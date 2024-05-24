King Charles & William had yet another talk about stripping the Sussexes’ titles

As soon as Rishi Sunak announced Britain’s general election, Buckingham Palace quickly issued an announcement that the working royals would be canceling many engagements over the next two months. The idea being that the “apolitical” royals cannot and should not distract from the political campaigns or be put in a position where their activities might be considered “political.” I could see how some of King Charles’s events might be construed as political – like, if the king visited a food bank, people would say “why is there so much food insecurity after fourteen years of Tory rule?” Same with Prince William staggering through a homeless shelter: “Why are there so many unhoused people in Britain after fourteen years of Tory rule?” Like, I get why there are conspiracies and of course I know the Windsors are lazy AF. I just think the whole apolitical-Windsors thing is real and there are legit concerns, especially about William. But I’m sure there are concerns about Charles too, he’s said and written some very political and undiplomatic stuff.
So, King Charles and Prince William have an abundance of time and no work schedule after they canceled almost all of their events for the next six weeks. What to do, what to do. Focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage a year ago, the Sussexes still live rent-free in Charles and William’s heads. So much so that Huevo and Chuck apparently had a special meeting about whether they should finally remove Harry & Meghan’s titles as punishment for their wildly successful Nigerian tour.
King Charles and Prince William have discussed stripping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles, according to a royal expert.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, with them moving to America mere months later. The couple now reside in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Since the couple moved across the pond, they have taken part in several projects, with them often making bombshell revelations about their time in the Royal Family, raising eyebrows and causing tensions to brew. The Sussexes proudly sat in chairs labelled ‘Duke’ and ‘Duchess’ during their recent tour of Nigeria and were “delighted” their royal titles were on display.
But royal author and expert Tom Quinn has exclusively told The Mirror that King Charles and Prince William “have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse”.
Mr Quinn added: “The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them.”
“William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them.” So you’re admitting that the titles don’t actually carry any special powers or magic? That Harry and Meghan are enormously popular, charismatic and well-liked regardless of their titles? So much of the title stuff is Charles and William showing the world that they know no one would really give a sh-t about them without the titles. Who is William without his titles? Just an angry huevo who cheats on his wife and is consumed by jealousy and hatred for his brother. Who is Charles without his title? Just a weak man being manipulated by his scheming side-chick wife. And he’s also a sh-tty father.
Besides, post-Nigerian tour, Meghan is a Nigerian princess in her own right. Take back the musty British titles and Meghan will be a Nigerian Ada Mazi. That’s another thing they don’t want, to take away the British titles and for Harry and Meghan to be honored and titled by other countries. As much as the Brits bitch about the titles, those same people use the titles as their “tie” to and claim of ownership of the Sussexes.
In other words “Charles and Will had a discussion where they pretended that they actually wielded the power to strip someone of titles”.
This.
I don’t get how any British media can ignore the elephant in the room: stripping titles requires an act of parliament for reasons like insurrection, treason, murder and the like.
So where’s Paedo Andy in all this, or Chuck with his “money for titles” scheme, or QEII’s cousin, a Duke of something or other*, who was indicted for rape?
The line starts with King Tampon.
* Edited to add: it was Simon Bowes-Lyon, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, who was sentenced
Tom Quinn is renowned for making stuff up, spin and misinformation. And he seems to be getting worse, with The Mirror in particular platforming him since losing in court to Harry. This whole story is nonsense.
Exactly, Beth. Tom Quinn doesn’t know 💩.
Agreed 100%. Less we also forget Prince Michael (I think) who was a bridge between the british royals and russian oligarchs wanting citizenship and favours.
What eludes these two dum-dums is that even without **official** government/crown/firm/whatever titles.. The media and countries they visit will still call them Prince and Duchess.. in fact.. it might even get to Prince and Princess.
Case in point, the damn greek royals. We kicked them out in the 70’s. The then king (no longer) accepted it and said Let them be a republic. But his son and his very rich heiress wife go about signing documents and demanding people call them Prince and Princess of Greece and people oblige. Even here, on this cite non-royals like that are being still called the woulda-titles so… Good luck with that Charlie and Bulliam; You will be the only ones looking like small and petty and vindictive.
Yes, surely the British parliament currently doesn’t have anything better to do other than debate about the Sussexes titles. Oh, wait.
Although I wouldn’t be surprised if Sunak tried to bring the debate forward if it guaranted him that he would get to keep his job. Tories and the RF and the same kind of idiots.
LMAO! They are So, So bad at this. If you say that you’re pulling back from royal engagements due to not wanting to come across as political during elections, possibly the last (!) thing you want to do is blather on about removing the Sussex’s titles. Why? Because you need to involve Parliament!
Excellent point. Of course if they do take the titles then half the world will say it is racism. But then the whole thing has been driven by racism from the moment that media found out that Harry was dating Meghan.
Charles and William do not have the ability to strip H&M of their titles.
Only an act of parliament can do that.
I like to think that the other aristocrats would put a stop to that right quick, as it’s basically pulling out the bottom load carrying block in a game of Jenga.
If these titles aren’t conveyed by being chosen by god and given at birth or the death of the current blah blah blah – then the aristocrats are just people with titles that can be taken away at any moment, for any real or imagined slight.
Willie might like Hugh’s title for example. And the properties belonging to that title. ESP after he visits Hugh’s country “pile” for the wedding William is hijacking.
What’s to stop him from doing that or at least trying?
This is all positively screaming “didn’t we solve this in the Middle Ages???”
William keeps trying to steal the Invictus Fames from the actual creator and founder of the games. With the whole world knowing what’s up as watching. He’s still trying as though he has the slightest power there. It’s sickening.
Charles and William can only remove the HRH – which from what I understand- is something that they don’t/ agreed to not use anyway. And it’s merely a stying not a title.
I don’t think they can remove the HRH, it’s on Harry’s birth certificate, and Archie’s and Lilibet’s to conform with Californian law. They only agreed not to use it.
HRH is not a title but a style of address and basically comes from being a blood prince/princess of the UK, a title no one can take from Harry as it is his birthright.
But this is to punish only big bad Meghan right? What would be stripped is their HRH and Duke and Duchess titles. As far as Harry and the kids are concerned they are ‘blood’ and the Princes and Princess titles will remain ?
Royal titles and peerages can only be removed by an act of Parliament. KC does not have that power. He cannot take away the duke and duchess titles or the prince/princess. He could remove the HRH, but that is all.
Yup.
Yep. From the UK perspective, formally Prince and Princess Henry (complicated by the fact that they wouldn’t want them to be ‘of Wales’ any more for obvious reasons). So no surname! It ain’t going to happen. If it did, folk would just call her Princess Meghan anyway, especially with the Nigerian Princess thing, lol! And what a precedent for the rest of them. Not to mention having to go through parliament and likely commonwealth impliations. Beginning of the end, methinks, for the institution. But, let’s be honest, Tom Quinn is well-known for making things up – a male version of Angela Levin.
They would be HRH The Prince and Princess Henry, as he is the son of the Monarch.
Obviously they would be refered to as Prince Harry and Princess Meghan!
Yep. From the UK perspective, formally Prince and Princess Henry (complicated by the fact that they wouldn’t want them to be ‘of Wales’ any more for obvious reasons). So no surname! It ain’t going to happen. If it did, folk would just call her Princess Meghan anyway, especially with the Nigerian Princess thing, lol! And what a precedent for the rest of them. Not to mention having to go through parliament and likely commonwealth impliations. Beginning of the end, methinks. But, let’s be honest, Tom Quinn is well-known for making things up – a male version of Angela Levin.
Ok then take the pedos too.
Quinn doesn’t care about the peado’s being a paedo is not as bad as having a brown skin.
I really wish they’d do it. That would be be final nail on the, “we are very much not a racist family”, because why aren’t they discussing Andrew’s titles?
And it would prove Afua Hagan’s claim that the British press (and therefore the RF) were angry they came back alive from Nigeria.
@Jennifer 100% agree!!
They should do it, H&M don’t need them!
Then these stup*d Internet trolls will stop saying that they only left because H&M were jealous of K&W and Meghan wants to be like Kate.
Also #abolishthemonarchy
And the most laughable claim of derangers Meghan really wanted William
Me too! I would love to see what their next dimwitted plan would be after they remove the HRH Sussex and H&M are STILL so popular… “Wha-wha-what do you mean that didn’t work? They were more than we’ll ever be as a compassionate people than just a silly title? Waaaahhh!”
Unfortunately, they don’t think for a minute that a Nigerian title, given by black people to a black person is a “real” title. Then they admit here that their own titles don’t mean shyt, because H&M would just carry on without it like before. I know it’s not fair, but now I kind of want them to take the titles away and FAFO. Then let the BM twist themselves in a pretzel explaining why H and M are still successful and loved and why Andrew should keep his own title (even when the people and reps of York don’t like it).
You are correct,they really dont believe African Royalty is to be taken seriously and it’s only for Europeans. They think its a big joke,from their dress to the customs. I can imagine what they really say about African royals behind closed doors. Even though they fleeced half the world for their possessions.
Good luck with that when Andrew’s still RIGHT THERE. They know that’d open a ridiculous can of worms they really don’t want to reckon with.
Really it seems to me this is a reflection of how enraged and powerless they feel in regards to the Sussexes – they can’t but help but threaten, even if those threats are fangless AND even if logistically viable would hurt them more than their supposedly wayward spare.
No way would that ever happen.
1) it would require an act of parliament. And they are not going to be doing much of anything until after 4 July.
2) what about Andrew?
3) anyone’s title could be revoked and the house of lords knows it.
4) everyone would still call Prince Harry Prince Harry.
5) Meghan is now a princess and the brits can’t change that. They have no power over the Nigerian kings who bestowed her title. Yes royalty in general is an archaic and made up system but those kings are just as valid as Charles. And might well have just as long or longer lineage.
6) it would make them look even more petty than they already do.
7) Prince (the musician) is the only real prince.
Being Prince’s Number One Fan, I co-sign on #7. 😁
Thank you, from Prince’s Other Number One Fan! High Five! 💜
Removing an aristocratic title because the holder has displeased the king would be a terrible precedent to set, and that is why it will never happen in such a rigid class-based system.
I think this is just a royal commentator making up stuff because he has to pay his bills. Not everything on the tabloids come from the palaces. Sometimes it is just people making shit up.
I have read they have a longer lineage, over 2,000 years where as the King only goes back to Alfred and that is though illegitimate lines William the Conq., the Beauforts who were legitimated but debarred and Elizabeth of York who was according to the law at the time also illegitimate. And those are just the ones I know about.
Given that 7 is my favorite Prince song? Point 7 utter perfection!
Yes, countries and organizations only invite H&M because they are a duke and duchess. That’s the only reason at all and if they weren’t, they would disappear from everyone’s notice and slink back to salt island to be abused. I can’t believe they are saying the quiet part out loud because it sounds even more ridiculous the more they say it.
Good luck with that strategy. I’m sure no one will care when you get this act of parliament passed but let the sweaty nonce keep his title and HRH, and then Prince and Princess Henry keep on keeping on with their exceptional work.
This narrative is tiring,I am beginning to think that the rota literally just spin a huge Sussex wheel to decide what old topic to rehash every week.
Yes, I believe that is the case. The Wheel sections seem to be:
Harry and Meghan marriage issues
No-one likes Harry and Meghan
Archewell in x trouble
William really really really hates Harry
Charles wants to reconcile with Harry (but William)
Charles doesn’t want to reconcile with Harry (because Camilla)
Off with their titles!
Rinse and repeat ad nauseam.
Totally agree! Expect more of this while BRF withdraw from official engagements and going on an extended holiday. BM has to fill the vacuum.
And get the advertising revenue and Harry and Meghan are their best earners.
Either take the titles or shut up! At the end of the day Harry is still the son of a monarch and is the son of the world wide beloved princess Diana. Those two facts that can’t be erased is why it doesn’t matter if he has titles or not. Of course Harry is going to use his title that’s his name and Meghan is his wife so duh!
Their jealousy shines so brightly that it can be seen from outer space. Aliens will visit us and claim the sheer magnitude of energy coming from a small island in the northern hemisphere is what drew them to Earth. They thought we had invented some new atomic weapon, but no, it was just the radiation from an angry egg and a bitter king.
Those two are so petty and pathetic. What about Andrews titles. It could back fire on the. and it would be asked why some even have titles like Williams two younger children or the York sisters. And how come ferg ie keeps her titles and uses them for commercial purposes. Such hypocrisy
Ooh. This old chestnut again. Take the titles or stop talking about maybe taking them. It looks weak and pathetic to talk about something so much if they’re not going to do it.
This is just chum in the water to feed the circling sharks who keep demanding that their titles be removed. I doubt that Charles and William speak at all, much less about this.
I agree, this is made up rubbish.
There is no way they are bothering to have a conversation about something they know they cannot do that would be bad for the whole family, because it sets a terrible precedent.
Charles and William are so pathetic. Strip them of those titles. When Meghan is Princess Henry, everyone will just call her Princess Meghan — whether it’s “proper” or not. The Windsors would hate that even more than her being the Duchess of Sussex.
The backlash against King Charles for taking away Frogmore Cottage is nothin’ compared to the backlash he’d face if he attempted to have their titles removed.
It’s F*ck around and find out all the way down the line.
I love this catch 22 they’ve caught themselves in. They so badly want to take the titles, but then what of Andrew?
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: H&M don’t need titles. They’ll continue to run circles around these morons as Duke and Duchess OR H&M Windsor.
I don’t believe this. I don’t believe Charles and William have lengthy discussions about anything, not even Charles’ and Kate’s cancer.
With both BP and KP on downtime during the elections and holidays, there’s absolutely nothing for the royal experts to talk about. I’m sure they’re praying for another pot of ARO jam to pop up.
BM the “Royals” won’t be thanking you for spinning these lies about pulling titles, because all it does is remind people of the fact Prince Randy Andy still has his.
They want to be non-political but thus would take an act of parliament.
The only thing a cult can’t forgive is leaving.
Remove titles?
Sure. Okay.
Let’s start at the top.
Charles III can lose his crown!
Abolish the Monarchy!
The Monarchy is a cult that needs to go away.
With all the illness in their family, why not concentrate on healing. This looks really petty and jealous: I’m sure they wouldn’t be banging on about titles if H&M weren’t doing so well. It also looks like they’re potentially trying to divert a lot of attention.
Chuck and Huevo seethe with jealousy and rage about the Sussexes international success. Do they want to be loved and admired? Then get up off their ass and get to work helping their countrymen. Their efforts would have to be prolonged and sincere. But it won’t happen, because they only care about their jealousy, not helping people. Huevo wants to wipe them off the face of the earth, and Chuckie isn’t far from that stance. Do they really wonder why they aren’t admired?
Parliament can’t get rid of the Prince title, only snatch away the Dukedom, so we will still have Prince Harry and thanks to the Nigerian Kings, Princess Meghan.
American here, pardon my ignorance. If the dukedom is removed, are there any “real world” consequences? (ie – loss of income producing property etc) Or would it be simply the loss of an honorary title?
No it’s just a title there is no estate or income associated with it. It was a honour bestowed by the Queen when he married.
Completely off topic but what on earth is happening in Chuck’s trousers?
Not Tom Quinn again. Anyway, I really wish they would strip their titles so I can see the outrage when people still accept and invite Harry and Meghan to events without the titles.
My, my, all this “indifference” from Charles and William. Go ahead, make our day. Strip them of their titles so that they can really start to flourish. You ain’t seen nothing yet.
That top pic shares wayyy too much of Charles’, uh, personal information .
I have no doubt that William will *try* to get Parliament (particularly his Tory buddies) to pull that move. Not that it would succeed due to the reasons listed by others, but I’m sure he’ll want to make at least one attempt of it. He’s going to be even more vindictive than Charles as king, and twice as stupid.
Please do, strip them of their Sussex titles and show the people how easy it is to strip and dismantle not only the Monarchy but the aristocracy. Show the people that titles and hierarchy are worthless and that you two are not only worthless of your station but also pointless and unnecessary. Let Meghan be Princess Meghan as Prince Harry’s wife, because no one will call her Princess Henry.
also, where is Kate Middleton???