Will country music radio stations play any singles from Beyonce’s new album?

Like millions of people, I still listen to terrestrial radio. Only when I’m in the car! I like to hear what’s trending on the pop stations, but my area has several great classic rock stations and one good R&B station, so I listen to those as well. I never listen to the country music stations, but I have to say, on the pop stations in my area, they’re always playing the “country crossover” songs. Country music radio stations are overwhelmingly operated by and for white men, which explains the rise of “bro country” over the past two decades. Many younger female country artists rarely get played on country stations. It’s been a near-constant complaint from artists like Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris for years. Enter Beyonce and her new country album and her two new country-music singles. Enter… the Beyhive. The Beyhive has gone on a mission to force country music radio stations to play Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Will country music radio stations do it?
Is Beyoncé going to get some love at the country radio format, now that she’s released a single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” that openly embraces the genre? That’s a big question mark, as radio programmers, like many others in the music industry, are still reeling from the shock of her surprise release the night of the Super Bowl, with no apparent plan yet in place to immediately give the tune a promotional push at the format. But her move into country is certainly “topic A,” according to one programmer, even as radio pros take a pause on whether to play the music that is the talk of the nation.
The idea of whether country radio will accept or ignore Beyoncé’s new music became a flashpoint on social media Tuesday when word spread about an Oklahoma station’s terse response to a fan requesting the new release. “I requested ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ at my local country radio station,” wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter), “and after requesting, I received an email from the radio station stating ‘We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.” The tweet by user @jusatto tagged one of the many other fan accounts that act as a sort of Beyoncé defense league, and soon it went viral.
Then, guess what? KYKC’s Facebook account announced later Tuesday that the station had “Texas Hold ‘Em” coming up next in the playlist — a defensive move to fend off the hive, and/or a way for the tiny outlet to capitalize on its newfound national profile.
That initial resistance, followed by a quick acquiescence, offers little real indication of what will happen with Beyoncé’s song nationally. The Oklahoma station in question is far from any major market and is owned by a Native tribe, not one of the major radio conglomerates where programming decisions come down from on high. But it did serve to quickly focus the national social media world’s attention on the subject of whether “Texas Hold ‘Em” will be welcomed with open arms, or spurs, at the bigger chains… or whether the superstar is even concerned with that as much as her fans are.
Whatever happens, or doesn’t, is likely to create waves, given the star’s status as certainly one of the two or three biggest music luminaries in the world, moving toward a format that has proven famously resistant to making its homegrown Black women into stars. If Beyonce doesn’t get big (or any) play at country, will it be a sign of entrenched racism? Or just a sign of country radio doing what country radio always does — move slowly and cautiously, that is, while waiting for cues from a powerful record company? Nervousness about how these questions might play out amid nearly all-white-male playlists is understandable.
Sony Music Nashville reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment about any plans to promote the song at country radio. Neither did reps for two of the biggest radio chains, iHeart and Cumulus.
There’s a lot more analysis in that Variety piece, and I think they make a legitimate point that country music radio simply moves so slowly, even with white artists on the rise, so if Beyonce isn’t getting play immediately, it doesn’t mean she won’t get played eventually. There seems to be a hive-mind with country radio too, a sense of “well what are other radio stations doing, if they’re playing it, we should.” Basically, I think the Beyhive should continue to go toe-to-toe with the country radio bros, keep applying pressure, keep hounding them. Variety’s sources also emphasize that Beyonce’s label hasn’t sent any guidance or promotion to country radio, as in, Beyonce isn’t begging those radio stations to play “Texas Hold ‘Em.” She’s waiting to see what happens organically, would be my guess.
They will for a short time, and the Jason Aldeans “try that in a small town” crowd will have a meltdown and then all the fake outrage will begin – again
Natalie Maines of The Chicks said that the CMA’s caved to the one who complained about Bey and The Chicks performance, even though to date it is still the highest rated and highest ratio of looking for. The pulled it and 24 hours later put it back because the complaints basically quadrupled because of them pulling it.
I think Beyonce knows that whether country music stations play her is irrelevant. Because she is Beyonce and every other radio station will. She is really doing the work of gate-keeping and genre-busting and the best way to do that is to get non-country stations to play her country songs. Will the country music stations eventually relent? Maybe. I mean I remember how blatantly racist they were towards her song Daddy Lessons. So that is a big maybe.
Agree. And I do think it’s challenging the country stations. Like there’s no reason not to. It’s a country song and it’s already popular with people making up dances to it. What reason could they have not to play it? And if they don’t, what’s the message that’s being sent?
I remember Bey’s performance of Daddy Lessons with the Chicks at a country music award ceremony. You could see the hostility in the audience. The country music community is not afraid of being openly racist and I like that they are being called out for it.
Pressure will be applied for sure.
That era is going to be tough but that ceiling will be broken. It reminds me of MJ vs. MTV back in the day.
Good is subjective. I don’t love country but I liked Texas Hold ‘Em.
You not liking them doesn’t mean they’re not good. Texas hold’ em is catchy and full of joy. 16 carriages is very deep. I love them both.
I listen to good country music, I mean, not bro country ones. I loved both of them, looping them since they are out. It is okay if it isn’t for you, but they are very good especially production-wise. I recommend listening to them with headphones. It is top notch work. There is no word for Beyonce’s vocals, she is always one of the best in the game.
I’ve seen a bunch of cute vids of people reacting to Texas hold ‘em and making up dances. So there are lots of people enjoying it. But obv not everyone will. I like it and think it’s fun. It’s a bop.
I’m fairly neutral on Beyonce (I know saying that is seen as blasphemy). I mean, I really respect her work in the bigger picture, but a lot of her songs just aren’t my thing. … But weirdly I kind of like Texas Hold’Em? (and I’m not really a country fan either.)
I admit what’s happening here with the country album is making me finally appreciate a bit more how significant her choices are. It’s very cool. But yeah, music taste is pretty subjective.
@sevenblue She sounds SO GOOD on Texas Hold ‘Em… That key change at the end where she goes up an octave (I think it’s an octave) gives me goosebumps! Love, love, love it.
What?!?! They are amazing!! So much better than her last album which was awful imo (but I despise house music so it wasn’t for me). These songs are amazing just amazing. I love both, though I don’t get why the Beyhive is pushing Texas hold um over 16 carriages, both are amazing but I think 16 carriages just has something so special about it. First time I heard it I almost cried, which tends to work better in country especially with female.
I don’t get why her label isn’t selling the album to the country stations, seems like country works a bit different and you have to do that and since clearly Bey wants this to be a country album and is making a valid point they should be pushing the stations.
I don’t like country music, but I loved both new songs. They are amazing. I’ll even watch the CMA awards for the first time ever if she’s going to be there !
Every now and then I’ll get stuck in the car with my sister playing country radio, as in the current country music, not 80s or 90s country. And you can go a full 45 min before even hearing a female singer. And I believe that comes from Nashville. Why it’s like that now, I have no idea bc it didn’t use to be.
I grew up with 90s country and it was an incredible decade — and an incredible decade for women country artists, no less. Shania Twain and Faith Hill dominated country (and Top 40) radio with bop after bop after bop, sold millions of records, and became international superstars. Country radio SUCKS now because it’s so inundated with bland, banal bro country. Women like Kasey Musgraves and Maren Morris are releasing great music but they get no airplay. It’s all Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs or some other basic white boy with a basic voice strumming the same three chords on his guitar, singing about beer and trucks and Daisy Dukes, ad infinitum.
Second addendum: It’s gonna piss a lot of people off at next year’s Grammys though.
Why should she automatically get a Grammy nomination? She should earn the spot like everyone else.
I’m thinking, based on Beyoncé’s track record, once the full album is out, that it will earn nominations. But yeah sure, we’ll see.
I think an issue here is not just whether or not this album or its songs get nominations— but what categories those nominations are in.
This will bring up some interesting issues. What made Luke Combs cover of
Fast Car a “country” song? Was it because he was already established as a “country” singer? Is there anything codified beyond some sense that “We know it when we hear the song and see the singer” that determines the categories in which it can be nominated?
Music is subjective. No one “earns” a spot in anything.
If her new album is well liked then expect it to receive Grammy nominations.
If people do like it then she has earned it. I thought that’s just what I said.
I think it will also likely depend on the town/city/area, and how many complaints this station thinks they’ll get.
Unrelated, I’ve seen a few people wondering if Taylor Swift will be on this album. That would be really something!
It is sooo stupid. Taylor puts a country-adjacent song (Betty) to her album, she gets to perform on CMA without any pearl clutching, it gets country radio play without any need for public backlash. But, we need articles, discussions about if the singles from a country album made by one of the most successful black artists of our time get playtime on country radio. I forgot the name of a black songwriter who recently said he contributes to the country songs without using his real name because of the racist backlash he gets. Racism is a disease.
I was so excited from her Superbowl Verizon commercial and then I listened to the two songs. I wanted to vibe with them. But it wasn’t for me. I also am not a huge fan of Country Music in general. But maybe when the full album is released something will hook me in. I love that she is crossing genres.
But I can listen to Lemonade and Renaissance on repeat forever.
Maybe. But also, it’s OK to not like country music, even if Beyoncé is the one singing it.
This is true. I’m sure there are Beyoncé fans who are not into the country sound and still won’t be.
Women in country music have been complaining for years about how little radio airplay they get. I mean, Miranda Lambert, who tours arenas, and has put out popular albums has complained about it. So why would anyone think they would play Beyonce if country music radio treats their top female country artists so shabbily?
Madonna did the whole cowboy hat and outfit, chaps, promoting Don’t Tell Me in 2000 off of her album Music. Anyone remember her Letterman appearance in full cowboy mode? Her music video is a bunch of cowboys and Madonna’s clothes in it were the same. It’s a fantastic music video. The song is a huge nod to country music in an electronic way. The song got a lot of airplay and ranked on numerous charts. Country music radio wasn’t one of them. I doubt she cared. I don’t listen to country music radio. So whatever genre Madonna would give a nod to I would still want to hear it on the stations I listened to back then as a pop fan or electronica fan.
I had that Madonna album and remember that Madonna era well, and that song did not deserve to be played on Country stations. It didn’t even fit the popular country pop mode at that time. The style and music video were nice little nods to country aesthetics without the actual feel of country musicality. I loved that song, don’t get me wrong but it was more of a pop song using country music side dishes to embellish the main dish-vibe.
I love, love, LOVE Texas Hold ‘Em! I am so here for Country!Bey. Between that and Ariana Grande’s new single Yes … And? (I know, I’m kind of garbage but I love the dance/Vogue-vibe) I have my gym bops set for the foreseeable future!
When she performed Daddy Lessons with The Chicks at the CMA’s, country fans were BIGLY mad that Beyonce was even there. Lots of “this is our style of music, she doesn’t belong here” comments.
Beyonce doesn’t do anything by accident (but in a more subtle way than T Swift IMO) – this album will also be a reminder that the roots of country music come from the Black community. If you dive into the musicians she has performing with her on these two singles, that’s apparent.
The country music market is small compared to other genres. They don’t even like it when country artists send their songs to pop or AC. Country radio and fans hate it when an artist wanting to try something new decides to do country and then returns to their original genre.
I freaking love Hold Em, it’s mayyyybe a little long, but other than that, love. The banjo playing is Rhiannon Giddens, a phenomenal musician and singer. She was in the Carolina Chocolate Drops and several other groups, does a lot of work preserving and recording Black Americana music. Some of the most intense and beautiful lyrics you’ve ever heard.
Country music radio is about to make themselves completely irrelevant, which they’ve been doing since 9/11 when they went bro country and haven’t looked back.
Edit – is there anything that can be done about the site? My comment got reloaded and eaten twice, I’m going to stop commenting if it keeps being this much work
I never realized 9/11 was when the radio stations went bro country and never looked back. Why wouldn’t they look back?
White men profiting and forcing women into bimbo/handmaiden roles? I grew up listening to country in the 80s and 90s. The genre was overwhelmingly white (only exception was Charlie Pride, who was exceptional), but female artists were very prominent and weren’t all cardboard cutouts. After Toby Keith rose to prominence with the “boot in the @$$” fake patriotism and was allowed to smear the Chicks/ruin their career, country bacame douche bro dominated. Most of it relates back to the backwards steps Republican politics have allowed since 9-11/rise of the incels/Q. People can be proudly sexist, racist and anti-LBGT (and the music reflects the regression). It all started way before the orange menace. It blows my mind how far backwards the South/other rural areas have become.
Yes they will play it. If it sounds country it will be played. Country music fans are not as knuckle dragging or monolithic as Sammy here seem to presume
Both songs, especially Texas Hold Em, sounded reminiscent of 1990s country. Back when country stars like Garth Brooks and Reba told stories. Even in my Black household, I knew who those people were and heard Garth Brooks, and it was just pure standard country with emotion and situations. That is the vibe I get from Bey’s new songs but it’s with a 2024 sleekness to the sound.
I decided to give it a listen on the way to work and listened 3 times straight….I love it and Rhiannon Giddens is a national treasure too.
I love alternative country and Texas Holdem is a fun bop of a song. It’s so sassy and good.
Country music and its fans have a big problem with black people. I think they’re mostly Maga-oriented, but I could be wrong about that. But on the face of it, my answer would be that hell no, they will not play the country music of a Black Queen of the World.
I used to be a huge fan of country in the 80s, 90s and early oughts, but then it got all “bro country” (such an apt description) and I had to quit. If Beyonce and the Bee Hive manage to shake it up and get it back to better and broader stuff, I’ll be eternally grateful!