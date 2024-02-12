Beyonce announced Renaissance Act II at the Super Bowl, after her Verizon ad

Well, we finally got an explanation for Beyonce’s “country” look at the Grammys two Sundays ago. At the Grammys, Bey was decked out in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, with white-blonde hair and a giant cowboy hat. Now we know – she’s going country! When Bey dropped Renaissance in 2022, the official name of the album was “Act i: Renaissance.” Well, we’re getting “Act ii.” Beyonce coordinated the whole thing by agreeing to star in a Verizon Super Bowl ad. Sidenote: I would love to know if she personally cast Tony Hale in the ad and I would love to know if she’s a Veep or Arrested Development fan. Here’s the Verizon ad which started the whole thing:

According to internet rumors, Verizon paid Bey $30 million for this, but I’m not sure if I believe that? Verizon absolutely spent a lot of money, both on the production for the ad and hiring Beyonce. The “BarBey” thing was so cute (did they get Mattel’s permission?) and so was BOTUS (Beyonce of the United States). But the focus for the Beyhive was the last line – “Okay, they ready, drop the new music!” Suddenly, Beyonce overshadowed the Super Bowl! Within minutes, we learned what the “new music” would be – Act II, a country album. Cowboy hats, banjos, Texas. The first two songs are “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” Beyonce also got Rhiannon Giddens to play the banjo and viola on “Texas Hold ‘Em.” She got Robert Randolph to play on “16 Carriages.” You can read about the significance of those choices here.

Anyway, Act ii will be out on March 29th. She’s already giving the Beyhive more visuals than she did with Act 1.