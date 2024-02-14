Duchess Meghan signed on to a new podcasting deal with Lemonada Media

Well well well! In the months since Spotify ended their contract with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there were some rumors that maybe Meghan was getting out of the podcasting business. Her sole podcast for Spotify, Archetypes, was a big success, even temporarily dethroning Joe Rogan from the top of the podcasting charts. I thought Archetypes got better as it went along – Meghan is a quick learner, and she was figuring out in real time what she wanted to do. All of which to say, I wanted her to do another podcast and I was sad that it looked like she was over it. But she’s not over it! She just signed on to Lemonada Media, a female-run company. The best part is that Archewell solely owns Archetypes, so Lemonada will now platform Archetypes Season 1, plus Meghan is apparently working on a new pod.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is staying in the podcast business. The Duchess, otherwise known as Meghan Markle, has signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, the company behind Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The move will see her launch a new podcast series and Lemonada will also distribute her previous Spotify series Archetypes to all podcast platforms.
It comes after her and her husband Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify last year. There are no details of the show yet, but Meghan will host the as yet untitled series.
Archetypes, which was previously a Spotify exclusive, will be rolled out to all audio platforms with Lemonada distributing. The series has recorded over 10M downloads, around a million listens per episode and debuted as Spotify’s No.1 podcast in 47 countries around the world when it launched in August 2022. The series, which is produced by her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, won a People’s Choice Award for The Pop Podcast of 2022 and Markle won best entertainment podcast host at the Gracie Awards.
The deal is a coup for Lemonada Media, which was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer, a former executive producer at Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, cofounder of theater company Rec Room Arts.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” said Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” added Lemonada’s CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer.
“As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together,” added Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs.
The only thing the Derangers have at this point is that Meghan’s Lemonada deal probably doesn’t pay as well as the old Spotify deal, which the Sussexes signed in 2020 (during the podcast boom). To that I say: it speaks volumes to me that Meghan prioritized a smaller, female-run company rather than, say, Audible. Meghan probably could have gotten more money if she wanted to go with a larger platform. She chose not to. I also love that Meghan still feels like she has something to say – she wasn’t scared off by her experiences at Spotify, nor was she scared off by the ridiculous smear job from Salt Island. Good for her! I feel like the second go-around will probably be more streamlined and she’ll be more confident about what she’s doing and what the voice of the show will be. Also: it’s amazing that Archewell owns the Archetypes archive. LMAO!
Lemonada Media Announces New Partnership with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
The Award-Winning Podcast “Archetypes” will be available to stream on all audio platforms for the first time this Spring, with Lemonada overseeing ad sales and distribution.https://t.co/U5tJxiDbLu… pic.twitter.com/U3WABJmQTE
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 13, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Yay!!
I’m so very happy she has found a new place to get her podcast back out there!! Can’t wait for the new stuff.
Keep talking, Meghan. Don’t let The Patriarchy (such as Baldy, Chuckles, Piers, and Clarkson) shut you up or down.
The media are hysterical about the new website. They say it’s disrespectful and they are using royal names without palace permission. They were that hysterical they overlooked the fact that Meghan had signed for a new podcast. You really can’t make this stuff up . The rubbish gets more deranged by the day.
I am not surprised they can’t keep up. The palace sources and the BM are not used to people getting things done on the reg.
So, I guess, that means Mike Tindall has permission when he yammers on about his royal connections since no comments on that. Good to know.
The Daily Mail is in hysterics. They have run at least five stories about the new website in the past 24 hours. One headline says the palace is furious but they will let the website stay up. I was like, how the fuck do they think they can take it down? These people still think their sad little island is the center of the universe. They think they can control Harry and Meghan from 8,000 miles away.
I cannot wait to see what she does with the new podcast. Probably will continue to lift small female owned businesses. I think that she will essentially ignore Salt Island and it will just make them saltier
I love this! Great choice with the platform and the pleasant surprise that they own archetypes. And it’s announced on sussex.com, so apparently that site is going to be updated regularly.
Ooh, shit went DOWN with Spotify. Those are some pointed comments there.
This is great news, really keen to re-listen to some Archetypes eps and can’t wait to see what the new project is!
Spotify was smearing her like a jilted ex so yeah I think some things went down. I love that she went with this female-led pod company. She ain’t working in the same company as joe rogan anymore. Now she’s at lemonata. So suck on it haters🍋🍋🍋
@Jais its so funny that literally everyone that deals with H&M loves working with them, yet Spotify (and the BRF) are the only ones spewing unhinged hate as soon as they realise they can’t control their golden goose any more.
Saw somewhere that Trevor Noah is also having disagreements with Spotify over his podcast so it seems like they’re ruffling everyone’s feathers these days
Wait, Trevor Noah has a podcast? Going to look that up right now!
He has a podcast too? This is like christmas! pods from both Meghan and Trevor Noah:-) my aunt will have to keep her self entertained on the train ride tomorrow.
Fantastic news! This sounds like it will be a much better fit for Meghan than Spotify.
It would be crazy not to continue podcasting after dethroning joe rogan. I am glad Meghan took time to go with a company she is comfortable with since they didn’t have the pressure to find security money this time. I read, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s podcast is there, so she is in good company.
YAY! I loved Archetypes so much and I can’t wait to listen again!
Reading that yesterday was such a great piece of news.
Meghan has a lot to say, does a lot of research, is well-prepared and has a melodious voice.
So it’s good to see Archetypes will be re-released!
It looks like Lemonada and Meghan are well suited, as they are the home for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and José Andrés, among other people. They have many women on their team, but the best part for me is that the new podcast will be shared on all platforms.
(Sadly the Derangers flooded Insta and Xwitter with their hate, so if you have some time to at least like and follow… @lemonadamedia on both platforms)
Yes please do. I’m not on X but the comments on IG were just crazy…sample: Meghan didn’t actually do the podcasts 🙃
i loved archetypes so i’m very glad M owns it!!
I’m curious about the switch to sussex.com, but I feel like H&M are going to have a lot of news this month and then dial things down as they get to work. Meghan announcing that she’s supporting a woman-run organisatie is totally on-brand.
@ML, I saw that they switched Archewell website to “.org”. So, that website will only carry their non-profit work. They just created an umbrella website with sussex.com. They can use it to announce their commercial work as well as to give people a general view of all of their working areas: production, foundation etc. When you diversify your business, you would need something like that to refer people to other branches of your organization.
I missed the distinction with .org, SevenBlue. Good point!
But if Lemonada is distributing Archetypes “to all platforms”, doesn’t this mean that it will also be available on Audible? I can’t see WME negotiating such a wide distribution deal for small sums. I think that it is quite likely that she is getting more money – and it is clear that she will also have more control over the direction of her work. Good for her! I am, as the Brits say, well pleased.
Perhaps she has a back end deal and the more money her pods make, the more she (and WME) make?
I’m also thrilled to hear that she owns her content. Way to go, Duchess!
Yes, Archetypes and the new pod will be available on all platforms including Audible. Lemonada is not like the exclusive Spotify deal. Instead, they will help Meghan develop and produce the new podcast, manage the ad sales, and distribute the podcast (and redistribute Archetypes) to the various streaming podcast platforms. The revenue will mainly come from the ad sales and the number of listeners per episode. Now that Meghan’s podcasts will be distributed on all platforms, this may turn out better than the initial deal with Spotify.
Agree with Kaiser fully about the message she’s sending by going with a smaller, woman-led media org and that she didn’t get scared of by the last experience. It was a good podcast! With a good hook! And she has a great voice! The original media deals were made under duress and now they know better. Plus, we know that bigger isn’t better. She would just get swallowed up in Audible and it’s too exclusive. I hated having to sign up for even a free Spotify account to listen to her show. The trolls are mocking the deal but H+M aren’t going hungry anytime soon. They’re being intentional in this phase and going quality over quantity to make an impact. I’m thrilled for Meghan.
The trolls are going to lose what remains of their tiny minds when they figure out that she’s getting more money from this new deal than she signed up for with spotify.
The trolls are already screaming and crying on the Lemonada instagram page. They are leaving nasty comments. All they do is prove Meghan’s point.
So happy for Meghan, I can’t wait fot her new podcast!
I went and had a browse and WCK chef Jose Andres is also on Lemonada!
Great decision, and so smart that they have the right to Archetypes! Will def. be listening!
I loved Archetypes podcast and I thought it was great. I also think Duchess Meghan has a very soothing voice.
Pretty sure this was part of that man’s problem with the Sussexes when they left Spotify, they took Archetypes with them. Smart move Sussexes retaining the rights to your property. Looking forward to what Meghan now produces. With distribution of Archetypes, Meghan is going to make a mint.
Yep. If Meghan stood up to the bully William and palace idiots and insisted that the funds raised by the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook be ringfenced for THAT project instead of being distributed to his and Kate’s vanity projects, then it does not surprise me that she would have negotiated that she/Archewell retained full ownership of Archetypes. She is one smart lady, and she has always surrounded herself with smart people who give sound advice.
I cackled when I saw this. Bill Simmons is an asshole, so when he was so salty I knew Meghan won when that deal ended. She got her money, stayed true to her values & kept the rights to her work. Very smart.
I hope Meghan makes tons of money so she can continue to show her haters that she is and always will be financially independent.
I love this move for her – its a smaller run company but it also means the podcast isnt tied to one platform, so people can access it however they get their podcasts (the only reason I downloaded spotify was for Archetypes, now I can delete it again.) And overall this just feels so on brand for her. Yes, it may mean less money, but she’s in a different place than she was 3 years ago or whenever she signed with Spotify, so I think she’s going to be just fine, lol.
I agree, but with Archetypes and the new podcast being distributed on all platforms, the revenue from ad sales and the number of streams per episode could be huge on the backend. I also love that Meghan may now have more freedom to discuss topics that are meaningful to her without pushback from executives because they are watching their bottom line.
That’s exciting news! I am glad to hear that they own Archetypes, and I’m excited to hear more from Meghan.
Lemonada seems like a great fit. Andy Slavitt’s podcast In the Bubble ( which was a pandemic lifeline) was on Lemonada, as well as Last Day (which deals with some pretty heavy topics), but Samantha Bee and Julia Louis Dreyfuss are on there as well. I can’t wait to hear what Meghan will do!
So happy Madame Duchess and her podcast are back . I really really miss this beautiful lady and her incredible podcast.
I am so excited for this!! I loved Archetypes and agree that it got progressively better as the episode went by but overall thought it was so well researched and with interesting guests.
It’s also cool that Meghan went with a smaller and female-led business rather than a big one, as she probably also gets more creative control, which we now know as an issue with Spotify.
This is exciting news and I have so much respect for Meghan. She could have just given up on podcasting after what I suspect was a terrible experience with Spotify but it’s good to see that she refuses to stay silent. From what I’ve seen the British press hasn’t really focused on this news. Meghan getting a new podcast deal kind of proves that the problem was Spotify not Archewell and that the press failed in shutting her up.
Get it, Queen Meghan! I love that we got new news (on the new website) already. I love that she’s back in the podcast game. I love that they own the full rights to Archetypes. I love that derangers and rota rats are crying and throwing up over this news. And it’s just the beginning.
Also I love that new (to us) photo by Misan Harriman. She looks powerful and gorgeous.
I’m excited to see what comes next! Superficially, I’m not a fan of whatever Duchess Meg’s makeup artist is doing lately. Everything seems so dark and it makes her features look cartoonish to me. I’m sure she cares a lot what I think. Lol.
I respect this move soooo much. They made their money with Spotify at a time when they couldn’t afford to be picky, but once they found their footing they absolutely had a choice – Meghan could have signed another huge deal with Audible (Amazon) or Apple (another huge conglomerate) and instead she went with an independent women-owned platform (and progressive at that!!).
This is how you walk the walk! This could potentially be an industry-shifting deal, and I can’t stress enough how HUGE it is that Meghan didn’t have to do this, but she took her time and found a platform that aligned with her morals and values. Well done, Meghan!
I’m so glad that we get to have Meghan back in the podcast game. Her voice matters and I am looking forward to seeing what she gives us.
Meghan owning Archteypes outright explains why the Spotify dudes had their knickers in a twist. Because they knew she would be able to take it anywhere she wanted to. And that meant the audience would go with her. They were BIG mad! And this why I will reiterate Bad Bishes move in SILENCE.
If they can’t control you they destroy you.
Love this! And yes, as others have mentioned, Lemonada Media is already home to José Andrés’ (excellent) ¡Longer Tables! podcast – this feels like the right home for her future projects ☺️
I love this for her and I’m glad she stayed on brand. The company she signed with also has history with Crooked Media. This is great for her, as they have experience developing substantive Podcasts that are often informative. This is very good fit for her. It will be high quality.
I know the British media said Archetypes was a failure but wasn’t it successful? Didn’t it always stay in the top 10/20?
Today, stretching from the white cliffs of Dover, travelling across the Atlantic floor and all the way to california, tremors of a high magnitude were felt! At first, experts thought it was a massive earthquake building to a terrible tsunami but then, after a transatlantic phone call between the president and the prime minister, people realised it was the sound of thousands of computers being thrown from windows on fleet street, and pillows, lots and lots of pillows at a country pile called Anmer. Editors have said, staff won’t have to replace their computers because they are all fking sacked for not knowing what’s happening
And it’s bloody brilliant, well done Megan way to go ❤️
I reiterate my opinion that what Meghan’s and Harry’s audience wants is to see/hear them together. They could be chatting about anything and it would be a hit. I think they should create a podcast series where they interview each other about their passion projects, (history, present, and hoped-for future). They could do one episode, per project. It would be one of the biggest podcast series of the year.