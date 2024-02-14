Would Prince William attend the Maundy Thursday service in his father’s place?

Several weeks ago, Robert Hardman’s latest royal book was being widely excerpted and discussed. Most of the discussion centered on QEII’s rage about her great-granddaughter’s name, to the point where many people failed to mention that Hardman’s sources took many digs at Prince William. Hardman’s book was authorized, and so it’s basically officially from Buckingham Palace that William isn’t academic, intellectual, political or any kind of reader. Nor is William religious in the least – he doesn’t like going to church and he’s not committed to this whole “Church of England” thing. There’s been little discussion of that, but now that Lent and Easter are approaching, there are more questions about whether William will get off his ass and attend a Maundy service in his father’s absence. From The Mail:
With Ash Wednesday marking the start of Lent tomorrow, the King’s thoughts will be doubtless be turning to an important moment in the year of a Monarch and an occasion he will not want to miss. An ancient Christian ceremony mixing leadership and service, next month’s Maundy Thursday service sees the King wash the feet of his subjects and hand out specially minted Maundy coins. It has deep roots. Stretching back to the Middle Ages, the Maundy Service commemorates the the Last Supper, when Christ washed the feet of his disciples but also remembers the commitment to serve made in the King’s Coronation vows.
Yet with King Charles now receiving cancer treatment, there is every chance he will not be there this year (the venue is yet to be disclosed) leaving this duty to – most likely – his heir, Prince William. The task would certainly remind the prince of his destiny – and of how very much that future is bound up with Christian faith. It would also raise some questions that nag a little more insistently with every passing year: just what does Prince William believe? And how committed is he to the Church of England he will one day lead.
His great friend, Lord Chartres, once told me that the King ‘is enthralled by religion’. That fascination does not seem to be shared with the Prince of Wales. There is little evidence of his own religious beliefs, although he was christened as a baby and later confirmed by Lord Chartres. By the time Charles was in his forties – the age that William is at now – he was regularly given lengthy speeches about religion and ethics. Speechmaking is not William’s forte, it is true. He prefers practical action.
Where there is evidence of his interest in faith, it is in his strong connections to religious organisations that work at the grassroots, helping those who are homeless. About such things, he is passionate. His charitable commitment has not, however, been enough to prevent speculation that William might cut ties with the Church of England when his time comes. That he would not be Supreme Governor.
According to biographer Robert Hardman’s new book, Charles III – New King, New Court, William is not a regular church-goer and ‘is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.’ Not that the prince could change the relationship unilaterally, for the British monarchy and the Established Church, the Church of England, are so bound up together that he could not become King without being ‘in communion with’ the Church of England, according to the Act of Settlement, 1701.
Today and in the immediate future, the King’s siblings and children will be more concerned for his health than the constitutional niceties of church attendance. But whoever washes the feet of the 75 chosen citizens – 75 to mark Charles’s age – on March 28, this much will be unavoidable: Christian faith, which at the heart of the King’s life and looked-for recovery, is at the very heart of Monarchy itself. At some point, answers will be needed.
Keep in mind, if William had his way, he would have been away from “work” past Easter, like Kate. The timeline for Kate’s recovery was “after Easter” and even now, they’re suggesting that it will be more like May or June before she’s seen again. My point is that no, I do not believe William will take over any of the religious events this year. He will skip the Maundy service (March 28) and he’ll probably skip going to church on Easter Sunday too. Charles will probably ask Anne or the Edinburghs to go to the Maundy service in his place. This Mail columnist is right – questions will be asked and “at some point, answers will be needed.”
One simple answer : he’s lazy.
He’s definitely lazy but its more than that. He looks happy enough at events like Earthshot, movie premieres or similar types of things. He hates anything ‘royal’ though. He’s always grimacing and clenching his hands at the religious events or ceremonies like Commonwealth Day. He genuinely looks pained at events like the St. Patricks Day thing with the leaves on his head and events like the Garter Day with the floppy hats.
I used to think Charles would be the end of the monarchy. I now think that even more. I am not convinced that William will ever see the throne. He clearly hates it and would be much happier being part of the landed gentry.
@ Southern Crone – I agree, I used to think that Charles would be the last monarch if he lived long enough, and that William would be the last monarch if Charles didn’t live very long. I think there is no way that we end up in a King George situation. I also think William would be much happier as an aristo than as a king. If his father is seriously ill he is probably freaking out. And who knows what is going on with Kate. He probably feels increased pressure to possibly divorce her before he becomes king, but with whatever illness or issue she has going on now, it would also look even worse than it otherwise would to try to divorce her in the near term.
If William’s laziness could end the monarchy and spare George this mess it would be the best thing to ever happen to the kid
I think this is the crux of what is going on with the Wales’. The flashy pageantry that Kate enjoyed is over. They got the duchy funds, now all that is left is the work. Neither one of them wants to do it or can do it. They have been spoiled all the years that the queen was alive. They were fine have the lowest number of engagements. Becoming king and queen was years away. Now it’s creeping closer and the things that they enjoyed won’t be possible anymore. They actually have to show up and do things. George will have more expectations as he gets older. They will have to figure out what to do with the spares (will they be allowed half in/half out?). I think this period is called “coping with change” and apparently it’s not going well. I’m sure prior to Kate’s hospitalization, there were numerous fights. I think both W&K are freaking out and probably not on the same page for the future as evidenced by stories about George’s next school. Add W’s temper about anything Sussex and wow.
William never looks comfortable at events, except maybe football.
He is just not cut out to be King. He would just prefer a quiet upper middle class existence in the countryside surrounded by people with similar right of centre views.
Exactly. And I don’t think the question people have long pondered is, ‘just what does William believe’ but rather, ‘just what does William do’.
It’s so amazing to me that there’s not one single rota rat who will spill the beans on what’s really going on. The subservience is shocking (and pathetic).
Where is Kate and what really happened to her? And what on earth is going on with Pegs? You know that they all know.
Wouldn’t the amount of money they could make by squealing outweigh loss of access? They’ve all been out there on those Twitter streets crying about losing their homes and income since they drove the Sussexes out of the country. You’d think there would be one desperate enough to make a deal with some media company. Maybe an international one, I don’t know, but someone somewhere would pay for the real story!
I have to agree with Kaiser that if something were truly, direly wrong with Kate then the tabloids wouldn’t be running bikini pics of Pippa. It’s looking more and more like this is either a planned break before a Keen Relaunch (like she’s hidden for months and then debuts a BBL and a bob), in which case all her favorite tabloid writers would have already secured exclusives for the rollout whenever it should occur. OR, Will finally crossed some line that she felt she had to get away for her own safety/sanity (possibly with the children), and the tabloids know it and are keeping it all quiet to protect Will because it’s their duty to the monarchy (the rota is just a pr arm of the palace, after all) whether they want to or not.
But even in this article, them pointedly saying “At some point, answers will be needed” suggests that their patience towards *Will* is rapidly fading, but with Kate their patience seems to be holding strong for now (annoyingly, lol).
I still disagree. If it was nothing, then I think we would have gotten some leaked pictures of her up and about or an official picture of her with the children. The fact that she hasn’t been seen makes me think she can’t be seen or it would give the game away.
Plus if everything is fine behind the scenes, why did Pegs look drunk and ill, with noticeable weight loss when he swayed his way through the investiture ceremony? Why can’t he go back to work? Why does her recovery timeline keep changing?
If everything is fine, why did it take the Midds this long to start being public again (if those photos are even current)? Why haven’t we seen MaMidds out with the children or visiting Kkkeen at whatever home she’s in?
I know the KP comms are an absolute joke but there’s too much that doesn’t add up. IMO.
@SussexWatcher I didn’t say it was nothing or that everything was fine behind the scenes. I said Kate clearly and obviously isn’t on death’s door.
Either her face is not photo-ready yet (and they’re not sure how it will settle, so they don’t want to release a photoshopped version if it’s not what she’ll look like in a few weeks/months), or she’s literally on strike/AWOL/MIA which I related directly to Will’s obvious issues.
And I have to point out that KP has now succeeded in getting Meghan’s fan base to post continuously about Kate, complete with hashtags and trends. There’s just no world in which we could possibly care more about Kate’s whereabouts than royalists or even the rota rats that actually know her. So, all that indicates to me that they know something we don’t, and that whatever is really going on (because SOMETHING is going on, it’s not nothing) isn’t life-threatening or close to it.
This isn’t a planned break before any kind of Keen Relaunch – she would just…..disappear for two months…..if that’s what it was about.
I have no idea what’s going on, but this is more than just Kate having work done or something.
Not if there was a complication and someone freaked out and made the announcement but now it’s over and she’ll live. It makes perfect sense, she may have tried to “just disappear” like you said, being seen on Christmas then a quick procedure before she’s seen in the new year, except something went wrong and here we are.
Not saying it’s 100% what happened, but it fits a hell of a lot better than she’s secretly so ill that she may pass and yet here’s Pippa in a bikini and Will with Tom Cruise.
Pippa never cared about Keen. The idea that the Middletons are a normal family is what was sold to us….
Keen’s family was more visibly disconnected before the wedding because Pippa back then told the tabloids that Keen was lazy and unable to work unlike her and James litterally told the tabloids that Keen had nothing but Peggy in her life and will accept anything from him…
After the wedding everything was scrapped by the BRF but for the ones remembering that period….
They’re cold people, we can’t apply our logic to them.
I do wonder if this is yet another attempt at distracting the public from the fact that Keen is missing and Won’t looks stressed/ill and mostly MIA. Much was made of the fact that the Middletons have been missing as an indication of the seriousness of her condition. Now we have coordinated public holiday photos of the siblings to address this, I wonder, at the direction of BP. The fact that Won’t was assigned a new and very experienced individual as private secretary (possibly by government) is a sign that shits going down behind the scenes to sort out a huge mess. There is definitely a coordinated attempt to take control of the narrative of the status of Keens health/location whilst retaining plausible deniability since there is no official update on her condition.
If and when she does emerge she will require a whole new wardrobe for the new Kate, I also think she is going to have a new hair cut that is easier to manage.
Longtime lurker who completely agrees that something in the milk ain’t clean with the way this Kate story is being handled, and the way Will is acting. Two comments from social media in the last week that I found interesting:
1. “So, Brit press were warned not to print. I’ve been in the media sector for over twenty years. I can say that’s mostly true 100%. We were told what we were allowed to print and only given basic info on the situation. Something is def going on behind the scenes with the family because it’s a well known “secret” that since at least March, Will has been living at their KP apartment while Kate and the children have stayed at their Windsor home. We were told that this story (Kate’s health) was to be put on ice, so someone is pulling some mighty strings. Personally I believe it’s due to the popularity of the Royals is at its lowest since QE II passed and if the public knew that the most popular member may be on its way out it would mean disaster for the institution.” – (from DM comments)
The “most popular” member of the Royals is on her way out? Yikes.
And:
2. “Kate’s 3-month respite is because of a broken ankle on one side, and a broken tibia/fibula on the other – both needing surgery. I won’t go into how it happened, except it involves one of the children. They will now start medicating on a regular basis, like they have only done previously for engagements.” – (from Twitter)
I find the first comment more credible than the second. It corroborates what Celebitchy commenters have been saying since the beginning, that the RR is abetting the RF in covering up what has really happened. It also gives us a timeline when Will started staying at KP alone – since March 2023, which we can look back at later if we ever get more solid information about this whole situation. Whether the first commenter is really “in the media sector” isn’t verifiable, but the rest seems possible.
The second comment I’m taking with a large grain of salt. The commenters claims to be involved in the “elite” and drops weird tea sporadically that sometimes later pans out. This post did introduce a new theory – that Kate’s injuries had something to do with something one of her kids did. Not going to name names, but maybe she had to rescue someone who got into a dangerous situation and got injured. Or maybe she placed herself in front of one of the kids when Will was raging. She clearly adores (and perhaps enables) behaviours that may not be considered acceptable in public from one child in particular, while Will has seemed “over it” with that child for a while now. Sometimes a mom senses when a father doesn’t have enough love for one of his children, and she overcompensates to try to fill the gap – which then can cause problems in the marriage. Speaking from experience on this topic…
Still doesn’t fully explain why she couldn’t be photographed from the waist up with two broken legs, unless there was facial injury/bruising as well.
Not sure how much credence the second theory should be given, but it made me consider different pathways in trying to figure out what may have happened. If Will raged and hurt Kate AND one of the kids at the same time, he’s pretty much screwed imho.
I interpreted the second comment a little differently than you did. The line about they will be medicating all the time instead of just for public appearances was…well, if there is any truth to this then a lot of things now make sense. Oh boy.
The poster boy for ‘who cares’.
Well here’s the thing with questions and Peg. He doesn’t feel he needs to answer them. He is a spoiled brat that was never held accountable for any of his actions while being raised by Chuckles. He always got his way and to this day he continues with that behavior. Peg will always do what he wants when he wants and everyone else be damned.
He used to be. But I honestly think this last year. With Charles as King. Both of them have realized that their scam is coming to an end. And regardless of what everyone keeps writing about “this belongs to the crown. And this belongs to the Windsors.” William and Charles aren’t going to be able to steal everything they think they should get. When the monarchy goes away. Plus the only reason anyone has anything to do with either of them is because of the monarchy. With it gone Charles or William will not have any friends at all. And poor Andrew won’t get invited to anymore pheasant hunts either.
“At some point, answers will be needed.” Do they plan on waterboarding him?
😂Nah, they’ll lock him in the tower until he answers their questions.
Answers will be needed if Charles is deathly ill and William will be king soon…
And if answers aren’t provided, then what? The same answer of what happens if William refuses to pick up more “work.” Nothing.
Such arrogance at expecting this to simply be accepted without explanation would be astounding.
He can’t be oblivious to the rising chatter.
Only if that blowback is better than revealing what is actually happening is all that makes sense.
The kids are on break this week right? He will not step out. I really do hope he is spending time with the kids bc whatever is going on with Kate, it has to be difficult for them. That said, could he leave them for half a day and take a helicopter ride to give a speech at some service? Yes, he could. Once the break is over, we’ll see if he does anything bw this break and the kid’s next break for Easter. I’m thinking he will absolutely be pressured into showing up for some things. Not a lot of things, of course, but some yeah. If not, it’s gonna be really weird that he’s doing absolutely nothing but school runs just bc he has to support his wife who had a planned and successful abdominal surgery. It beggars belief.
They can’t send him to the Maundy service, he might fall flat on his face.
Or he’ll fall asleep in his pew and need to be woken up. How will that be explained away?
I’m even more convinced now: Charles is seriously ill and William is freaking out about kingship being so imminent. The family was told at Christmas the end is near for Charles, and whatever is going on with Kate is probably related to William’s freakout.
What the press is not telling us, is Charles is doing chemo and that’s why he may not be able to attend.
Yep. 100%.
Seems like Chemo. Intermittent treatments. Once a week for X weeks. Maybe Radiation treatments, don’t know. But also, there are many more kinds of chemo treatments these days, monoclonal antibodies are in common use now, and are very much more well tolerated than traditional chemo. So one doesn’t know. But they appear to be worried about him being exposed to infection, they are holing up at Sandringham.
I don’t think it’s a secret that he’s likely getting chemo, the announcement about his cancer did say he would be taking time off and would be getting regular treatments which I took to mean either chemo or radiation. If he’s getting chemo the time off also makes sense from the perspective of him being immunocompromised during chemo and wanting to limit him being in big crowds etc
This quote: “Speechmaking is not William’s forte, it is true. He prefers practical action.“
What practical action, exactly? Some examples would be good. Because I’ve certainly not seen any evidence of that.
He’s just lazy and useless. Even the press are cottoning on to that now.
Practical action such as assaulting his brother? Shoving his mother against a wall and shouting at his father? Sticking his fingers in Meghan’ s face?
I think Camilla will probably represent the King at this service.
There’s NO way Queen Jump Off will wash even one pair of feet, much less 75.
I doubt she even washes her own feet.
According to google, they stopped washing feet in the 1700s.
Actually you mah be right, Charles may well ask Camilla to stand on for him instead of William, Anne, Edward, etc. if he’s seriously ill, I actually think that Charles will be motivated to want Camilla to cement her role and favor with the public as much as possible – because we all know that once William is King, he’s going to want to bench her / send her to the tower. I think Charles will want to elevate her role in the short term so that it would be harder for William to screw her over in the long term if she is able to curry favor with the public during Charles illness.
I’d tune into Camilla washing the feet of 75 people. You know darn well that William isn’t going to.
The Princess Royal may do it. Anne is the energizer bunny of Royal Engagements. She keeps going and going.
It’s a shame Will is incompetent and the British media is a sham, because there are some nation-shifting conversations that the UK desperately needs to have right now.
For example, how is it possibly still in the best interest of the nation to cling to the smokescreen of philanthropic “duties” created by Prince Philip half a century ago? If we now know that the royals have zero impact on the charities they visit, and that Versailles gets more visitors annually without a monarchy, then why are we angry at Will and Kate for not upholding the farce if we’re all aware it’s a farce?
With the Church of England role: what’s the point of having Will hollowly go through the motions of something he’s demonstrated for decades that he does not believe in? If the media succeeds in conjoling him to do his duty, will the nation be fooled by this obvious puppet just following a script and doing the bare minimum? At a certain point doesn’t it feel sacrilegious?
We know that Harry and Meghan had an idea of what royal service could look like today, and obviously the left-behinds vehemently disagreed, but at some point they’re going to need to craft their own vision because clinging to these vestiges of the past with a literally drunken mascot is not going to keep up the royal facade for much longer.
Perfectly summarized!
@SUNDAY, very well put
I don’t remember anything being mentioned about foot-washing in last year’s service. Just Charles giving out little bags of commemorative coins to 74 different people. Is there something symbolic that happens during this service? I’m having a hard time picturing William washing 75 pairs of specially chosen naked feet.
I can’t even envision The Queen (and we know the one I’m talking about) doing this. We always saw photos of her handing out the coins, but the foot washing? Even when really old? What are the actual steps in this process? Individual foot baths, like at a salon? Little foot showers, like at the beach? Loofahs? Duchy Organics shower gel? I may have to google all this this evening.
I know, and with one more pair of feet for each year of age, Elizabeth would have been presented with 96 pairs of feet by her last Maundy. FEET!!!
@BeanieBean, I love this post. I’ve tried to read it through several times. I start to giggle at “…actual steps…” and completely lose it when I get to “ Duchy Organics shower gel” — which I would totally buy at least once if it exists. I’ll be googling later too! Lol
Typically it’s the priests and deacons doing the foot washing, but you know there’s no way QEII ever did that.
Well, this makes sense. I suppose when the DM says the King washes the feet, they mean the King’s minions actually do it. Then again, they may just be wrong – it wouldn’t be the first time.
I don’t know if being less overtly religious is really going to hurt William in terms of popularity. Do most people in the UK still go to church regularly? I know that the monarch is the defacto head of the Church of England, but it doesn’t seem like something people really care about in their day to day.
That said, the church is definitely an institution that props up the monarchy, so ignoring them completely would be a mistake. I can’t really see William being humble enough to wash the feet of anyone, though, let alone 75 commoners.
OK, can someone explain why, when I read the line “William was christened”, all I heard was the theme tune to the exorcist lol.
Now really, can we see bullyam washing anyone’s feet, he’s more likely to give Louis a hose pipe and say knock yourself out son, go spray a few peasants!
🤣🤣🤣
“William is not a regular church-goer and ‘is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.’”
That is a huge dig at William, even if the public isn’t religious, the Church of England is the job. It’s what gives them their power, according to their own myths. You can’t have divine authority without it. So…
It’s a cute way of saying he’s an evil, soulless prick.
@agness, that he is @agness, a prick with teeth
I saw that picture of Pippa , it looks like the same picture the Daily mail ran last year. I looked up the royal diary and it looks as if Prince Anne is holding the fort; a few for Prince Edward and a couple for Prince Edward and Sophie. There is nothing from now until the end on March for the King; Queen ; William or Kate. Unless they are doing stuff that isn’t on the palace royal diary page.
Another poster succinctly summed up Will yesterday: not only is he not taking on EXTRA duties to help out in a crisis or even looking after his wife and doing the school run; instead he has stopped work totally and had plans to stay ORF until the Twelfth of Never hiding behind his wife and the school run.
Surely Willy is trying everybody’s patience at the moment with the unrepentant disappearing act of his and all these untenable excuses for not helping deputise for his father or even doing his own job? What on earth can be going on behind the scenes if Willy can’t even show up for his existing light schedule? Maundy is weeks away, the more important question is will he return to work after half term?
The thing that confounds me about William is that, for a guy who’s in a leadership position, he seems to have no intellectually curiosity about him, almost on the level of Drumph. This is yet another way that Harry’s departure has exposed William. They really try to sell the BS notion that William was the academic as opposed to Harry. Harry may not be an academic, but he has shown himself to be someone who’s put in the work to learn and grow. I just don’t see this with William.
He acts as if he’s been sold a bill of goods: that all he had to do was sit tight and do nothing. And everything will flow– the dutiful Harry will do all the work and take all the abuse. So Will will just fume for ever that he didn’t get what he was promised, even though he still gets all the wealth and Harry has to work for his.
@Proud Mary agreed Willy doesn’t seem to have any emotional, spiritual or intellectual hinterland? Yes he has material things but lacks curiosity and doesn’t read to learn about other people’s lives and culture. Someone wrapped up in themselves makes a small package!
I wouldn’t wash other people’s feet, either, but then I’m not splitting my time between multiple palatial estates and living off the taxpayer dime.
It’s the least Willy could do, but there’s no way that Mr. Velvet Airplane Slippers is going to do it.
If and when she does emerge she will require a whole new wardrobe for the new Kate, I also think she is going to have a new hair cut that is easier to manage.
Why don’t they have Camilla wash some feet? 🫢
What would happen if Wont refuses to engage with the CoE at his coronation?
Well, if he knew how to do anything else outside of being pampered and spoiled, he could step back/down also. But he loves his life-style and he doesn’t know how to do anything outside of the royal stuff. So, he’s actually the spare. Maybe Charles can support him.
I’ve looked at other sites and many people, including Americans I think, are truly not asking the questions about Kate, saying “she deserves her privacy like anyone else.” Incurious to say the least.
Proud Mary, George Bush also had no intellectual curiosity. He still served two terms, but just let his Vice do all the work, who got us into an unjust war that the Vice directly profited from. So generally not having intellectual curiosity also lines up with not wanting to do anything about anything, imo.
George W. got us into TWO unjust wars. Also a huge tax cut (favoring the rich) which helped de-fund the government. He also bungled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina! He wasn’t even really elected – The Supreme Court (Bush v. Gore) put him into office, along with his brother, Jeb, governor of Florida. And in 2004, there were all kinds of electoral shenanigans in Ohio. Just saying.
Didn’t BP say earlier in the week that Charles wouldn’t put the pressure of filling in on William? Something like that but he basically said he doesn’t want William to fill in.