“Chet Haze explained the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to his dad” links

Chet Haze is deeply problematic, but his text exchange with his father over the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef is comedy gold. I love that Tom Hanks refers to his terrible son as “Big Main,” but Tom did not understand any part of Chet’s explainer. [Buzzfeed]
Chet Hanks explaining the Drake/Kendrick beef to Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/irjYpQa8c0
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 20, 2024
Yes he did explain it in detail and Tom still didn’t understand who won.
lol, I had no idea either and damn he did break it down perfectly. Though him acting all gangsta from his paid for iPhone by his trust fund is comical.
I lolled at Tom Hanks story yesterday. Tom is probably trying to connect with his son. I doubt Tom has a lot of common interests with Chet “White Chocolate” Hanks otherwise.
The dearth of spelling errors make me think there’s hope for Chet yet
He went to Northwestern University.
The “…,automatically know how to Crip walk…with an Oscar in each hand…” did me in. He broke it down very well, I thought I understood it all before but now I really do.
I read that part like 4 times because the imagery was amazing. Tom’s a good dad. Chet’s problematic but it seems like he respects his dad based on this?
Can SNL please please please bring these 2 on and do a sketch of Tom Hanks crip walking with his Oscars?!!!!!!
From all accounts he has been sober for several years now. He seems to have found some normalcy in his life. Even if it is living off of Dad and Mom’s money.
Omg that was hysterical. I can’t stop laughing at it and read it multiple times. This made my day.
Me too 😂. Including Marshawn Lynch also sent me 😂
This exchange was so cute. Tom trying to connect with his son and his son trying to breakdown this pop culture battle to his father is refreshing. They both are trying to bridge the divide between them. They should do a podcast breaking down other pop culture beefs / battle.
omfg what a genius idea, I would listen to that podcast in a heartbeat.
I don’t understand the beef but I don’t care so need for me to find out 🙂
I’m going to be honest, it’s never good to hear “Chet Haze explained” about anything.
Re: the SJP pic
What in the Strawberry Shortcake is going on there?!
😂 exactly what I thought too!!
I’m just going to say it: I hate the “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” meme. What’s wrong with a butch body? Let the butch bodies be!!! I’m glad somebody insulted Marge, but let’s leave the insult there.
I agree. I CANNOT stand MTG and am so glad Jasmine Crockett is in office (Something good out of my state!), but it makes me cringe to use “butch” as a slur and to make comments about her body.
I don’t understand the objection to the use of butch. I’ve heard butch used to describe both men and women forever, and in the gay ballroom scene being the baddest butch wins trophies.
I wish Jasmine had gone after how gd dumb she is instead of some of the shots at her looks, but MTG is an eff your feelings unless it’s her person. So 🤷🏼♀️. Not going to tone police, FAFO for MTG.
Somehow Chet explaining this has helped me finally understand what the frick is going on. WHAT? hahaha.