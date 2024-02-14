Pippa Middleton is on holiday in St. Barts with her husband & children

Note: the beach photos in this post are from 2019, I’m just using them to illustrate the story.

For four weeks, I’ve wondered why the Middletons have disappeared. It was four weeks ago (exactly) when we were told the Princess of Wales underwent “planned abdominal surgery” and would be in the hospital for up to two weeks, and then out of commission for months. So much weirdness has followed… the fact that Prince William seemingly only visited his wife once at the London Clinic, the fact that absolutely no one has seen or apparently heard from Kate in nearly two months, the weird behavior of Charles and Camilla towards the Waleses. And throughout it all, the Middletons have been in the wind too – no photos of Carole driving over to Windsor, no reports of Carole and Mike out with their grandkids.

Well, this is an interesting update. This week, Pippa Middleton was seen and photographed in St. Barts with her husband and children. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews’ family owns the Eden Rock resort in St. Barts, and Pippa and TMW James try to make it down there at least once a year. I would imagine Pippa’s kids are currently enjoying a school holiday, just like Kate and William’s kids. You can see the photos of Pippa and her family here at the Mail.

Pippa looks happy, like she doesn’t have a care in the world, and like she’s certainly not worried about her sister’s health or condition. Or should I say, Pippa isn’t worried that her sister’s condition is terrible or very serious. If Kate was in a coma or the situation was touch-and-go, the Middletons would have stayed out of sight, in the UK, including Pippa. Then again, I’ve believed for some time that Pippa and Kate’s relationship has cooled down in recent years, especially after Pippa named her daughter Rose. Still, it would be ice cold to go on holiday in St. Barts if your sister was at death’s door. Ergo, Kate is most likely okay or doing better than we were led to believe.