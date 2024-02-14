Jennifer Lopez’s Variety profile reveals a woman who has truly lost the plot

The Friday before Ayo Edebiri hosted Saturday Night Live, with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest, TMZ unearthed a 2020 podcast interview from Ayo. Ayo appeared on the Scam Goddess pod and named Jennifer’s singing career as one of her favorite “scams.” When I covered the issue, I thought that Ayo likely spoke to J.Lo directly at SNL. Jennifer confirms that’s exactly what happened in a bonkers new Variety cover story. Jen spoke to Variety about her three new projects: the album This Is Me… Now; the musical film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story; and a documentary called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In case you didn’t realize it, J.Lo has well and truly lost the plot. We were so worried that Ben Affleck was going to f–k up this marriage, but it’s Jennifer. She’s the one going way overboard in an attempt to celebrate her love for her fourth husband. Even Jane Fonda tried to talk her out of it, as did J.Lo’s longtime producing partner. Jennifer even put $20 million of her own money into financing these disasters. Some highlights from Variety:
Bennifer 1.0: “Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure. We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.” The first time Lopez was in love with Affleck, the crush of cameras took him away from her, leading her into multiple baffling relationships. This time, Lopez is turning the tables and seems intent on sharing every shred of their love while Affleck grudgingly follows along. In the documentary, Affleck says, “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private.” He then delivers an understatement: “So this was something of an adjustment for me.”
The musical film features a Zodiac Love Council: “Everybody thought I was crazy,” she says with a loud laugh. “And by the way, I thought I was crazy.” Joining Jane Fonda and Trevor Noah in a partly animated musical journey through many of the songs on “This Is Me … Now” are Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Keke Palmer and a few other famous randos. They’re all on that Zodiac love council examining Lopez’s romantic foibles. There is a special appearance by guru to the stars Sadhguru, which, according to the documentary, added $200,000 to the film’s budget. Affleck plays a wizened TV commentator.
Even Khloe Kardashian wanted no part of this disaster: Khloé Kardashian was among many Hollywood types who declined to appear in the film despite Lopez’s requests. The irony that an icon from the most photographed family didn’t want to appear in her film was not lost on Lopez, who looks downcast in the documentary. “People are scared to put themselves out there,” she says on camera. “I get it. It took me a long time. I’m scared. But I don’t act like I’m scared — that’s the secret to my whole f–king career.”
She needs to do all of this to start the next chapter?? “I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out,” she says about her chronic quest for enduring love. ”Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life.”
She thinks the iconic “Jenny From the Block” video was a mistake. “‘Jenny From the Block’ should have been me back in the Bronx kind of walking around the neighborhood. That’s what that video should have been.” Lawrence, she says, convinced her to ask Affleck to be in the video. “We were so ourselves. And we never thought that people would take offense or be angry at us for kind of living out loud and making a cool video. We were so naive….I don’t regret it. Even though it wound up turning out ugly for us in the media, it was very defining for me in my musical trajectory. Some very beautiful, iconic images came out of that video. It’s the one thing, no matter where I go people still go, ‘Hey, there’s Jenny from the block.’”
On Ayo Edebiri’s scam comments: “She was mortified and very sweet,” says Lopez about talking to Edebiri backstage afterward. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f–king sorry, it was so awful of me.’” Lopez shrugs. “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”
The Ayo story – I mean, Jennifer was really making sure that everyone knows that Ayo was tearful and apologetic, which is a big choice. But I was on the side of “Ayo should privately apologize” anyway – regardless of your thoughts about J.Lo’s music career, it was a regrettable move for Ayo to trash someone famous, someone she might meet and work with some day. As Tina Fey said to Bowen Yang, “Learn from my mistakes, learn from Ayo. Podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.” Talk about celebrities like they’re your future coworkers. Ayo learned that lesson.
As for Jennifer’s whole three-project mess these days… as Variety makes abundantly clear, absolutely no one in Jennifer’s life wanted any part of this. I think she could have gotten away with an album, for sure, and maybe spent some money making some fun music videos. But the musical film PLUS a documentary in which she’s dragging Ben around on camera? Come on. Jane Fonda was right – this is way too much.
This week's Variety cover story:
Jennifer Lopez’s $20 Million Gamble: Why the Superstar Spent Her Own Money and Defied Skeptics to Tell Her Ben Affleck Love Storyhttps://t.co/f0Fr7YDYDe pic.twitter.com/wKdVz8nWdC
— Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She still doesn’t know the guy. This is HER love story and she doesn’t even seem interested in really knowing him as a person. He seems to be humoring her for now, but he is going to have a breaking point. They are repeating the first round.
Yeah, I don’t see this marriage lasting. He doesn’t do well with women who are more into him than he is into them. Jlo is just too, too much.
She’s always been in love with love rather than the guy. As long as Ben keeps acting like a character in her fantasies, things will go smoothly.
This is exactly what I have been saying too.
They don’t know each other, & a rush marriage to reclaim youth is NOT the way to get to know someone.
They had an affair 20 years ago. They don’t each other as parents, as adults, with their successful careers.
This is a mess, with kids in the mix.
It’s not romantic in the slightest.
I’m not surprised she’s going to these extremes. He’s unavailable. He’s always been emotionally unavailable, to his first wife, to Jen when they dated before, & now this marriage.
He’s an addict. His demons run deep & she can’t save him.
She love bombs, not just the men but herself. She love bombs herself.
@Kokiri, love everything you said here and how you said it! When they got back together, I didn’t see it lasting because she seems SO high maintenance, IMO.
Agree. This is the same kind of stuff that sunk their relationship the first time around and idk how she doesn’t recognize that. I mostly feel bad for her kids.
LOL, yea I see it but I don’t care. I’ll watch it all haha. Sure it’s over the top but who’s she hurting? She’s been through giant flops before, I kind of admire her being the eternal optimist- “maybe this time will turn out amazing”!
I feel the same way as you. I just cannot bring myself to say anything negative about J.Lo cause I love her.
I’ve spent months rolling my eyes at people that can’t think a bad thing about TSwift and then I typed my insane comment here and hit submit and thought, huh, I guess I’m one too. LOL!
Same!
@SAS who is she hurting? Well I hope that she’s not hurt by it anymore but the ongoing Jennifer Garner erasure is incredibly disrespectful and heartless. So JLo and Ben are the greatest love story ever? Just forgetting about those 20 (?) or something years with Garner, you know the mother of his children, that for all we know tried really hard to be a good partner, even at his lowest points,
The other thing that I don’t like about this is that she keeps talking about their “love story” like it’s some great accomplishment… mayyybe if a couple has been together for 50 years or something, that’s an accomplishment and I would listen to what advice they have to say, but
They’ve been married for a year now? Wtf
@katinka – well said! And some love story – their first go-round he behaved like a drunken frat boy and cheated on her with strippers after groping a female television host. Great guy /s
I feel a bit sorry for her. She seems so caught up in a fantasy world that isn’t real. That’s not normal.
Herself. She is hurting herself, and she doesn’t even know it. If they broke up the first time because of media pressure (not because Ben is a cheating cheater who didn’t give a shit about her, ahem), then why create all kinds of media about your marriage?!
I mean, those honeymoon shots in Paris, come ON. She’s just chillin’ with him on a dirty bench near the Seine in a luxe dress and white stilettos? No, just no. She’s inviting the media to watch her/their every move. She can’t stand to be deprived of the attention.
It’s actually not so nice for poor Marc Anthony, her own ex and father of her children either. And all those children, hers as well as Bens could be hurt by it also. So who is she hurting? A lot of people.
@MTL.EXPAT I didn’t even think of that but you’re totally right! Truly, a love story for the ages 🙈
Honestly though, I hope those exes and children are ok. When she keeps talking about all of this in a way like her life is FINALLY a dream come true ONLY NOW WITH BEN THE GREAT, she makes it sound like those years and marriages and children before were just unfortunate accidents down the road before everything fell into place. How does she not get that.
@Katinka, of all the celebs to go after for being disrespectful to their exes, JLo must be last on the list- I don’t think she’s on bad terms with any of her exes and seems incredibly close to Jen Garner!
If I’m not wrong Marc Antony married a much younger model, I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine.
I see JLo as out of touch but completely harmless.
@katinka – I always got the creeps about Marc Anthony. And of course he remarried someone half his age… JLo is a savvy businesswoman for sure & hopefully gets joy from her children and friends. Her picker for men has always been faulty!
I felt actually pretty endearing about her after reading it. One line stuck out to me. I am always scared but I don’t let people know, that’s how I’ve made it this far. Let her do her vanity project. Who is she hurting?
I couldn’t agree more! Sure this whole project is pretty bonkers but it’s also fully on-brand for her — and I’d bet anything that she didn’t *lose* money when Amazon picked it up.
Also — a Zodiac Love Council with Jane Fonda???? Inject it into my veins, as they say.
I agree with Ayo’s assessment. JLo’s voice is mediocre, as is her acting. The one singing performance of hers other than the Selena movie that I recall being really good was her appearance at the HoF induction ceremony where she sang with inductee LL Cool J. And that is the kind of performance where you need to bring your A+ game.
That was very much Selena’s voice in the film. J Lo could never sing that well.
Thank you for clarifying. Then it was the HoF performance where she sounded pretty good.
I have a friend who was cheated on by her boyfriend and they made up (at that time). One of the things she did was be very affectionate to him in public; the PDAs were in your face! I thought of it as her marking her territory at the time. They’re no linger together.
Fair or not, that’s how JLo’s behavior is hitting me.
Yeah I feel like when the pr dies down. They will announce the divorce. Why can’t women in hollywood figure it out. When your already making a ton of money. Then why do you need to be married to be happy. And they just go from one marriage to the next. Find a guy you like. Make sure they keep their own home. And date for at least five years. Then talk about marriage. Their all like Kim Kardashian. Their more worried about the wedding being so over the top. That they don’t worry about the marriage.
She won’t ever let the PR die down.
Jennifer is truly one of the last celebrities left in the sense that she’s completely bonkers and not self aware and not afraid to show it. The Ayo story is so obnoxious because everyone rolls their eyes at Jennifer having to share this moment and trying to say that Ayo was impressed by her performance… which I am sure was not the case.
Also, why did the Variety journalist call Khloe an icon???
Has any performer, celebrity, or politician ever used the “I” word as much as her? It is always all about her.
I’ll watch her Bennifer content for sure. JLo is cool and she tries to create her own content instead of waiting for it to come to her. No problem with that.
We throw around the word narcissist way too much these days but WOW if the shoe fits.
She’s no Beyoncé. She thinks she is, but she’s wrong.
Agreed, Besides the incredible talent, Beyoncé also has the self awareness that JLo in her 10+ years on Bey is absolutely lacking.
I’m pessimistic, but I kinda feel like this is a bit to retain her youth. She’s carrying on about this great love, but what about her kids? His kids? She’s acting like this is the kind of love you fall in at 20, hoping to make us feel that she’s younger than she is to retain her relevance.
Ben at 50 is fine, he’s an employable actor, reasonably good director and well connected. He’ll have a career as long as he chooses it.
JLo at 50 is still jaw droppingly good looking, but has never been a strong enough actor to carry the kind of roles offered to 50 year old women, and music sales are geared towards young people.
So, to me, this feels like a way to continue to look young to hold onto this part of her career while she still can.
She had most streamed movie worldwide on Netflix last year. You guys need to take the oversized noise about her on social media with grain of salt. It hasn’t hurt her business thus far. She has carried films on her own just last year which did well and has more in the pipeline this year.
Do you know how many movies and shows I have watched for maybe 15 minutes on Netflix. And then stopped and will never go back. Yet those 15 minutes count towards all those minutes they count as being a popular show. Her movie came and went in about a week. And isn’t really talked about anymore. So don’t buy what Netflix is trying to sell you.
You guys always say these bullshit crap anytime people you don’t like get successful. Her film trended for weeks after release, her alcohol brand does well, her make up line does well, her shoe brand does well but she doesn’t have audience is a lie people tell themselves at this point.
What Netflix movie?
Please be serious. That movie was TRASH. I watched it and want my two hours back. It was in the top ten for like a second and then word got around at how bad it was and it promptly fell out of the top ten.
And also- Netflix ALWAYS puts the films starring major stars that are Netflix exclusives on the trending list. It’s a marketing tactic. You need to pay attention to whether it STAYS in the trending after the initial release. That is the true measure of if people are actually watching it.
Becks, I think she’s talking about the one where she played an assassin who gives up her kid or something like that.
So before she relinked her romance with Ben she didn’t have anything to offer? Is that why she’s milking it this much?
I have no idea why there need to be two films? And if one of them is a musical isn’t that just a retread of the album? Anyways, one thing I am sure of is that the Jenny From the Block video is freakin iconic and I have no idea why she says she would have just wanted it to be her walking around the Bronx instead!
What’s funny about the Ayo/podcast thing is that JLo herself did the exact same thing back in her early career. During an interview, she made multiple negative comments about several actresses she felt were overrated. And it blew up in her face 10 or 15 years later when it resurfaced and J was working with the very people she publicly criticized. Its a full-circle moment.
This production is a lot but I believe that he loves her very much and she obviously love him. Hopefully she gets it all out of her system and she can just enjoy her marriage and her life. I’m in the minority in thinking that they will be fine, even happy.
Is the greatest love story never told…..hers and Ben’s story? because I feel like we were there every step of the way, both times. It’s been told, lol.
She sounds…..like she’s been fully immersed in celebrity-land for decades and has lost all sense of perspective. The fact that other celebrities are like, uhhhh, maybe this is too much….tells me she really has lost the plot, as Kaiser says.
If he treated her badly, the first time around, maybe this is her revenge? 😉🙃
Hmmmmmm. Does she have Harry & Meghan envy?
Love me some J-Lo but you have to have an iconically desirable love interest to pull that one off—even with a banging soundtrack.
Ben Affleck is not that.
This is bonkers but also completely on brand. I bought that This Is Me…Then album in college. That entire album was a basic love letter to Ben (Dear Ben). That one song was just there pouring out her heart to that man (I love you/You’re perfect/The perfect man to me). It was cringe to me at the time. When their relationship crumbled, it made the album doubly cringey. I always felt to Jen that he was the one who got away, and Marc was her settling for the man who always wanted her more than she wanted him. So now, having all of these projects focused on him just feels very J. Lo. Bless it
I mean, this is J Lo to a T right? She’s in love with love and she’s EXTRA. Everyone knows this. What connection does Khloe have to this situation though? Lol.
Ayo wasn’t wrong, Jennifer’s singing career has always been a scam. She is known to barely sing on her records with ghost singers and writers. What she is excellent at is spectacle and dancing. Her acting is also good but she doesn’t have the range needed for a lot of the roles for women in their 50’s.
Ayo seems like a nice person, so I do believe she apologized because I can’t imagine she’d want to embarrass or hurt someone. However, this description of the apology seems like a bit much and I feel that did not happen.
I also feel Ayo is classy enough to just let it go and will never speak of it again.
I don’t even know what to say about the rest… I guess wow.