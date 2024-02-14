Pippa Middleton is on holiday in St. Barts with her husband & children

Note: the beach photos in this post are from 2019, I’m just using them to illustrate the story.
For four weeks, I’ve wondered why the Middletons have disappeared. It was four weeks ago (exactly) when we were told the Princess of Wales underwent “planned abdominal surgery” and would be in the hospital for up to two weeks, and then out of commission for months. So much weirdness has followed… the fact that Prince William seemingly only visited his wife once at the London Clinic, the fact that absolutely no one has seen or apparently heard from Kate in nearly two months, the weird behavior of Charles and Camilla towards the Waleses. And throughout it all, the Middletons have been in the wind too – no photos of Carole driving over to Windsor, no reports of Carole and Mike out with their grandkids.
Well, this is an interesting update. This week, Pippa Middleton was seen and photographed in St. Barts with her husband and children. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews’ family owns the Eden Rock resort in St. Barts, and Pippa and TMW James try to make it down there at least once a year. I would imagine Pippa’s kids are currently enjoying a school holiday, just like Kate and William’s kids. You can see the photos of Pippa and her family here at the Mail.
Pippa looks happy, like she doesn’t have a care in the world, and like she’s certainly not worried about her sister’s health or condition. Or should I say, Pippa isn’t worried that her sister’s condition is terrible or very serious. If Kate was in a coma or the situation was touch-and-go, the Middletons would have stayed out of sight, in the UK, including Pippa. Then again, I’ve believed for some time that Pippa and Kate’s relationship has cooled down in recent years, especially after Pippa named her daughter Rose. Still, it would be ice cold to go on holiday in St. Barts if your sister was at death’s door. Ergo, Kate is most likely okay or doing better than we were led to believe.
She could justify going if it is like a family deal where the children visit with their dad’s family. I guess she could have just sent hubby and kids though.
Or she doesn’t need to justify anything, because Kate is doing OK after her surgery which was not at all that serious and KP are idiots in PR. I know it would be an underwhelming outcome after all these speculations, but W and K are not just lazy but unintelligent people who are incapable of correcting course in the face of backlash. She will be back for trooping fresh as a daisy, and like nothing happened.
Pips looks toned and happy, good for her.
Lol thank you. This speculation about Kate’s health has really gone off the deep end. I know people love conspiracies, and obviously Kensington Palace has done a shit job with communication, but still. Some of the comments about her situation are bananas. She is not in a coma, guys. She’s not at death’s door. She just had a surgery and her PR team is shite and her and her husband are notoriously lazy. There is no reason for her sister to cancel a holiday.
But then we’re back to the complete lack of hospital visits, the lack of pictures, and William insisting he has to go off work for a few months as well.
Maybe the last point can be chalked up to laziness, but not the first two.
Well, yes, KP has done a shit job. I’d argue that it’s because of KP that the speculation is all over the place. It makes no sense. For a husband to take off for months to care for his wife when she had a planned and successful abdominal surgery makes no sense. He has help. He can still be there for his kids and do the all-hallowed school runs and do a few events. There’s a disconnect and in that vacuum there will be speculation. And that is on KP. Personally, all I know is that they’re lying. Beyond that, who knows?
The media were allowed to camp out at the hospital one day, which is why we have one day of photos. Kate’s probably had some kind of surgery that involves bodily functions she’d rather not have discussed in the media. I’m pretty sure Lloyd Austin didn’t appreciate every media outlet talking about how he couldn’t pee.
@Megan no, the media were there more than one day. That’s why we had so many pictures of Camilla visiting Charles.
Yes, if we take from what we actually know about W&K – that they’re supremely lazy, that they’ll take any excuse not to work, that their PR sucks beyond the telling of it and that William doesn’t give a rat’s ass about Kate – then, the past month can be explained without Kate having to be in some dire condition.
I don’t care about Bill or Kate all. I don’t even care enough about her to hate her, but the only backlash was from people with too much time on their hands and read too many tabs. She just said she was having surgery. It’s no one’s business what type it is. Just like Meghan, she is entitled to privacy. The rest of the mess was from crazies cooking up conspiracy theories, rumors and complete nonsense. Talking proof of life, Bill beating and her being hiding something. The only complaint is that the derangers spoke about how she is entitled to privacy (which she is) , but I used privacy as weapon to harrass Meghan.
Kate is being isolated, she can’t escape with the middletons because they got her passport. She is pulling a Charlene and Melania renegotiating a better share before showing her face to work again. William not working until she shows up, shows how much she was the one pulling him out of bed to work. He is the laziest of them 2.
Or maybe Pippa has had it with the Middletons’. Especially Carol. I’m sure that when Party Pieces went kaput. Carol harranged Pippa’s husband to bail them out. And he didn’t. And Pippa actually got a degree in early childhood. Maybe to shut Kate up. Just because the tabloids keep saying that people are close. Doesn’t mean they are. Harry and William as an example. Never really close. Just had to be at the same events all the time. So the tabloids say they were close.
Look. I don’t get on with my siblings. But if one of them were ill – I would be deeply stressed.
HOWEVER. if my kids were little and had been looking forward to a holiday – I would put a smile on my face and go and make some memories for my little ones. There is nothing I could do about the health of my siblings and I could worry just as well on vacation.
That’s my thinking. Pippa & her husband are doing their best for their kids, regardless of Kate’s health situation. I don’t think this necessarily is an indication that all is A-OK in Keenland (not to be confused with Keeneland, where the Kentucky Derby is held).
No I don’t believe the new photos are recent. I read the daily mail article and not once did they say she was seen “yesterday”. I think these are old from the Christmas holiday – before sh*t went down. And William gave the ok to publish the story now to distract what’s happening with Kate. I truly don’t think she’s well.
Whoa! I’m naive enough to believe that these photos were just taken, but actually it IS really odd if there’s no date attached to them. Interesting with the Middletons that I find myself questioning if their reported whereabouts are actually where they physically are.
I was saying on X yesterday that the article and photos looked similar to last year’s, the only difference were the different coloured costumes. If it is the case, then the DM etc insult their own intelligence, as they are presenting to people with eagle eyes and/or long and sharp memories, nit just to their gullible readers. Something smells rotton in the Middleton and Royal families.
Good catch, 2legit! We already know the Fail does this with Meghan’s pictures so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if your theory is right and these photos are old.
I also agree that there has been too much sketchiness with her whole surgery and recovery to think she’s just suddenly fine now. If she were fine we would see her mother being papped, Pegs back to work (such as it is) and some sort of photo of Kkkeen and her kids to garner sympathy.
I agree, this is much more likely to be from their Christmas holiday and photos of the Middletons are being released long after the fact to shape whatever narrative the UK media want. The media never did say that Kate’s family was at Anmer last year, the way they usually claim whenever the Wailses are on the Christmas walk. And there were no photos of them slipping into the church at Sandringham as we’ve seen on other occasions.
“Pippa’s outing today comes after the Princess of Wales’ ‘successful’ planned abdominal surgery more than three weeks ago.”
It’s in the article.
It doesn’t make sense, Beenie, that the pictures are being published the same day they were taken.
Yes, Beenie, because the Fail is so reliable that we should definitely take them at their word! 🙄
NOTE: Kaiser explained that these are older photos — the new ones are in the Fail, Tatler, etc. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13078185/Pippa-Middleton-flaunts-toned-physique-enjoys-beach-day-husband-James-three-children-Caribbean-getaway.html
OR…they are fully aware the public is screaming “Why have the Middletons disappeared and said nothing during Kate’s medical crisis!?” So they allowed themselves to be seen at a distance.
I don’t think it necessarily means Kate is OK. She could still be in a medically induced coma and stable. Or she’s in a mental health institution for the foreseeable future. They can’t put their lives on pause. No matter what William insists.
I think you worded K’s condition better than I did, Snuffles.
Wait, what’s the problem with Pippa naming her daughter Rose? I tried googling but nothing scandalous came up.
William’s alleged mistress is named Rose.
I was suspicious that the brother showed up the other day with Instagram photos of him skiing that the DM reported on, and I thought she must be ok… now Pippa on vaycay too.. now I’m back to believing something is really up and The Middleton’s are helping the palace…
If the siblings are really out and about now then my guess is the settlement papers have finally been signed by all parties. Maybe that’s what Pegs meant when he kept insisting he won’t work until Kkkeen is “settled.”
IMO the Middleton siblings are trying desperately to fill the content vacuum Kate’s absence has created in the British media. They’re trying to keep the ravenous media hyenas fed however they can so that they don’t completely turn on the family and start letting some truth slip.
Yep travel is travel so it’s possible but i thought there were pics of James in the snow with his baby and dogs now he’s in St Barts with Pippa.
I don’t think James Middleton is in St. Bart’s, is he?
(the pictures in this post are from 2019 as Kaiser says. The DM has the recent pictures.)
Kate can still be weirdly ill and James Matthews can still say we are going on our family vacation anyway because our kids are not royal and it’s half term or whatever. AND, it’s not like they need to book coach seats back to Norfolk to see Kate. They most likely have a private plane and if Pips needs to be there she will get there.
I’m surprised that Pippa vacationing is so easily being accepted as proof of nothing to see here. If Kate is hospitalized, Pippa isn’t needed. If Kate is in a coma with round the clock nursing care, Pippa isn’t needed. If Kate is unconscious, Pippa isn’t needed. It’s more likely that Pippa is a help to CarolE at this time, and if she’s been helping CarolE since Dec. 28, it’s likely she needs a getaway too.
But is the public screaming?? I mean, I know we are on this site. But I haven’t heard jack about it in any non-royal obsessed forum. Not on my political/gossip/popculture podcasts. Not on SNL. Barely on TikTok. And These are all places where royal stuff bubbles up when it’s actually big. Like I heard weekend-at-Bernie jokes about the queen on some of these random podcasts. Or even Tom and Lorenzo, who are huge fans of KAte, just mentioned her illness in a totally offhand and accepting way.
I know sussexsquad is like, where’s Kate. But I really really do not think anyone else has given it two seconds of thought.
I’m not sure about the point you’re making, but, she is the future queen. Don’t you think the fact that they’re not concern about her absence is in itself a cause for concern?
Proud Mary, you have to remember that an absent KHate is her usual MO. If everyone stopped asking where she was, people probably wouldn’t think about her.
Kate is not dying due to surgery. She’s either stable or improving. At worst, there is nothing that Pippa and her family can do to improve things for her sister.
Did she get paid by the DF to be papped? Or is KP/ the Middletons behind Pippa’s very visible vacation?
These photo’ aren’t recent. The article says she was seen there. But are there actually new photos proving any of that. Like are there any photos of Kate being moved to Anmar. Or William doing the school run. Or visiting Kate. All the articles say something is happening. But there aren’t any photos of it happening. We know tabloids lie. So this could also be a lie.
Pippa’s youngest kid is one years old and you can clearly see a one year old in the photos. If the photos were old she wouldn’t be walking yet.
.
@Megan I’m not fully on board with the “these are old pics” theory, but I think the idea behind it is that these pics are from a month or so ago, not this week.
Yes there are current photos in the Fail, Tatler, etc. Kaiser says in the body of the article that she used photos from 2019.
I genuinely wonder about their relationship. Kate will be queen sure, maybe, probably but Pippa has everything she does apart from that. Pippa actually has an advanced degree, actually gets to participate in charity that is meaningful to her, has her terribly moderately wealthy husband who by all appearances wants/wanted her specifically. They were always presented in the press as sort of in competition, I wonder how much truth there is.
Her terribly moderately wealthy husband who gazes at her adoringly in photos.
I’m super curious about what Kate and Pippa’s relationship is like now. Kate must be overcome with envy at Pippa’s life— especially the adoring husband and the lack of expectation to do any work whatsoever.
Pippa getting the early childhood degree then naming her daughter Rose could mean nothing, but it’s certainly interesting. I doubt they’re as close as they used to be, but I wonder if they even have much of a relationship at all anymore.
I say good for Pippa & fam, she’s the one living the real dream. I don’t know how long KP thought we would stay invested in the Big Secret Health Mystery Plot, but I’m over the desperation for attention. Call me back when there’s an actual fact.
Yes! So over it. Why are they so bad at this?
Also over it. Kate is going to pop up looking just fine in a few months and everyone is just going to pretend none of this weirdness happened.
yesterday I said this was cold too, if Kate is as bad as has been speculated. But maybe this is just part of the Middletons trying to act normal, or maybe Pippa doesn’t know the full story of what’s going on with Kate? Or maybe Kate is in a coma and Pippa thought, eh, have to get on with things, can’t hide away for months?
Either way, this goes back to what we have been saying for a few weeks now – either Kate’s condition ISN’T that bad, and KP is just using this as an excuse for her to not work, or it is very serious and they are still trying to downplay it for some reason.
I think the absence of Carole from any and all pictures is very telling so far.
I kind of wonder if the situation is actually William, and he needed a reason to be pretty much gone for a few months but they can’t say anything is wrong with him so they came up with this cockamamie story about Kate and now she’s basically a hostage that can’t be seen, and William is doing whatever it is he needed to be doing.
ShazBot – this is EXACTLY what I am thinking
But why can’t she be seen? I mean, why not a fuzzy photo in a car leaving the hospital? And why can’t KP brief about how Keen Lynchpin Kate is working so hard to get better because she’s the Only Thing Holding the Monarchy Together? Why isn’t CarolE briefing about how she’ll be there for taking care of her daughter and supporting her grandkids however long it takes for get Kate better?
All of that would be possible to maintain the story IF it’s about Will needing a reason to be gone for months (not a few months, but longer, because they’ve been out of sight for a ‘few’ months before). And all of those types of things have been done in the recent past. Funerals, family drama, nothing has prevented such behavior before. But that hasn’t been in this case. Why?
I think if this was just about William then we would have seen Kate in some way shape or form – a picture of her waving bravely from the back seat of a car, or something.
Also, if it was William, why wouldn’t they just say he had the surgery and not Kate?
I’d say it’s because they’re utterly boneheaded when it comes to good PR.
Carole did brief two weeks ago about spending her birthday with Kate. It didn’t get much media pick up.
I think we have to go back to how the HG situation was handled and how kate got the version that prevented her from doing engagements but was also able to travel to the Caribbean in the later trimesters.
Even the extended hospital stay that seems to fit no realistic timeline for most abdominal surgeries suggests that kate is not one to push herself in anyway, but especially for engagements. Because if she can travel to Anmer she’s not doing that poorly.
Part of why they are being vague is because they can hide what a regular recovery time would be and it’s likely much shorter than what she wants. Also the presence of nurses doesn’t mean it is as serious as people think. This is a woman who wanted to be a princess and will not give up any of that, so it is more likely the nurses are there because it’s not like William is going to help her with anything relating to post recovery of surgery. (Also it is possible he meant nurses at the hospital, which wasn’t clear).
So one theory I have is that whoever wrote the initial KP press report about abdominal surgery was covering for something and said 2 weeks in hospital. You know it was a guy doing the press release and he has no idea what an actual amount of hospital recovery time is needed for most abdominal surgeries. And then all these women and even the today show were like yeah that’s longer than normal. And recovery until June is longer than normal for most abdominal surgeries. William wasn’t answering calls and they had to come up with something and they flubbed it. And they’ve just been going with it ever since. Something has happened but I have no idea what. It could’ve been abdominal surgery idk? All I know is KP lies and covers up the truth so who knows. That’s just one theory I have among many😂
Since they aren’t allowed to recognize anything that is going on, maybe they just wanted out of the circus for awhile. Probably should have expected the photographers though.
I saw the Fail’s pics elsewhere, and they’re crisp and clear and strangely look like they were taken with prior notification and consent, especially that “shows off toned physique” one, and those of Pips looking directly at the camera.
I don’t know what to make of all of this, including JMiddy skiing.
I don’t believe that Mumbles is at death’s door, but I believe Bulliam lost the plot long ago. The Midd sibs are no longer close and are not willing to put their lives on hold for big sis. Strange though that no one ever made time for a hospital visit or posted a get well message or anything.
So the pics are crisp and clear imo bc pippa and James set up these pics. They do this once a year or so. Bc I think he or his family owns this hotel. You can v clearly see where it says eden roc st Bart’s on the boat. So it’s advertising for them staged to look like someone just happened to get a pic.
And same, I don’t know what to make of all this. All I know is KP is lying and is an absolute mess.
Also, I went and looked at the DM’s pictures, and James Matthews’ bathing suit says Eden Rock on it……like he forgot his bathing suit at home and had to buy one in the gift shop. Its cracking me up.
Lol okay yeah the obviousness is very very obvious. It’s hotel merching for their family business while the DM gets bikini shots for their papers.
@Becks, I laughed at his bathing suit too!!
The other day I was reading the first M and H stories on here and it’s amazing how many commenters said Meghan is the spitting image of Pippa. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Anyway, this story smacks of fake pr and as someone said above likely taken at another time. Time will tell.
That must have been MaMidds and the Pipster herself because they look nothing alike except both having brown hair. The Middleton fan base is delusional on so many levels.
Sussexwatcher, the comments back then were A LOT! Really out of this world. It was said under numerous handles too.
Lol I totally missed you said those were old articles. I read it as the other day and thought it was wild that people were still trying to make that comparison. Okay, being old articles at least makes a bit more sense lol.
Pippa’s voice always evokes the Duchess of Windsor to me. She looks quite like her.
So if Kate’s okay, then why isn’t William keeping calm and carrying on? If his inlaws can go on vacation, why can’t he just get on with his work?
The way the royals are going back and forth on this–Kate’s okay, she’s not okay, she’s okay, she’s not okay, is chaotic and amateurish. Why the mixed messages? Do they want to hedge their bets so that they are prepared for anything?
My post about this got erased yesterday, so I’ll try to reword what I said–the way that KP comms are acting suggests a cover up is in play. If something was really, really wrong, I’m convinced that they would be doing exactly what they are doing now. It’s even more telling of a contrast with the king’s cancer diagnosis. Even without knowing what kind of cancer he has, the public knows there’s a treatment plan, he’s been visible. The complete silence around Kate is utterly bizarre. It isn’t about maintaining her privacy–there are ways to give updates on a public figure without being completely invasive. It’s as if she has vanished into thin air. Amd if she had indeed vanished through nefarious means, KP’s m.o. would be exactly the same. I’m sure of it. It’s expected that they would protect the heir to a certain degree. But it seems to me that they will protect the heir at the expense of everyone else, including the heir’s wife.
Such a good point. Surely Pippa wouldn’t be out enjoying life if it were all that serious with Kate.
Who knows what the real story is, of course, but this is the problem with wack-a-mole PR. The moment you put out one fire, you create another. Because why the heck can’t William do a tues-thurs schedule with Kate on the mend?
@lanne makes great sense
I totally agree, this weird PR strategy they have isn’t just about maintaining privacy. There are many ways to provide accurate details without arousing so much suspicion, as you said.
And it’s not just the lack of photos, it’s the total lack of constant embiggening articles around Khate that strikes me as strange. I keep saying it, but even if Khate’s surgery weren’t that bad and she just wanted ‘privacy’ for however many months, she and CarolE would STILL be briefing…about how she’s the lynchpin of the monarchy, and how she’s doing her bravest work getting better no matter how many months it will take because the monarchy can’t exist without her! She’d manage a touched-up photo though a car window while copykeening a casual yet iconic Diana look and wearing pearls. But there’s been nothing remotely like that, which really does make it seem like she dropped off the face of the earth.
Agreed, there would be a slew of stupid articles like, “Louis loved learning to use a blood pressure cuff!” and, “Charlotte is a keen nurse!”
None of this is normal.
The radio silence from KP and Camp Middleton is really what makes this so strange. It’s not that she had surgery and needs to recover – its the weird void surrounding that.
Ianne, or it could be a surgery, but she’s recovering. It could be that KFC is the one who shut both of them down for reasons we don’t know today, but I bet we will. The fact that there’s radio silence makes me think he might be involved. Otherwise, we know there would be any number of leaks.
If K is stable, then I can understand why Pipps&Fam needed to get away for a few days. All of this is incredibly stressful. I still think something terrible is happening w/K and Carole will call if they need to come home right away.
If KP never announced Kate’s surgery, then the public would have been none the wiser over her “disappearance.” Kate was missing longer over the Rose affair story breaking. The public is not up in arms about Kate’s absence. This is not a major story and it really hasn’t been since the surgery was announced. Is Kate probably very sick? (Whatever “sick” means). I hope she gets better whatever it going on. But some of these theories are crazy. Is she actually dead and the palace is waiting the right time to announce like some of you think? Probably not. Kate’s disappearance just proves that in the grand scheme of things, she isn’t that important and she’s not missed. Maybe that’s the real conspiracy.
But we would have noticed if William also disappeared until Easter. I have to believe the press would have started to get antsy. That’s why I think this whole mess is as much to buy Wills time as for anything.
That’s what Pippa looks like after multiple pregnancies? Throw in a master’s degree and doting husband? Dayum. Pippa tips turned that ship around and is winning at life.
Agree. She looks very fit and toned. I would say healthy.
The pictures are from 2019, but in the latest photos she’s still trim and toned after 3 kids. She must work out constantly.
I was referring to the recent pictures from the Mail link. I think she looks even better in those. She seems legit toned.
I honestly don’t think it’s an indication of anything one way or the other. She could very well be sicker than we were told and Pippa can still have gone on vacation. And she could be fine and Pippa…went on vacation. They haven’t been close in years (even before the Rose baby-naming deal) . I mean…didn’t they say that William didn’t want to disturb the kid’s routines by visiting Kate in the hospital? The same could be true for Pippa and her family. She may not want to disturb her kid’s routines – regardless of what is happening with Kate.
Yeah, it’s weird that people think Kate’s siblings would be joined at her hip when they’re all…adults with families of their own.
I’m close to my siblings, but if one of them had an ongoing health issue, even a very serious one, I’d continue to live my life. Especially for my kids. My sibling would have to seriously be at death’s door for me to change my day-to-day life. That includes going on vacations.
So this tells me that IF the pictures are recent, Kate’s not on life support (as I’ve seen speculated on social media). But beyond that, who knows?
Especially if you have kids. Would Pippa skip her children’s holiday just to sit around and wait and see what happens with Kate? I don’t think so. Kate is apparently recovering. What does Pippa need to be around for?
The Middletown spent a decade marketing themselves as a package deal and riding Kate’s coattails. That’s why people think it is weird.
@Blujfly- Pippa and Kate haven’t been seen together outside of Royal events in literally YEARS.
“Then again, I’ve believed for some time that Pippa and Kate’s relationship has cooled down in recent years, especially after Pippa named her daughter Rose.”
Even if they’re mad at each other, I would imagine that she would still be there for her sister if her health is so very dire. Kate would have to be an absolute vicious human to alienate her own sister.
Regardless of their relationship dynamics, if Kate is involved in a lengthy but stable recuperation, I don’t see why Pippa should cancel a family holiday. She’s not Kate’s doctor.
I didn’t say that she would or should cancel a family holiday. IF Kate were in a dire health crisis such as a coma, I would imagine she would be with her sister.
ITA. If it’s true that Pippa went on a recent vacation (and not in December), then it’s a sign that Kate is on the mend. I would think so anyway. It may have been very dire at one point and she’s still not well, but a lengthy recovery isn’t necessarily a sign of continued problems.
I know around here the conspiracy theories have really gotten bonkers. I think she had some kind of bowel surgery because she has Crohn’sor something similar. I think William has some kind of embargo against any pics taken of him or the kids. I don’t think Kate owes anyone pics of her in bed recovering as I’ve seen suggested here too. I am sure that they are up at Anmer and Kate is recovering. Now: Do they still have the worst PR instincts in the world? Yes. Is William the laziest, dumbest PofW ever? Yes. They should have given more information on what she had. He should have been working once she was home from the hospital.
Unless you can present evidence of inside connections, guess what, your comment also falls into the category of what you call “bonkers” conspiracy theories. I, however, don’t believe that peoples theorizings, including yours, are unjustified given the circumstances.
Many have already commented on recovery times for abdominal surgery, and most of us only had the time off permitted by our state disability insurance (in my case a full month, which was pretty generous, but it was about 6 months before my energy levels were restored, and I was ten years younger than Kate is now). This could all really be nothing, and I absolutely understand why they don’t want to share overly personal health information, but there are all kinds of ways to give enough information to shut down speculation and offer the occasional photo of family members coming and going.
Zero body fat on Pippa. Wonder how the sisters view each other’s body image/fitness.
The reporting in the late 00s and early 2010s is that they constantly competed over who was the skinniest and how everything came easy to pippa but Kate had to work for everything. That was bit was a direct quote from Uncle Gary. And how it was Pippa tipped to be the star and the better athlete and student.
I tell you, to be able to lean over in prep for a dive & NOT have little fat rolls around the waist? Goals! Impossible goals, but a girl can dream.
Have you heard of plastic surgery? Yes, I guarantee you she’s been under the knife. This is not to say that she isn’t athletic, but that is not only as a result of genes and athleticism. I actually have no problem with PS, but let’s stop pretending that she has some special ability to look that way.
Pippa needs to drop the name of her plastic surgeon, stat
I’m sure that’s true, but I’ve seen a zillion Hollywood bikini pics post baby that are obvious tummy tucks, flat bellies with no muscle tone. Even if Pippa did tuck, she’s still working out.
As Lorelei says, drop that name! (Probably some wizard in a remote Swiss medical village).
I think we can talk this as a sign that Kate is on her way to full recovery.
I take it as a sign that she’s not literally on her death bed at the moment, but beyond that I don’t think her sister in vacation means much. Let’s just say that Kate is in treatment for an ED, or that she suffered a stroke and has a lot of therapy ahead of her and long term prognosis is unclear, or any number of things. Two months after whatever incident occured, I don’t think her siblings would put their lives on hold indefinitely while she goes through whatever long term recovery process that she needs to. Could still be a serious situation.
Kate surgery was probably related to her ED (so some type of intestinal or stomach issues). My guess is the long recovery time is mental, not physical.
But I also have no problem believing the royal family would lie to the Middletons and keep them out of the loop too, so they might not actually know what’s happening with Kate. The royals are happy to marginalize the Middletons, it’s only Kate who need them to replace actual friends.
Whatever happened with Kate, it’s still really weird that she hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day.
Unless Kate is on the brink of death, it is normal for everyone to go about their lives. Pippa has her own family and young children who obviously would be her priority now.
This is complete conjecture, but I wonder if the situation is more DV-related than anything else. Did One Pint Willy with his explosive rage end up putting his hands on her or throwing something that actually hit her? Is the recovery period and lack of photos more about visible injury/bruising than anything else? It feels like Occam’s Razor – we know that he’s an abusive rage-filled dingdong and isn’t above putting his hands on his own brother. We know he and Kate have rows that others have described as volatile or explosive. She all of a sudden needs medical care and there are no photographs? The BRF has women posing for public photos directly after giving birth – but “abdominal surgery” is deserving of privacy? Sus.
This is all very Charlene of Monaco esq. Did we ever find out what was wrong with her? Why she stayed away from her children for so long? What exactly had her fleeing to South Africa? No.
I doubt we will ever know the truth about what is going on with Kate right now. But just the fact that we are all over the place with speculations and “I believes” as to what happened shows the RR to be doing a good job.
Love her or hate her at the end of the day I hope she is OK and not a hostage like Charlene.
p.s I know Charlene is an awful person, so is Kate, but that doesn’t mean they deserve an awful life – neither of their princes’ are charming.
Kate is very much a hostage. Where can she go? She has no money, no friends, no network, no support system other than her family. She is completely dependent on the whims of the royal family. If they want her there, she’s there. If they want her out, they’ll find a way to get rid of her–“retirement” as best
I’m sorry if this sounds hard, but whose fault is it that she has no money, no friends etc. She could’ve worked before she married and put some money aside. She could have made an effort and been nicer, and made friends, ditto networking. She’s the author of her own misfortune.
Number one, why is this news? And number two, I thought all the Middletons had cleared their calendars “to support Kate!” What the heck?
They lie so often, that’s why they can’t keep their stories straight. Nice Catch kelleybelle.
Pippa has a sporty figure like her sister, but Pippa is not emaciated, so looks good. She, too, is long-waisted like Khate.
I don’t know. She looks great in the photo in this post, however, in the DM article she looks really bulked up, in not a good way. I do think the photos in the DM might be old though because her oldest child should be about, at least, 5 years old? The boy in the photo with her looks younger than that, to me.
I don’t like Khate much and I have been part of the speculations. My primary concern was DV or an ED or sepsis following a bowel operation. The RF treats married-in women abysmally. My concern was for another woman and people not standing up for her, likeable or not. But with Harry looking okay at the airport and Pippa on vacation, I have decided it’s just some of the endless conniving, backstabbing, vicious, status-quo of the RF.
Thank goodness Meghan and Harry got out.
“My concern was for another woman and people not standing up for her, likeable or not.”. @tina2, you are a better person than me. 😏
@May. I doubt that!! 🤪
Haven’t we been told ad nauseam that every thing needs to remain as normal as possible for the wales children? Why shouldn’t the same be true for Pips kids?
Kate had a FACE LIFT
I’ve been wondering if she had elective surgery and this whole out of commission thing is an attempt to garner sympathy. However, a routine facelift would not require a months-long break. Unless something went wrong? I have to admit, I would find it hilarious if Kate surfaced looking like the Cat Lady!