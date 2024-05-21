Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo at the ‘Atlas’ premiere as her marriage falls apart

Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo to the LA premiere of Atlas last night. There was some talk about whether all of the Bennifer drama was lowkey promotion so that all eyes would be on this premiere… but now that I’m looking at the photos, no, that’s not the case. Jennifer looks so sad, drawn and she’s lost weight recently. Ben Affleck’s absence on the carpet is very noticeable. Jennifer did pose happily with her costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, but overall… a solitary appearance.
In the past 24 hours, the gossip about the Bennifer marriage has heated up. Page Six reports that Ben has “come to his senses” lately and he feels divorce is inevitable. A source told the outlet: “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.” I mean… it was a fever dream which he asked for, that he wanted. None of this would have happened if Ben hadn’t started writing love letters to J.Lo while she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez! Meanwhile, People Mag had this:
Over the weekend Jennifer and Ben were photographed smiling together, and they’ve continued wearing their wedding rings in public, though multiple sources indicated to PEOPLE that there’s a strain on their relationship.
“They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach,” one insider says.
A source in the film industry says Affleck, 51, has “always been impressed” by Lopez’s work ethic and success in the industry, however, “always sharing her life is not his way.”
“Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash,” adds that source.
A third source, from the music world, says Lopez, 54, “needs that expression but Affleck simply is not comfortable with it.”
“After a while it causes tension in the relationship,” says the source. “He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.”
“There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years,” the source says. “This is a great love story.”
[From People]
I hate to say this, but yeah… I was right to be concerned about Jennifer’s whole This Is Me Now crap. She really did lose the plot. The visual album/movie and the documentary were way too much. The fact that she shared Ben’s letters with songwriters and producers was a huge overstep. Her need to document this “love story” for public consumption was a huge error. Now Ben is using all of that against her. I mean… neither one of them has learned a thing, that’s what makes them perfect for one another. But yiiikes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 875020452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 875021017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 875021654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 875022109, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 875022142, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 875023013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 875023083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Lopez at the Netflix premiere of Atlas on May 20, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre, Hollywood,Image: 875025088, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
This jus tkind of proves that getting married doesnt do a thing but get you a piece of paper– you dont learn, it dont teach, it wont do any of the work for you…. its not a magic fix or a promise for anything. At the end of the day you still got 2 people who have no idea what theyre doing. lol
After getting married so many times one would hope that Jennifer would know what she is doing and what she wants.
What Jen wants is to not be alone and if she ever gets to the root of that she might find true happiness. That goes for her husband Benny too.
I think she’s an emotional thrill seeker. The highs of new love and the lows of a breakup are exciting; working on a marriage is boring.
So true. And when they got married in vegas we all new she wanted to seal the deal quickly and not let him escape while some big wedding prep is underway. I think we all knew back then that Jen wants marriage to do all the things you listed here.
I knew he was going to do this,it was so obvious. He just had to poke her as she really couldn’t say No to him as she is the biggest sucker for a love story and he must have been bored to rekindle this. I wish he had just left her alone.
I agree with you, too. He should have left her alone but she wanted a public ego boost. Or he could have stopped her right when she was doing paparazzi glam shots on their first vacations together. If it’s too much for him, why participate in the documentary, the dunkin commercials, etc. It’s unfair to let her get carroied away to this point and then just run away saying it’s too much.
Now this feels like her whole documentary thing was attempting to convince herself it is some great love story, rather than two people making the same mistake twice, and not learning anything or growing in 20 years.
Or convince him
I think of it like Facebook sharing. They’ve done research that shows the couples who are OTT performing love on Facebook, always talking about how lucky they are and how great the other person is and documenting everything, are usually the least secure relationships. We all know couples who were constantly gushing (or at least the woman was) and then suddenly divorce. She just spent $20 million to perform love to convince herself and her fans how great it all is which means there were problems she was trying to avoid or minimize.
This is going to sound odd, but FWIW, I think some of the kids have bonded strongly enough and are old enough now that those relationships are going to survive and flourish – that they will have each other’s backs going forward doesn’t change anything for their parents ( who may or may not work their own stuff out and stay together), but it’s not nothing.
Yes, it seems clear that the children like each other and that Esme and Ben at least are really tight. It would be a nice thing if they could all preserve their relationships even if Ben and JLo break up.
I’ve never had any interest in them as a couple or separate for that matter. But I think her jewelry here is beautiful!
That necklace is incredible!
Exactly what I came to say. The dress is understated for Jlo yet highlights that beautiful necklace and earrings.
Just like last time, he pursued her, love bombed her, she fell for it and then when things don’t go smoothly for a little bit they can’t figure out a way to work through it because neither of them has the emotional maturity needed for long term relationship success. They just move on to the next. Rinse and repeat.
Whatever she’s feeling, her style is fabulous here.
The clips from the documentary where Ben Affleck discusses Jennifer Lopez sharing his love letters with songwriters and them now calling him pen Affleck it was so excruciating. She can’t say that she didn’t have any warning even Jane Fonda did but she was immediately defensive. I’m not sure what’s happened to her in her life where she really has to publicly proclaim and demonstrate things. I don’t think it’s just a case of a different style to Ben Affleck. It does seem to scream off someone with very low self-esteem who is extremely insecure. It’s a shame and really sad if it really is over between them.
But when will she learn,its so arrogant of her to just steam roll ahead and do things that make her partner uncomfortable. Where is the compromise? She is not some love struck teen,she really needs to get it together,and like I said above Ben is no better he should have just left her alone.
Gigli 2.0. He’s embarrassed
Yeah, if it was a huge success or even critically acclaimed, he would not have an issue.
It’s incredible really how history keeps repeating itself with these two. Last time they were in a (bad) movie together and audiences didn’t want to see it. At the same time, Jennifer put Ben in her music video which was replayed on tv and that was another aspect of their oversharing their relationship. Twenty years later, neither of them was foolish enough to sign up for a movie together but Jennifer nevertheless used their personal relationship as a basis for a movie, and an album, and documentary. And it’s one thing to share wedding photos, and pre-wedding preparation pictures with people (and People magazine), but to share photos of you in bed the night after your wedding is something else. That would be hard for me to take as well.
He knew who she is, that she loves media attention from way before, but he went ahead and lovebombed her while she was still in a relationship. And now he complains about the same thing AGAIN?
Well, one of the things that happened to her was Ben Affleck. Another has been noxious press attention. I’m sure there’s more, but their first go round, there was a lot of very negative, very racist attention paid to their relationship. Ben buckled. I think the press has been an ever-present part of their relationship, and Jennifer thought that she could control the narrative — and she’s been predictably very very wrong.
Simu Liu in a cream pantsuit….be still my heart.
That skirt, is swoon worthy.
As for Bennifer 2.0, I was hoping they could make it work and prove us wrong. It was a fun ride while it lasted.
yikes. I know there may be valid reasons for why he didn’t go, but as it stands, with these rumors swirling – yikes.
Jen Garner has been posting a bunch of stuff about their oldest daughter’s high school graduation. Not sure the timing is quite right but if it was that, why not just say it? Ben couldn’t attend due to celebrations for his daughter’s graduation. Everyone would have been like “awww, that’s nice” and moved on.
No it feels like they are in the competing press briefings stage. Not good, not healthy.
Those poses above are some of the most aggressive attempts to look seductive I’ve ever seen her do. It’s like the more she tries to convince people that “there’s nothing see here, everything is fine” the more it feels like they’ve grown apart.
I’m sorry but I so don’t buy the whole I don’t like the attention stuff from Ben. And besides the movie which was a huge overstep what is she sharing so much that would be so hard on him lol. He’s a grown man that don’t know what he want and goes along with whatever his partner want until it becomes unbearable then he complain I hate people like this.
Agree Pétulia
It seems like he’s spent the last few decades cycling between going all in/over the top about whatever and then panicking and running away from it. (And always in dissociative ways like he wasn’t responsible for his choices “a fever dream” )
It’s a destructive pattern, which would be bad enough if he were just cruising through solo and having lost weekends (or years )or painting his house weird colors. But he chooses to marry, – twice, has made children, (with Jen G), parades around for paps (j-lo, Ana), commemorates his nonsense with stupid tattoos and Dunkin promo, to go all in gambling and drunk on tv.
And for an actor, career celebrity, he has *zero* game face, so his initial mania is on full display as is his boredom, annoyance, panic the second he starts changing his mind.
Ugh! Grow up man!
And get professional help if you need it.
First thing I noticed too was the weight loss. I’m tall and thin but I looked like a stick for awhile during/after my divorce. She looks great though!
The weight loss is between the stress she’s probably been under with their issues and she did say she’s been working eight hours a day with her dancers and choreography for her upcoming tour. She probably can’t keep the weight on at this point, because she’s like an athlete getting ready for the game, an older athlete getting ready for the game, and needing the stamina to get through a show.
But I think she looks better with a few more pounds on.
JLo might be desperate for love and whatever but holy sht, Ben can’t help but be miserable in every relationship and then blaming his partner as if they forced him somehow to marry/stay with them. What an insufferable man.
He is an insufferable asshole, that’s my take too.
This is why they are so perfect together !
Seeing as they’re still the same as 20y ago (?), no. they both need help and I hope they’re at least getting couple therapy. But I’m so over people blaming JLo as if we didn’t see how he publicly ruined every major relationship he got and then whined it was his partner’s fault.
It seemed like a relationship that relied on outside attention and validation to survive.
If Ben didn’t want attention why did he pursue her? And why can’t he just be like Eva Mendes if he doesn’t like the limelight?
She’s made an ass of herself. It’s ridiculous and feeling the need to plaster private letters all over just to show up theone who got away now worships you…well that didn’t go well.
She doesn’t look good with this weight loss. I’m sorry, but for the issues which they’re “Allegedly” having now, isn’t that what Therapy is for?!? If he’s really “realizing” now, shouldn’t he try Intense Therapy to save the marriage?!?
Ben is an addict so he has very high arousal quotient.
He got sprung up and just couldn’t resist reaching back out to her.
He exhibited very poor personal discipline because he knew/knows exactly how she rolls.
She is a grade A Narc and lives for lots of superficial attention.
She will never get enough and he even stated as such in the doc.
She craves validation and most importantly, constant desirous envy.
Like the Babs Streisand story she told on Kimmel last night. How ‘The Barbra Streisand’ admired her fame and her ring.
This is Narc feed.
Narcs have zero insight because if she did, she wouldn’t have shared this obvious personal clue.
She will not change.
She’s entering her Norma Desmond era.
I want to add, calling it a “fever dream” is incredibly disrespectful and rude.
Once again, Ben is managing to throw his wife of the time under the bus. Stay classy Benny.