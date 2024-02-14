The Palace will not ‘clamp down’ on Duchess Meghan’s use of her coat of arms

If I’m being honest, I don’t understand this whole “coat of arms” issue in general, and specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Coats of arms are not solely for the Windsors – not only does every aristocratic/titled British family have a coat of arms, it was my understanding that anyone can buy their own. The Middletons bought/made a coat of arms when Kate was engaged to Prince William, and I’ve heard some nouveau riche British families buy coats of arms to enhance their upward mobility. When Meghan married Prince Harry, she had a personal coat of arms made. Prince Harry had/has a personal coat of arms as well, referencing both the Windsors and the Spencers, although it seems he has never updated his coat of arms following his father’s accession. When H&M married, they had their own coat of arms made to represent their joined family, but that Sussex coat-of-arms is not the one featured on sussex.com. The one featured on the website is just Meghan’s coat, as Duchess of Sussex. Ten bucks says H&M didn’t even do that on purpose, but now that’s the thing which the British media is focusing on to a ridiculous level.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be stopped from using the coat of arms she was issued when she married into the Royal family on their newly-rebranded website, the Telegraph understands. An old version of the Duchess’ coat of arms has been placed at the centre of the Sussexes’ new website, as they relaunch as the “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. They have been accused by critics of attempting to re-assert their royal status by using the distinctive emblem, ahead of a mini tour to Canada in February. The site does not specifically mention the Royal family in Prince Harry and Meghan’s biographies, which total nearly 1,000 words. The couple have also updated their old domain to link to the new site. They had stopped using it shortly after their departure from the UK after conceding that “it was agreed” they could not use the word “royal” for their work. It is understood that there have been no such specific agreements about the use of coats of arms. One source suggested that the palace and Lord Chamberlain’s Office, responsible for such protocol, would at one time have clamped down firmly on the use of the coat of arms, but must now remain silent for fear of appearing “vindictive”. “Their hands are tied,” said a second source. The coat of arms used on the Sussexes’ website features the motif given to the Duchess. Issued in 2018, it includes numerous references to her upbringing, with rays of sunshine and flowers representing California and a songbird with wings elevated “as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication”. Prince Harry is represented on the left by the lion, known in heraldic tradition as his Supporter. The coat of arms was issued under the late Queen Elizabeth II and has not been updated for the new reign to reflect Prince Harry’s position as son of the monarch. “They’re now so far removed from the Royal family that they don’t seem to have noticed they should have a new one,” said one source in Britain. “They’re Hollywood royalty.” Hugo Vickers, royal biographer, said the use of the coat of arms showed the Sussexes are still “asserting their royal status”. “They said they would not trade on their royal status, and this is very much doing so,” he added. A source close to the couple has dismissed criticism of the Duke and Duchess’ use of their titles in America, stating: “Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact.”

[From The Telegraph]

Again, everyone with a title (royal or not) has a coat of arms. This was not “given” to Meghan specifically by command of the queen and coats do not belong solely to a monarch. It was just one little thing which was part of the whole Sussex wedding extravaganza, and Meghan reportedly had a hand in the design of her coat of arms. A coat is not like a HRH royal style which can be taken away. Besides, it does not f–king matter. First they were mad about “why didn’t the Sussexes mention the roooooyals” and then it was “but why are they using their Sussex titles” and now it’s “but her coat of arrrrrms.” My God.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Duchess Meghan’s Clevr Blends investment when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays around lunchtime.

Harry&Meghan's coat of arms is simply the official symbol of their union. It was created when they married. Some people forget that, despite not working for the royal institution, H&M are still high-ranking members of the RF. Harry, as the King's son, will always be royal. pic.twitter.com/0lVJsj395s — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) February 12, 2024