non-AI, real update?
And, as she’s clearly incapacitated, why no one will finally say so and stop speculations?
Yes. I made a similar point. Why not just say. It’s her call, I suppose. Perhaps it’s something she finds totally embarrassing or wants to get over like it never happened. They’ve scrapped the early years/working from home very quickly. The “seen” report was a few days ago and now they’re saying the had nothing to do with it. Why? Have some of the people who did the report kicked off? Or is it obvious to “people in the know” that she wouldn’t have been capable of anything remotely related to work? If it’s the latter, it implies that we’ll find out how silly it was to believe she was capable of anything during this period, even seeing some paperwork. In a backwards way, this renewed timeline seems more honest – it is implying, fully, that she is very very ill.
Goodness, this is all really bad, and sad. She’s far sicker than we thought. Can it be cancer? If so, it must have loads of complications. ps I say we thought. I thought. People on here have loads of different opinions. And I think the fact the BRF doesn’t work during election campaigns means we won’t have any updates simply because no one will see any of them. In a way, this absence is a blessing to them. Does it help her, all this no proper updates?
Ya that “not working during elections” is new. Even googled it to make sure. They needed an excuse to not work and made that one up. As for Kate not being seen, I don’t think she is missed at all especially in Britain.
I don’t want to sound like a conspiracy theorist but I’ve known quite a few people with cancer, some aggressive, and I’ve never seen them just disappear like this. Even the absolute sickest people I’ve known were still out and about at times. I do believe there’s something more at play. What it is, who knows? But from the cancer announcement, she looked well enough. Certainly well enough to be a WFH princess.
“Amazing parents” don’t subject their kids to domestic violence.
Throwing pillows is violence.
At this point, I don’t care about Kate or Willy. Not that I ever did, actually.
But how are the kids coping with all this?
Historically, the children in the RF are offered zero support for their emotional/mental well being.
That’s something that has really stood out to me as well, that no one has even mentioned how the kids are handling all this. Their own father constantly centers himself whenever the subject is raised, so I think it’s safe to assume there’s not much support coming from him.
I would say that quote was a KP plant because of that line but I don’t think a KP plant would admit Kate hasn’t been doing the school runs.
So does this refute what Rebecca English was saying about Kate being seen? I also thought she was the driving force behind the recent task force report? Every time I convince myself that there is nothing to see here except a vain woman who is ill and wants to recover in privacy I read these stories and am convinced it is so much worse behind the scenes. I agree that the video bought them time and another would probably buy them some more with the main stream press but social media isn’t buying it so the rumors will persist until she is seen in public interacting with actual people.
The crazed rumors died down with the bench deepfake and the C word, but they never went away, and they’re just waiting to burst forth with renewed vigor. Truth is always the best policy, but the BRF seem incapable of it.
They just lied and gaslighted in this very article. They said basically we didn’t say she was sitting up in bed working on her laptop but that they read the report to her. Totally, disregarding the lie that they literally did say she was the “driving force”. They are backtracking because they are reading forums like these and social media and being called out for how obvious their lies are. Someone somewhere said maybe we should lie some more and change it to a different lie.
So it’s possible that she has done the school runs but nobody has spotted her doing so? Do her children have their own private entrance and/or drop off time to make that possible?
Doing the school runs could be simply being in the car rather than doing anything active, such as driving or getting out and helping with bags/talking to people.
People can be seen inside a car. There have been plenty of pictures of the royals in vehicles.
Unofficial pictures of the children are not permitted in the UK press. Any pictures of them are consensual, see the first day at school photos that they agree to do. Being seen doing the school run is only hearsay therefore, and a safe option in terms of lying about it. You can say it but you can’t photo it, bingo you can lie about it. Snaps of royals in cars are plentiful but they aren’t with the kids – Kate/William driving without the kids; the late queen/doe at Windsor; Andrew etc. I can think of only one, and I believe the kids were blurred/not seen directly, and that was a pap shot of the family and nanny going on holiday and at the airport. The school gates are out of bounds.
I don’t think its weird there are no pictures of the school run, especially once they’re on school property – the school may have rules about cameras and pictures etc.
I think its weird that we’re being told she may have done the “occasional” school run but this parent hasn’t seen her at all since March.
and even if she were in the car – like Sparrow says, if she’s not the one driving and her mom or an RPO is driving and Nanny Maria is with them, Kate is literally just along for the ride.
Even along for the ride she can be seen by people. Like you say quoting parents as saying maybe she does the school run, but she hasn’t been seen is weird. They could have someone say they saw her doing the run. That doesn’t require a picture. I don’t think it’s weird no pictures, but that no sightings when she is supposedly out is weird. They have had that kind of PR statement in the past.
@equality exactly! All that is being reported is what these parents say they’ve “seen,” no photo is required to report that they’ve “seen” her, so if she were there, we’d have heard about it.
Incredible to contrast this with the snarky lies several months ago about how Kate was at all of the games and “we see them all of the time so it’s not big deal, people should quit the conspiracies.”
Now the goal post has moved to “it’s natural for her to not want to be seen until she’s looking her best,” when actually, she has already shown us photoshop is her thing and KP now issues photos straight to socials, so she could easily provide a touched up photo of herself. But this has not happened.
Another talking point is people with cancer would all take a year off if they could. Sure, but she is being paid by the taxpayers, and so providing a photo is the very least she should do for her employers.how many people can take a year off of work with no documentation and still get paid their full salary?
Sparrow – pics of the kids (or Kate) could easily be sold to TMZ (like the farm stand video) or other foreign outlets. And then the British press would just retweet the foreign images. There are ways to get around whatever restrictions are in the UK. I’m curious about the rumor that the kids weren’t even in school and that nanny Maria was fired. And now we have more comments about the dang school run. Why are they so obsessed with doing the school run?!
There will be a no go zone around that school like no other, if only for their security and that of the other parents/families. The security detail is likely intense, and even more so now. It’s probably the safest environment they could hope for. I know the stakes are high, and goodness knows what money a pap could make, but I think this will remain the case. And in fact I hope it remains the case, for their sake and especially the kids’.
I keep saying, she has finally achieved her true dreams: William can’t divorce her now and she doesn’t have to “work” any more. As long as she really isn’t dead or stroked out somewhere, she’s as happy as she can be.
At this point I’m concerned that they’ll drag this on for a few more months until we eventually get the news that she passed.
I heard that Concha Calleja is saying it was definitely Kate double Gabriella Monroe Douglas in that farm shop video.
Concha is not the only one saying that.
I think that she’s truly in a very bad way and that her husband is responsible for it. If they could roll her out for something other than a blurry video they would have done it by now. Especially during or after the Nigeria tour.
But was it William? Or a William stunt double?
So funny you would ask that, because Mr. WiththeAmerican said the first time he saw it, “that’s not William either!”
I have no opinion on that, but knew it was not Kate immediately, because the bone structure is off.
light hits our bone structure in a certain way, our faces all of have angles and highlights you can see really well if you put photos into high contrast and deepen shadows. This is why a listers pick DPs who know how to use light to enhance.
The farm video was shot outside, high contrast, add in potato camera only on “Kate” and you have high contrast that showed off a delicate face, oval shape, youthful cheeks, different hairline, and different eye socket shape — plus her hands not turned forward, a different walk, and a lightness in her body that Kate has never had. Kate is always pinched and hard, not open.
Reddit has a photo of Huevo and Kate from a previous but not recent engagement where he is wearing the same hat he is wearing in the Windsor Farm Shop video. Grey hat with some kind of red emblem. So either it was Huevo working with the body double or the body double had a very keen eye for detail.
I believe it was William pulling this stunt off. I 100% believe it now.
It is becoming more and more obvious that Kate’s health status is much worse that it is stated by her handlers. She is too young to die, and her children are too young to lose their mother. We’ll see what happens. The disingenuity of her reps is unbelievable..
“It appears that heaven and earth is being moved to protect William, not Kate.” This has been the only constant throughout this whole mess. If you think about all of the lies with this filter, it’s the only way any of it makes sense. They’ve been bending over backward to protect W regarding K’s disappearance. I believe K has been “kept” at Anmer the whole time and that Carole and the kids are there too.
Yep. And the thing is,,,WHY does Bill need protection? If his wife was just ill surely he wouldn’t need all this protection mhm? Not to be a conspiracy theorist but it is shocking how this woman has been erased. And the ugly, raging, horrid brother is left standing and still preparing to be king. What a nightmare
This is basically confirming that she’s not going to be seen in public or doing any engagements again.
What is also telling is that this confirms there is a split – that she is relying solely on her family is v telling that she has no contact with the RF staff let alone her husband.
There is more to the preventative cancer treatment, there is clearly other issues that are affecting her appearance otherwise she would be out making pap walks.
I still think there will be a quiet divorce and an announcement will be made later in the year, blaming her health issues as the reason.
I agree and I am beginning to think the BRF wanted this type of craziness so that it would make the ending much more difficult to unravel. And if the POW can book being an usher/best man at a wedding one month in advance, it leads me to believe that you are correct, this is the phase out of Kate. As others stated, she produced an heir and a spare. How ever crude that may sound, that is/was her job and now she is benched and it’s looking like she will be indefinitely. BUT what still lingers for me is the complete radio silence from the Middleton camp.
My theory on that is that their silence is the ‘invisible’ contract at work – Ma has being going to US based publications (that car pap shot). Whats also interesting that the only Middleton stories the press are covering are ones that makes them look bad i.e. creditors not being paid, Pippa in St Barts during Kate’s cancer battle and the stories around James (the fighting with his neighbour and now that ‘lord of the manner’ narrative to push his book).
To me the takedown of the Middletons has started – these stories don’t paint them in the best of light, esp James when he’s trying to convince us all that he’s buddies with the King.
I also think there will be a quiet divorce announcement. But he can’t divorce Kate With Cancer. She will recover but she will be “different” with different “priorities” that no longer align with her POW duties. It will be her choice, which will alleviate the pressure on William so he avoids the shitshow his father created.
I go back and forth, but your theory is one of the two that I think are most likely (the other is that she is a lot sicker than they’re telling us and her condition is terminal.) But the line about no contact with the royal staff was interesting. She doesn’t need to have contact with them if she’s never going to be a working royal again.
A strategy is definitely being set up. Kate has to obey, she knows first hand how her husband treated his brother 😒
@DU I’m onboard with this theory. Kate was being quietly phased out for some time. All of the stories talking about how she was just a country who girl wanted a stove. The “pressure” Kate was under was starting to her. Tatler called it ages ago with the top CEO mess. Whatever it is, the cancer diagnosis does not line up with the behaviors of everyone involved. Especially compared to Charles. She’s being phased out.
I go back and forth. This is a woman who, after all, invented (or certainly exaggerated) having HG for all three of her pregnancies so she could disappear. A woman who we fully thought was angling for a 4th child for more time off. One who has never had a real job in ten years of waiting for Wills to propose, one who has constantly been ‘keen’ to do but never actually has ‘done’, whose aides invented the Arly Yairs busywork to prop her up when Meghan started doing real work. I don’t believe they would have made up the cancer – but what would a woman that lazy do with an excuse that cast iron? Well – she’d do this. Even if the chemo wasn’t affecting her, she’d milk it for as much time off as possible. If the chemo IS affecting her appearance then the strange further details about only having contact with her immediate family make sense. This is a woman who chastised her sister-in-law for referencing her hormones, for crying out loud. Girl has some issues.
If I land on the least dramatic – and most possible/likely – theory then this is where I end up. Kate (and William) are milking her health situation for maximum time off and minimum ‘stepping up’ requirements in the face of Charles’ illness. To avoid setting off further speculation or tripping themselves up, they have imposed a radio silence on anything bar the most bland updates on Kate. Sadly there is also the possibility that she is very seriously ill and being accorded the radio silence for that reason. They can’t say she is improving and they don’t want to put out anything that bites them later. I think it’s between those two scenarios. At some point, either way, the dam will break.
You raise an important factor in all of this, which is her historical propensity to use illness to manipulate William and to get out of work. This is a woman who has never worked her entire life, until after Meghan came along and she got nominated the Great White Supremacist Duchess.
The only issue with that is she has always been seen going into a hospital or shopping or in Mustique with “HG” and yet now we haven’t seen her anywhere. She always managed to get herself in the papers, but now silence.
Maybe it’s a combo of she tried it with the illness and William said fine, you’re benched.
I see a problem in that though. When she had HG she did use it as an excuse to take off. But she literally still went to glamour events. After her supposed HG diagnosis if I remember correctly she jetted off to Mustique. But she made it back just in time to show up for that ghastly painting unveiling of herself. She still very much showed up for the glitz and glamour events where she can get all dolled up in expensive frocks and jewels. Kate used it as an excuse to not work for sure but she never hid herself away. She also did pap shots of herself and with her mother.
I’m exhausted reading all the conspiracy theories online. However, I believe Kate’s absence is more complicated than official briefings suggest. If she isn’t seen at her beloved Wimbledon next month, then it would suggest that she is very unwell or has been “retired” from royal life.
Okay, the Royalist column is a proxy for William and BP so this heavy hint that Kate’s not going to be seen in public until the Autumn (and I expect the goalposts will be changed again as that date gets closer) makes me think her diagnosis is very poor and possibly terminal.
I can’t see another health update video being released, only an official statement sometime after George turns 11 on July 22.
Will there even be a new birthday picture of George
She must be in bad shape if she is going to miss her beloved Wimbledon
Hmm. They are setting expectations low, aren’t they?
I agree that BP is probably more than happy to keep In Kate out of the spotlight. Let us never forget that Charles is a petty man at heart. He wants the spotlight on himself and he probably isn’t bothered by Kate being absent from public discourse.
To be clear, I don’t think that the palace orchestrated her disappearance or anything, but they are probably more than happy not to have Kate competing for headlines with the king. “Take as much time as you need, why not take the whole year, only come back when you are really really ready to work” is what I imagine the conversation would sound like. As if a woman who spent the whole of her twenties twiddling her thumbs and waiting by the phone for her prince to come is raring to go back to work. Please.
My husband has cancer and I can say that serious illness doesn’t change anyone for the better. All of our qualities – the good + the bad – are just amplified – shooting through the roof and plunging under the floor. Often at the same time!
I do have some sympathy for these jerks.
Best wishes with your husband’s cancer and your life going through it with him, martha. What the craziness of the last months indicates to me is that they’re in a mess and working things out as they go. I agree. They are only human. She may be in a worse and more changing situation than anyone could have forecast. I feel sad for her and the family. What has been done stupidly is their public relations. They don’t seem to have worked out how to deal with public interest. Some of the stuff they’ve done has been silly, offensively so. Faked up photos etc.
My Lord, I am getting whiplash from the back and forth. We’ve already pilloried the nonsense of her being instrumental/not instrumental in the release of the latest Early Years ‘report’; yesterday Becky English was saying she’s been out and about more, today the DB is saying she’s not been seen at all, didn’t even attend things KP specifically said she was attending back in March and has only been spotted ‘occasionally, at a distance, in the car at school drop off.
The thing that’s most sad in this (if anything can be believed in royal reporting) is that not a single friend is in the know. No-one has contact, just her immediate family and that they are the only ones she feels ‘comfortable’ with. This suggests a high degree of physical disablement or struggle. Why would you not be able to have a cuppa and a chat with your friends? Especially when ill and needing cheering up? I know we joke that Kate has no friends but now it seems that really is the case.
No matter what’s going on that’s the part that stands out to me. The fact that she is not even speaking to any royal staff. If Kate did have any close confidantes or friends, you would think it might be someone on her staff. And yet here they are saying there’s no contact. She is very isolated. And again, I know it seems unbelievable but I do wonder how much Camilla and Charles actually know.
I’m old enough to remember when we were told she wouldn’t be back until Easter 🐰🐣.
LOL, those were the days, eh?
To be fair, that was their line when it was *just* major abdominal surgery, before cancer was detected and chemo prescribed. Post the cancer announcement, all bets are off.
That’s hilarious. Me too. I’m old enough to remember the exact words – “back with a bang” at Easter.
Kate was never a worker bee. given a real excuse to not work, I am not sure why people are so shocked they havent seen her.
People who fail to believe palace lies are not conspiracy theorists. Yes, the theories surrounding her disappearance can sometimes be weird, but so are the palaces many fakeries. That being said, whatever is happening to her, I’m glad she won’t be at Wimbledon, preening and making it all about herself. Who can forget that display with Federer. That’s why I think we might all be wrong for believing that there’s one neat reason for her absence — could be both marital and health.
I think it’s all very strange. I don’t understand the secrecy around Kate.
“She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
That’s not how it works at all. I’ve had chemo, radiation, and surgery for breast cancer. The doctor doesn’t tell you when to work. It is left up to you. It depends on how you feel. A lot of people are able to work through treatment. I worked part-time for the first six weeks or so but stopped until chemo and recovery from surgery was over. (I still took some work calls though.) I did not tolerate chemo well especially the second chemo med so my surgery was delayed a bit. I was fortunate to be able to stop work for months. Kate did not look healthy at all last year. It was obvious she was wearing a wig for many appearances. Who knows what has been going on with her. I hope she’s doing okay.
I’ve been waiting for this comment!!!! Thanks Becks, so true.
A friend is going through two different cancer treatments right now, as in two unrelated cancers found in his body during testing for the first cancer.
So, two different chemo treatments, several surgeries, one right after another. It’s a lot! But he is still out and about, going to fundraisers and working on good days.
So yeah this is all very strange. Hoping you are doing better <3
I still struggle with the idea that she is sick and receiving treatment but she’s not been seen coming or going to any appointments. Not even once. The only kind of long term at home treatment is hospice. Is that what is going on? I am not sure we will ever know, especially considering the smoke and mirrors used dealing with the Queen in her last few years.
“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”
Their priorities are out of wack because some unsavoury fact they don’t want disclosed is threaded through Kate’s situation. ‘Keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay’ is only necessary if there’s a reveal of facts they want disclosed on their own terms or hidden entirely.
‘Privacy’ serves William.
The ‘of course she goes to all the school events, how very dare you’ has been changed to admitting this is not so.
The claim that she’s working behind the scenes at home is also ‘walked back’.
Her calendar is empty which makes the bitter directive to the army about removing her name from Trooping suggest KP knew she was not making any more appearances at that point.
They are rearranging the narrative to pretend their previous lies were of no consequence and casting the people trying to hold them to some accountability for misleading the public in various ways as ‘conspiracy theorists’.
KP refuses to produce the POW to be seen by the public or talk to media independent of the KP. They have been caught committing fraud and remain unrepentant. They put forth their talking points as gossip column fodder articles in The New York Post, a tabloid newspaper in an entirely different country, and domestic rota who transcribe and minimize KP’s lies by overriding them with ‘new information’.
They deploy bots on SM, pushing NY Post content, KP propaganda and harassing accounts who question the narrative KP prefers.
But Princess Catherine is ‘well’ and we should simply take BRF’s word on this because their track record for treating POW properly is so stellar.
O.K.
All of this is telling a story, and the story is that they are hiding something big.
There is no other explanation for the lies, Kim Jong Un fake photo, attempts to shame people for asking questions, and the bots rolling out accusations of “qanon” for asking questions any sentient person would ask.
I have no idea what the story is, and I do side eye people who are so positive their theory is correct, because frankly we do not know right now. But people will theorize, and their attempts at policing that just confirms an attempt is being made to control a false narrative.
I agree. First she’s been seen doing the school run, then she’s too ill to even be seen. I did the school run for 20 years, and if I’d had the wherewithal to have staff do it for me, I would have in a New York minute!
The most mysterious element for me is no sightings, legitimate photos or videos for five months. Keen never saw a camera she didn’t love. If there’d been ANY way for them to release a photo or video to counter H&M’s positive PR, they’d have done so in a heartbeat.
So, for whatever reason, Kate is physically unable to be seen in her current condition. We can speculate for days what that reason may be, but they haven’t even released a photo or a video clip of her hands holding get well cards from her “fans.” Which tells me they are hesitant to put out anything that could later be proven untrue. Which tells me she’s in bad physical shape. I’m now leaning toward a stroke with physical and/or mental repercussions. Whatever it is, I hope she gets better for her children’s sake.
I don’t believe the most of the conspiracy theories and it says how bad of a job KP/BP have done with this that there’s even room for it. The only one I will stand behind is that isn’t not Kate in that farm video. I think she’s much sicker than anyone knows (they hid the Queen’s illness too, right until the end) and we won’t see her this year, if at all again. Maybe it’s harsh of me but I don’t really care where she is but hopefully she has access to the kids for their sake.
Why do that have a staff of 60+ again? Kate probably needs one assistant if she is going to stay in hiding for an entire year, so what does the rest of her office staff do that Williams’ team cannot take over?
The big thing that keeps raising questions for me is the ongoing effort to police online chatter, trying to shut it down by comparing it to QAnon, a global conspiracy group which has resulted in a murder, a kidnapping, and more.
Asking questions is nowhere near participation in a crazy global conspiracy.
That said, I don’t subscribe to the belief that she is dead or even that they are divorced. I have no idea what to think, except that there is a big lie being covered up. Which brings me back to insane attempts to shame people for noticing all of the discrepancies and outright fiction and lies being peddled by “Kim Jong Un” palace. That’s gaslighting, and where there is gaslighting, there is usually corruption and deceit.
It could also just be bad plastic surgery. Surgeons often would need to wait 12 months for the first surgery to settle, before they can safely re-operate without risking to cause necrosis…
I was about to say plastic surgery, but not on Khate. 😛
Joking. Kinda.
I’ll tell you what. If they have/had a stormy marriage, and we can only assume it’s been strained, what with name calling and throwing things in front of staff, I hope this whole sadness has brought them together more. Realising how fragile your partner’s health can be should make him more appreciative of her, and possibly vice versa. (I don’t want to assume it’s a he versus her situation, which is presumptive in rocky marriages, it could equally be her v him, or just both even stevens.)
People are are already speculating, it’s gonna be even worse if Kate disappears for a whole year with close to 0 updates or ‘real’ sighting. This has become increasingly more sinister.. they say shes fine and recuperating but she can’t be seen? The are only two options here, either she doesn’t want to show up or she can’t , and that’s where I am at, because she’s seriously incapacitated mentally or physically.
Anyways, they can’t keep doing this for much longer.
My husband gave some perspective this a.m. as I read him some of your comments. He said that if no one in her own country is concerned about her than why are you? Valid question I guess.
“Kate has preferred to lean on and confide in her family rather than her and William’s circle of friends”
How is it possible to “not confide” the state of your health with someone you share a 5 bedroom house with????
Bare minimum they are bound to actually see you at some point during the day.