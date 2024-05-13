Duchess Meghan was honored as a Nigerian princess by four Nigerian kings

Last year, Nigeria’s Invictus team embraced the Duchess of Sussex during the Dusseldorf games. That was where Nigerian officials began to plot to bring the Sussexes to Nigeria, which turned out so well. Anyway, during the Dusseldorf games, the Nigerian team honored Meghan with a Nigerian name: Amira Ngozi Lolo. Well, during the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour, the country embraced Meghan so hard, to the point where she was visited by four Nigerian kings. The kings honored her as a Nigerian princess, “Ada Mazi.”
The Mail calls the “Ada Mazi” honor equivalent to “daughter of an aristocrat,” but all of the Nigerians on Twitter said that these kings really did declare that Meghan is a princess, a Nigerian royal of the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom. There were apparently three kings at this ceremony: His Eminence Engr Eberechukwu Oji, Eze Aro of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Great Olu Of Warri Kingdom. A fourth king honored Meghan as well, but he didn’t seem to be part of the Ada Mazi ceremony?
Anyway, Nigerian Princess Meghan was fully embraced by Nigeria and she was so moved by all of the love she received during the trip.
Photo story: Fom the private hosting of prince Harry and Meghan Merkel, the Duke and duchess of Sussex in lagos.
His Eminence, Engr Eberechukwu Oji, EZE ARO,of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi Of Onistha, Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Olu Of Warri pic.twitter.com/ut89O5QPQw
Princess Meghan thanking the Kings for the names they gave her, and saying that she misses her baby’s but she is happy to be in Nigeria they hope to be back soon 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/jAJqJxIZ9b
A great honor as the 3 Kings, His Eminence Engr Eberechukwu Oji, EZE ARO of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, & Great Olu Of Warri Kingdom, presented Meghan with the title of Ada Mazi, Omu of Arochukwu. https://t.co/4LH15L2SZx
I beg your pardon- excuse me.
There were 4 Kings in attendance- The Oluwo of Iwo also presented Harry and Meghan with Aso Oke and the beautiful coral beads they were wearing.
Nigeria has spoken – we love you Princess Meghan!#HarryandMeghaninNigeria#MeghanWelcomeHome https://t.co/mSxZBVkBQa pic.twitter.com/UDfjiJWTiE
As a Sussex supporter who was there during the worst of the smear campaign, as many of us were, this gave me such heart and bought a smile to my face. To me, it almost doesn’t matter what the Rota Rats and left behinds say, (even though their hateful and racist rhetoric is dangerous and needs to be held to account), because our Duchess, our Princess our Meghan is so loved and celebrated wherever she goes! and on a petty note, none of the left behind royals could ever! They get fired on live television by Commonwealth leaders while M&H are embraced, honoured and celebrated. You love to see it!
💗 I seriously love this for Meghan, but also a bit gleeful about the meltdowns to come. 🤣
All of Meghan and Harry haters are going to have a syncope episode LOL. The British tabloids are going to declare Nigeria a non-grata country for daring to declare Meghan a princess. William and Kate are going to throw vases against the walls in disgust LOL.
@LOLO86LF, I was thinking the same thing. But the BM and the RF better watch their step. Meghan is now a member of a country and several of it’s empires who are not going to take kindly to insults to them or her. Some British establishments may find themselves hauled before the World Court for international violations. Nigeria is not going to play with the saltiness. From there it could lead back to a fight for stolen properties as well. The UK better walk softly. They’ve been duly warned. ⚠️
I love that Nigerian royalty showed up to support Meg. Let salt isle melt down. She deserves all the love and visits from royalty.
It was a beautiful trip.. they were so busy. What a huge success for the Invictus Games and the athlete veterans to be highlighted so beautifully. I loved everything about this, 🎉cheers for Princess Meghan Ada Mazi.
Agreed! Cheers for Harry, cheers for Invictus, cheers for Princess Meghan, and cheers for Nigeria. H&M and their global diplomacy are a treasure!
All Nigerians on Xwitter said that by making her Ada Mazi, Meghan is a princess in her own right. We can call her Princess Meghan now.
I will be feasting off everything from this trip for some time to come. I’ve never witnessed so much love, and joy, and understanding, and acceptance, and tolerance, and support, and wit, and intelligence, and style *and* beauty in such a short time with such a diverse group of people.
Not only from royals, or dignitaries, or officials from the organisations involved, but from everyone.
And then to see the Squaddies in their aso ebi turning up to show their support.
Derangers were really having a horrible weekend. Nothing stuck.
Forgot to add: this coral jewelry is hugely valuable, and Meghan wore coral earrings to that polo event that she must have been given at the ceremony in Lagos. What an honor.
It looked amazing! I’m not on X so I haven’t seen anything from Nigerian squaddies.. Is there anywhere other than X?
Maybe try Spoutible?
I’m on Spoutible. I haven’t seen the pics referred to.. I’ve heard about the X Nigerian Squaddies. I hate missing some things because I loathe X
Can we follow Nigerian squaddies other then X? It sounded amazing. This trip has been incredible! The derangers can bleat and lie but truth will out. It just doesn’t matter any more about the UK. They’re immaterial.
But..but..but…she was showing her shoulders!!?!?? This must be a mistake since I definitely read she offended the entire country with her wardrobe choices. lol. I love that they had a successful visit, stark contrast to the last official royal visit that comes to mind.
I know its petty but just love how any upcoming royal tour will instantly be compared to this – and found lacking.
This trip actually works so much better for being not officially royal, it can be more flexible and relaxed. Not obsessed with weird protocol etc.
H&M looked so happy to be there and so genuine, all the photos make me smile 🙂
Why would she even want to go back to the UK after a reception like this from a Commonwealth country?
I think they should go on an “unofficial” Commonwealth tour. They’ll be heralded everywhere they go.
The Duchess @h_desires on Twitter explained it as: “All you need to understand from this picture is that 3 great Kings left their Kingdoms to come and receive Meghan. Ordinarily, it would never happen in Nigeria. Meghan is an African Queen. If I start to explain, I will be here all day. The only equivalent I can think of is when Jesus was born and the 3 wise men went to visit with their gifts.” Evidentally, QE2 travelled to THEM for audience in 1956.
Nigeria seemed to really see the abuse the BM and BRF subjected Meghan to, and objected in the most beautiful protective way.
Thank you for your further explanation. How incredible that by traveling to meet her the kings gave her an honor that they didn’t even give QE.
I thought I heard an awful lot of strange, distant “POP!” noises yesterday! Must’ve been all the heads on Salt Island exploding.
Princess (officially!) Meghan looks so happy and proud, and just watching it, I have to admit I got a little emotional for her! It’s wonderful that she was able to find her roots — something that many of us take for granted — and be so completely embraced.
My shriveled heart grew a few sizes from seeing this. There’s more than one way to be a “senior royal.”
Imagine getting embraced by a country so hard that they make you a part of their Kingdom 😭😭😭
I remember listening to the episode of the podcast where Meghan talked about finding out her heritage. I never imagined that it would result in her being declared a Nigerian princess. That is crazy. I am so happy for them.
This made me tear up a bit. After all of the hateful rhetoric from the UK media and the Unroyal mafia and their minions, it was so beautiful to see the respect and honor the Sussexes received. Especially Meghan, whom the the UK establishment has been trying to rip to shreds since before the wedding. Cue Tom Bower to try and bring up the “bullying “ again but the real bullies have been exposed.
What didn’t you do to try to bury her, but you forgot that she was a seed.
Of course I’m not surprised that the trip was immensely successful. All of Harry and Meghan’s foreign tours as “working” royals were successful. That’s why they had to leave. The highlights were many, but Meghan’s appearance on that leadership panel really left me in awe of her public speaking talent. She’s really amazing.
What an incredible and beautiful three days this turned out to be. It brought such happiness to see H&M celebrated, uplifted and showered with so much love, respect and joy!
My hope is that when the inevitable wave of nastiness arrives (I’m sure it’s already building), people can resist the urge to argue and simply ignore and block the hate… keeping the energy on love, celebration and all the good things.
I LOVE this for her. Harry beaming with pride by her side. The Rota rats and the BRF can suck an egg (pun intended). They can never take this from her.
I’ve never been to Nigeria, but I am Onitsha and my birth father was an Igbo chief. I read the coverage of this last night with tears rolling down my cheeks! Something about Meghan’s journey of the last 6, 7 years has touched a nerve in so many of us. The symbolism of this gift of the kings is just overwhelming.
Shaking his fist at the sky, William screams, “But Africa is supposed to be mine!”
I was hoping for honorary Dora Milaje, but this was better 😊
The way she was embraced so warmly and proudly really highlights just how poorly the BM and RF have treated her over the years. Constantly talking about how she’s unpopular not welcome and not wanted. And here she is being treated with warmth and respect. Nigeria hosted an amazing tour full of interesting events and really showcased the impressive and inspiring people who live there. They did themselves proud.
Really lovely and you know if she and Harry had stayed “in the fold” with the British royal family they’d never have sanctioned for her to go to Nigeria and receive such honors
This visit brought joy to me all weekend – to seeing Harry and Meghan all over my feeds, for the many excited Nigerians on Social media gleefully posting they had been in their presence and of course the Squaddies. I got a little teary eyed when she was made a Princess in her own right.
This really highlights the shockingly ugly behaviour towards Meghan by the British royals. They disrespected and abused her so badly, and they’re so much up their own asses, they don’t realize how much the rest of the world noticed. I suspect the consequences of the RF’s rejection of Meghan will be far ranging and will trickle down in the next few years.
Love this for her so much. She is loved and honored everywhere she goes. I know we’re going to get tired of saying this (if we’re not already) but damn, the BRF really could have had a bad bitch and just threw it away because of jealousy, racism, xenophobia, etc.
The bridges she was willing to build between the RF and the Commonwealth because she believed visibility mattered – now the RF is just gonna have to use their own tiny shovel.
I don’t think the RF cares about the Commonwealth. From the way they’ve behaved it feels like they know the monarchy is dying – they know there’s no future, so they might as well keep everything status quo and grab what they can while they can.
I’ve left twitter, but I am curious to see what the hater fake black accounts are saying! huge LOL
Are we also talking fashion in this post or is that gonna be another post? Bc Meghan in the yellow dress with the beautiful gift over her shoulders and the gold earrings. Regal epic and iconic.
Too bad racism and jealousy were the only emotions the trash Left-Behinds and heinous palace stenographers felt for her. Their bigotry closed their eyes to this woman’s value, to her exceptional character and charisma. All they had to do was embrace her, but skin color…
Respect and love for you, Ada Mazi. God save Princess Meghan.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala the Director of the WTO, said she told Meghan, if she ever visits Nigeria to let her know and she will meet her there, she keep her word. She told the audience that Meghan was a lovely young lady.
Harry was bursting with pride for Meghan, when one of the Kings said she was beautiful, he couldn’t resist hugging and kissing her, so when people wonder if Harry is worth it, for her he is.
Harry is not jealous of Meghan, like Charles was of Diana, I think he reached the point, where he accepts that if Meghan is not with him, people are going ask for her.
Being jealous of Meghan would make no sense. She doesn’t take anything away from him, but adds to him. But the main thing is Harry loves Meghan, which was not true about Charles and Diana.
So wonderful, so beautiful! This almost brought me to tears, now THIS is a welcome, this is what she deserves. H&M are genuinely warm people who care about a lot of good causes and it shows, people know too and that’s why they are loved wherever they go – despite what Salt Island says.
We can now call her Princess Meghan!
I love this for Meghan. After all the attacks, microagressions and the neglected she suffered at the hands of the Royal Family I hope this trip uplifted her and gave her some healing.