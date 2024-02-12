Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad featured J.Lo, Tom Brady & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is the brand ambassador for Dunkin Donuts. It’s been happening for more than a year, after Ben repeatedly went viral for all of his Dunkin Donuts stops and deliveries. Ben has turned the brand ambassadorship into something cute, directing his ads and roping his wife and his friends into appearing in the ads. Last year’s Super Bowl commercial was very cute, showing Ben “working” the Dunkin drive-thru, then Jennifer Lopez surprises him. For this year’s Super Bowl ad, Ben went even bigger, bringing in Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Fat Joe and of course J.Lo.
I mean… it’s cute and cringe at the same time. Jennifer Lopez supporting her husband’s Dunkin Donuts brand ambassadorship will always be funny to me, and if you look closely, they added a sneaky little promo for “This Is Me… Now,” her new album and Amazon Prime film. Ben finding a way to bring in Tom Brady, Jack Harlow and Matt Damon though? I’m curious if those guys are getting paid the big bucks for a Super Bowl ad or if they’re just doing it because they’re friendly with Ben. This certainly beats Matt’s last appearance in a Super Bowl ad, when he tried to convince bros to invest in crypto. Remember, Tom Brady also did a Super Bowl ad for FTX a few years ago too. Good times. Dunkin is a much safer bet.
Westwood, CA – Actress, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo, Jennifer Lynn Lopez-Affleck) wearing an Antonio Grimaldi dress and Shiphra jewelry and husband/American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck arrive at the World Premiere Of Amazon Studios' And Skydance Media's 'Air' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, J.Lo, Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck is back at it starring and producing a new Dunkin Donuts commercial in Los Angeles, this time collaborating with fellow Dunkin fan, Charli D'Amelio. In the spot, Ben has his hands full with stacks of boxes of Dunkin Donuts which at one point topple out of his hands to the ground. He comes to the door wearing a t-shirt that say Day Ones and a childhood photo of him and best buddy Matt Damon on it. Later in the day, special guest Charli D'Amelio arrives drinking her famous drink. Ben greets her at the door and gives her a big hug before inviting her inside. Charli, who recently said she didn't know who Ben Affleck was despite their mutal love for Dunkin, declared that she is a bigger fan and her collab is superior. Guess we will have to wait and see the commercial to find out who the biggest fan truly is.
I liked it but yes it was cringe worthy. My favorite part is when Jlo says “Tom you can stay”.
Yes, that’s what I was gonna say. It was cute.
One of my top 2 from last night. We even rewound it to watch again
Same. I thought it was hilarious.
I love it. It’s great when people don’t take themselves too seriously and just have fun. It helps that they all got paid and have a bajillion dollars.
Those track suits, lol. Hilarious.
I liked it – Matt’s “I’m sorry” and Tom all clueless about how bad they were.
I thought it was hilarious, I loved it. I wonder how much they had to pay Tom Brady, lol.
It made me laugh for sure. I thought it was cute and cringe but one of the better cringe ads hahaha
I thought they were cute but last year’s was so funny, between the real life customers reactions and how stressed/flustered I imagine I’d be if I ever worked morning drive thru at a Dunkin. Those folks are quick, efficient, and keep that line moving (especially compared to the Starbucks across the street, which is slower than molasses in January)!
Not a Bennifer fan but I actually liked it. Both Ben and Matt can be fun and funny so it was good to see them. I esp liked them in the (imo) classic movie Dogma. Jennifer was pretty funny and the cameos were also great.
I howled at this. The Boston Massacre. DunKings. Ben thinking they were awesome. When Matt said “how do you like dem donuts….I’m sorry”? I lost it. 😆 I’ve seen Good Will Hunting so many times.
I watched it a couple times. I like that they embrace each other’s stuff, blend their worlds, after it seemed like those were some of the issues that split them up back on the day.
Best ad of the night, in my opinion.
I loved it. Hands down the best ad. 🙂
I thought it was hilarious. Matt Damon was so sick of him. LOL!
I like the BTS – or brainstorming of what’s to come– of the ad that’s been shared on JLo’s Ins ta ⬆️ a lot more than the actual ad that was, IMO, more cringe than funny.
I really, really liked this commercial!!
Thought it was the best ad of the night! It was fun and hilarious. From my understanding, Ben & Matt’s production company, Artists Equity, creates these commercials for Dunkin.
Not an American here. Do people really frequently go to Dunkin Donuts? Isn’t that like super unhealthy to eat on a regular basis? Or they go for the good coffee? I just don’t get it. And no shade meant, just genuinely curious. Thanks!