DM: Princess Kate is the ‘driving force’ behind her office’s latest Early Years busywork

One thing I haven’t missed this year is the collective delusion of royal reporters trying to pretend that the Princess of Wales’s Early Years busywork is groundbreaking, important or substantive. Kate has been trying to make “I’m a credible expert on the Early Years” into a thing for six years, the start of which coincided with the Duchess of Sussex’s substantive projects. They wanted Kate to have a “thing” too and Kate needed to look busy. So we’ve had to watch as Kate has spent years spinning her wheels with fakakta surveys and fancy “studies,” all of which remarkably come to the same conclusion: that people don’t know that the Early Years are important, and Kate must spread awareness of their importance. Speaking of, we’ve gotten an update on Kate’s “work,” which everyone swears she’s been monitoring from home.
The Princess of Wales is today revealed as the ‘driving force’ behind a new report calling on businesses to introduce more family-friendly working practices. Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has unveiled a major new report which argues that investing in early childhood could generate more than £45.5 billion for the national economy each year.
Downing Street, as well as senior ministers in the departments of health and education, have already been briefed about its findings – although palace officials are at pains to point out that it is not a political campaign.
A Kensington Palace spokesman also stressed that the news should not be seen as Kate, 42, returning to work after undergoing major abdominal surgery and revealing she was undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy’ for cancer. She has not undertaken public engagements at all this year. But they confirmed that she has been across every aspect of the report from home, despite her illness.
Her spokesman said: ‘The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is “always on”…early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report. ‘
A senior royal aide added: ‘The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it. This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.’
A source close to the Princess said: ‘She is excited about it. Action is so important for her, so having eight of the most important businesses in Britain come forward to make the case to their fellow business leaders is exciting to her. It’s a priority going forward.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood, Buttons and Gopher Wiglets really funded a landmark study which shows that businesses should adopt family-friendly working practices. That’s it. That’s the sum total of a year of research, surveys, busywork and manhours. What’s also funny to me is that Kate’s staff and her new private secretary are desperate to do something and make it sound like Kate is doing something, but they also want to ensure that absolutely no one expects to see or hear from Kate. “Kate’s working on this, we promise, but no, we will not answer any questions about her health, nor should you expect to see her any time soon.” Saturday will be the five-month anniversary of the last time Kate was credibly seen in public. She’s not scheduled to attend any of the upcoming events in June either.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, including Professor Peter Fonagy, Professor Eamon McCrory, Dr Alain Gregoire, Dr Trudi Seneviratne, Ed Vainker, Carey Oppenheim, Imran Hussain and Beverley Barnett-Jones, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, including Professor Peter Fonagy, Professor Eamon McCrory, Dr Alain Gregoire, Dr Trudi Seneviratne, Ed Vainker, Carey Oppenheim, Imran Hussain and Beverley Barnett-Jones, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670526, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751680733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 01 November 2023: The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Dadvengers is predominately an online community which works to support dads on their journey through parenthood. It has a strong focus on mental wellbeing and supports new fathers in a variety of ways including through online training programmes, podcasts, and more recently the in-person Dad Walks.,Image: 818765193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London, to kickstart an initiative from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Just think about it, there are actual stupid individuals that believe these stories.#whereiskate?
I think there are a lot, even *most * casual observers who believe this. Especially in the UK.. It’s weird how defensive British people can be about the royals, even those who say they don’t care about them. Over every age group I’ve observed this. They’ll say they don’t care (and they do SAY that) but show what they’re really like and criticise them and boom! It’s weird!
We don’t even know where she is. There is no proof that she is doing well. Peg seems to have her hidden somewhere. I doubt she is doing anything behind the scenes. This is just some crap do people don’t ask WHERE IS CANT.
So the big news is “woman reads reports generated by her own office”? You know what else could stimulate the economy in the UK? Having the moneys from the duchies and crown properties go into public coffers instead of to royals.
Doubt it’s even generated by HER office. At least 2 of the companies on the task force have been releasing studies on families and spearheading family friendly policies (like 6 months fully paid leave for new mothers AND fathers) in recent years.
Everyone’s just letting her do-nothing team take all the credit for their work in the hopes it is high profile and leads to more change.
AI Kate is working
“Hello chatGPT, tell me what would make the airly yars attractive to government and businesses”
She’s seen the report – been across every aspect. I’m just imaging her propped up in a chair while someone flips through the report. The whole situation is just creepy at this point.
This is what Camilla’s efforts for the Rose effect are doing. Camilla’s court forcing out kkkhate’s side for comments since she cant/wont come out and literally nobody has seen her. NO ONE ever asked for an update on early years. Wtf is happening. #whereiskate
That was a quick turnaround!
Well an unnamed senior aide is saying she won’t return until she has a green light from the doctor. But that’s not exactly an official statement if the aide is unnamed.
Lol, no one needs an anonymous source to guess that – needing the green light from her doctor is an easy bet.
So interesting. First, the Harry effect, now, the Rose effect. And all responses are lame.
Ah, welcome to Schrodinger’s Executive now. She’s the ‘driving force’ behind the report yet she had to be ‘briefed’ on it. She’s instrumental in its creation vs ‘she has read it’. She’s definitely working on stuff but don’t expect any work from her. She’s well enough to be ‘all over this project’ but not to write a social media post of a few words herself. ‘Action is so important to her’ but it’s a group of businesses that have actually done something.
I’m SO bored of this crap.
Brilliant comment. 😂
Excellent analysis.
YES exactly my thoughts. Which is it, KP? Was she the driving force, or was she just briefed on it? the back and forth in this article is something else.
It sounds to me like if she’s aware of the report at all, it was from an email detailing the results and that’s about it. We all know she’s not a “driving force” for anything, even when she’s healthy.
Her little “notebook” will never not crack me up. That says all we need to know about how seriously to take her. And you can bet your @ss those experts in the room think the same thing.
Chefs kiss @ The Hench
Exactly @The Hench! This is all part of the Kate is functioning behind the scenes and her health is improving and not at all related to whatever Huevo and her got into the night of 12/28/23 narrative. They hear the chatter and want the peasants to think she’s busy and engaged, but KP fails on the details. If Kate were okay this would be accompanied by a little intro., tweet, or Insta post signed by C., all of which she was able to fake before the cancer announcement but has not been able to do since.
I saw a cover of the National Enquirer today on twitter about Kate’s chemo nightmare, including William’s fear she is going to die. It feels like that’s where we are headed.
When she first went missing, I was not interested. When the fakata pics came out, that was funny, but a little weird. I now believe that William strangled her Christmas morning because she gave him ANOTHER pair of “joke” socks, and she is currently on life support in one of the weirdly named rooms in one of their lesser used castles.
And she has never been interested in the early years project. Well, vaguely maybe. But not, like, DO anything interested.
I guess this means Kate’s alive, at least. I don’t see any else’s having any interest in perpetuating the Early Years schtick.
It doesn’t mean anything. They say this is her “life’s work” but she has only been part of it for six years and is only attached to it when they mention the works of others. Her name can be used regardless of her health and that is exactly what they are doing and have been doing for years.
Ooh, top CEO has “seen a report”! And she never left, she is “always on”! Sure. This mostly just sounds like the early years folks are trying their best to attach their absent benefactor’s name in an effort to generate interest.
So, a bunch of money was spent on a report saying what people have been saying for years: that businesses should introduce family-friendly work practices. Wow, that is new and ground-breaking, and the Tory government will do nothing.
That’s what kills me about all her early years initiatives. It’s based on research that’s already been done. It just rephrases everything to make it look like she’s doing something new.
Kate didn’t work on this project *before*, and she most certainly isn’t working on it now.
I mean, her copying those pie charts with pen on paper was all the proof we needed that Kate can’t*, and the way Keen isn’t even able to read straight off her cue cards without stumbling.
If someone was passionate about a project, things would be different. Sad that they’re stuck with an incurious, unfeeling, incapable and unwilling patron.
Who are they trying to fool?
Especially now, with no proof of life, and the many, many PR blunders and own goals of KP, the BaRF and the 🗑📰, who all can’t be bothered to do their jobs.
* huge thanks to Kaiser for always including those particular pics as a reminder.
Kate’s early years “work” is the equivalent of: Grass is green, the sky is blue and water is wet. These are things a pediatrician tells new parents during an infants checkup.
Also, KP clearly put this out there because more and more people are wondering where Kate is. They see Charles ( in his mid 70’s ) out there working but no Kate.
I think so too. We’re not at March levels yet of people wondering, but we’re heading into what is traditionally seen (IMO) as a busy but lightweight season for the royals – garden parties, Ascot, Trooping, Wimbledon, the Chelsea Flower Show – we usually see the royals a great deal at these events and others, but they’re not necessarily the basic meet and greets etc that they do the rest of the year.
So I think people are going to be wondering where Kate is. If she’s so sick she can’t walk onto the balcony at Trooping, then people are going to ask – “wtf is actually wrong with her.”
it’s also going to be a really bad look if she can’t do anything but somehow manages to show up to Wimbledon.
Have seen it and worked on it, are two different things.
I haven’t missed the early years stuff either. I find it offensive and infantilizing. Telling the public the early years are important for years as if we’re stupid. It’s shallow.
She’s unwell and recovering at home while taking care of three young children. So where does she get the time or energy to be a driving force behind a major initiative? Privacy!
I’m getting whiplash from trying to follow all of these varying stories.
Didn’t Willy say she’s fine though? Which is it?
Oh wow she read the report.
The reporting on these findings is just bad. What are some the business practices? Her work is not scrutinized in anyway.
Never seen someone so sick she can’t be seen for even 5 seconds but is able to be the “driving force” behind something. Not to mention, all this treatment she’s received – are they doing it at home? Is it hospice care? Not one person has seen her going to or coming from any appointments for 3 months? Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.
I LOATHE this bs busywork. As a mother as a human being, I find it offensive on every level that she burns through tax dollars to prove that water is wet. People need help in the UK. Kids need help. Kids need food, shelter, an education and to feel safe and protected. Where are her studies going?? Will she fund shelters? Help fund women who are trying to escape DV to protect their kids? Will this forking organization DO ANYTHING?!?
It is exasperating, offensive and utterly ugly to keep pushing this busy work. I’m sure the next study will be “kids don’t do well when they are starving”. And then she won’t so much as donate a granola bar to a daycare.
This is such an ugly ugly thing to keep pushing. I’m shocked they can’t think up something better. Anything would be better at this point.
Just gonna add that this is likely not even Kate’s doing. It’s her team. And so I can’t even put the blame on her now if she is sick. It’s incredible that her team can’t come up with something else. Like ten people in a room and they can’t come up with a better study???? Argh!
I’m sorry they feel the need to do this. Chemotherapy and radiation are absolutely brutal. Chemo is worse of course, you lose your hair, the drugs your own make your face swell, it makes you unbelievably tired, sometimes you lose your hearing. It’s a terrible thing. I feel bad that they are not explaining this to the public. People should know how difficult it is and yet all they care about is, she’s fine, she’s working.. jeebus.
Charles is going through the same thing. he’s older. He’s working. My mom went through cancer 3 times. She was working during bout #2, and she went to work. Yes, chemo is brutal, but it’s a cycle–you take the drugs, you feel terrible, you recover a bit. You’re told to go back to your life when you’re able. You’re not told to just wallow in misery. She could have been a role model for living with treatment, as most people, including her FIL) must do.
If her cancer is a real thing, why is she being treated differently? Is she even alive? Is she even conscious? The way that KP is dealing with her cancer makes you wonder. At best, this is the continued infantilization of a grown ass woman (it’s preventative chemo, we were told, right?). At worst, it’s a cover up for something so nefarious that they can’t even provide proof of life–unconscious, disfigurement, disability. It’s getting uglier and uglier. She seems to have been written out of the story without anyone seeming to notice or care.
They really keep saying the most basic common sht and then claim they have researched and worked hard for a year on it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, I can’t-
What’s funny is that the U.S. has done this years ago in the 60’s. Why did it take so long for the U.K. to discover this. I can’t believe that they are trying to pass this off as something new. I was a Education major in college in the 70’s and this was old news. Head Start was a early years program in the U.S. as well as many community based programs. Are people in the U.K. this naive? When Jill Biden was there she must of thought these people are really behind the U.S. when it comes to this. Who would have thought that children being involved in early years programs would be beneficial to their early development. This isn’t rocket science.