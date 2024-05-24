“Bella Hadid wore a pretty great Versace at a Cannes premiere” links

Bella Hadid wore Versace to the Cannes red carpet of Beating Hearts. Bella has suddenly looked so much like Carla Bruni to me during Cannes. [RCFA]

Rihanna really is a princess of China. [LaineyGossip]

This man’s terrible Wheel of Fortune guess is going viral. [Seriously OMG]

More photos of Sarah Jessica Parker from the AJLT set. [OMG Blog]

An interview with Jackie Beat. [Socialite Life]

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton came out to support Tom Holland. [Just Jared]

I love Joel Edgerton but I’m not watching this mess. [Pajiba]

Lily Gladstone, this is not the look. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kathryn Dennis’s DUI meltdown. [Starcasm]

Why are Khloe & Kim Kardashian beefing now? [Hollywood Life]

A rare AITA where I’m on the husband’s side. [Buzzfeed]