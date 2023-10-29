Theaters created intermissions for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ & the studios are mad

People have been talking about the length of movies these days. Director Alexander Payne recently said “there are too many damn long movies these days,” and he suggested that it was an editing issue. I would go further than that and say that streamers have encouraged self-indulgence from directors, plus the proliferation of “director’s cut” movies have made people believe that movies are supposed to be three-hours-plus. As I said in that Payne post, I rarely go to the movie theater at this point – I love streaming movies so I can orchestrate my own little intermissions if I need a snack break or a bathroom break. Well, you know how Killers of the Flower Moon is three hours and 26 minutes long? Well, various movie theaters have started fashioning their own intermissions so that the audience can stretch their legs and get a snack for ten minutes, then come back and watch the rest of the movie. Apple and Paramount are pissed!!
Martin Scorsese did not include an intermission in his 206-minute epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But that hasn’t stopped a handful of movie theaters around the world from inserting one themselves, with intervals ranging from between six minutes and 15 minutes.
As of Friday morning, two European cinema chains and one independent theater in Amsterdam sold tickets to screenings of “Killers of the Flower Moon” with a built-in break. A spokesperson for UCI Cinemas, an exhibition chain with venues in Germany, Italy, Portugal and Brazil, confirmed that all of its nearly 80 theaters — with the exception of Imax screens in Porta di Roma, Orio, and Campi Bisenzio — had included a “six-minute interval towards the middle of the film.” The Vue, a U.K.-based theater chain, and an Amsterdam cinema called The Movies Haarlemmerdijk also were offering showings with a break, according to their websites.
Domestically, The Lyric, a theater in Fort Collins, Colo., showed the historical drama with an intermission until Oct. 26. However, they did away with the intermission after getting in trouble with Paramount, the film’s distributor, and Apple Original Films, its producer. The companies have been contacting theaters that have violated their contract by splitting up the film and telling them to show “Killers of the Flower Moon” as intended, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.
To be clear, only a smattering of venues out of the roughly 10,000 globally that are screening “Killers of the Flower Moon” have included an intermission, but it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thelma Schoonmaker, the editor of the film and longtime collaborator with Scorsese, told The Standard, “I understand that somebody’s running it with an intermission which is not right. That’s a violation so I have to find out about it.”
While Scorsese has not directly addressed the intermission (or lack thereof), he defended the long runtime of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in an interview with the Hindustan Times, saying, “People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours.”
You cannot compare “someone sitting at home and watching five hours of TV” with being stuck in a movie theater for three and a half hours! Longer than that, because people arrive early to find their seats, watch the previews (which are getting longer and longer) and watch all of those f–king commercials BEFORE the previews. Again, when people “binge-watch” something at home, they are actually creating intermissions for themselves to get food and use the bathroom. That’s one of the best things about watching sh-t in the comfort of your home – you can watch something at your own pace, with fried chicken. I will defend Scorsese about almost everything, but this is where I draw the line. Let people have their intermissions, for the love of God. Paramount and Apple need to cut this sh-t out.
If they’re gonna make them this long… they should build in an intermission.
I’ve sat through plays that are shorter than 3 and a half-ish hours and they had an intermission.
I feel like there should be some sort of guidance… if you are making the movie over x amount of time…. Just make it into a series.
I think you can read the book in the same amount of time.
👏👏👏
I remember seeing the Sound of Music in a theatre about a decade ago, there was an old theatre that had been refurbished and they were showing classic movies. I was surprised as there was an actual intermission built into that movie which really wasn’t all that long. The Baroness hustles Maria out the door the night of the gala and then the screen faded and INTERMISSION flashed up on the screen. I think it was 15 minutes. Do that. It was nice. I would rather think studios who want a happy audience than one that has to say “oh, I missed that part because I was in the loo”
It’s not even a new thing. There was an intermission when Schindler’s List was in the theatre because bladders exist
I think if there was an obvious intermission point, the studio would have insisted in making it a part one and part two release 🙄. I’d rather have a one part 3 1/2 hour movie than a poorly edited overstuffed two parter just to make two releases out of one. Ideally, any movie over 3 hours would have an intermission though. 2 1/2 hours is generally my limit because I like the popcorn and it makes me thirsty. Who wants to be stressed by a full bladder when trying to pay attention to the end of the movie, let alone post-credit scenes?
I think this should be norm for films over an hour and half.
Where I live in Europe basically any movie over 2.5 hours has an intermission. And thank goodness for that
Yes, I was going to comment that intermissions are common in some European countries. It’s strange that the studios are making a big deal like this is some new thing.
I watch those 3 hr plus movies at the movie theater and take one bathroom break. I mean I know I will catch those five minutes I missed when the movie in question comes to streaming. But I would not mind an intermission
Intermissions used to be normal. They had their own soundtracks. Why did that ever end?
Maybe because reels didn’t have to be switched anymore?
Oh yeah, good point. It’s funny because plays and other theatrical experiences always have an intermission, even when the runtime is 2 hours. Part of that is to sell more drinks. Movie theaters depend on concession sales so it makes sense they’d want to normalize intermissions.
Super long movies are basically a new art form. Telling a story in 90-120 minutes is very different than telling a story in 180-200 minutes.
Poe defined a short story as something you read in 1 sitting because that has a more immersive quality than if you’re reading a novel bit by bit. The novella form developed out of a need for an in-between format. Actual short stories were still written after the novella form developed. So Scorsese, if you want people to view it in one sitting, keep it short enough to make it humanly possible.
Gone with the Wind, Lawrence of Arabia, Seven Samurai…. It used to be quite common for films to have a runtime of 4 hours with planned intermission. I wouldn’t say it’s new. Titanic didn’t have an intermission. Was that the start of the resurgence of long films but no intermission?
Oh right, I totally forgot about those films! Careless of me. I guess I’m more considering how over time the length of the average film has creeped up. At this point, ones like Scorsese’s seem just at the extreme end of the spectrum rather than an exception, but I could be totally mistaken here.
@BettyRose, believe it or not, when I saw Titanic in my very small-town theatre, they showed it with an intermission. Now I’m reading this article and wondering if it was allowed!
Our small country town didn’t have a real theatre, so they used an old church basement for the movie theatre. It was converted to have proper theatre seating and a concession stand and stuff, so it worked well.
But I recall taking to friends later who saw Titanic in a theatre in the suburbs or a city and being surprised that they didn’t have an intermission!!
@Roop – That’s a great story! I just rebinged Gilmore Girls and your town sounds so much like that. 🙂
When I first saw Titanic in a theater, I’m not even sure I knew it was that long, but actually I remember being surprised at the end looking at my watch. People love to hate on the movie, but dayum if it wasn’t absolutely gripping the first time you see it in a theater. But I was younger and didn’t need as many bio breaks in the day.
Um, movie goers in the Netherlands have ALWAYS traditionally gotten an intermission with long movies. What has been phased out since I moved here is that small cinemas have disappeared—they used to have intermissions in every movie so visitors could take restroom breaks and order more concessions (including wine and beer). MS and the studios must know that different countries have and have had different traditions with going to the cinema.
And yes, a three-hour film with no break is just way too long. Don’t get mad at your audience for you not taking their needs into account.
Yes, I was just think a 10m intermission might get people ordering more concessions which would help the theaters. You’d think Scorsese would be in favor of that.
Absolutely, Jais.
In Scorsese’s mind art supersedes bladder – to the rest of the world, it’s the other way around.
I’m on the side of the theaters for this one – they’re only accommodating their patrons and that’s the right thing to do. I saw this film and while it’s certainly an engrossing film that holds your attention, there are a lot of reasons why people might need a small intermission within three and a half hours – that’s the length of a typical morning shift at work after all (9-12:30) and that’s no small block of time to be trapped. I have big issues with privileged out-of-touch white directors like Scorsese anyway but that’s another thread.
Two hours is my limit or I will need a bathroom break. What’s it to them if people get an intermission? It’s bad for us to sit that long without a break anyway. We should be able to move around partway through.
I also really dislike Scorsese so that colours my opinion.
That movie is 4 hours long? No thank you. Movie theaters are trying to stay in business. Intermissions for too long movies is a great idea. But one movie editor’s artistic vision is more important than millions of paying customers wallets? Not a smart business choice.
I would even argue movies this long discourage buying concessions! My mother and her friend went to go see it and my mom said they purposefully didn’t get anything to lessen the chance they’d have to get up for the bathroom (she said this as a helpful hint!).
Marty knows the history of cinema. He should have included an intermission.
I stand with the theaters on this one. I’ve been patient with directors, especially Nolan, although I feel like he really has institutionalized the idea of a fourth act.
If you want a 3 1/2 hour movie, build in a thoughtful intermission. And honestly, it takes a hell of an artist to create a story that is still gripping after the 2 1/2 hour mark. There’s a natural human bio-sense of how long a presentation should be. The longer it goes on, the more people are likely to feel frustrated and disengaged by the end, so it’s only in your best creative interest to keep it tight.
I challenge all these guys to make a tight, great 90 minute movie. I honestly wonder if any of them can.
An intermission would
Make me MORE likely to see this one in theaters. I want to see it but I don’t want to sit in a theater for 4 hours, which is what it would end up being with previews etc.
Same.
I have ADHD and simply cannot still for anywhere near that long. After an hour or so, no matter how much I like a movie or show, I start fidgeting. It’s distracting and annoying for others around me. I know this, so I don’t usually go to the theatre anymore, especially not for long movies. I would ruin the experience for patrons around me.
And my bladder just cannot handle that. That’s way too long!!
I would also only see this in a theatre if they had a planned intermission.
It will show up on Apple and I will watch then. Of course Apple is playing games right now and putting coming soon on it in the menu with all the new episodes released for the week, but it will still be a better viewing experience at home with breaks.
I also think these directors forget that most people don’t have their own personal viewing room so going to a theatre for a long movie with the general public is not the same movie watching experience with everyone having the same attention span.
I am 100% here for a scheduled break in long movies. I have re-discovered the cinema this year thanks to our local (amazing – sofas seats, wine, little foot rest, etc.) independent cinema and I hate trying to find the best time for a bathroom break, then trying to get past the rest of the people in the row quickly but not trip over anyone. Ugh.
My preference is for c.90 to maybe 120 minute movies. If it’s going to be any longer give me a scheduled break, particularly if there’s half an hour of ads and trailers before the film even starts.
I have issues full stop with making a 3+ hour movie but I’ll stay off that soapbox today (although I do agree with the comment above about not making two slightly shorter but padded out films instead).
I’ve no problems sitting through a 3 hour film. Done it with Marvel films. It really depends on the pace of the movie and well, how boring or exciting, the plot. I read the book. I love, love, love the book. I want to see the movie, but I read some reviews of it that made me question…well how it was directed. I get the move is a dramatization of the book, but I am going to wait until comes out on streaming.
I have a bladder of steel, but I’ll also vote for intermissions. It’s natural for people to want a bathroom break after a couple of hours, but it’s annoying to keep getting up to let them pass back and forth or to have heads popping up and down in front of you.
Three and a half hours is ridiculously long for a movie without a break. At home, at least we can pause movies or have commercial breaks. I wouldn’t even bother seeing this in theaters, I can wait until it comes out on one of the on-demand or streaming services.
I agree the comparison to people sitting at home is stupid because people can get up whenever they want at home.
There‘a also the over-step by the studios. I don’t see how they can demand the film is played without an intermission if it’s over 2 1/2 hours. If people are informed and don’t want the intermission they’ll see it in a different theatre.
I guess I don’t get the outrage over long movies for two reasons: Movies over 3 hours long are still very rare and if you don’t like long movies… just don’t watch them.
*Shrugs*
Why are they upset about this?