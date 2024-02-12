Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad featured J.Lo, Tom Brady & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is the brand ambassador for Dunkin Donuts. It’s been happening for more than a year, after Ben repeatedly went viral for all of his Dunkin Donuts stops and deliveries. Ben has turned the brand ambassadorship into something cute, directing his ads and roping his wife and his friends into appearing in the ads. Last year’s Super Bowl commercial was very cute, showing Ben “working” the Dunkin drive-thru, then Jennifer Lopez surprises him. For this year’s Super Bowl ad, Ben went even bigger, bringing in Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Fat Joe and of course J.Lo.

I mean… it’s cute and cringe at the same time. Jennifer Lopez supporting her husband’s Dunkin Donuts brand ambassadorship will always be funny to me, and if you look closely, they added a sneaky little promo for “This Is Me… Now,” her new album and Amazon Prime film. Ben finding a way to bring in Tom Brady, Jack Harlow and Matt Damon though? I’m curious if those guys are getting paid the big bucks for a Super Bowl ad or if they’re just doing it because they’re friendly with Ben. This certainly beats Matt’s last appearance in a Super Bowl ad, when he tried to convince bros to invest in crypto. Remember, Tom Brady also did a Super Bowl ad for FTX a few years ago too. Good times. Dunkin is a much safer bet.