Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, H.E.R. & Ludacris for the Super Bowl Halftime show

Many Halftime performers prerecord their vocals and mostly lip sync through their Halftime performances. Not Usher – he was singing live, Alicia Keys was singing live, and it definitely felt like Ludacris and Lil Jon were doing it live. The one exception was probably H.E.R., who came out with her electric guitar for “Bad Girl” – that was prerecorded, I’m sure. In any case, we knew ahead of time that Alicia would come out with Usher, but Ludacris, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri were surprises, or at least they were not announced ahead of time.
Usher was given more time than previous Halftime acts and he used it well, showcasing his decades-long catalog and putting on a real show – colorful, full of dancing, roller skating, stripper poles, costume changes and so much energy. Here’s the video:
Random, but I loved Usher’s first outfit, the white and silver ensemble which he gradually removed. The black-and-blue ensemble was really cool too, especially since he got Luda and Lil Jon to coordinate. Honestly, this whole thing was Usher reminding everyone that he’s a Beyonce-level entertainer – the live vocals, the dancing, the catalog, the setpieces. It was all really well done and so much fun. My one complaint is that I wish we heard more of “My Boo” and “Bad Girl,” but seeing the whole show, I understand how he wanted to organize the flow. Also: the Alicia Keys tweets were so funny – her voice broke on the very first note!
The sound quality didn’t seem great – a problem every Super Bowl – but he still put on a kick ass show. He has so many bangers!
People were amused that I was singing along perfectly with Ludacris but look, I graduated high school in 05 and had my BFF buy us tickets to the Confessions tour, it was my time to be alive!!!!
Yes! My Way came out when I was ten, then 8701 and Confessions both when I was a teenager. Usher’s voice was a major component of my childhood. He was also one of my very first celebrity crushes. Now I don’t know much about him as a person, but on a purely aesthetic level no one can deny he’s held up.
He’s a fantastic performer, with his dancing, voice, and stage presence.
However, I do have many setlist quibbles. I wish he’d performed more than just a bit of so many songs, and perhaps have extended the inclusion of U Got it Bad. There was a single line of Nice and Slow – why not a verse and chorus of Make Me Wanna? That music video would lend itself to a pretty great center stage moment. U Remind Me? Confessions? And why not one of the singles of the new album he’s promoting? It was a case of having so much material from a thirty-year career and not enough editing.
lol, guess I wasn’t the only one yesteday rapping ‘they call me U S HER RA YM OND’ around my house nonstop.
Usher is soo good, he’s having the second act that Justin Timberlake is desperate for and honestly I absolutely love that for both of them, it’s what they both deserve.
Graduated in’99. I knew every song. No shame. 😁😂
Alicia recovered well. The whole show was awesome.
I did not have roller disco on my half time bingo card! It was a great show and perfect for the Super Bowl. I didn’t care for the white suit but it was a good choice for the gradual undressing. I really loved the marching band whenever they were shown! I’m sure they were a highlight for those there in person.
The roller disco was astoundingly cool!
Respect the live vocals. I just wanted more of the roller skating😂.
I loved the roller skating! And damnnnnnn, H.E.R. on the guitar. WOW.
I’m usually underwhelmed by SB halftime shows as a lot of noise and spectacle.
But this was SO good- the music, the talent, the choreography, the costuming, the elements included (marching bands, cirque du solie level acrobatics and costumes, roller skating, etc etc). And Usher’s talent was on full display.
But most of all, the joy, all the featured performers looked like they were having so much fun performing.
I LOVED IT. my boys saw a whole different side of me when Luda came out, LOL. He did a fantastic job.
Yes, while I love AK – Ludacris was my favorite.
Girl, same.
I loved the performance of Yeah which it turns out is the only song of Usher’s I know. He did kept it entertaining though.
My eyes never left the screen — a first for a Super Bowl halftime show. I would even watch it again. Congrats to Usher for achieving the impossible.
Yall the roller skating ❤️
Alicia Keys and Lil Jon appearing had leaked a few days ago. For some bizarre reason, TMZ was really trying to get Justin Bieber to appear with Usher.
Usher put on a great half time show, despite him not singing more of My Way and You Don’t Have to Call. I’ve been a fan since he first burst on the music scene as a teen. Still, he sang most of my favorites and I had heard how phenomenal his Vegas residency was.
Alicia Keys looked gorgeous but her voiced cracked on more than one note but she still sounded pretty good. My Boo is one of my favorites and I’ve always loved their video and live performances of this song.
Loved seeing what little was shown of the Sonic Boom of the South – the Jackson State University marching band. Seeing the roller skating definitely took me back and it was fun to see. I knew yet was still happy that he closed with Yeah. He wore a white glove like Michael Jackson wore and danced like MJ and I thought H.E.R’s guitar solo was a homage to Prince, both artists that influenced Usher.
I thoroughly enjoyed Usher’s performance! Such nostalgia. Can’t believe he’s 45 years old!
Bravo Usher 👏🏼
It was great I only wish it hadn’t been such a small sampling of his hits. As soon as I was excited about which song he was singing, it was over. It felt like it was 1 line, big band music, a new song 1 line, band music… I wanted a tad bit more time on the songs
OMG it was one of the worst halftime shows in years. That and the weekend. It was painful and yet boring as hell. He was given way too much time to perform.
I got my tix for Usher’s show in October. If that was a taste of what the tour is gonna be like, I cannot wait.
People saying “It WaS ThE wOrSt EvEr.” What show were you watching?? The sound was going in and out a bit…. does that at nearly every performance. He was singing live, dancing and sweating his b@lls off. His guests were amazing. What exactly do people expect out of 14 minutes? The roller skating part was cool, marching band sounded amazing. It was a fun show. Just mho. <3
On the live vocals: I have a friend who’s been done the vocal mixing for major tours, including Madonna. Especially for televised events, they always have a prerecorded track. The mixer and the vocalist decide how much live and how much prerecord will go into the mix, and where. They no longer use studio recordings which are too obviously fake. They’ll go through audio from rehearsals, going through it, so they have a start to finish high quality “live” vocal. Some moments might get sweetened with an overdub. And they usually leave in a “flub,” so people will assume it’s live.
ETA realized I didn’t make my main point. “Live” vocals for a show like the Super Bowl are a mix of live and recorded, with a highly paid professional listening to the audio from the stage and deciding what the balance of live and rehearsal vocals should be.
Big night for Atlanta. Great show!