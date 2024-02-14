Did Taylor Swift get Kanye West kicked out of his Super Bowl seats?

I’ve tried to stay completely disengaged from Kanye West for months now. While I’m somewhat concerned about his wife, Bianca Censori, most of the time I’m really just actively ignoring Kanye and everything around him. I see the headlines too, and they’ve gotten ridiculous – “Kanye apologizes in Hebrew, begs to be un-canceled” and then two days later it’s “Kanye quotes Hitler again and goes berserk in a yogurt shop.” Anyway, I’m sure I’ve missed a lot but that’s my choice. Well, Kanye was in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Weekend and he was at the game at some point. Now a former football player claims that Kanye tried to be seated directly in front of Taylor Swift’s VIP box, and Taylor had him removed.
Taylor Swift allegedly had Kanye West removed from the Super Bowl after the rapper tried to upstage her on Sunday night, former NFL star Brandon Marshall has sensationally claimed. Swift is said to have ‘made a call’ to have Kanye booted out after he intentionally bought seats at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium that were in front of hers.
The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer, 34 – who cheered her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers – was in a VIP box with celebrity pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, as well as Kelce’s family.
Marshall – a retired NFL wide receiver – suggested Kanye, 46, was strategically placing himself in front of Taylor to photobomb any footage of her during the game’s broadcast.
‘[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity,’ Marshall said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. ‘[So] Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.’
It is unclear where Marshall got his information from and there is nothing to suggest any truth in his allegations. The former NFLer did also initially confuse Swift with fellow popstar Katy Perry when making the wild claims.
I doubt parts of this story, although I would absolutely believe that Taylor and her security could and would pull strings to get Kanye away from her. What I doubt is that Kanye knew where Taylor would be sitting and that he bought tickets close by especially to steal her thunder. That doesn’t make much sense logistically. Also notable: Kanye apparently turned up in Raising Cane’s Super Bowl suite and everyone ignored him. That’s what Page Six’s sources claim – even Leo DiCaprio refused to speak to him.
Anyway, I have no desire to relitigate any of the Taylor & Kanye stuff and I wish Taylor would stop it too (she even brought it up in her Time POTY profile). She won. He lost. He’s a pariah. She’s Person of the Year. He’s an antisemite who got canceled. She’s on top of the world. He’s brokeass. She’s made of gold. Take the win, Tay!
That would mean, someone would have to notify Taylor or she would have to have someone checking who was seated where. Would anyone really care that much? If Kanye got kicked out of anything it would more likely be because of his own behavior.
Taylor has a top notch security. His security would know if the story of him buying tickets deliberately to let cameras get the photos of both of them. With his current state, he would probably tell people that was his intention. He always does things like that when he has a new album to promote.
Agreed. I’m filing this next to “she’s a 500-year-old witch conspiring to put Joe Biden back in the White House.”
As for Kanye, he’s the poster child for how to dig your own grave without a shovel.
With all the celebrities there, there must be some pretty tight security going on. They must know everyone who’s going to be in those VIP seats. So many of those celebrities have their own sizable security teams which would have to get involved. I’d be fascinated to know how it’s all handled, but I’m sure that information is completely locked down.
Taylor and other celebrities have stalkers. Imagine if those people were able to buy tickets to be near them in the stands at the Super Bowl. I can’t imagine they don’t check ID for entry to the VIP seat sections, so they’d have to know who will be sitting there.
Hold on. Travis paid for a box for his and Taylor’s family.
Kanye would not be on the list and or anywhere near her. So is he saying he tried to gate crash a private box and security kicked him out? Because that would be totally in character for him. What a sad little man.
Up until 3 years ago, I lived in Las Vegas and my mom still does. She has a friend and his son works top security for the Government around Nellis AFB and Area 51. He didn’t (can’t) divulge much to his dad but they had state-of-the art security for the Superbowl and the whole city.
My sister works as an usher at Fenway Park, TD Garden, and several of the theaters in Boston. While celebrities do occasionally just show up to see a game or a show without fanfare, for an event like this, the venue guest services management and security are on high alert for celebrities they know are coming and where they are seated. They get escorted in so they don’t have to go through the same ticketing protocols as everyone else. Also, the NFL got into serious problems with the players’ union when they didn’t provide security for family members in the past. If that man was anywhere near that box, he would have be relocated.
If he has valid tickets to sit then how can they just kick him out if he hasn’t done anything? You can’t just kick someone out of the seat they bought cuz they make you uncomfortable. The story doesn’t make sense.
The NFL has made so much money from Taylor Swift just attending games, 100% they would move him if they thought he’d get in the way of any kind of coverage of her they’d benefit from.
After the Patriots filed a union grievance when family members were harassed and assaulted after a Super Bowl, the NFL has taken steps to be sure family members are protected from anyone who might cause trouble – and yes, you can be moved.
Being in a Suite is hardly being kicked out.. and it sounds like that is where he ended up just not in the one next to her. Which is understandable I’ve been harassed and if I had the income and power I would have him moved every time I’m unfortunate enough to see him at a game, but I am not so I just leave so not everyone’s fun is ruined.
That’s where the story doesn’t hold water. Marshall said Kanye wanted a seat in front of Swift’s box so he could photobomb her cutaways during the broadcast. Barring a deep connection with the Raiders ticket office or the NFL there’s no way Kanye would know that before he got to the stadium. He probably had a ticket for another part of the stadium and tried to scam his way into the section in front of Swift’s box, but the usher turned him away. Through Kanye’s exaggeration and the game of telephone, it turned into Taylor got Kanye kicked out of the stadium.
Cool. If she did, she is right. I wouldn’t let that man be anywhere close to me either. Kanye is an obsessive person. I didn’t forget how he went after Pete Davidson. Once he decides you are the enemy, he makes sure you are never in peace.
Exactly this. And she was there as an invited guest of a team member and his family. If Kanye did this, her security, Kelce’s security, the stadium’s security had every right and justification to intervene.
While I don’t believe this is true, because had this happened Kayne would have been ranting about it.
Also this isn’t 2008 or even 2016 where the worst thing that would happen is his overzealous fans would troll Taylor online and people would write “think” pieces for clicks. Kayne is hanging out with Neo Nazis and White Supremacists, very dangerous and violent people. People who were part of trying to over throw the government and think Taylor is a plant. So yeah I can see if he pull this her going nope not risking the safety of everyone involved. Because Kayne is dangerous now, especially to Taylor because of the Maga shit.
I have no doubt Taylor’s security team monitor Kanye’s behavior and whereabouts. It’s obvious to even casual viewers that he’s a vindictive, unpredictable and increasingly deranged stalker. No way he is going to get near her again.
He does not look healthy. In multiple ways.
I would not be surprised if Taylor Swift has a restraining order against Kanye. He’s deranged.
If she did, he would have told us. Even if he’d been court ordered not to.
Exactly!! She isn’t the one not letting it go, he is. I mean he is the one retweeting things about the one date he is number one on the charts, writing songs about having anal sex with her, making naked dolls of her for videos.
I know Kanye is mentally ill and needs help but also some of this stuff isn’t because he is off his meds it is because he is a bad person (ie the Nazi stuff) so like it is hard to feel bad and yeah I wouldn’t want him around me either.
And he isn’t a victim in this, his behavior, his words and actions got people to not want him around. Also even he denies this and if it was remotely true he’d be all over the internet screaming about it.
Kanye is a complete POS so I wouldn’t put it past him, but he did tell TMZ this was not true.
Exactly. If this were true he would be the first one boasting about it, and calling her out.
Yep. He would have live-streamed himself getting kicked out lol
If it’s true good for her. Sounds like Kanye is experiencing some karma for all the crap he puts out there. When Bill Maher does a show with you on it and then Bill refuses to air it you have problems.
Why should Taylor stop talking about it? He bullied and traumatized her, when he was a big deal and she was just a relative newbie. It’s like telling anyone to stop talking about her trauma, just because the bad guy ended up in a ditch.
Oh please. Do Tay fans ever get tired of painting her as an eternal victim?? The awards show incident was nearly TWO decades ago. She LIED about not being asked to be included in his song. He’s terrible – but she isn’t a victim.
💯 agree with you Ameerah M! She’s no victim. She has shown herself many times to be a liar and a mean girl. They’re both two sides of the same coin.
Only she didn’t lie, they edited the video and took what she said out of context. She was fine with some of it and not another part. Notice how when she made the comment about the edited video no one has said anything because legally they can’t. Because they doctored and falsified the video. She never denied being fine with some of it.
@Lisa she lied. The idea of them editing the video is lame – she agreed to let him user her name in the song. Do I agree that he didn’t mention the part about calling her a B? Yes. Put Taylor flat out said she didn’t give permission which was a LIE. And if she never denied being fine with some of it then why did she do whole interviews crying about how her “career being taken from her”. Girlfriend’s victim complex was on TEN.
@Sasha – I think they’re both narcissists and neither of them are victims.
I know Kanye is the worst. But he did call Taylor and spoke to her in-depth about the line in the song, which was still a work in progress at the time. At the time I guess he respected Taylor enough to want her to be ok with the lyric. If she had said on the phone she wasn’t he wouldn’t have gone with it.
She saw this as an opportunity to create faux rage knowing she would win. She did not expect it to backfire as spectacularly as it did.
I didn’t believe this when I first heard it- it doesn’t make any sense how Kanye would even know where Taylor’s box was. But TMZ is saying they got a response from Kanye’s rep & that this story is totally untrue.
On a side note, TMZ also talked to Kanye in the airport on Monday & he didn’t say anything about this, which, knowing how Kanye normally is, he would have been ranting if this was true.
Exactly this. Dude never misses an opportunity to rant.
Some might think it’s petty, I think it’s self preservation, because you know he’d have found some way to try to embarrass her. He seems to have her in his sights for to continue reprehensible/abusive behavior. Like a stereotypical bad teacher who always picks on one kid. If it’s really true, good for her.
I’m gonna say this didn’t happen. Would Taylor have done this? Absolutely. But I don’t think it happened.
So if this is true, he tried being petty (using her to get free publicity shots) but she was better at being petty (nope-ing him right out of her photographic sphere).
Petty Kanye got out pettied. It’s amusing but in line with both of them so the world turns.
I’m 99.99% sure this is made up. How would he even know where she was seated?
Exactly. It sounds like fan fiction.
It was reported before the game Travis bought the box for her and their families. From what is reported, my understanding is, he was buying the seats in front of the box to make sure he is on the same shots with her. That’s something Kanye would do and Taylor’s security, no doubt, hears about it.
Her security team would want to know who were in all the boxes – especially the ones closest to Taylor.
I want this to be true so so badly
If this is true, it’s sad. Neither of them are evolved people.
This will be the next glittery malicious FEUD
So everything about her will get focus except her stans that abuse and harass her boyfriend’s ex on social media?
Hmmm. That’s a choice, especially for Black History Month.
She’s a fake and a mean girl. Her stans are hypocrites. Selective (white) feminism.
The former player who made the claim is unfortunately not the most reliable of narrators, and all available photo evidence shows normal folks sitting underneath the Kelce/Taylor box, and Kanye sitting in a completely different part of the stadium. But it makes for a good headline, which is why it’s gotten so much traction beyond his (Brandon Marshall, the former NFL player) podcast.
Can I just say I freaking hope so!!!!?
I don’t believe this story. Even if he wanted to sit directly in front of her suite, the cameras do a major close-up of Taylor and her friends all the time. You never see who is seated in front of their suite anyways. Also, I do think this is something Kanye would want to do, but not be able to do. He even name-dropped Taylor during a TMZ interview the other day. He needs his fame and money back and he thinks trying to cozy up to Taylor is going to do that. Too late dude.
Kanye is completely deranged. He is definitely not on his meds and is acting hatefully in a number of ways. I always wonder if his mother had not died, could she have “saved” him? He was really talented and put out great music for awhile. He looks so bad in the header picture.
The NFL probably moved him so he wouldn’t get in their shots of Taylor.
He looks like he’s about to collapse in that first picture. And what is it about him having his wife nearly naked and out in public all the time. She’s like his dress-up doll (or undressed doll). I hope she’s getting something out of this and if not, I hope her family does an intervention. So nuts.
The conspiracy theorists are all over this nonsense. If he had been kicked out of the Super Bowl, it would have been covered immediately because his rant would have been heard from outerspace. A segment of the population that saw him at the game and wanted an incident that didn’t happen.