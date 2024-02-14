Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck attended the ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’ premiere

As many know, I have been a longtime supporter, promoter and enjoyer of all things Bennifer Redux. I rooted for them to get back together and I was beyond pleased when it all came together in 2021. In J.Lo’s mind, Ben Affleck was the one who got away. In Ben’s mind, he had a lot of regrets about how he cracked under the bright hot spotlight. They came back together when they were older and wiser. They seemed committed to not making the same mistakes as the first time around. They gave less of a f–k about what people said about them. The culture changed too – what was widely mocked in 2003 is celebrated in 2024. So, that’s where I was – a longtime Bennifer Defender. I believed in them and I hoped that Ben wouldn’t f–k it up. Guess what? Jennifer is the one f–king it up.

These are photos from last night’s premiere of This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. That is the “musical film” Jennifer produced alongside her new album of the same name. In her Variety cover story this week, Jennifer makes it clear that no one believed in this musical film, to the point where she had to self-finance to the tune of $20 million. Not only that, many of J.Lo’s longtime friends and allies were like “girl, please don’t do this, this is absolutely bonkers and way too much.” Even Khloe Kardashian refused to take part in the musical. Ben appears in the musical, and the whole thing is about how it took her nearly 20 years to get back to him. Not only that, she did a documentary about their love!!

All of which to say, at the premiere, Ben seemed to be recreating some of the 2002-03 photos where he appeared trapped and looking for the exit ramp. Jennifer wore Zuhair Murad – I don’t like this, but whatever, it’s not offensive. I really have a pit in my stomach about everything else though. I mean, maybe the reaction will be “this is so camp, we love it.” But good lord, I wish J.Lo could just BE happily married and not have to make a musical film and a documentary about her fourth marriage.

