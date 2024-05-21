Don McLean: Prince Harry doesn’t understand that Elvis was the poor man’s king

Do you guys remember Don McLean? He’s the 78-year-old singer-songwriter of such hits as “American Pie” and “Vincent.” I thought this story was going to be yet another instance of “the British media obsessively asking every American what they think of Prince Harry and Meghan,” which is a real thing that has been happening for years. But in Don McLean’s case, he actually has a history of saying sh-t about Prince Harry which predates his Daily Mail interview. McLean took exception to a passage in Harry’s memoir Spare. The passage? When Harry visited Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis home, which was made into a museum/memorial after his death. Millions of people have visited Graceland, but Harry was unimpressed with the decor and he noted as much in Spare. This is why Don McLean has beef with Harry. LMAO.

Having aimed so many stinging barbs at the Royal Family in his bestselling memoir Spare, it was easy to overlook one choice comment Prince Harry made about America’s very own king – Elvis Presley. Describing a visit to Graceland – Elvis’s home in Memphis – Harry wrote that it was, ‘Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying, “The King lived here, you say? Really?”’ He recalled that he stood ‘in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, “The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.”’ Unsurprisingly, Elvis fans didn’t take kindly to his attempt at humour, not least singer-songwriter Don McLean, who tartly remarked on X, ‘“Prince” Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis. He is a hot house orchid, a show horse who never did a thing.’ As Don says now, ‘He doesn’t understand that Elvis is like the poor man’s king. He came from nowhere and his recordings are among the greatest ever made. His family were as poor as they could be and Harry criticised Elvis’s home as if he’s comparing it to Buckingham Palace, and that misses the point completely. Here’s a fellow who has been brought up to be mannerly, but you don’t criticise America when you’re living here as our guest.’ Don adds of the prince, who recently listed the US as his primary residence, ‘He just doesn’t get America.’

So… don’t hate me but I slightly agree with McLean?? While I don’t think Harry meant anything super-serious about his judgments on Elvis’s interior design, McLean is right that Harry stepped into Graceland without really knowing anything about Elvis’s backstory and history. Elvis grew up dirt-poor and Graceland was his palace, his dream of having a big house for his whole family. The decor reflected the times and the whole reason Graceland functions as a museum and tourist attraction is because the family didn’t change anything. Now, I kind of think Harry just included that story because he’s a British prince and he visited The King’s house and he thought that was funny. But yeah, Harry didn’t know anything about Elvis’s history and it showed.