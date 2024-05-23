Eden: Princess Kate’s friends says Kate ‘might not be seen until the autumn’

Weird vibes this week, as there seems to be an effort to remind people of the Princess of Wales’s existence. Weirder still is that this reminder is coming after two months of absolute radio silence on Kate’s health, recovery and well-being. Everything about this “Kate Missington” issue in 2024 has really shown the world that when the royals WANT to shut down speculation and rumormongering about a royal woman, they can and do. There has been no media-led push to question any part of the palace narrative. Instead, the British media is openly colluding with whatever the palace wants. Well, this week, Kensington Palace briefed the press that Kate has been “the driving force” behind-the-scenes on some of the latest Early Years busywork. Add to that, Tatler commissioned a janky portrait of Kate and put that on the cover. So is Kate actually around and will anyone be able to credibly see her at any point this year? Richard Eden devoted his column to a Kate update:
Mixed signals: The Princess of Wales was described as the ‘driving force’ behind a major report this week that called on businesses to introduce more family-friendly ways of working. Yet a spokesman has been keen to stress that Catherine’s involvement should not be seen as an indication that she is returning to work. The princess’s many admirers could be forgiven a little confusion, perhaps, as the signals seem mixed – and will naturally wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes at Kensington Palace.
Kate’s friends say she won’t be back until the autumn: She has not undertaken any public engagements this year and friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn – and only then if she has recovered fully.
Everything has been put on hold: Indeed, other aspects of the work she shares with Prince William have been put on hold. Take, for example, the planned appointment of someone to run the Waleses’ household. I disclosed in my social diary, Eden Confidential, last September that William and Catherine planned to create a new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who would be responsible for about 60 staff. The search for a CEO has now been suspended, however. As a palace spokesman explained: ‘With everything going on, the Royal Household’s focus is on the Princess’s recovery, so no appointment has been made.’
Big decisions have to wait: Although the prince and princess have often carried out separate engagements and pursued different interests, they are very much a team. Their charity is the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, remember, and they have joint offices, working closely together. And, as the postponement of such a key appointment shows, big decisions must wait until Catherine is recovered.
No pressure: ‘No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine,’ a source tells me. ‘The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait. It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.’
Kate can go missing for months because she’s not the king: ‘As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales,’ says the source. ‘There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I fundamentally disagree with this: “His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales.” Kate is the second-highest “ranking” woman in the monarchy and the future consort to the future king of England. She’s the daughter-in-law of the current king. There is a case to be made that British taxpayers are entitled to more information about Kate and her health. It’s just that the “case” is not being made by the media. But the point of Eden’s column was once again to shift the goalposts and halfway confirm that Kate will not be seen in June, July, August or probably even September. No Trooping the Colour for Kate, no Order of the Garter, no Wimbledon. Just months and months of no one seeing Kate. What will they say in October? How will they shift the goalposts then?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people, in Moray, Scotland.,Image: 819149516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823453996, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales arrives at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Thursday 30 November, 2023 with Catherine Princess of Wales.,Image: 825654676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales makes a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, London, England, UK on Tuesday 5 December, 2023 where she opened Evelina London’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit.,Image: 826935103, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, TUESDAY 26th DECEMBER. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England.,Image: 827170357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023,Image: 827170361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
A still of Catherine, Princess of Wales, from the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas promo which airs on ITV1 on 07 December at 9.45pm.
The Carol Service will take place tomorrow at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm.,Image: 827596021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Royal Carols: Together at Christmas / Avalon
-
-
Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Josh Shinner. The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2024 without prior
permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to
Kensington Palace and before publication.
Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children in Windsor.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.,Image: 828291451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace / Avalon
Define “friends”; define “autumn, bearing in mind that to KP, ‘Easter’ means ‘indefinitely or never'”; and most important, please define “seen.”
I’ll have a go:
– friends= the royal rota reporters
– autumn= somewhere in 2025
– seen= another failed photoshopped picture
“Somewhere in 2025” – Wouldn’t it be nice if all cancer patients got a whole year off work with no reduction in salary or benefits?
Autumn 2024? Northern or Southern Hemisphere?
Maybe she gave up janky wigs. The fancy ones take months to make.
Bottom line: they will keep moving the goal posts back until they think speculation about her whereabouts has faded from sheer public ennui, and then they will announce that she succumbed to cancer. Wait for it.
Yes, I thought this was where we could be heading with the palace announcement of “you’ll only see her when she gets the green light from her doctors”, which I read somewhere this week. Interesting the bit about she can go missing because she’s not the king. Seems to indicate they are aware she shouldn’t be missing this long because it gives a bad impression. She could at least keep an updated thank you system going. She has the best care in the world. Lots of people who are seriously ill have to carry on. That makes me sound harsh. I don’t want to sound like that, because who knows what’s going on.
My MIL said that she doesn’t understand why if K wants her privacy (which my MIL understands), her husband is not issuing regular updates on her behalf.
Truly the communication around K is a thing of incredible incompetence that is remarkable to behold.
To ml. Is this entitlement? -Well, we are the royal family so we don’t have to update. Anyway, Kate is of no consequence so we don’t have to update.-
if Kate didn’t look ill I would swear she was doing this for attention. Its so unlike Kate to miss the big events that I do think she is really ill. Before I thought it was minor or William simply couldn’t stand her any longer. BUT KATE MISSED MOTHERING SUNDAY. Kate has missed too many picture events.
Now, they cant have Kate pop-up with a face-lift. She really does need to be sick. She hid away for too long.
A girl I went to school with just died of breast cancer second resurgence. Age 50 to kids under 18. Cancer sucks. I just hope she will be ok.
She had been looking unwell for a while before she disappeared. At the time I thought it was more mental health related, but who knows at this point. I hope she gets better for her kids.
Sara Sidner on CNN just announced yesterday she has been battling cancer for months while working and she looked fabulous doing it. She was undergoing double mastectomy the day after she announced. I know everyone’s cancer journey is different, but can Kate possibly be so disfigured by her treatment that she can’t take a credible photo or wave from the back of a range rover (facing other people, not the wall).
Yes cancer sucks. As are many other diseases. While we are at it, war sucks. Genocide sucks.
I think by using “cancer sucks” to excuse the whole kate fiasco or anyone (or institution) who’s taking advantage of illness to avoid accountability is doing a great disservice to people who has cancer and died from cancer.
So many people who face great challenges in life, including ones which kill them, are capable of living well, meeting their responsibility, even accomplishment. They do so often without garnering public sympathy or great publicity. That’s the reality. Kate doesn’t live in this reality. Her treatment has always been exceptionally choreographed (controlled) and increasingly messy.
Ummm what friends does Can’t have? I don’t believe she is coming back. She has not legitly been seen since December of last year. They are just putting this out there so people won’t ask WHERE IS CANT.
I believe the Spanish press. Don’t trust the RF. If she were able to be seen we would have seen her by now.
What is the Spanish press saying?
Coma and that the bench video was faked
A Spanish writer/journalist named Concha Callejas has reported–since February maybe?– that something went wrong after the surgery and Kate had to be put into a medically-induced coma. She was very confident about her sources and just said that time will tell the truth. She later cast doubt on the authenticity of several of the photos and videos. I don’t think that she’s said that Kate is *still* in a coma (or not) but the implication is that she’s recovering from a more serious medical event such as a stroke that is more debilitating and making the timeline very uncertain. Callejas has connections–she wrote a book about Diana–so I think it’s plausible that a UK journo told her this information because they couldn’t print it themselves. Vamos a ver…
I also believed the coma stories and for a long while I was convinced he’d served divorce papers and she reacted badly. Since it all come out about the cancer I’m not so sure especially, when looking at the photos Kaiser’s used for this latest speculative article. Those wigs are so obvious it makes me wonder if the treatment had started way before her disappearance. Still like everyone-else all I can do is offer theories.
Sadly, because she’s been so horrible to people when she was fit and healthy I’m not as sympathetic towards her as I should be. However, for the sake of her children I honestly hope this is all some elaborate ruse and she’s just being her usual lazy self.
I agree. For the sake of her kids I hope she is okay. I have long believed she was hiding because of a divorce but now I am not so sure. I really do hope she is okay. I feel for her kids so much.
I just don’t believe Kate had an earlier cancer diagnosis. Mostly bc I don’t think she would have continued working. She would have taken off right from the beginning.
I do think about those children. What bothers me most are the statements that KP has put out. The first talked about protecting the children, which is a bit dramatic if mummy had abdominal surgery and is coming home, and the subsequent one, when she had “come home” said something like, “each of the children has now seen her”. Sounded like a viewing. Creepy creepy creepy. I worry for them. All three, but little Louie is too young. And Charlotte will have to be his mother, too young. Diana and Charles Spencer vibes…but their mother didn’t die, just abandoned them, for a time. Poor babies.
@Jais I agree with you. No way was she diagnosed last summer or whenever and undergoing chemo in the fall while also working. She would have stopped working immediately (as we saw this winter.)
@ Laura D…. I don’t believe she has cancer. Firstly because how can we trust ANYTHING the palace says at this point…but also saying someone has cancer is a very convenient explanation or “get out of jail free” card. Cancer is such a broad category and it immediately (and rightfully!) garners sympathy (cancer SUCKS).
Her “news” made people back off and released William the heir from the figurative corner he had backed himself into.
It’s just suspicious. The video itself has been deemed fake or AI generated by credible people. The RF has a loooooong history of lying and trickery.
I worry for the children but mostly the younger two. Kate has her faults and I’m no fan, but I empathize b/c she’s a mother and likely a victim.
Same about the photos in this post. She had been looking unwell for a while last year. My theory is that she is ill, probably does have/did have cancer, but “she” lied about the timeline and diagnosis in the video.
Don’t forget that the palace said she didn’t have cancer when they first announced this stuff in January. Yes that wasn’t on official letterhead and was one of those “the palace has let it be known” type statements, but it was way more official than a “sources within the palace have hinted” type statement.
To be fair the palace didn’t say “she doesn’t have cancer.” The line was “its not believed to be cancer” (or cancerous, can’t remember.) The “its not believed’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. I think they were pretty sure it was cancer before she ever had the surgery. maybe they already knew about Charles’ cancer at that point and were trying to separate the two announcements? Maybe they were never going to announce Kate’s cancer? I don’t know – but they gave themselves a pretty big out there and I have to think that was deliberate.
I think she was having chemo in 2023 hence the wigs and the fact that she aged rather shockingly over a short period of time. Chemo to shrink tumours and then the operation which was planned. I think they used KC as a smokescreen to obscure the fact that Kate is gravely ill. She has young kids and I am not a fan – but I sincerely hope that she makes a full recovery.
@ Jane
Agree.
Underhill. Frances Spencer wanted more time with Diana and her siblings but her mother testified against frances
Frances had a series of interviews which became a book and explained she was separated from her children due to her own mother’s scheming
Sooo, I disagree @jane that she aged rather shockingly over a short period of time. She’s been aging for years but there’s been a lot of photo editing with friendly journalists. If you look at her pictures from her Denmark trip a few years ago she wasn’t edited and it showed the aging. Honestly, the aging wouldn’t be a big deal except that they insist on editing her in a way that doesn’t show aging and creates an unrealistic expectation. Even for Kate it must be challenging to maintain especially when her looks have been her main thing. And while she may have been sick without knowing it this past year, I don’t believe she had an earlier cancer diagnosis. Bc she would have stopped working as soon as he got the diagnosis. There is nothing about her past work ethic that would suggest she would through cancer treatment.
Short version.
I think Charles knew he had cancer before he announced it publicly. Discovered in the manner it was. He had told some family.
Willie decided to do a “copy and paste” of his father’s condition after Kate “disappeared” around Christmas.
William is at the heart of it, in some way shape or form.
Whatever circumstances lead to it, she’s incapacitated, locked down somewhere or no longer with us.
The initial KP announcement that she had abdominal surgery was – in my mind – meant to indicate something serious, maybe a health issue with lady parts which to their mind is taboo and therefore will stop people from asking pointed questions.
When I read the first announcement regarding the surgery – it said something to the effect of – it’s absolutely not cancerous.
Which to me was an obvious sign that they wanted Kate and cancer to be linked.
It’s a mind blowing coincidence that two members of the royal family would have cancer found during a “not a big deal” procedure within and announce it within weeks of each other.
The amount of regular health screening and testing available to them makes it even more suspect.
Anyway. William tried to lay the foundation for Kate’s disappearance with the initial announcement- expecting everyone to start speculating about cancer since it was such a random red letter statement in the announcement.
But he hadn’t counted on the propaganda machine of the media to quash any questions and the people used to being fed half truths and false info from the family and so simply not bothering with the weirdness of the announcement.
Since the cancer thing didn’t take, they sort of moved on. Expecting surgery to do all the lifting, indefinitely.
After the kill notice photo and the attempts to create video proof and the proof of the side of Kate’s face as proof of life – Charles called up his bags of money Russian contacts who came through with their deep fake AI.
Her bench video has been debunked by several tech companies with stellar regulations they would not want to taint for a little publicity.
You know what? I give up. I was copying the rest of my comment to finish my thought and just … it killed it. Again. And I had it copied. And then it killed it again.
Now Kate has cancer. Which is a profoundly difficult thing to handle – physically, emotionally and mentally – esp with all the physical changes that come with it.
So she has a conceivable way to stay out of the public eye. Without a single new photo – she’s vain! – without a single person having seen her in person and willing to go on the record about it – she’s vain! – and the media just says – she’s not going to be seen until she’s better.
We can expect an announcement that after a brave battle, she has departed. I think some time this fall.
Car accidents don’t have the same credibility anymore. But no one will question cancer amidst the heartbreak of her leaving her small children behind.
The length of time is making it all look more and more dire, so they are prepping the public.
Charles was on the outs with William over what William had done – cover ups are hard! And another PoW can’t die or disappear in bizarre circumstances! – and very possibly over William appropriating Charles’s cancer and attention.
I mean think about it. If Kate had cancer, the king would drag her ass out to open cancer centers and family care centers for cancer patients – to show the relatability of two royals with cancer showing up for people with cancer.
The good PR would be through the ROOF. FiL teaming up with white dil to raise cancer awareness and to help cancer patients??? Come on. It would be such an easy win.
Even just a picture of the two of them together. Even Charles standing next to a bed, where you see a cascade of brown hair and no face – would be eaten up.
But …. No.
They would never post a picture of Charles standing next to Kate in bed. Come on now. That’s just laughable.
A photoshopped version of that very image, derived from a stock picture of a woman laying in a hospital bed with CIII put in the foreground accompanied online articles about Kate ‘at the London Clinic’ as well as mirror reverse photos of other moments when she exited engagements at hospitals, years prior, to illustrate ‘she was discharged’ articles. The casual reader/ scroller might not realise those pictures were not real/repurposed.
@Joyful Liluri
Spot on. I’m 100% with you.
@interested Gawker
Exactly. Yes! Those images that were put out in MASS. The one with her leaving the hospital was AI generated and flipped the image from another event. The derangers/BOT accounts on Twitter still post that picture to this day claiming she was seen leaving the hospital.
A picture of Charles by kates bed is imo a bad idea
I’m definitely team She Had a Stroke at this point. They are hiding her.
I believe she had a stroke and it’s visibly noticeable, add to that a rumored subtotal colectomy with an ileostomy and chemo hair loss we may not see her for years, if ever. They can hide hair loss and an ileostomy bag, the stroke would be more difficult.
Yep. I definitely think it’s either a stroke or Bells Palsy. Anything to do with an obvious physical change would be a nightmare for Kate and she certainly wouldn’t want to be seen.
I was on Twitter and someone who claims to be in the know said that Kate won’t be fully recovered for years. They said this was the talk in the media behind the scenes. Obviously take this with a hefty pinch of salt, but the way the BM keeps moving the goal posts makes me think this tweet was true.
People within the media know what is going on, which is why the respectable media balked at and called out Frankenphoto. No one wanted to willingly participate in fake news and a cover-up. Will-not is inept at pr. His incompetence made this an ongoing drama. I doubt most people would have registered her missing if he hadn’t pointed it out to weasel of out work. The tabloids would go bat crap crazy if Meghan or Harry totally disappeared from public for 5 months the way Keen, Charlotte and Louis have.
What I don’t understand is: why hide her? If she had a stroke, she had a stroke. Strokes happen. If she is disabled, same thing. Horrible and tragic, but why lie about it? It’s the lying and the cover-ups, the frankenphoto, the weirdly blurry fake-seeming video, that make this situation so suspect. That said, I agree KM owes us nothing. She is the wife of the future king. Many such Queens in history remained behind the scenes most of the time. It’s quite traditional, really.
To take this argument a step further, Kate actually already did her job and doesn’t have another. Her job was to produce an heir. She produced three. She really doesn’t have any other “work” to do in the grand scheme of the monarchy.
@PinkOrchid I agree with you – but historically, the RF didn’t tolerate anyone with a disability (even to the point of putting less than desirable cousins away in institution without family members knowing they existed). If they are really FROM GOD, then you can’t have less than perfection because then…they’re just mortals.
This is the same family that: (1) hid away the Queen Mother’s mentally ill cousins for decades; (2) the same family that did the same with George V’s epileptic youngest son, John; and (3) the same family that had a giant meltdown, after 72-year-old, wheelchair-bound, Margaret was seen in public looking older than her 100-year-old mother. And worst yet, because this bash of royals are not nearly as popular as those that preceded them, the fiction of perfection is all they have to lean on. So if KittyKat is even slightly off, she will not be seen in public. Especially when she is just all clothes and waiving and smiling, what else is there?
I’m not one that thinks the BBC cancer video was AI or that Kate is no longer alive. And she was recovered enough from her abdominal surgery to go in cars with William and her mother and, apparently go bouncing to the farm shop as well as do that bench speech.
However, we haven’t seen anything at all since she got into her course of chemo so it is entirely plausible that (as Piers Morgan reported) the treatment is really taking its toll and her appearance is badly affected. Since she won’t know how long it will take her to look ‘normal’ and she is never clamouring to work anyway, I can see this being as simple as ‘I won’t be ready before the start of the school hols, I take the summer off for the kids anyway (supposedly) so definitely don’t expect anything before they all go back to school in Sept.’
@TheHench honestly, as much as I love a good conspiracy theory, I think your guess is probably the most realistic theory.
She is undergoing chemo, and she’s also just not in a big rush to return to work. I mean this is KATE we’re talking about. She’s never had a fire under her butt to do any kind of work. But KP can’t come out and say “well given how lazy the princess is why would you expect to see her back at work?”
I wonder if the plan was for her to drag out this surgery recovery until maybe Trooping/Wimbledon, make appearances there, and then disappear again until the fall. then in october the kids have a school break, then something something “george needs her” and then lo and behold we see her at Christmas and its been basically a whole year.
i think that’s just as likely as anything else. What gives me pause is the complete lack of ANY picture of her since March, but if she is undergoing chemo she might not want to be seen.
Part of the issue is that the only official statement from KP about this was in January and that she would be back “after Easter”. The BBC video didn’t provide a return timeline and KP really should provide some sort of update. I am sure they thought just tossing out the word cancer would explain it all, but they are forgetting that the King has also had cancer and he is back to being visible after chemo and he is decades older.
KP being silent on this issue only encourages the conspiracies to grow. The constant use of indirect sources like Eden and others is not acceptable for a public figure who lives off taxpayer funds. Some explanation is owed regardless the continued disappearance. Even if it was something along the lines of the chemo treatments still taking their toll.
People with cancer still live their lives and kate being hidden only adds shame to the whole process.
She definitely is not dead. There’s no reason for hiding that when all they’d need to do is blame a post-op blood clot.
The farm vid was probably fake, but I don’t think the bench vid was….any AI was maybe to fix Kate’s appearance.
She either can’t or won’t be seen. I go again back to the Carole/Kate car pic. Why was that blocked in the British press when other pap shots weren’t? Why were they in a rental? Why were they trying to make her look so healthy in the farm vid/frankenphoto for mother’s day, if she’s not well enough for public duties or even private photos?
There’s clearly two contrasting agendas at work here…why?
My take: She’s in treatment elsewhere and took the kids who are nearby with Carole/Maria.
@Nic919 I agree with you. KP has created this void and people are going to fill it with conspiracy theories. And while I know the counter argument is “she said she had cancer what more do you people want” – again, we look to Charles. He made a very big deal about walking to church so he was seen after it was announced. He was making videos, opening cards, and still carrying on some very low key duties and then gradually ramped those up.
Kate is taxpayer funded and has just disappeared. People can say “well Queen Victoria disappeared after Albert died” but that was 150 years ago. Things are a little bit different now and so are the expectations. The fact that KP thinks total silence is a winning strategy here is baffling to me. If they aren’t providing updates, then people will make up their own updates.
I am 99% convinced it was a stroke. The “preventative chemo only” story does not explain why she cannot work AT ALL, not even one single appearance, or why she cannot even make a phone call or a recorded video that is real (not that creepy AI bench video), or why her kids can’t be seen either, or why Kate can’t take the kids to school sometimes, or why she would need to be cared for by two nurses, or why she would allow Meghan to steal the headlines as a Nigerian princess without Kate pulling a stunt to try to one-up her (Kate would never stay out of the headlines when Meghan accomplishes something).
And, if the initial surgery in January was not cancer related (as they claim), I doubt they would have even announced it at all. So there was something in January that made the palace release a statement in the first place about her hospital stay, knowing there was something more serious to cover up.
I think she needs speech and physical therapy before she can appear in public sounding/looking normal enough to pretend the stroke didn’t happen. It seems like it’s taking longer than the palace expected, hence their continually delaying her return date.
@CatMum
I do have that frame of mind. Everything they have done so far has been to protect WILLIAM not Kate. They literally blamed Kate for that Frankenstein AI plus photoshopped disaster that was internationally killed by multiple news agencies. After that creepy Ai generated cancer announcement they changed their lie to the diagnosis being the reason William suddenly pulled out the memorial last minute to disassociate him from the Thomas Kingston death.
All their contradictory reporting and lies. The absolute need to put out fake videos and photos. And yes I believe every single photo of her has been fake, AI generated, or in the case of the Farm Shop a body double.
Even the picture in the car with Carol was fake. The vehicle literally had 5 tires. I think William was working with TMZ (just like he did with the Farm Shop Video). He wanted to disconnect himself entirely at first to make it look like a genuine pap shot. He didn’t care if the rota got the picture or not because TMZ served it’s purpose when it posted because social media picked it up. When he banned the rota from posting the picture it made it appear William wasn’t associated with the “pap” picture. He was just being his sneaky self. But he really isn’t that smart. It’s not hard to see the deception and lies they are feeding the public. They really think people are stupid. It’s actually insulting. And I’m sick of it.
Maybe Camilla was trying to lure her out when she invite Rose to these events last week ?
Whatever Cams was trying to pull by playing patty-cake with Rose in front of everybody last week was just unforgivable to me. I don’t like Kate, but come on. At this point we all know that Kate is either sick or dead or getting a divorce or something, and nobody in their right mind would dare be so boldly evil. Such poor taste. Cams is like a cartoon villain at this point, as ridiculous as Gargamel.
You made me laugh, imagining all the rota ratchets as the cats Azriel– Side Ho kind of looks like gargamel in a blond wig
Camilla would dare to be so boldly evil and she is truly evil for parading Rose around like some sort of trophy.
I never doubt the depths of Camilla or Charles’ evilness. She probably sees Waity as an easy target. No aristo family ties like Diana, not a worldwide beloved figure like Diana, no loyal, loving husband to defend her like Meghan. Kate’s family hasn’t made a peep outside of her brother who is hawking his book and dog food. It looks like all Waity has is a bunch of paid internet trolls to back her up.
We may never see Kkkhate again. Ever.
But but but she was just seen out and about by…someone?
Becky English was reporting *today* that Kate “had been seen out and about more”. This implies multiple appearances and multiple witnesses. Funnily enough, there is no evidence of these appearances.
Rebecca English wrote yesterday that Kate is starting to be seen out and about. I think the questioning on social media is ramping up so KP is feeling the heat and tossing out some new lies to calm the peasants. I think if Kate were close to making a public appearance they would leak some far away shot of her with Charlotte and Louis at some Norfolk bakery or shop or beach first. They would be anxious to show the mob that there is nothing to see here, if they could.
and…how much exactly would photos, or a recording of her on someone’s cell phone be worth, do you suppose….and all those people, just being discreet out of their deepest respect for the royal fam…
Becky English was a prime character in the News of the World scandal and the other ones brewing under Murdoch. Rule number one: Becky lies for a living, as easy as breathing.
Becky English will lie to keep her job as head royal rat. This is what I mean by them having to stop this indirect stories. They are bs.
The whole story makes no sense. As a doc, I must say that “preventative chemo” does not put a person down for 5 months and counting.
I wonder if it’s just about vanity? Like, the chemo has affected her appearance enough that she’s embarrassed. I imagine most of us wouldn’t think so, but she’s rather vain, so I can see her being that way.
@Lauren – I’m gonna cut her some slack here. Someone losing their hair through chemo is traumatic for most people. I can remember a guy at university telling us that losing his hair was a bigger shock than being told he had cancer. When mum told us she was going to have chemo I told her about the guy. She later told me it really helped her come to terms with the hair loss. We even laughed about she lost it everywhere except her legs. My main point is we’re just ordinary people and it was a hell of a thing to come to terms with. Kate is the poster girl for the BRF, and is probably going though a bigger adjustment than most because of the image she’s cultivated for the world.
Personally, I would actually give her serious brownie points if she came out and told people how hard it is to come to terms with the changes which accompany some cancer treatments. I’ve posted this before but, if ever there was a time for her to have a “Diana” moment this would be it. The sympathy and admiration she would receive globally by being open about what’s happened to her would be off the charts. As I write this it makes me wonder if she’s actually being “silenced!” After all only one person is allowed to receive attention in that family and it definitely isn’t the “married-in.” Even if that “married-in” is the mother to a FK.
If she really has cancer, that means that the “cancer announcement video” was real. Kate looked perfectly fine in that video. There’s no reason she would be hiding due to vanity if she looked like she did in that video—and at the time the video was released, she had already been missing for 3 or 4 months. So vanity doesn’t explain why she hadn’t, and hasn’t, been seen since December, if the cancer video is real. If it’s NOT real (i 100% believe that it’s A.I.-created and my two computer graphics expert friends are certain of that for what it’s worth), then we have no reason to believe she really has cancer. And remember you’re believing the word of pathologically-lying Kensington Palace if you believe that the video is real and that Kate really has cancer. I personally don’t believe a word they say.
I think something much worse is going on with Kate. In fact by this point i think it’s blatantly obvious. They can’t keep “moving the goalposts” forever. Eventually it’s going to change to them announcing that her health took a turn for the worse and she died. They’re trying to delay the inevitable and they’re easing the public into the news of Kate’s death, in my opinion.
@K-peace she might have just started chemo at that point so didn’t have any significant side effects yet, which lines up with what she said in the video.
I can’t believe that they did a surgery in January, found and removed cancer and waited until end of March to start treatment. Maybe a regular person without access to private health care, but not for Kate. It would be irresponsible to delay the chemo treatment because they “had to tell their kids”.
@nic 919 they might have had to wait for her to recover from the surgery if it was that significant. But regardless whether she started in February or March – everyone reacts to chemo differently so its not like she would have lost her hair immediately (if at all.) (I also disagree that she looked “perfectly fine” in that video, but if we’re saying she did, then it could make sense with the timing of the chemo.)
I am not a doctor, but I think her condition is more serious than what they said.
She had an abdominal surgery.
Possible.
I buy even the month and a half for recovery. I had an hysterectomy and it took me 6 weeks to go back to work.
But then ?
Preventive chemotherapy?
Complications related to the surgery?
To me her medical condition was delicate to start with.
Eleanor I agree. I think she’s been ill for some time. For ages, I put it down to disordered eating, but who knows whether it was an underlying condition that began to manifest itself in extreme thinness. Dee is a doctor I believe who says the announced chemo timetable seems out of whack. Potentially therefore it’s a whole heap of issues that have come crashing down together. Laura D has made an interesting comment above re how her illness and treatment could be affecting her looks and that she wants to recover from that completely. Her call. She is her appearance. What rankles is this idea that she is above accounting for her absence, if only in thank you’s. Literally, she can go missing, she’s not the king. It’s this attitude that seems rude, which is a silly word, but rude. I’m sticking with it. Who knows.
@Underhill — having recently had an extensive bowel reconstruction myself due to invasive bladder cancer, she’d have to have had, at the very least, a temporary stoma and pouching system. In any event, if it is true then I can understand her reluctance to be out in public for maybe a couple of months, but an extended and still uncertain return to duty date speaks of more debilitating problems. However the mystery of William’s withdrawal from most public engagements, plus his weird behaviour during the first few months after Kate’s disappearance, speaks volumes about his involvement in her circumstances. At least your Magic 8 Ball admits it knows nothing…yet.
“her medical condition was delicate to start with” – yep. Anything that happened, from the most natural/normal to the most unlucky to the most unnatural/scandalous, happened to a weak body. I hope she regains her health and then hightails it out of the public sphere so we don’t have to endure “Princess Buttons saves the world with a new blowout/new dress/new promise to be keen!” crap ever again.
While am not disputing the treatment its being used as a cover for something else – she’s clearly being pushed into the background. Why??? Time will tell on that. She’s on the outs with the RF and her husband – personally I think the stage is being set for a divorce/retirement announcement citing the toll the treatment and surgery took on her health.
@DU that is what I think too. Well, I go back and forth. I think either she is very very sick and they are hiding that, or I think this is about an upcoming retirement announcement citing her health, and then a divorce announcement either before or after that.
I do think the idea of a stroke is plausible, and if she is having some trouble speaking, and that video was edited, it could explain some of the issues that people point to in it.
They really don’t know how to play this right, do they. Keep doing the same thing expecting different and making it worse and worse.
The murmurs are starting again on social media. Seeing a lot of tweets like “I’m a respectable cardiologist and never believe conspiracy theories but…I kinda think something happened to Kate.”
They have 6 more weeks, maybe 2 months, before the kerfuffle kerfuffs off again!
So here’s the thing. I think KP considers themselves fine as long as the chatter stays on SM and does not carry over into the international press. And the cancer video has silenced the press. That said, I think they will be given the whole summer and then the international press will be pushing more in the fall. But even then, how hard they will push, idk. The woman publicly said she has cancer and asked for privacy to heal. SM can chatter all they want and then be accused of being insensitive. Most press outlets are just going to ask for an update and then KP can say she’s still getting treatment.
@Jais right. The issue in March wasn’t just social media. It was that social media was spilling over into the mainstream international press. It was Washington Post running a cartoon about William hiding her. It was Colbert making a joke about it. etc. It was the damn farm stand video that just raised more questions.
As long as it stays to conspiracy theories on social media. KP will KOKO.
Becks1, I don’t know what KOKO means😂?? But yeah, agree, I do think they can say she has cancer, is getting treatment, and everyone needs to back off for quite some time. And unless the international press does some investigating and has some definitive evidence of something, KP will continue on. No, they can’t do that forever but they will stretch it as far as they can.
Two things can be true:
1. Cancer, even at its earliest stages really, really sucks. Physically, mentally, emotionally, everything, and we don’t need an update on whether or not she’s losing her hair just because we’re nosey.
2. KP has botched the communication of her absence at every possible opportunity, creating much more of a media storm than ever would have happened otherwise, along with the schadenfreude of “you wanted to be the only show in town.”
Totally agree on both points. KP needs to figure out a better way to deal with this, because she should have time and privacy for her treatments/recovery without all the conspiracy theories running wild, and the team’s poor handling of everything has contributed greatly to the mess.
This mess is preferable to the truth because it keeps us all tap dancing in our places, arguing, pontificating, and lulling a critical mass of the public to give up their interest in following the story which allows KP to avoid accountability. That is absolutely working for them short term but will damn them once all the evidence is reviewed down the line.
The only factor you’re leaving out is the fluctuations of the British media itself. They’ve reacted this way, that way, back again, and upside down throughout this. Flattery, excuses, praise, and sanctimony have alternated with anger, confusion, resentment, and demands. It suggests something more complicated happening.
I think that is the different news groups chafing under KP (and Murdoch media) taking the lead in all this as they all are losing revenue and facing lawsuits, blaming the palaces for it but pretty much on a leash simultaneously. They all looked dumb writing glowing articles about the photo that got killed, they know more than they are allowed to report and some higher hand is enforcing this silence and blackout over them. Beating up the Sussexes in print and online the ongoing fear over the lawsuits is becoming harder to sustain as not hypocritical with Kate missing. Getting the BRF to give them content they can use isn’t reliable or effective. Everyone is bitter. It would be comic if it wasn’t so dark and dangerous.
How is it she was filmed at a farmers market and yet there have been no other sightings of her since? I don’t think it was her at the farmers market but the point remains. She was filmed practically skipping and swinging a bag and yet she won’t be seen till October. It’s weird AF. And getting creepy AF too.
I tried to give them the. benefit of the doubt with the farmers market but its clear that was not her. That version of Kate was practically skipping and then days later we see her looking weak and wan in the weird BBC video. I gave them the benefit of the doubt for the BBC video but honestly this is all so grim. I get that the British media will keep quiet until the fall but I don’t think any of these ‘updates’ are going to quiet social media. The BBC video bought them a couple of months of peace but that won’t last until the fall. Curious if the global media will follow the Brits….I suspect they will.
I think KP knows that most people don’t accept that was Kate and are just kind of hoping people forget about it, lol.
And yet Victoria Newton of the Sun pretty much claimed it was her! And that she personally spoke to KP on how to fix the narrative. Such a freaking mess. Such collusion. It’s actually pretty shocking to think about it.
“And yet Victoria Newton of the Sun pretty much claimed it was her!”
That is exactly why that farm shop video needs a formal retraction and any proof of life event for POW needs to be conducted apart from Murdoch owned media, they are in on this together as scammers from the very beginning.
Agreed, @InterestedGawker. That farm shop video is festering in the background. It was a dirty, mean trick against the public and against an ill woman (like the photoshop blame and Camilla parading Rose). It will come back to haunt them if they don’t distance themselves, however quietly and obliquely they do that distancing.
They are lying. Piss morgan said that she is not doing well to the treatment. They are lying to the public about her health. She doesn’t want to see in public means she is not looking good and she might look like every cancer patient. Palace do care about photo and how after century they might appear. They don’t want their perfect princess without hair and eyebrows.
That wales title is cursed . Camilla was smart enough not to use that title for her.
You cannot believe a word “Piss” Morgan says. You literally acknowledged that in his name.
The Cancer timelime does not add up. Any medical professional will tell you they are lying. Kate’s surgery was supposedly in January and then she suddenly finds out in March she has cancer… No. They would have known immediately she had cancer. More than likely before they even started the surgery and if not then during or within days after. Also, what are the odds that Charles and Kate BOTH at the same time get admitted for surgery (at the same exact hospital & at the same exact time) and then BOTH just so happen to have cancer diagnosis (that neither will reveal btw).
Secondly, the palace are LIARS. They have continuously lied with multiple AI fake sightings, pictures and videos. Contradictory reporting. Lies. Williams weird erratic behavior. Weird PR and silence by the Middletons. On and on.
The cancer announcement video was AI generated and done to silence everyone from asking legitimate questions about their lies and her whereabouts.
Let’s assume she has recovered from surgery and chemo and possible complications. The ONLY things standing in the way of her reappearance is her appearance. She loves to present as “can’t put a foot wrong perfect”. She has seen how the tabloids rip women to shreds and body shame without cause. We won’t see her until she is ready, if ever.
That is predicated on the fact that Kate is able to make her own decisions. We have no idea if that is true. She could be incapacitated, she could be barred by her husband from advocating for herself. She could be in an entirely different country, (perhaps against her will).
If the only thing standing in the way of her reappearance was her physical appearance we still run up against the ‘Embiggening problem’. MaMidds is out of commission in the most effective platform for her daughter’s regular Top CEO fluff -No recuperation stories at all and those that got floated occasionally were definitely not Middleton style. There is something else going on.
Imagine if she’s too ill to decide for herself: KP and BP are just sitting back and let her be blamed for being vain, like they threw her under the bus with Frankenphoto. This is why I’m sympathizing with a despicable woman.
Translation: nothing to see here; sit down and shut up.
I’ve started too see American women complain about this British attitude toward Kate. Like neutral, non -royal-watchers asking where is Kate and then being appalled at the insistence that it’s rude to even ask about these questions. Us Yanks apparently have watched way too much true crime to be so trusting and deferential to power.
Rampant Individualism, lol.
I don’t think the BRF realise People Mag in the States also serves a steady diet of ‘missing woman’ stories to their readership. Their favoured US press organ also trains their readership to be suspicious of the very behaviour William is exhibiting.
@InterestedGawker – Imagine if Lifetime made a movie about the missing princess! That would restart “Where’s Kate?”
That would be so on point. There already had been print adverts against DV using famous women -and Kate specifically- as an example. Truth is becoming stranger than fiction.
This is beginning to feel like Princess Charlene’s unexplained disappearances and supposed prolonged stay in S. Africa for health reasons.
but even Charlene had periodic proof of life sightings
As bizarre as Charlene’s absence was, there were actually more updates. This is surpassing that.
It’s, sorry to say, far worse than that. We knew where Charlene was and she, herself, was posting with pictures on her instagram. There was speculation over the real reason she was unable to apparently fly home from SA but she was publicly visible and heard. What’s more, she was visible even when clearly very sick and emaciated. There was no attempt to hide/mask her appearance let alone conjure up a frankenphoto.
Also, the story for her absence remained consistent and was held to by her and by Albert. She wasn’t Schrodinger’s Princess on every possible front.
Yes, the story didn’t fully make sense, but she and Albert stuck to it. Albert traveled to South Africa to see her. It was a lot less messy than this whole situation.
How can they get by without telling Brits what’s really going on. One can only guess they have lots and lots of experiencing covering things up for the BRF.
I agree. No one ever thought Charlene was dead because she was seen. The only questions were relating to why she was still in South Africa.
This handling of Kate’s issues is far worse. We have Kate Missington as a hash tag FFS.
I often think of the photos from last year. She looked dreadful at points; she must have been very ill, perhaps without knowing it. I can’t quite get my head round why she wouldn’t have known: she has the time, opportunity, and money to check out every slight health wobble. People have said the wigs indicated she’d started treatment already. And here’s where my ignorance really steps in: if she had started treatment surely she’d not have been out and about. And if she had started treatment what is she doing now. Like you, I believed all sorts, esp towards the end just before the announcement. The “she’ll be back with a bang at the Easter walk”, which was put out by courtiers, made me think she’d had cosmetic surgery. It’s been handled very badly.
I wonder if she was very sick – like generally just felt poorly – and they couldn’t figure out what was going on and then when they did, she had the surgery.
For example I had a friend in HS who was diagnosed with leukemia. She was just…..tired. Like she went from being a strong athlete to always feeling wiped out, she just thought she needed to eat better, more carbs for energy, sleep more, etc. And then after a few months she was diagnosed with leukemia.
Obviously not quite the same thing, but my point is that Kate could have been experiencing symptoms that later tied into the surgery and then the cancer.
Physicians would have known immediately if she had Leukemia. A simple routine CBC blood test would have prompted them to further testing.
Given Chuck’s erratic behavior of late, I would wager that Keen will come out of her nunnery after Chuck kicks the bucket. No one knows how much time he has left, probably not much is my guess.
I also think the plan was to create a clown show of sympathy around Keen and her illness & Chuck shut that ish down because of his petty jealousy.
I think Kate won’t be at CIII’s funeral or William’s coronation. Even if they pretend she is capable of doing but still ‘recuperating’ it we won’t see her again.
If Charles is somehow keeping Kate out of the way, it would explain why he keeps inserting Kate in his leaked stories about himself. He’s throwing her a bone / covering it up.
Charles and William don’t want Kate to get popular from exposing her chronic health problem i.e colostomy bag. So they are keeping her under wraps.
The most obvious answer is that she’s doing what she’s always done: she doesn’t really want to work and this provides cover for that. Whatever her health problems are-of course we all know people (or have been the people) with serious health issues that still need to carry on with work, child minding, other obligations where we’re not able to be at home for 10 months. She has never had a good work ethic, neither does he. Shrug. They’ve lowered the bar for their entire time together. The Queen, in her 90s, with cancer, was still out and about. The King, in his 70s, with cancer, still out and about. But she wants to be home, and the royal propaganda machine is letting her do that.
So, I agree that she would be happy to not be doing the daily grind of work events. However, showing up for the big events in a new outfit and jewels is something that she very much does enjoy. Like William, there is an envy over how the Sussexes live. Being under the radar and working as they choose and making a bigger impact when they are seen. But this is something different. For her to not be at trooping or Wimbledon or the Japan state dinner. Those are things that she would likely want to do. If she could do just that and not the other weekly grind stuff that would work perfect. If/when she does re-emerge that will likely be the new schedule.
Eh. If she comes back for big events, and looks fine, and is supposedly “cancer free” then her “leave” is over.
Also, showing up for the big events requires approval from Charles and william. Getting the big jewels requires approval from someone – presumably Camilla at this point. If she’s being shut out for whatever reason, that approval won’t be forthcoming.
Of course going to the big events requires permission. But if she ok enough to go and she wants to go (and if she’s somewhat recovered, she would want to go if her past is any indication), she’d push back if the senior royals are trying to shut her out…again, going by her past actions.
As Harper said in another thread, Khate has not been shy in the past about putting herself out there when she wants to, even when it steps on others’ toes (last year’s flower show, for example). I just cannot see a scenario where she’s recovered enough to go to a big event and is told ‘no’ by Chuck/Camilla/William and she just says ok and stays hidden. She’d get herself papped out some or all of the kids just around the tine of said big event while CarolE pushes “Kate’s the savior of the monarchy” narrative.
And as lazy as Khate is, if she’s indeed doing better, she’s going to want to be seen. Especially since Meghan’s had so much publicity recently.
I simply don’t think she’s doing as good as they say. I think they’ve lied about the nature of her illness and the extent going back to the initial abdominal surgery announcement, and her recovery is at this point more of an ‘if’ than ‘when.’ Given that, I think the frankenphoto and especially the farm stand video put KP in a hell of a bind.
This is the minimalism theory. She had surgery, and treatment for cancer, and she is not back to work anytime soon because she doesn’t have to be. Of course, she has been seen nowhere, not in a car, except for the one with her mother, maybe, and one with William, maybe. It’s odd for her not to be seen at all…otoh, maybe she is recovering in Mustique, there were some rumours that some vvip was there all hush hush like. Who knows.
It was prob Wills and his side piece. He’s been looking rather tanned.
The only thing that I am sure is true is that everything they are saying is NOT true.
If their lips are moving, they’re lying.
Yep.
I think Keen will emerge for her subjects again, but it will be in a very controlled environment. I’m still not worried, albeit a bit puzzled about this entire situation. If she skips her pride and joy (Wimbledon), then she’s in real danger. She wouldn’t miss that for the world.
As for why she’s been pushed into oblivion? Who can really say. My best bet still gears towards quiet-retirement / eventual divorce. I think Baldy is testing this current set up and it seems to be working in his favour on the whole. The real question is why has Kitty agreed to such circumstances unless a) the choice wasn’t hers to make or b) she’s physically incapacitated to do a damn thing about it.
She doesn’t have friends.
No one believes the palace lackeys or the rota rats anymore.
Tell us more lies, please. These people are ridiculous.
I’m curious about the children. Will we see all three at Trooping in June?
WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?
I’m telling you right now, you will see Kate , William and all of their children at one of Taylor Swift’s concert in London.
This will be their first family apparition of the year and the only apparition until Christmas for one and only reason, to look as a Hallmark family and will say the Sussexes are about Bey and we are with the girl next door.
“Who’s afraid of little old Kaaaayaaate? Well, you should be, you should be….”
So long, London, stitches undone, two graves, one gun.
I don’t know if Kate is dead, alive or in limbo, but that doesn’t mean KP and the Royal Foundation should be put on hold until they figure it out. Eden is saying don’t expect anything out of William, either.
Yes! That was the other off kilter part of this, at the beginning William wanted to shut up shop until she was recovered. That wasn’t normal.
“The princess’s many admirers could be forgiven a little confusion, perhaps, as the signals seem mixed – and will naturally wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes at Kensington Palace.”
She doesn’t have “many admirers” — this whole mess has proven that. If she did, people would be leaving piles of flowers and notes for her outside of KP, but we’ve seen almost none of that. The only people who seem concerned about Kate’s whereabouts are Squaddies, who tend to be feminists who actually care about the well-being other women (even those they don’t admire).
Autumn officially ends in England on December 19 or 20. So Kate may not be seen before Christmas.
FTR: Dec 21 is the end of autumn for the entire northern hemisphere.
Given Kate’s longstanding inability to adjust to royal life and reliance on her mother to do so and both her and William’s reliance on the Middleton parents to care for their children and marriage, it would not surprise me at all if Kate is having a very hard, pathologically difficult time with even the most basic health problems. She is a very brittle, entitled, high-strung person.
The ad problem may be with the browser you’re using. I use DuckDuckGo through my phone and am not getting the problems stated here.
I don’t understand why she’s in hiding. I think giving proper updates and showing up at a few events would have been helpful to cancer patients and the public at large.
She may not be hiding, she might be HIDDEN. Kate might not have any say in what’s been going on in her name all these months.
Oprah: “Where you hidING, or were you hidDEN?”
Sorry I keep chasing your comments, @InterestedGawker.
@SHAWNA 🍻💗
I seriously doubt Kate’s “refusing” to make any public appearances, simply because Meghan’s been out and about enough times this year that Kate would’ve absolutely tried to pull her typical attention-seeking, copycat stunt at least once. The fact that she hasn’t done that indicates (to me at least) that she’s in a pretty bad way for whatever reason (I’m also skeptical of cancer being the issue) and she CAN’T make a public appearance. I don’t think she’s dead though; we wouldn’t have seen George at all in that case.
They have two younger children not seen since December. Why are they not seen but only George seems strange
Where are the other two children then. Why is George only one seen. Curious
What gets me is the report that K is working from home, saw a report about Early Years, etc. By this account, she should be able to issue a statement or Will or Carole could relay a message, but none of that is happening. KP and the Rota are painting themselves into a corner that will backfire completely if she passes.
My conspiracy theory is the cancer diagnosis was much earlier. She started losing hair and wearing the obvious hair pieces years ago. Now the hair is gone from the chemo. We won’t see her again until her hair regrows.
Yes, taxpayers deserve better information on someone the support in complete and utter luxury. Taxpayers also deserve to know why they are paying for a staff of 60+ for a couple, of whom only one is working a few days per month.
I don’t really care what royal spouses do or do not do. I care more about the actual OG royals as far as taxpayer dollars. Let this woman do what she needs to do.
“Let this woman do what she needs to do.”
But what if what she needs to do, what she wants to be communicated to the public about her condition and situation is being quashed by the ‘actual OG royals’? Is that something to shrug over? Should we just believe after all these years to the contrary that Kate doesn’t want to be seen and heard?
There was a line in an Indian film that quipped ‘Who can Radha pray to?’, meaning if your lover is Krishna, the god everyone else prays to, who can intercede when he’s the problem?
How can a royal spouse be heard and believed if her husband and father in law run everything and the queen hates everybody?
“I care more about the actual OG royals as far as taxpayer dollars.”
Then why should the cancer video be a locked box situation in which there is no transparency to the taxpayer in its production? How much did it cost? Who was the crew? Who was the director? Did any of them film at Windsor or was it entirely a post production off site? Had it been BBC News basic questions like this would be public domain. BBC Studios is under no such obligation. This means no one can collaborate statements that it was filmed ‘that Wednesday’, ‘at Windsor’, with ‘no editing’, prove Kate was really interacting with outside people, prove who prprovided the labour or itemize where your tax money actually went.
I still recall Uncle Gary on Big Brother saying that if ‘it’ was released by the Palace, then he would be giving his opinion.
You don’t say that about a young family member unfortunate enough to have cancer (and at that point he wasn’t even in the loop about cancer – as evidenced by that Saturday Times article.
So there was definitely something the family were keeping secret from the start.
I agree, they were hiding something from the very beginning and while they denied the Spainish coma story KP never pursued a formal retraction.
I just rewatched the “cancer” video. Kate says ” I am well and getting stronger”. Williams claims that all is well. But the minute anyone asks when she will be seen, you get a million “But, but…” and the doctor must give a “greenlight” to her return. Something doesn’t jive here. Now she is supposedly being seen out and about but cannot be seen on Zoom or any other media, despite the availability of filters, special lighting, etc. And I cannot believe how many people are willing to buy this spin. Just look at what they are actually saying, and you see none of it adds up.
Whatever the situation is with Kate, it will be exposed with time…..wishing her all the best.
Bottom line: don’t lie to the people. People can take it.
Cancer, death, abuse, stroke, mental illness, questionable death, disappearance, whatever. There’s nothing new here as far as BRF history goes.
It’s the royals who can’t take it. They fear being embarrassed, being known as useless wankers, fear losing power, relevancy, and all the freebies and the tax paid benefits.
Their biggest fear is an ignoble death and how history will footnote them.
I have been very concerned about Kate’s mental health since the Korean State Visit and her mega flashing of her leg. I know people (the media) shrugged it off, but it was SO WEIRD. She has been getting out of cars in front of cameras for 15 years now, and she got out of that car with the wrong leg forward going first and her dress riding all the way up when she had that massive cape to shield her. There was absolutely no reason for that show. I immediately thought when I saw those pictures that something was very wrong in the marriage, and this was a “show him what he’s missing” moment like she used to do when they were dating. Kate also looked like she was on some meds that day. She smiled manically at the few events she had left in 2023 (still looking like she was on meds) and then disappeared. I am concerned for her well being.
I railed against that behaviour specifically at the time and agree with you, she was acting out and being provocative, unkempt looking at times in a manner unlike her at public engagements for some time before the Christmas concert. My dismay stems from the fact that her SM ‘fans’ accepted and bent over backwards to insist she was ‘fine’ rather than show concern or rally round her. It showed, on social media at least, Kate hoped for allies but came up against her husband’s bots instead.
That’s why unambiguous proof of life for the POW, that has not happened after 150 days out of the public eye, is important. Princess Catherine needs a floor to work from; public acknowledgement that she is as ‘well’ as her husband says she is by showing her as she is, live, with independent witnesses, international media and no video sophistry. If BRF announce her death there is no way to verify when it happened between Christmas 2023 and the present day.
The chemotherapy is causing hair loss.