“Chet Haze explained the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to his dad” links
  • May 21, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Chet Haze is deeply problematic, but his text exchange with his father over the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef is comedy gold. I love that Tom Hanks refers to his terrible son as “Big Main,” but Tom did not understand any part of Chet’s explainer. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway must have so much fun with her Bulgari contract. She just gets paid to show up places and wear jewelry. [RCFA]
Adele wants to have a baby with Rich Paul. [Hollywood Life]
Nina Dobrev was injured on a dirt bike! [Seriously OMG]
Jeremy Renner’s doctors told him he broke his taint!! [OMG Blog]
Rep. Jasmine Crockett is making “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” merch. That was the iconic diss directed at Marjorie Taylor Greene. [Jezebel]
I have not paid one bit of attention to If. [LaineyGossip]
Vince Vaughn & Bill Lawrence did a show together? [Pajiba]
Cate Blanchett & Greta Gerwig in Cannes. [JustJared]
Please look at this photo of Sarah Jessica Parker. [Socialite Life]

21 Responses to ““Chet Haze explained the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to his dad” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 21, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    Yes he did explain it in detail and Tom still didn’t understand who won.

  2. Flamingo says:
    May 21, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    lol, I had no idea either and damn he did break it down perfectly. Though him acting all gangsta from his paid for iPhone by his trust fund is comical.

  3. sevenblue says:
    May 21, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    I lolled at Tom Hanks story yesterday. Tom is probably trying to connect with his son. I doubt Tom has a lot of common interests with Chet “White Chocolate” Hanks otherwise.

  4. Pearl says:
    May 21, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    The dearth of spelling errors make me think there’s hope for Chet yet

  5. SpankyB says:
    May 21, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    The “…,automatically know how to Crip walk…with an Oscar in each hand…” did me in. He broke it down very well, I thought I understood it all before but now I really do.

    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      May 21, 2024 at 2:21 pm

      I read that part like 4 times because the imagery was amazing. Tom’s a good dad. Chet’s problematic but it seems like he respects his dad based on this?

      Can SNL please please please bring these 2 on and do a sketch of Tom Hanks crip walking with his Oscars?!!!!!!

      • Flamingo says:
        May 21, 2024 at 2:48 pm

        From all accounts he has been sober for several years now. He seems to have found some normalcy in his life. Even if it is living off of Dad and Mom’s money.

    • SIde Eye says:
      May 21, 2024 at 2:37 pm

      Omg that was hysterical. I can’t stop laughing at it and read it multiple times. This made my day.

    • Lucy says:
      May 21, 2024 at 2:49 pm

      Me too 😂. Including Marshawn Lynch also sent me 😂

  6. borgqueen says:
    May 21, 2024 at 1:58 pm

    This exchange was so cute. Tom trying to connect with his son and his son trying to breakdown this pop culture battle to his father is refreshing. They both are trying to bridge the divide between them. They should do a podcast breaking down other pop culture beefs / battle.

  7. Tashiro says:
    May 21, 2024 at 2:04 pm

    I don’t understand the beef but I don’t care so need for me to find out 🙂

  8. Debbie says:
    May 21, 2024 at 2:34 pm

    I’m going to be honest, it’s never good to hear “Chet Haze explained” about anything.

  9. SunnyDays says:
    May 21, 2024 at 2:44 pm

    Re: the SJP pic
    What in the Strawberry Shortcake is going on there?!

  10. tealily says:
    May 21, 2024 at 3:18 pm

    I’m just going to say it: I hate the “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” meme. What’s wrong with a butch body? Let the butch bodies be!!! I’m glad somebody insulted Marge, but let’s leave the insult there.

    • Abby says:
      May 21, 2024 at 5:10 pm

      I agree. I CANNOT stand MTG and am so glad Jasmine Crockett is in office (Something good out of my state!), but it makes me cringe to use “butch” as a slur and to make comments about her body.

      • Pomski says:
        May 21, 2024 at 6:35 pm

        I don’t understand the objection to the use of butch. I’ve heard butch used to describe both men and women forever, and in the gay ballroom scene being the baddest butch wins trophies.

      • Lucy says:
        May 21, 2024 at 7:43 pm

        I wish Jasmine had gone after how gd dumb she is instead of some of the shots at her looks, but MTG is an eff your feelings unless it’s her person. So 🤷🏼‍♀️. Not going to tone police, FAFO for MTG.

  11. Abby says:
    May 21, 2024 at 5:12 pm

    Somehow Chet explaining this has helped me finally understand what the frick is going on. WHAT? hahaha.

