Did Taylor Swift get Kanye West kicked out of his Super Bowl seats?

I’ve tried to stay completely disengaged from Kanye West for months now. While I’m somewhat concerned about his wife, Bianca Censori, most of the time I’m really just actively ignoring Kanye and everything around him. I see the headlines too, and they’ve gotten ridiculous – “Kanye apologizes in Hebrew, begs to be un-canceled” and then two days later it’s “Kanye quotes Hitler again and goes berserk in a yogurt shop.” Anyway, I’m sure I’ve missed a lot but that’s my choice. Well, Kanye was in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Weekend and he was at the game at some point. Now a former football player claims that Kanye tried to be seated directly in front of Taylor Swift’s VIP box, and Taylor had him removed.

Taylor Swift allegedly had Kanye West removed from the Super Bowl after the rapper tried to upstage her on Sunday night, former NFL star Brandon Marshall has sensationally claimed. Swift is said to have ‘made a call’ to have Kanye booted out after he intentionally bought seats at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium that were in front of hers. The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer, 34 – who cheered her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers – was in a VIP box with celebrity pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, as well as Kelce’s family. Marshall – a retired NFL wide receiver – suggested Kanye, 46, was strategically placing himself in front of Taylor to photobomb any footage of her during the game’s broadcast. ‘[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity,’ Marshall said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. ‘[So] Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.’ It is unclear where Marshall got his information from and there is nothing to suggest any truth in his allegations. The former NFLer did also initially confuse Swift with fellow popstar Katy Perry when making the wild claims.

I doubt parts of this story, although I would absolutely believe that Taylor and her security could and would pull strings to get Kanye away from her. What I doubt is that Kanye knew where Taylor would be sitting and that he bought tickets close by especially to steal her thunder. That doesn’t make much sense logistically. Also notable: Kanye apparently turned up in Raising Cane’s Super Bowl suite and everyone ignored him. That’s what Page Six’s sources claim – even Leo DiCaprio refused to speak to him.

Anyway, I have no desire to relitigate any of the Taylor & Kanye stuff and I wish Taylor would stop it too (she even brought it up in her Time POTY profile). She won. He lost. He’s a pariah. She’s Person of the Year. He’s an antisemite who got canceled. She’s on top of the world. He’s brokeass. She’s made of gold. Take the win, Tay!

