Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo at the ‘Atlas’ premiere as her marriage falls apart

Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo to the LA premiere of Atlas last night. There was some talk about whether all of the Bennifer drama was lowkey promotion so that all eyes would be on this premiere… but now that I’m looking at the photos, no, that’s not the case. Jennifer looks so sad, drawn and she’s lost weight recently. Ben Affleck’s absence on the carpet is very noticeable. Jennifer did pose happily with her costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, but overall… a solitary appearance.

In the past 24 hours, the gossip about the Bennifer marriage has heated up. Page Six reports that Ben has “come to his senses” lately and he feels divorce is inevitable. A source told the outlet: “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.” I mean… it was a fever dream which he asked for, that he wanted. None of this would have happened if Ben hadn’t started writing love letters to J.Lo while she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez! Meanwhile, People Mag had this:

Over the weekend Jennifer and Ben were photographed smiling together, and they’ve continued wearing their wedding rings in public, though multiple sources indicated to PEOPLE that there’s a strain on their relationship. “They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach,” one insider says. A source in the film industry says Affleck, 51, has “always been impressed” by Lopez’s work ethic and success in the industry, however, “always sharing her life is not his way.” “Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash,” adds that source. A third source, from the music world, says Lopez, 54, “needs that expression but Affleck simply is not comfortable with it.” “After a while it causes tension in the relationship,” says the source. “He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.” “There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years,” the source says. “This is a great love story.”

[From People]

I hate to say this, but yeah… I was right to be concerned about Jennifer’s whole This Is Me Now crap. She really did lose the plot. The visual album/movie and the documentary were way too much. The fact that she shared Ben’s letters with songwriters and producers was a huge overstep. Her need to document this “love story” for public consumption was a huge error. Now Ben is using all of that against her. I mean… neither one of them has learned a thing, that’s what makes them perfect for one another. But yiiikes.