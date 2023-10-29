Devastating news. Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54. TMZ broke the news on Saturday, and it appears that it was an accidental drowning in the jacuzzi at his LA-area home. TMZ also reports that Perry had played pickleball for two hours earlier in the day, and his assistant found him.
Perry is best known for his much-loved role as Chandler Bing on Friends, for which he was nominated for multiple Emmys and SAG Awards. Like most brilliant comedic actors, he was an underrated dramatic actor too, and one of my favorite Perry roles was his recurring guest appearance on The West Wing. He also had a decent film career, working with Salma Hayek on Fools Rush In and Bruce Willis in The Whole Nine Yards (another underrated performance). But he was best known for his television work, and of course he was best known for Friends. I’m sure his Friends castmates are devastated – he was reportedly very close to Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.
Last year, Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. It was about his life, his work and his struggles to get clean and sober. By all accounts, he was clean in recent years, and there’s no indication that his passing is related to anything like that.
I’ve been trying to think of my favorite Perry/Chandler Bing moment, the moment where he just seemed to be in full flight as a comedic actor, and I think it’s this one, where Phoebe is trying to “seduce” Chandler as a way to force him to admit that he’s dating Monica.
Absolutely heartbreaking.. Such a a talented man. Heartbreaking for his loved ones. I literally prayed for him fie his issues,. Those actors were generally lucky. Mp earned being successful
This is terribly sad . I hope he found happiness in his later years. I have to say I dont know how close he was to his Friends castmates anymore,their interaction with him at the reunion seemed awkward.
I agree. I watched the reunion and he seemed disconnected from it all.
This news is incredibly said. I LOVED Friends and Chandler was the funniest character (to me) This is so devastating. RIP Matthew
In the reunion too , its hard to watch because he had hard time talking. For last few months he was really trying to turn around his life. Watching friends wont be same again. Rip.
If I remember correctly it was reported later Perry had an emergent dental procedure the same day as the Friends reunion. He did not want to miss it so he came afterwards but was not feeling great and had difficulty talking. I will give him a bit of a pass if that is the case and not judge how close he was to the cast, because he probably was not feeling like himself. I also hope his dentist did not give him pain medication considering his history of opioid addiction. I always liked Perry but it was obvious he had his demons.
My heart is broken.
Another piece of my youth lost
I wonder if he fell asleep and drowned.
Reportedly he played pickleball for 2 hours earlier in the day.
I myself have dozed in hot bath after long day.
God Speed Matthew
Dehydration + hot tub is a bad combination, he may have fainted trying to get out or something. What an awful way to go. Very sad that he was so young.
The People mag article says paramedics being called for cardiac arrest – not sure if that means cardiac arrest from drowning or they think cardiac arrest that led to drowning. Like some others have mentioned, I also was not terribly surprised by this news, even if drugs were not directly involved in his death, who knows what shape his body was in after all those years of addiction. Either way, very sad to hear of his passing.
So sad, and he’d turned his life around in recent years. His efforts to support others like him with the refuge he’d created in LA was so commendable. RIP to my favourite Friend.
I’m really sad about this. Friends was my favorite show growing up and Fools Rush In is one of my all-time favorite rom-coms. I’m glad he got to tell his story before he departed. I hope his friends and family find peace.
Fools Rush In is a great rom-com. This is so sad, and I feel like for Gen X/Millennials it’s sort of a gut punch because of the nostalgia factor
I love Fools Rush In-if I flip by it, I will always watch it. So, so sad.
I loved him on friends with his snarcastic character Chandler Bing. Could he be any funnier!! I know he had problems with addiction of painkillers in the past but he seemed to have worked through that and moved forward and found some peace. RIP Matthew🙏🏽.
That scene with Phoebe really is a great clip. Mathew is doing a lot of things there. He was a great comedic actor. I wish I remembered his West Wing work better.
I was really shocked by this one. It seemed like he was entering a new phase with his memoir and embracing his struggles to move past them. RIP Mathew.
He actually won an Emmy for his west wing work, I think. He was only in three episodes as associate White House counsel.
This was my all time favorite Chandler moment. So sad for him to pass at such a young age.
Oh my this is really sad news, Rest in peace Matt!. For me he was always the most successful, I loved to watch him in anything he did outside of friends , Studio Sixty is one of my favourite shows. Rest in peace man no more demons chasing you.
Terrible news and so young.
Very sad. Watching Friends will now be very bitter sweet. RIP Matthew Perry. You were a joy to watch.
When I read this last night I was completely gutted. It felt strange because obviously I never met him but somehow between watching his dad, stepdad and then himself, it felt like he was always just *there.*
This really hurt. We all thought he was doing well these days. His poor parents.
I literally gasped I was so shocked! I’m really saddened for his family and friends and fans.
Same. I immediately started googling for multiple news reports to make sure it wasn’t some sick hoax. So shocking & sad.
RIP Matthew 😔
“By all accounts, he was clean in recent years, and there’s no indication that his passing is related to anything like that.”
Unfortunately even if he has been clean for several years, the level of addiction he was at for a long time and the reported health issues it caused makes his passing less shocking than I wish it was. (I’m not saying for sure, but it won’t surprise me). It’s another level of tragedy that he didn’t get more time.
Wishing his family comfort and my he rest in peace..
Same here.
Addiction takes a tool on the body.
May he rip.
Yeah ofcourse right now all we can do is speculate but i think his addiction took a huge long term toll on his body. I was reading a thread where it was mentioned during the height of his addiction he was consuming 56 vicodins a day.
This. It’s incredibly sad but not surprising. The decades of drug abuse clearly took its toll.
Whitney Houston was the first person to come to mind when I heard this. I hope this is not the same, but addiction is a disease. And it’s life long. Eternal vigilance is required. I did notice that in some interviews, he spoke about his addictions as if they were definitely all behind him. This is tragic in any case.
I had forgotten about how Whitney went but I remember George Michael and that’s why I suspect even though Perry was by all accounts clean and sober, the toll heavy addiction has on the heart especially is rough. And a pool is a terrible place to have a heart attack, if that’s what happened.
A talented comedic actor but also had some great turns in dramatic roles. To be gone in his fifties is a waste. RIP.
I am so sad about this. Like many, I loved Friends and quote the show. Thoughts go out to his loved ones…
So incredibly sad. This hit hard.
My favorite Chandler scene is actually in The One with the Two Parties, where he’s comforting Rachel as she navigates having divorced parents. Also with Rachel, the One with all the cheesecake.
I feel he and Aniston played off each other very well in a very underrated way.
Such a horrible news waking up to. I never personally being affected by stars passing but friends is iconic shows and everyday i watch them to comfort. He is very young and addiction is very hard to overcome. I hope he finally rest in peace.
“I’m not good with advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic remark?” – I’ve borrowed this so many times. ❤️
My sympathies and prayers go out to Matthew’s family and friends. He and his father once starred together on an episode of Scrubs, which I loved. I’m still in shock to hear about this. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Beautifully stated Mireille. I concur🙏🏼 🕊
Miss Chanandler Bong will always make me laugh out loud.
I can just imagine him saying,” I went through all of this just to die in a freakin’ hot tub! COME ON!”
Seriously though, it seemed that peace was hard for him to find in life and I hope he’ll find it now. If you all have never seen his show Go On, I would highly recommend it. I watched it when was originally airing and I loved it. I was bummed that it only lasted one season. Matthew played a man in a grief group. Tyler James Williams was also a regular on the show.
I was gutted when I heard and hoped you will post. Poor Matthew. I pray his loved ones find peace and remember him well.
It must be so devastating to lose a child as his parents have.
Playing pickle ball then getting into a hot tub may have contributed. If he was dehydrated then got in the hot water, it could have put stress on his heart.
When I got the news last night I pulled my husband into another room away from the kids to tell him. He grew up watching Friends; I wasn’t allowed to watch it so aside from an episode here or there I didn’t watch the series until it ran on Netflix years back. I had however seen Perry in several movies including Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards, which I would binge; I just loved his comedic skills.
Feeling melancholy about his passing and wishing he’d had more time. Out of all of them, he was the most talented.
Unfortunately, the sad reality is that an adult found drowned in a bathtub/hot tub/jacuzzi, etc is almost always drug or alcohol related. Seen it way too many times.
I’m also heartbroken. The funniest Chandler scene from Friends I always think of first was when he was stuck in the bank vestibule with Jill Goodacre. RIP 🙏🙏🙏.
This does hit hard. He was such a talented man with so many struggles. My condolences to his family and friends. Friends will not be the same to watch for sure.