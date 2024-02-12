Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad featured J.Lo, Tom Brady & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is the brand ambassador for Dunkin Donuts. It’s been happening for more than a year, after Ben repeatedly went viral for all of his Dunkin Donuts stops and deliveries. Ben has turned the brand ambassadorship into something cute, directing his ads and roping his wife and his friends into appearing in the ads. Last year’s Super Bowl commercial was very cute, showing Ben “working” the Dunkin drive-thru, then Jennifer Lopez surprises him. For this year’s Super Bowl ad, Ben went even bigger, bringing in Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Fat Joe and of course J.Lo.

I mean… it’s cute and cringe at the same time. Jennifer Lopez supporting her husband’s Dunkin Donuts brand ambassadorship will always be funny to me, and if you look closely, they added a sneaky little promo for “This Is Me… Now,” her new album and Amazon Prime film. Ben finding a way to bring in Tom Brady, Jack Harlow and Matt Damon though? I’m curious if those guys are getting paid the big bucks for a Super Bowl ad or if they’re just doing it because they’re friendly with Ben. This certainly beats Matt’s last appearance in a Super Bowl ad, when he tried to convince bros to invest in crypto. Remember, Tom Brady also did a Super Bowl ad for FTX a few years ago too. Good times. Dunkin is a much safer bet.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

19 Responses to “Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad featured J.Lo, Tom Brady & Matt Damon”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:02 am

    I liked it but yes it was cringe worthy. My favorite part is when Jlo says “Tom you can stay”.

    Reply
  2. og bella says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:08 am

    One of my top 2 from last night. We even rewound it to watch again

    Reply
  3. ShazBot says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:15 am

    I love it. It’s great when people don’t take themselves too seriously and just have fun. It helps that they all got paid and have a bajillion dollars.

    Reply
  4. K says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:17 am

    Those track suits, lol. Hilarious.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:23 am

    I liked it – Matt’s “I’m sorry” and Tom all clueless about how bad they were.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:23 am

    I thought it was hilarious, I loved it. I wonder how much they had to pay Tom Brady, lol.

    Reply
  7. DaveW says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:24 am

    I thought they were cute but last year’s was so funny, between the real life customers reactions and how stressed/flustered I imagine I’d be if I ever worked morning drive thru at a Dunkin. Those folks are quick, efficient, and keep that line moving (especially compared to the Starbucks across the street, which is slower than molasses in January)!

    Reply
  8. Chantal1 says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Not a Bennifer fan but I actually liked it. Both Ben and Matt can be fun and funny so it was good to see them. I esp liked them in the (imo) classic movie Dogma. Jennifer was pretty funny and the cameos were also great.

    Reply
  9. BQM says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I howled at this. The Boston Massacre. DunKings. Ben thinking they were awesome. When Matt said “how do you like dem donuts….I’m sorry”? I lost it. 😆 I’ve seen Good Will Hunting so many times.

    I watched it a couple times. I like that they embrace each other’s stuff, blend their worlds, after it seemed like those were some of the issues that split them up back on the day.

    Reply
  10. Jayne says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:25 am

    Best ad of the night, in my opinion.

    Reply
  11. L84Tea says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:32 am

    I loved it. Hands down the best ad. 🙂

    Reply
  12. Mel says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:34 am

    I thought it was hilarious. Matt Damon was so sick of him. LOL!

    Reply
  13. Nanea says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:41 am

    I like the BTS – or brainstorming of what’s to come– of the ad that’s been shared on JLo’s Ins ta ⬆️ a lot more than the actual ad that was, IMO, more cringe than funny.

    Reply
  14. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    February 12, 2024 at 10:01 am

    I really, really liked this commercial!!

    Reply
  15. honeychild says:
    February 12, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Thought it was the best ad of the night! It was fun and hilarious. From my understanding, Ben & Matt’s production company, Artists Equity, creates these commercials for Dunkin.

    Reply
  16. Fernanda says:
    February 12, 2024 at 10:06 am

    Not an American here. Do people really frequently go to Dunkin Donuts? Isn’t that like super unhealthy to eat on a regular basis? Or they go for the good coffee? I just don’t get it. And no shade meant, just genuinely curious. Thanks!

    Reply

