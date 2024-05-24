King Charles & William had yet another talk about stripping the Sussexes’ titles

As soon as Rishi Sunak announced Britain’s general election, Buckingham Palace quickly issued an announcement that the working royals would be canceling many engagements over the next two months. The idea being that the “apolitical” royals cannot and should not distract from the political campaigns or be put in a position where their activities might be considered “political.” I could see how some of King Charles’s events might be construed as political – like, if the king visited a food bank, people would say “why is there so much food insecurity after fourteen years of Tory rule?” Same with Prince William staggering through a homeless shelter: “Why are there so many unhoused people in Britain after fourteen years of Tory rule?” Like, I get why there are conspiracies and of course I know the Windsors are lazy AF. I just think the whole apolitical-Windsors thing is real and there are legit concerns, especially about William. But I’m sure there are concerns about Charles too, he’s said and written some very political and undiplomatic stuff.

So, King Charles and Prince William have an abundance of time and no work schedule after they canceled almost all of their events for the next six weeks. What to do, what to do. Focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage a year ago, the Sussexes still live rent-free in Charles and William’s heads. So much so that Huevo and Chuck apparently had a special meeting about whether they should finally remove Harry & Meghan’s titles as punishment for their wildly successful Nigerian tour.

King Charles and Prince William have discussed stripping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles, according to a royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, with them moving to America mere months later. The couple now reside in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Since the couple moved across the pond, they have taken part in several projects, with them often making bombshell revelations about their time in the Royal Family, raising eyebrows and causing tensions to brew. The Sussexes proudly sat in chairs labelled ‘Duke’ and ‘Duchess’ during their recent tour of Nigeria and were “delighted” their royal titles were on display. But royal author and expert Tom Quinn has exclusively told The Mirror that King Charles and Prince William “have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse”. Mr Quinn added: “The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them.”

“William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them.” So you’re admitting that the titles don’t actually carry any special powers or magic? That Harry and Meghan are enormously popular, charismatic and well-liked regardless of their titles? So much of the title stuff is Charles and William showing the world that they know no one would really give a sh-t about them without the titles. Who is William without his titles? Just an angry huevo who cheats on his wife and is consumed by jealousy and hatred for his brother. Who is Charles without his title? Just a weak man being manipulated by his scheming side-chick wife. And he’s also a sh-tty father.

Besides, post-Nigerian tour, Meghan is a Nigerian princess in her own right. Take back the musty British titles and Meghan will be a Nigerian Ada Mazi. That’s another thing they don’t want, to take away the British titles and for Harry and Meghan to be honored and titled by other countries. As much as the Brits bitch about the titles, those same people use the titles as their “tie” to and claim of ownership of the Sussexes.