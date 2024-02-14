The Palace will not ‘clamp down’ on Duchess Meghan’s use of her coat of arms

If I’m being honest, I don’t understand this whole “coat of arms” issue in general, and specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Coats of arms are not solely for the Windsors – not only does every aristocratic/titled British family have a coat of arms, it was my understanding that anyone can buy their own. The Middletons bought/made a coat of arms when Kate was engaged to Prince William, and I’ve heard some nouveau riche British families buy coats of arms to enhance their upward mobility. When Meghan married Prince Harry, she had a personal coat of arms made. Prince Harry had/has a personal coat of arms as well, referencing both the Windsors and the Spencers, although it seems he has never updated his coat of arms following his father’s accession. When H&M married, they had their own coat of arms made to represent their joined family, but that Sussex coat-of-arms is not the one featured on sussex.com. The one featured on the website is just Meghan’s coat, as Duchess of Sussex. Ten bucks says H&M didn’t even do that on purpose, but now that’s the thing which the British media is focusing on to a ridiculous level.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be stopped from using the coat of arms she was issued when she married into the Royal family on their newly-rebranded website, the Telegraph understands. An old version of the Duchess’ coat of arms has been placed at the centre of the Sussexes’ new website, as they relaunch as the “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.
They have been accused by critics of attempting to re-assert their royal status by using the distinctive emblem, ahead of a mini tour to Canada in February. The site does not specifically mention the Royal family in Prince Harry and Meghan’s biographies, which total nearly 1,000 words. The couple have also updated their old domain to link to the new site. They had stopped using it shortly after their departure from the UK after conceding that “it was agreed” they could not use the word “royal” for their work. It is understood that there have been no such specific agreements about the use of coats of arms.
One source suggested that the palace and Lord Chamberlain’s Office, responsible for such protocol, would at one time have clamped down firmly on the use of the coat of arms, but must now remain silent for fear of appearing “vindictive”.
“Their hands are tied,” said a second source.
The coat of arms used on the Sussexes’ website features the motif given to the Duchess. Issued in 2018, it includes numerous references to her upbringing, with rays of sunshine and flowers representing California and a songbird with wings elevated “as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication”. Prince Harry is represented on the left by the lion, known in heraldic tradition as his Supporter. The coat of arms was issued under the late Queen Elizabeth II and has not been updated for the new reign to reflect Prince Harry’s position as son of the monarch.
“They’re now so far removed from the Royal family that they don’t seem to have noticed they should have a new one,” said one source in Britain. “They’re Hollywood royalty.”
Hugo Vickers, royal biographer, said the use of the coat of arms showed the Sussexes are still “asserting their royal status”.
“They said they would not trade on their royal status, and this is very much doing so,” he added.
A source close to the couple has dismissed criticism of the Duke and Duchess’ use of their titles in America, stating: “Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact.”
Again, everyone with a title (royal or not) has a coat of arms. This was not “given” to Meghan specifically by command of the queen and coats do not belong solely to a monarch. It was just one little thing which was part of the whole Sussex wedding extravaganza, and Meghan reportedly had a hand in the design of her coat of arms. A coat is not like a HRH royal style which can be taken away. Besides, it does not f–king matter. First they were mad about “why didn’t the Sussexes mention the roooooyals” and then it was “but why are they using their Sussex titles” and now it’s “but her coat of arrrrrms.” My God.
Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Duchess Meghan’s Clevr Blends investment when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays around lunchtime.
Harry&Meghan's coat of arms is simply the official symbol of their union. It was created when they married.
Some people forget that, despite not working for the royal institution, H&M are still high-ranking members of the RF. Harry, as the King's son, will always be royal. pic.twitter.com/0lVJsj395s
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) February 12, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I said this yesterday but how?!! You’re going to sue someone for using their last name? This is solely about them being pissed they have no means of control over Harry and Meghan because they are successful without that family and they don’t have anything they want as a carrot. This is why the offense changes every five seconds. It’s clear in black and white both of these people were successful before, during and after their time as working royals. Clearly it’s them and not a name that is the reason and they hate that. Can’t succeed outside of the family because then the peasants may ask what’s the point.
The palace kept quite when middletons sold royal connections to press. Also ignored when carol’s paper cups were degrading the monachy. The tabloids didn’t care much when party piece collapsed and their fraudulent in laws were exposed. IDK why it is always megan??? tbh, i am not a fan of M&H. But whenever KP and carol backed articles bash MM, i am leaning to like them more and more.
As i have known so far, W&K are completely separated. Not sure about divorce. But nothing serious happened to kate. She is kept under control. It seems like negotiations are undergoing. It seems like government officials are involving to make williy work. There even talks about new bride to W. They expect a woman who can fit in the shoes of a queen. I don’t think any intelligent, ambitious, hardworking woman would agree to marry bulliam. We can expect some others as K&Q in future, if they failed to find a match. It is too late willy.
That is very interesting and sounds plausible.
Please tell us more if you heard something lol
Kate is never, ever going to divorce William her whole existense hinges on being married to him and Queen one day. Why would she drop out from the race now when she is just a few mile from the finish line. And Willy seems resigned to this is his life and it’s not going to change. A new woman doesn’t change his predicament.
I get it’s fun gossip fodder to talk about a divorce. But the reality of it happening seems unlikely.
The use of Meghan’s CoA is clear indication, to me at least, that Meg bought and paid for it. That’s why the palaces have absolutely no claim over it. Harry’s was bought and paid for by his despicable father and that’s why Harry is not even touching it with a 10ft pole. But the fact that the Sussexes used this particular CoA and given all the facts and truths that came out in Spare about how Meghan funded her own self during her time in the BRF? Yeah, can’t convince me otherwise. She bought and paid for it and the RF has no claim over it and therefore can’t “clamp down” on anything.
That’s incorrect. Of course you can purchase a coat of arms easily – that’s conveniently what the Middletons did before Kate married Will. In Meghan’s case, her a family coat of arms created by the College of Arms as per the websites of the Royal Family.
“Published 25 May 2018
A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex. The design of the Arms was agreed and approved by Her Majesty The Queen and Mr. Thomas Woodcock (Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England), who is based at the College of Arms in London.”
Not some no name seller. Google is free btw.
Meg could dot her I’s with a heart and they would find a way to make it a how dare she thing. The deflection that is going on is ridiculous because this is all it is. I’m glad they got their website the way they want but as we all know the gutter press and Peg will use it to deflect whatever is going on with the lazies.
So much caterwauling…
Got that out of your system?
Where’s Kate?
Yes! Where IS Kate???
The people getting pissed about this look so irrelevant.
I love the way they take so many words to tell us Meghan won’t be stopped” from doing something they cannot stop her from doing anyway.
And because she’s not using it in an inappropriate way
I’m still confused as to how the Lord Chamberlain would actually be able to clamp down on the use of a coat of arms. Could he strongly word something for the DM? Oooh. Oh nooooos! But he won’t bc it would seem vindictive? Umm, it would seem vindictive bc it is vindictive.
And let’s be real. These people are just struggling to find something to write about. Something to hate about. Something to distract about. So today it’s a coat of arms. Tomorrow it will be how dare Meghan wear a coat!
And that coat has arms! The cheek of that woman, always these insinuations!
The rota is back on its uppercase batcrap again (it’s allllll cap y’all).
Where was the insult to “royal dignity” when Charles himself was publishing books under his HRH about the Old Man of Lochnagar or writing forwards to books about heritage fricking chickens? When Prince Michael of Kent was making dodgy af business deals using his rank with Russian Oligarchs? When Prince Andrew of York was using his rank to do the same in Kazakhstan?
As I understand it, the only stipulation under the Late Queen, was that they did not use their HRH in their business dealings. Which they do not. They can still use the titles Duke/Duchess of Sussex, despite all of rota’s screeching.
What the ranting about the coat of arms, the use of the Sussexes’ titles, etc. is all about for the Rota: they are forever salty about Meghan’s entry into the family. They want her out, they want to punish Harry for marrying her. We here see through all of it, in every canting headline. The rota really wants to erase all the royal dignities that belong to the couple by right. But Murdoch and the rest of the tabloid dogs do not have the right to demand it.
In order to actually achieve that, would require at least two acts of parliament (one to take the Sussex title/royal ducal rank, another to render Harry illegitimate) – which will never be done, b/c that would open a can of worms for Charles over Andrew who he *DESPERATELY* needs kept quiet, especially since both Andrew and Charles are now named in the Epstein files.
Further, if Charles completely flung Harry off in this manner, it wouldn’t harm Harry materially – he can still work & provide for his family; but it would potentially loose his hand on what he’s been holding back re: the family, and William.
If Harry truly decided to blow the lid off what he knows? Chuck’s sunk, William is sunk, the monarchy is sunk. And wither go they, so goeth the grasping arrivistes of the British tabloid media.
Well after all of this whining like infants who had their pacifier taken away, I hope that Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex put that crest on every thing. Vanity plates, front gate emblem, bento lunch boxes and the soles of their shoes oh and I hope they have the landscapers add it to large enough in the lawn that it isn’t missed from a plane. That family and their media mouthpieces have gone insane, there is no hope of recovery at this point.
I honestly don’t think the coat of arms would register for most americans. I barely noticed it. To us, they are pretty designs/logos and that’s about it. I dont think any non-British person was looking at that website thinking “ooohhhhh that’s from when Meghan got married, oooohhhh she’s trying to be a HRH again.”
I didn’t even notice until someone else pointed it out and went “Oh yeah. Neat.” Smh.
I took a little walk around the internet this morning and found the coat of arms for Ronald Reagan. Americans can have a coat of arms, though it’s kind of fallen out of fashion. You can make up your own if your family doesn’t have one, which is pretty much where the “royal” ones come from. Royalty is all a fancy costume ball at its heart. The derangers tripping over themselves to take back the titles are ridiculous by their very nature.
I actually just remembered that my family has a coat of arms, lol. For my wedding, my maid of honor gave me a custom made tile picture (from Talavera Spain) with my family’s coat of arms and my husband’s, lol. Mine was much cooler, it had a suit of armor on it. His had flowers.
I think the Coat of Arms was intentionally used. No matter how much the palace and press hand wrings and pearl clutches, Harry and Meghan are still by virtue of his birth and their marriage _ROYAL. This is a status that is **inherited** and not earned. It is part of their identity. And using Megan’s COA represents the connection to Harry, to California and their history as a couple. As a calligrapher, I’d like to think that Meghan is aware of the messaging — when you use the coat of arms designed for you, when you married in — you are making a symbolic connection to Royal without having to say anything. That’s the beautiful part about it. Its brilliant.
“We will graciously allow them to continue using a coat of arms they are legally entitled to and which use thereof we cannot prevent in the first place.” Idiots.
All noise. I think Harry got the go ahead from his Dad to use the COA as it was him ( in the name of QEII) who asked for them not to use their RF credentials per the Sandringham agreement in the first place.
DM just frothing around the mouth. They are aware of the possible sign off by KC3 but have to spin this for their own audience for click baits as a means of income.
Harry is not as far as from his Royal family as the press would want people to believe. He is still a bonafide member of the RF.
As for Camilla’s leaking to her friend that she was not privy to Harry & KC3’s meeting – I think KC3 would have briefed her but she knows that she cannot possibly leak the discussion so has to come out with an alternative ie she was “banned” from being part of the meeting.
They’re just mad the Black woman has reminded them that yes – she’s Royal too. Every time they are reminded that Meghan is in fact Royal they get BIG mad.
That’s ALL this is about.
This, this, this.
@ Ameerah.
Exactly.
No half in / half out?
Well…
The firm can’t have their cake and eat it, can they?
They sound like a child who turns to their parents to complain when their sibling looked at them funny.
Also wasn’t there an episode of the Kardashians where Scott Disick decides he wants to be a lord and gets his own coat of arms ? It’s not that serious, they need to chill.
IDK, it makes perfect sense to me why they would use her coat of arms. It was created for their marriage, it symbolizes their union, includes both of them, and even references California. And frankly, the fact that Harry’s bit was from the QEII version is intentional, because she’s the only monarch they care about.
We know Meghan loves symbolism, this was very intentional.
What I like about the design and symbolism of THIS COA over the joint COA they received post marriage, is that it shows the two distinct coming together holding up a union. In the joint post marriage COA, it’s not so clearly conveyed.
I can understand their choice as it clearly symbolizes what I know of them and their journey, down to the greenery (from NottCot to California). It’s interesting as with hindsight it foreshadows. When I first saw its tiny placement on the website, I understood immediately why it was selected.
If they had requested an update to reflect son of Monarch, would they have gotten approval? or if they did, they would have still being criticized.
If they had commissioned a new logo, they would have been criticized as they did about their bio not mentioning the RF.
They are actually crafting a format for Gen Y and Z members of the Royal Family who are not part of the slimmed down version to exist transparently and professionally. I am sure if any of the other non-working Royals had first done it, they would have been praised.
I know its modus operandi for the British Press but they never fail to befuddle with their negative spew.
I don’t think they ever received a conjugal coat of arms. Something I was reading yesterday said W-K conjugal coat of arms wasn’t created until two years after their marriage. In the case of H-M, I’m not sure they ever got around to it.
^^ The conjugal COA for the Sussexes does exist @Kirk. You can look it up online.
ITA with all that @Joie said! 💯 🤌🏼
They did have one, @kirk. Mattafact did a video about it on TikTok. Their conjugal COA was never released.
If the British media was just making fun of Harry for “escaping to Montecito” all this would be hilarious. The nitpicking. We all know it’s serious so it can’t be enjoyed. It’s just bullying!
Who paid for Megan’s coat of arms. I get the feeling the English can’t tell her anything. That’s the problem. She doesn’t have to listen to them. And it’s working. Kate and Sophie didnt listen to them and it didn’t work. So they are now fine. Meghan keeps having wins so they mad. Lol.
The British media have their panties in a wad because Harry and Meghan updated their website.
Cue the freaking apocalypse.
Hugo Vickers is also criticising them for not upgrading the coat of ams. So which is which? Anyone can create a coat of arms to use . This was designed by Meghan with the help of The heraldy office. It belongs to her and can’t be used by anyone
I know Hugo somewhat. He’s a lovely, erudite gentleman. He’s been around royalty, written several good books on them and he’s definitely no hack “expert” like so many. BUT he has a huge blind spot , imo, when it comes to the monarchy. He’s definitely old school, of the genteel type. Going public like Harry and Meghan did is, to him, an anathema. It’s definitely seen as an attack on the Crown. I mean, he’s written at least one book detailing the many mistakes of The Crown series. It’s the Crown above all for him. I think if Harry and Meghan were still working royals, or even half in half out, he’d be very complimentary. They work hard, are well received, attractive and charismatic. But leaving, doing the Oprah interview and especially writing Spare was crossing the rubicon for him. And that’s the only lens he can view them through now. And it’s disappointing. Because with his experience and body of work he’s fascinating to listen to.
You mean Hugo Vickers who said this about Meghan: “Meghan Markle had no intention of pulling her weight. She surely had a little plan from the start, which did not include being a hard-working supportive member of the royal family. Harry got on well with his family before he married. Afterwards? I rest my case.”
He’s a tw@t.
Do lovely gentleman take part in racist bullying? Online harassment? Profiting by writing lies about people? Hugo doesn’t seem like a very lovely genteel gentleman in my opinion. He seems like every other “royal expert” in the UK – someone who’s sold their soul to protect a nasty, racist, violent, criminal “family” and institution.
@SussexWatcher – exactly. And just because someone is “lovely” to you has no bearing on their behavior outside of that interaction or connection. When people show me who they are I believe them. And Hugo Vickers has shown himself to be a racist liar who profits off of the bullying of a Black woman to book himself on shows and sell his crappy books. He’s a terrible person. Also erudite literally just means “scholarly” or “learned” it is not a virtue or character trait.
In my opinion, racism cancels out ALL other positive traits.
One cannot be a “lovely” person while also being a bigot. Period.
Racists get no grace from me.
Bottom-line @BQM, if anyone acts like a racist, behaves like a racist, thinks and talks like a racist, then guess what?! ‘Genteel,’ my a$$! They’re freaking RACIST!
F ‘blindspot,’ and ‘unconscious bias.’ 🙄
That’s no “blind spot.” It’s racist bigotry. Willful. Racist. Bigotry. Am old guy wearing tweed can be just as much of a bigot as a Maga hat wearing mouth breather. Heck, at least the Maga dude wears his bigotry on his head for all to see it. The royals and their apologists hide their bigotry behind plummy accents and china teacups. Royal hierarchy is based on white supremacy, not just implicitly, as I had previous understood. It’s explicit as well.
Look at Meghan’s accomplishments as a royal next to the Waleses. She did more in 18 months that benefitted actual people than the Wales have done collectively in 10 years. That’s quantifiable. The royalist racists hate her because she upset the hierarchy and made the mediocre Wales look bad. That is all.
Since Harry is now son of the monarch, there is a change in one of the parts of his coat of arms and that would apply to Meghan’s as well.
Since it is a background design it is hard to notice, but this entire website issue has been ridiculous and a distraction from the missing heir and his spouse.
^^ 🎯 💯 🫡
People magazine’s take makes sense to me. Meghan‘s coat of arms, which was “officially approved”, includes Harry. A new coat of arms, apparently designed after their marriage, was never officially issued, and they are in fact obeying protocol by not using that. It’s the website for both of them, so makes sense to use something that includes them both, even though it’s officially considered Meghan’s.
Great point! And good on People for explaining this, since, like most Americans, I wouldn’t be aware of any of those details.
Windyriver – they do have a joint coat of arms, created after their marriage
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Combined_Coat_of_Arms_of_Harry_and_Meghan,_the_Duke_and_Duchess_of_Sussex.svg
And this shows why they’ve chosen to use Meghan’s which is cleaner than the joint one.
I never liked the chained unicorn, which has the meaning of being brought under the command of the monarch. It’s especially ick when you see how the married ins are treated.
That chain around the neck with the crown is…gross. It has some really disturbing connotations considering that Meghan is a biracial woman and the whole idea of being “chained” to a man is gross as well. I can see why they didn’t and don’t use it. It’s horrible. And also why are their TONGUES out?? It’s just weird all around.
@SussexWatcher – I didn’t say they didn’t have one. I’m just repeating what People said, that they did have a combined version created after their marriage, but it was never officially revealed by the palace, emphasis on “officially”, which is why they didn’t use it on the website. They also point out Will and Kate’s combined crest wasn’t shown until two years after their own wedding.
Doesn’t necessarily mean People’s explanation is correct, but they provided an answer to the question which makes sense judging by how the whole institution handles things (slowly) – that the combined one was never official.
https://people.com/meghan-markle-coat-of-arms-used-new-website-not-prince-harry-crest-8576631
Their conjugal CoA only includes Meghan’s shield (which is tradition in the RF), and it also left out the bird from her CoA, which was so meaningfully crafted. Since Meghan’s CoV includes most of the important elements of Harry’s CoA, and because it represents more of their unity, I can understand why Harry would agree to chose Meghan’s as a new letterhead.
By the way, the nonsense about, Harry not updating his CoV to represent the new king/queen’s dead situation is rubbish. An update based on those 2 events is not necessary, Not of the other royals update their CoV on those bases. Again the uninformed British press is trying to create new rules solely for them.
But Harry updated his CoA, which was created for him when he turned 18, once. That updated version of his CoA, includes his military medial given by the queen, which is visible at the bottom of his CoA. The update took place in March 2016, before his marriage.
* CoV-CoA
Her coat of arms looks like the bird is being choked by the crown, so it all makes sense.
@ConcernFae and @Ameerah M, whatever! You will notice on Harry’s official COA, and on the conjugal COA that was designed but never officially issued, that the unicorn which appears opposite the lion, also wears a crown around its neck. There’s a reason for that placement, beyond the perception that it being around the bird’s neck somehow symbolizes the firm’s/ haters’ desire to ‘choke’ Duchess Meghan. 🤦♀️
@Windyriver’s comment re People’s explanation of why H&M are using Meg’s COA, makes perfect sense.
@aftershocks you can “whatever” all you like hun. I said what I said. It’s an ugly crest with weird connotations. Sorry not sorry if a Black woman pointing out it’s problematic details makes you uncomfortable.
These Rats cry so much they won’t have any more tears left for when they need it. OMG… these people are leeches and they are a threat to themselves and society. I never thought the press from that was that bad until Meghan.
If you don’t want to appear “vindictive “ — don’t BE vindictive. Simple, no?
And which is it? Should they update it? Would the negative comments have been the same if they had used Harry’s instead of just Meghan’s? It really grinds some people’s gears to have to acknowledge that being a “working Royal” is a job. Being a member of the British Royal Family is about family and legal status, and the Sussexes still have that no matter how much it irks the RR and their ilk.
The slimmed down monarchy is limping badly, FK William is lurching around impaired, FQ Kate hasn’t been seen alive in weeks, and FK Camilla seems to be enjoying her current position immensely. So many things to write about instead of taking a microscope to everything the Sussexes do or don’t do.
What’s that meme? If you don’t like me but follow everything I do, bitch, you’re a fan!
It’s amazing to me how obsessed those freaks in the UK media are about Harry and Meghan. Article upon article – even contradicting themselves within an article – day after day. Bitch, you’re a fan!
How much traffic have they driven to the Sussex.com website through their caterwauling about bio word counts and royal status and coats of arms?! Bitch, you’re a fan.
How many “reporters” do they have everyday whining, complaining, and throwing up all over their keyboards as they write screed after screed about the Sussexes? Bitch, you’re a fan!
How many times do they insert Harry and Meghan’s names into articles about the sad pathetic Leftover Royals that have nothing to do with H&M? Bitch, you’re a fan (and know deep down that your faves won’t get the clicks).
Who are they Streisand Effecting into the stratosphere, giving free publicity and thereby increasing their earning power. Bitch, you’re a fan!
Who are they inadvertently making look like outdated, racist, violent, small minded, clueless bullies?! Well, that would be the rota rats and their Peggy overlord.
All. Of. This.☝🏾
100% this! Well said!!!
Well done!
The British Media has been crying Wolf for too long. Harry just beat a major newspaper group and, by doing so by trial, sets a precedent many others can you use to also sue. The British public knows this.
As for some speculation on my part: has KC3 finally gotten tired of all of kwmilla’s leaking? I think that not only was this rebrand done with the King’s knowledge but that Harry is (lightly) working with the King on broadening the RF appeal in the Commonwealth.
My $0.02.
Note: when I say Harry I mean that Harry is working with him but representing both Harry and Meghan’s interests.
I too think the rebrand is with Charles’ knowledge and agree about the working (lightly) with Charles. (VERY lightly, but in agreement on something.)
…..for fear of appearing to be vindictive.
Oops, too late for that!, that ship has long sailed! The world already sees them for who/what they are. Total pieces of dog poo.
As Harry said, their mear existence sets these crap people off. The fact that H&M are being so successful really grinds their gears.
‘One source suggested that the palace and Lord Chamberlain’s Office, responsible for such protocol, would at one time have clamped down firmly on the use of the coat of arms, but must now remain silent for fear of appearing “vindictive”.’
—LOL Imagine that!
“Besides, it does not f–king matter.”
—But, it does matter. That’s why they’ve got their knickers in such a twist.
In other words, we are not gonna back you on this rubbish. It’s a non issue you yourselves have created in your echochamber. Clean up the mess yourselves. LoL.
Donald Trump has a coat of arms. The Palace has no leg to stand on and as it’s been pointed out the coat of arms is not even the up to date one. The press and Palace are pretending to be outraged about this non-issue so they can distract the public from the fact that the Heir is MIA.
“Mere”
Lol, evicting H&M from the home they were “gifted” and for which they paid rent – that wasn’t vindictive. The RF’s entire conduct toward H&M has been vindictive – why stop now?
Here is a link to my family’s coat of arms:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.houseofnames.com%2Fbrownlow-family-crest&psig=AOvVaw3wrn3Ag6SSao7z_1vnoUsz&ust=1708009211829000&source=images&cd=vfe&opi=89978449&ved=0CBMQjRxqFwoTCPiSgKeMq4QDFQAAAAAdAAAAABAI
I can assure you that I am not royal and I’m American! This is really ridiculous!
Psssst UK media, read it and weep. Megan and Harry can do what they want,(poor yous)
Annnnnnnnd in case any of you editors, reporters or goffers, have forgotten Harry, PRINCE
Harry, is the son of the king and brother of the future king, so he IS ROYAL go figure, now as Harry is Royal so is Megan, it’s what you liked to call a married in, lol a married in, just like kate and, drum roll, just like the Queen, grab those pearls!
Were the Sussexes coat of arms ever updated upon their The Brit courtiers don’t ever seem to do anything in a timely fashion when it comes to Harry and Meghan. And it seems Harry and Meghan are not using the version of the crest that shows Harry as the son of a monarch and not using their HRH, they are simply using their crest as part of their identity just like any other people who have a family crest. This crisis over the website is a crisis only on the front pages of the rags in the UK and the heads of the RR. To the rest of the world, the Sussexes are simply consolidating their online presence and probably signalling a new stage in their work. The whole RF, BM, and RR are getting very tedious.
The tone of the article is meant to convey the Sussexes are wrong somehow yet nothing they’ve written supports that. At this point I’ve come to the conclusion that these people don’t care how they embarrass themselves. They will just continue to vomit outrage no matter how ridiculous or nonexistent it is.
“Their hands are tied,” said a second source, of royal officials.
I wish their mouths were gagged, too. This is all so petty and dumb.
I don’t understand the pearl clutching and knicker twisting over the Coat of Arms. We pretty much all have a Family Crest (for those who hail from those parts). My parents had a plaque with both crests up on the wall forever. So I just don’t see a big deal, unless someone just wants to make it a big deal. Enter the BM over anything Meghan does.
Quick reminder: titles, ranks, coat of arms, royalness, etc. are all made up. I can call myself King BlueNailsBetty, Emperor of Earth of I want and no one can stop me from doing so. I can even change my government name to BlueNailsBetty Mountbatten-Windsor if I want to. I could change my name to King Charles and no one can stop me.
So all of this word vomit produced by the rota is pointless.
Sidenote: I really need to start a blog and document my path to becoming King BlueNailsBetty. And yes, all of you are invited to my coronation. Tiaras are mandatory!
Blue Nails Betty, you and Mary Pester are why I check in often. Smart, savvy, plain talkers … You are wonderful, clever women. Thank you.
@Pwatricia Thank you! That is such a lovely compliment.
I just thinking, can we all just start calling ourselves ” Royal HIghnesses”
Her IMPERIAL Mothafuckin MAJESTY lANNE checking in here!
@MoniqueP Amen! Royal Highness titles for everyone!
You get an HRH! And you get an HRH! EVERYONE GETS AN HRH!!!
@ Her IMPERIAL (edited due to censor) MAJESTY LANNE
Heck ya! (hands you a box of tiaras)
If tiara’s are mandatory then I am there, any excuse to see people in gorgeous jewels
This is all mostly essentially meaningless because it’s not as if they’re fighting land wars and raising their banners, right? That’s basically the use of a coat of arms. They were created in medieval Europe to denote families, alliances, and property ownership.
And what H&M are using is Meghan’s personal coat of arms. It’s very distinctive, and she can use it however she likes. Her family didn’t have a coat of arms, so only got issued this personal coat of arms. She was still allowed to design what was on the right side, which was then “impaled” (meaning, set next to) Harry’s personal coat of arms on the left. She was allowed to choose her own supporter, which was the open-winged songbird. (I have no idea how supporters are usually chosen, but Meghan seems to have been able to choose hers.)
She’s not the first person to marry into the BRF or the aristocracy without a coat of arms, so I’m assuming there was precedence for this.
Kate Middleton’s family didn’t have a coat of arms prior to marriage, so her father applied for and was issued a coat of arms. Kate was then issued a coat of arms after marriage that was her coat of arms impaled with William’s, with his side supported by a lion and hers by a deer (?). Then, two years later, they were issued a “conjugal” coat of arms, which depicted both of their shields, side-by-side, his supported by a lion wearing a crown and hers surrounded by a unicorn wearing a chained crown around its neck, which I believe is the standard for the “conjugal” Windsor coat of arms.
If H&M were ever issued a “conjugal” coat as mentioned above, I’m assuming that’s why they went with Meg’s personal coat of arms, as what was drawn for her is more representative of her union than whatever *that* is. (Not having it updated to being the son of the king rather than the son of the heir apparent also may have been symbolic, although it may have just been an oversight.)
At any rate, as I noted in the first paragraph, it’s her personal coat of arms. Like a fingerprint, no one else has one like it. It was created to represent Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and no one else. If you contact the College of Arms, they should confirm this.
First of all the coat of arms on the site is their combined one. For Meghan, the songbird and the pacific blue half of the shield, with quills for writing and the California wildflowers, on the right, and Harry’s stuff on the left.
Their combined cypher is also on the site which combines the letters H and M topped with a ducal coronet.
So neither of these devices is only M’s.
Lastly but most importantly, I love this for them and let the haters hate away!
Is the rr so completely bereft of reality that they don’t know that ANYONE can get a coat of arms? Idiots.
By now, Duchess Meghan understands the power she has. She lives in California, yet she has a chokehold on British Media and society. The Daily Mail cannot seem to function without her. British reporters actually say she needs to give them more access to her life. They dispatch photographers to take photos of The Sussexes getting on/off planes. She’s the first self-accomplished female Royal prior to and after marrying into the female. She is the most educated Royal. Proud of her…
Norvy, so beautifully said. Isn’t it just wonderful for Meghan? She has certainly put them all to shame and put the press in the corner where they belong. I admire strong, smart, intelligent woman who support other women and Meghan has done it so well, so completely without rancor. She is an amazing woman. Lucky Harry, Archie and Lilybet.