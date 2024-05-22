Martin Scorsese’s daughter shares a look into his home full of movie memorabilia



Martin Scorsese and his 24-year-old daughter Francesca are tight, and it’s pretty adorable. How do we know they’re so close? Francesca, a card carrying member of Gen Z, has unwittingly made her prolific film director father a star on TikTok. Martin has said that most of the time he has no idea if she’s filming something for social media or not (“I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands.”). But one video Francesca just posted definitely seems to have had the auteur’s input. Following the “Of Course” trend, Francesca goes through a series of scenes starting with, “We’re movie lovers, of course we have…” and then shows off various parts of their impressive movie memorabilia. And Martin, well, he can’t stop directing! He gives her notes on shots, until eventually he’s the one on camera highlighting their collections.

Martin Scorsese’s home is a movie lovers’ dream! In a video shared by his daughter Francesca, 24, on TikTok on Monday, May 20, the filmmaker, 81, gave fans a glimpse inside his New York City abode while taking part in the “Of Course” social media trend. “We’re movie lovers — of course, we have film posters all over our house,” Francesca began in the blip in their hallway, before Martin hilariously interrupted and said, “Now do that again. It has to have more, you know? You’re proud of these posters!” “Dad, it’s a TikTok!” Francesca jokingly responded. The camera shared a glimpse of the hallway showing fans multiple movie posters. “We’re movie lovers, so of course we have a couple of cameras around anyway,” Martin pointed out, before Francesca showed fans one of her dad’s director’s chairs. “We’re movie lovers, of course we have a DVD player,” Francesca added while holding up DVDs of movies including 1962’s Il Sorpasso (The Easy Life in English) and 1956’s Bigger Than Life. Martin then showed social media users some of the movie memorabilia he had lying around, such as the red shoes worn in the 1948 movie The Red Shoes. However, he laughed that they’re actually at “an exhibition somewhere” right now. The Killers of the Flower Moon director also showcased an automaton he had in the house from the 2011 movie Hugo, before Francesca ended the clip by saying, “We’re movie lovers, of course it’s like impossible to choose a favorite filmmaker,” as the camera panned out to her wearing a white Marty T-shirt featuring a sketch of her father’s face. “We’re movie lovers… #fyp #dadsoftiktok #martinscorsese #movielovers,” Francesca captioned the video.

[From People]

Aw, this whole thing is really sweet — and doesn’t require an intermission, Marty! No, I kid the cinephile. For a man known for making dark, often violent films, Martin is such a lovable nerd-goofball-proud-papa here, and I find it endearing. There are more scenes where Martin makes sure to give a shout out to TCM, and the Red Shoes bit is really funny to watch in action. He’s standing in front of a glass case — it looks just like the one protecting the enchanted rose in Beauty and the Beast — that is clearly empty, speaking as if the ballet shoes were there, until he dissolves into giggles and acknowledges they’re out on loan.

I squealed with delight when Francesca introduced her father’s director’s chair, and then I got really sentimental. Not because of the chair, but because I recognized the Chuck Jones animation cels hanging on the wall behind it. Definitely a Wile E. Coyote & Road Runner on the bottom, and we don’t see much of the second one above but I’m willing to bet it’s Michigan J. Frog. My father collected animation as well, and in going through his things since his passing I culled through and saved my absolute favorites. Road Runner & Coyote and M.J. Frog are among them, and Of Course I have Bugs Bunny. (Did I do that right, the trend? No? You talkin’ to me?!)

Francesca Scorsese deserves a nobel prize for this pic.twitter.com/auBJaHWFWN — maddi ✨ (@_cardamomthymes) May 20, 2024

Martin with his two of his three daughters, Francesca and Cathy.

