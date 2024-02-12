Will Wheaton responds to Larry David assaulting Elmo: ‘tone deaf a-hole’



Two weeks ago, Elmo caused a stir when he inadvertently started an international conversation about mental health. Elmo tweeted, “How is everyone doing?” It was a simple question that struck a nerve as so many people, including celebrities, the Biden administration, and the rest of the Sesame Street gang, responded to share their feelings. After that, Elmo and his dad appeared on the Today Show to talk about mental health. Things took a bonkers turn when Larry David rushed the stage to assault Elmo, later explaining that he did it because the beloved children’s character was talking about mental health. Instead of apologizing, he told Seth Meyers that he “would do it again.” It was a really immature and sh–ty thing to do.

Actor Wil Wheaton also thought Larry’s behavior was disturbing. Wil made a Facebook post calling out Larry’s actions, reading him for the tone-deaf a-hole that he is. In the post, he pointed out that Elmo is supposed to be a child. He also talked about being a survivor of childhood abuse himself and how important it is to have an open conversation about mental health, especially one that comes from a safe space like Elmo.

“So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on life television but didn’t watch it until now because I knew it would upset me,” Wil began. “Holy shit it’s even worse than I thought. What the f-ck is wrong with that guy? Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight.” “And Larry F-cking David … did … that? And thought it was going to be … funny? What? What an asshole. What a stupid, self-centered, tone deaf a–hole.” “Full disclosure: all the time, when I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he screamed in my face,” Wheaton shared in his lengthy post. “He choked me more than once.” “He was always out of control, always in a furious rage, and always terrifying,” Wil continued. “I’m a 51-year-old man, and my heart is pounding right now, recalling how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover the way today’s kids love Elmo. I really want to know what raced through his tiny little mind, and why there was no voice or person who spoke up to stop him from expressing violence towards a children’s puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE.” “Elmo and his dad were there to talk about empathy, love, kindness, and caring for each other,” he continued. “Larry David was there to promote the final (thank god, maybe he’ll go away now) season of a television series. Like, read the room, d-ckhead. It isn’t always about you being the center of attention. A nontrivial number of people who none of us will ever know were inspired by it, and that was the last little nudge they needed to make the call or send the email to being healing,” Wil noted. “Elmo probably saved lives and relationships by opening that conversation.”

[From Buzzfeed]

Some people thought that Wil was being too sensitive while others appreciated that he talked about his trauma and emphasized with him. Shame on the people who made rude comments regarding his openness about his past and willingness to speak out. I’m fully on Team Wil here. Larry was a smug d*ckhead about assaulting a beloved children’s character on live television. And why? Because he was talking about mental health and Larry thought that was annoying. The other day, Kaiser mentioned that Elmo is a learning and an educational tool. Well, now we know that Larry is just a straight up tool.

People mocking Wil Wheaton for being open about his PTSD after Elmo got attacked is exactly why we need a huge overhaul on mental health in this country. This is why people trauma-dumped on Elmo in the first place, because the rest of you are assholes.#TeamWesley — Darth Maul-tism, MLIS 💀🩸🐈‍⬛ (@RogueArtemis) February 8, 2024