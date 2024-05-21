“Chet Haze explained the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to his dad” links

Chet Haze is deeply problematic, but his text exchange with his father over the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef is comedy gold. I love that Tom Hanks refers to his terrible son as “Big Main,” but Tom did not understand any part of Chet’s explainer. [Buzzfeed]

Anne Hathaway must have so much fun with her Bulgari contract. She just gets paid to show up places and wear jewelry. [RCFA]

Adele wants to have a baby with Rich Paul. [Hollywood Life]

Nina Dobrev was injured on a dirt bike! [Seriously OMG]

Jeremy Renner’s doctors told him he broke his taint!! [OMG Blog]

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is making “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” merch. That was the iconic diss directed at Marjorie Taylor Greene. [Jezebel]

I have not paid one bit of attention to If. [LaineyGossip]

Vince Vaughn & Bill Lawrence did a show together? [Pajiba]

Cate Blanchett & Greta Gerwig in Cannes. [JustJared]

Please look at this photo of Sarah Jessica Parker. [Socialite Life]

