“Bella Hadid wore a pretty great Versace at a Cannes premiere” links
  • May 24, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Bella Hadid wore Versace to the Cannes red carpet of Beating Hearts. Bella has suddenly looked so much like Carla Bruni to me during Cannes. [RCFA]
Rihanna really is a princess of China. [LaineyGossip]
This man’s terrible Wheel of Fortune guess is going viral. [Seriously OMG]
More photos of Sarah Jessica Parker from the AJLT set. [OMG Blog]
An interview with Jackie Beat. [Socialite Life]
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton came out to support Tom Holland. [Just Jared]
I love Joel Edgerton but I’m not watching this mess. [Pajiba]
Lily Gladstone, this is not the look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kathryn Dennis’s DUI meltdown. [Starcasm]
Why are Khloe & Kim Kardashian beefing now? [Hollywood Life]
A rare AITA where I’m on the husband’s side. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Bella Hadid wore a pretty great Versace at a Cannes premiere” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    May 24, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    Yeah I’m on the husband’s side too. Wife comes across like a sociopath tbh.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 24, 2024 at 1:34 pm

      Also on the husband’s side (Buzzfeed article). He shouldn’t have called her a P.O.S., but taking food from your youngest child, especially when your husband is helping the kids? She can always break her diet, but she doesn’t need to eat her child’s food to do so. What happens when her husband is not there?

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      May 24, 2024 at 2:21 pm

      Yeah, she better go back out and buy her child a new dinner. She *is* a POS.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        May 24, 2024 at 4:01 pm

        If he yelled at her and called her names in front of their kids he’s just as bad as she is. Nothing to choose between two crappy parents IMO.

  2. Bettyrose says:
    May 24, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    Dark Matter is friggin’ awesome. Plus Joel and Jennifer are sizzling.

    Reply
  3. Bumblebee says:
    May 24, 2024 at 2:32 pm

    The videos of the Chinese influencer teaching Rhianna in Mandarin are the best. If you need a laugh, click in that Lainey article just for that.

    Reply
  4. asdf says:
    May 24, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    It’s never going to happen, but I wish Joel Edgerton and Chiwetel Ejiofor would reprise their respective Kinky Boots roles on Broadway or the West End 😢

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment