Tominey: How dare Prince Harry & Meghan use their Sussex titles online!!

The British media’s visceral scorn for the Duchess of Sussex still catches me off-guard sometimes. Like, it’s clear that they hate everything about Meghan while simultaneously being obsessed with everything about her. It’s clear that they still feel as if they “own” Meghan and the language they use about Meghan in particular recalls the language of “runaway slaves.” The whole thing is creepy and toxic and I wish these people would put down the crack pipes and all get their f–king heads examined. Speaking of crack pipes, Camilla Tominey has another repugnant Telegraph column about how much she hates the Sussexes. This one is focused on Tominey’s reading of Harry and Meghan’s biographies on their new sussex.com site. Like, as someone who likes H&M, I genuinely wish they had a larger digital footprint, so I’m shaking my head at this toxic overreaction to what is basically some minor housekeeping with the Sussexes’ digital operations. Tominey’s piece is basically her snide annotations for the Sussexes’ biographies and I’m only going to do some partial excerpts:
The Sussexes’ rebrand: When they’re in their leisurewear, reading out their WhatsApps from William and Kate on Netflix, they’re “H and Meg”. But when they’re “shaping the future through business and philanthropy” they’re very much Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – and don’t you forget it. We’re talking white capital letters in a majestic font on a navy blue background. Serious stuff folks. Why Harry is “Prince” Harry but Meghan is just plain old “Meghan” rather than “Duchess” Meghan is not explained to us mere mortals. Perhaps the former actress would have preferred “Princess Meghan”? Or maybe Duchess is just a bit too Downton Abbey/Wallis Simpson for the down-to-earth American’s liking.
Tominey is mad about the coat of arms: Naturally there is no reference to the dreaded Windsors – beyond the conspicuous use of a Royal coat of arms, which is Meghan’s not Harry’s, obvs. The purposeful prominence of the crest once again lays bare the contradiction at the heart of the couple’s quest to “find their freedom”.
Why are they using their titles?!? Harry once accused William and Charles of being “trapped” in the monarchy but as sovereign and heir to the throne, that’s surely an occupational hazard. What’s Harry and Meghan’s excuse? There is absolutely no reason for these non-working royals to carry on using their titles – not least with an entire website dedicated to telling the world that they are much, much more than mere royalty.
No mention of ‘racist’ royals: Speaking of clans, the “racist” Royals obviously do not merit a mention, although we are reminded of this unwelcoming horror show of an institution in the reference to “Prince” Archie and “Princess” Lilibet, saddled for life by their parents with an ongoing association to their white supremacist colonialist forebears. Well I guess it means they won’t have any problems booking tables at expensive restaurants although if recent experience is anything to go by – being called Prince or Princess doesn’t seem to guarantee you a front row seat at the Super Bowl.
What good works?? Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the rebrand, however, is the tag line on the “Archewell Foundation” page: “Show up, Do good”. While an admirable rallying cry to the masses, visitors to sussex.com could arguably be forgiven for wondering when exactly, apart from the commendable Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan have shown up and done good since leaving the Royal family. Meghan cites Smart Works, which supports women to enter the workforce and the Hubb Community Kitchen at Grenfell – but like Invictus, both initiatives happened when she was in “The Firm”. Since “Megxit”, what have they done? They’ve shown up and done Oprah; shown up and done Netflix; shown up and gone Spare; shown up and sued The Sun, the Daily Mail and The Mirror.
Oozing bitterness. Smarmy obsessiveness. An unsettling sense of ownership. Incandescent with hatred and racism. And all of this because Meghan uses her married name. That’s it. She’s not using her HRH style, she’s not mentioning the left-behind Windsors and she clearly wants to forget the vile way she was treated over there, but she uses her married name, the Duchess of Sussex, and that alone has driven everyone to madness over there.
The fact that a fairly simple homepage has spawned dozens of moaning op-eds, and furious pearl clutching from commentators, proves that many here literally have nothing better to do. Move on! Touch grass. Find an interesting story. This is all so tediously boring
Congrats, on your new website Prince Harry and Princess Meghan, may it be a beneficial asset to your future plans… much success ❤️
She’s going after lilibet about her name that she has had for over two years. These writers have no shame
More deflection that is all they have. Meg used her married name she must pay! How about telling us about your favorite lazy couple hmm. What’s really going on there?
Well, if as part of your contract with KP, you cannot talk about Kate’s mysterious disappearance, or about William showing up drunk in public, you have no choice but to pretend as if an innocuous act by Meghan is the scandal of the century. And if you are the well-documented liar that Camila Tominey is, and a rightwing nut-job, all the better.
The more unhinged stories they write, the more they prove Harry is right to fight the gutter rags. They prove it’s a need for change and law regulations that is actually followed up.
The other option for Harry and Meghan would be to use Mountbatten-Windsor. It’s not like the rags would be any more happy with that.
Stay horribly MMMMAAAADD, I say to the despicable horrendous being named Cawmilla Toomeany. What are you gonna do? Bwahahahahahahaha, absolutely NOTHING. You stay extremely mad you too mean vicious racist maggot that you are. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Sussex…all they do is win, win, win no matter what……and every time they step up in the building everybody hand go up…and they stay there and they say yeah and they say yeah…LOL.
Oh, and she mentioned “all they’ve [the Sussexes] done is sue the tabloids” why not finish the sentence and say and “WIN, win, win…E.V.E.R.Y. S.I.N.G.L.E. T.I.M.E. no matter what…
The UK really needs to worry about Kate.
If Meghan wasn’t seen for over a month, we’d be camping out in front of the Biden White House with “missing” posters and reward money.
That’s because people actually care about Meghan. Her support base is genuinely organic and grassroots, while that of the woman who wilfully endangered her life was always fictitious, consisting largely of a small group of vile M haters and a large number of bots, paid for by KP. As someone once memorably said on Twitter spaces, “Kate is a nonentity”. I wish her everything she ever wished for M, and much, much more. She caused serious harm to perhaps the one woman who WOULD have shown genuine concern for her and been a true ally, particularly in circumstances such as these. I am not interested in “proof of life” except if it results in consequences for the others and brings the entire grifting circus crashing down. I can’t even go so far as to say “thoughts and prayers”. It is what it is.
What the UK’s lack of “worry” (in fact, they appear to have collectively shrugged) shows is that their only interest in her was to be able to use her as a cudgel to bash the black princess. People get the supporters they deserve. Even the derangers don’t seem to give a hoot.
I think it actually shows that much of the “love” for Kate was manufactured by the press and that most regular UK folks couldn’t care less.
The hate and envy from those Rats Karen are real. Did they think that they had a chance with Harry? Just in case they didn’t notice what Harry said from Harry & Meghan doc series “ Meghan is the list for Harry.” Go scratch Karen!
This is how abusive control freaks respond when they can’t control you.
Again, they asked them to leave and they did. They told them to make their own money and they are. Meghan had a life before marriage, and she will continue to have a life afterward. This life includes her husband. She comes from a public facing entertainment background. She’s going to use her skill set. She will use her title because it’s her married name. Like I told a derranger on Twitter/X: Get over it. Stay Mad
Dear Salt Island Rats,
The Sussexes broke up with you four years ago and they don’t want anything to do with you. Your Princess is still missing please go help find her and move on.
Yeah, Tominey truly does ooze and seethe all those things, bitterness, hatred, racism and jealousy. The way she writes about Meghan and the fact that she was given the lie that Meghan made Kate cry has always made her seem like a proxy for Kate’s views. Or Kate’s and Carole’s views. Not sure that’s fair but it has always felt like her palpably visceral hate for Meghan is also a reflection of how Kate and Carole probably feel. Why isn’t Tominey writing anything about Kate right now? Or telling us how strong Carole is being as she helps William care for the grandkids as Kate recovers from her planned and successful abdominal surgery?
I believe the “Meghan made Kate cry” story came directly from Carol(e) and was supported by KP, or at least they refused to debunk it. It is no coincidence that Carol did a spread in Telegraph coinciding with the release of that story. Also, I recall reading about how, prior to each of her outings, Kate Middleton meets with several women of the rota. You can guess who’s one of those women.
Yep. That was the very first time that Carole ever gave an interview and it came out that same week as the crying story. That was not a coincidence. And it was the story where Carole made her jealous remark about royalty not just being about making speeches. At that point, Meghan had been lauded for her speaking abilities so it was an obvious dig. Also, Tominey was invited to Pippa’s wedding. So it’s just interesting that she doesn’t even have any rah rah stories of everyone staying strong as Kate recuperates.
When the “bombshell” news dropped that H+M really were stepping back, Tominey’s first tweet was a cryptic “A penny for Carole’s thoughts right now.” If that wasn’t confirmation of one of her main sources, I don’t know what is. So I would certainly agree that she is a proxy for Kate’s and Carole’s views. She keeps writing these unhinged screeds about H+M only for them to pay her dust. And on the two occasions when they have paid her any notice, it’s been to point out what a liar she is, without even calling her by name.
Ooh I forgot about that. I’m thinking her and Kate must have been initially thrilled. I don’t thinks it’s gone how they hoped though.
Yeah, Jais. Kate was initially really thrilled, not realizing what was about to rain down on her head as a result of Meghan’s departure. That’s how dumb she is.
Wow! The British press is working overtime trying to get a response from anyone, the Sussex’s or the Windsor’s, it really doesn’t matter, they just want so desperately for a response, engagement, anything to justify their pitiful existence.
Hating Harry and Meghan has become an industry of its own now. It must support itself or die.
Whatever, even if they never used a single piece of anything related to the monarchy, and Harry changed his name to Harry Markle, it wouldn’t matter. They would still be complaining.
How can they at the same time decry their exploiting their royal connections and that they don’t mention their royal connections. Harry is a royal Duke who has agreed not to use his HRH, and he doesn’t. HRH is what identifies him as royal. There are still various and numerous Dukes around the world who are not royal and use their titles. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is his name. These RR are so grievance driven. If I cared about them, I’d worry about their mental health.
Folks, remember that this is mere manufactured outrage. Tominey does not believe any of the garbage she’s spewing. If she did, she would have written long ago about racist Princess Michael of Kent using her HRH title to sell books; or her husband using his royal connections to sell access to Putin; or Fergie using her Duchess of York title to sell books, and what not; and Margaret’s son using his HRH title to sell furniture. And what about the many, many commercial ventures of Charles, and Princess Anne’s children?
Very, very odd take by Tominey re: what the Sussexes have achieved after stepping back. It’s literally all there on the new website when you click ‘Archewell Foundation’. Very impressive. It’s as if she becomes cognitively impaired when thinking about H&M, particularly M.
This is the kind of content I prefer from the British media because it’s so clearly unhinged, so full of insane hatred that it can’t help but lay bare the true reason for the article, which is blind jealousy and obsession. And, anyone who repeats these talking points to the general public will sound like a crazy, hateful racist, so win-win IMO.
This country is sick. I’ve lived in a dozen different countries and in England the past 12 years.
At 72 years of age, I had never witnessed so much cruelty anywhere else.
As to treating Meghan as a runaway slave, I actually heard, back in 2018 at the end of a service in a Church of England I then attended, people saying while sipping a cup of tea:
“Can you imagine? The woman descends from slaves!”
They actually said that? They think it’s better to descend from slave owners? That is so f#$$ up, I’m lost for words.
They said that in church.
I’m pretty sure it’s because Meghan is an American and it has NOTHING to do with race, isn’t that the way the line goes?
Ugh, the quotes around Prince and Princess makes me want to punch her. This implies their titles are in doubt, when it totally isn’t.
And Meghan DOES use her duchess title – it’s literally right under their names. Honest to god, these people.
The monarchy gave them those titles and can take them away. So yeah they feel they have ownership.
jki, no, I believe Parliament would have to take the Duke title away. I’m sure the House of Lords will agree to that on the basis of the King wants it. What about their own titles? Harry is KFC’s son. How do you take the Prince out of him? You can’t.
This woman is so unhinged in her hate it is absolutely terrifying. She has a lot of nerve questioning what the Sussex’s have accomplished when her entire life revolves and survives by her spreading hate and lies. I truthfully can’t imagine a more horrible human being than her and her handlers. I am so grateful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has distance if nothing else from that evil.
Stalkers gonna stalk. I’m with Omid.
I know, right? He clearly gets it.
Is Camilla calling for Beatrice and Eugenie to stop using their titles? I don’t remember the press calling for Princess Diana to stop using her title after she divorced Charles so why is Meghan expected to stop using hers?
I’m assuming that’s a rhetorical question.
They aren’t using the titles, they’re using their last name.
oh she is big mad. She really hates Meghan for outing her as a liar in the Oprah interview.
Also, the Archewell website lists all the ways they’ve “shown up” over the past few years, so its not that hard to find what they’ve been doing.
When she should really be mad at the people who fed her the lies that made her look a fool.
I don’t know if Camilla knew she was being fed a lie. She likely assumed it was true because she was told this directly by Carole or possibly even Kate.
Her defence post Oprah was that she believed her source. She has shifted her position to being mostly anti Sussex but I don’t think she has praised Kate or the Middletons since the Oprah interview.
I agree that she didn’t know it was a lie. But I do think Tominey continued to praise Kate after the Oprah interview. I’m pretty sure she was one of the ones who used the phrase jewel of the monarchy. However, I do think her praise has dwindled, that’s true. Even if she doesn’t trust the Midds, I’d imagine she wants to keep them as a source. It’s more the way she continues to lie and mislead facts about Meghan when she was, whether unwittingly or not, a huge part of the hurt against Meghan. She doubled down on the hate.
I actually don’t think she knew she was being fed a lie either. But it was still a lie, even if an unknowing one. and her name was attached to the one tabloid story that Meghan clearly said was false in the interview, so you know she was PISSED.
In general tominey is one of the ones who used to give Kate a hard time and then switched allegiances. In one of the posts on this site about the India/Bhutan tour, there are some quotes from a Tominey article where she was just ripping Kate – her accent I think. And Emily Andrews was as well.
We know that they all switched to pro Kate and anti Meghan at some point, but its still interesting to look back and remember what some of them really think about her.
You know what, I forgot how scathing she was about that tour. Hmm, I wonder if the Midds actually became sources for her bc they hoped it would help her criticism abate.
Runaway slave analogy is right. This period of history is going to be so shameful for the UK. Their rampant racism, abusive behavior, bullying, entitlement is so ugly. It’ even uglier that being a black princess is worse than being a pedophile.
The UK looks so smarmy, bitter, and miserable right now. The royal family is a cesspool of dysfunction, entitlement, and white supremacy.
What a horrible human being she is. She actually gets excited about idea of bullying children. She’s a grotesquery It will be a good day when the rota ratchets are put out of business. I’d trust a rat before I’d trust any of them.
I am so confused. Tominey, on the one hand, is mad that Meghan is just Meghan, while Harry is Prince Harry.
But on the other hand, she’s mad that they’re using their titles????
Tominey is choking on her rage so much that she can’t even write a coherent column. Sucks to be her.
Obvs this woman (shrew) is so far up the Royal arses that’s she done her own examinations of Charlie’s prostate and willy’s wandering wombat! Obvs she’s 76 going on 5 obvs she has no idea what the fk she is talking about, obvs she can’t read or she would have seen what they have done it’s listed very clearly on site, and obvs she is still living in the 70’s as that’s the last bloody time I saw or heard someone use “obvs”.
“shown up and sued The Sun, the Daily Mail and The Mirror.” This right here is the source of all the bitterness.
Stay scared and broke losers!
And she never mentions the other part. Suing them for crimes, crimes they committed against Harry. Tapping his phone. Those aren’t good things. We shouldn’t be feeling sorry for those papers. They committed crimes and caused harm.
being called Prince or Princess doesn’t seem to guarantee you a front row seat at the Super Bowl.
What is she talking about? Lol The A list sit in private boxes at football games.
They keep telling her she’a not worthy, they tell Harry he’s a disgrace to the Royal Family but also constantly whingeing about how H&M don’t constantly refer back to Ground Zero in everything they do.
Scobie was right. They all need to go touch grass and move on. It’s boring. I know they’re bored but they don’t need to take it out on their readers and the Sussexes.
Camel the lying toad is still a bitter B because it’s Meghan the half Black American woman that is the Duchess of S and not Camila the white English thorn . Like B, move on , he was never ever going to want you. You never stood a chance. You have a better chance of being struck by the make her pretty. fairy . Camel just bitter bitter bitter
It’s not ‘Duchess Meghan’ because that would be incorrect, fool.
Royal Peerages are always styled ‘Duke/Duchess of [place]’, and never ‘Duke/Duchess [first name]’.
Prince/Princess courtesy titles are always styled ‘Prince/Princess [first name]’.
You’d think anyone covering the Royals would know that. It’s why Diana became Diana, Princess of Wales on her divorce.
I’ve been posting #HouseOfSussex on TwatX for no other reason than it upsets the derangers.
Wow, she’s bitter.
New day same bitterness. I don’t get the Super Bowl dig though. Is that how they think the Super Bowl works, you have to be invited? Or is this more of their Harry and Meghan weren’t at an event they never said they were attending so this clearly means everyone hates them!!
So the BM moans that Archie and Lili need to be in the UK to grow up with their cousins and to know their heritage, then in the next breath moan that giving them Prince and Princess titles means being “saddled for life by their parents with an ongoing association to their white supremacist colonialist forebears.”
equality, what’s most amusing is that all of those other kids (the Wails) are also being “saddled for life by their parents with an ongoing association to their white supremacist colonialist forebears.” I swear, I’m not sure that if she had a brain she could be more dangerous.
Oh,Cameltoe, you are so boring, so pathetic in your hatred and jealousy of Meghan. For all our sakes, Get Yourself A Life!!! You’re annoyingly prejudice. Go away.