Duchess Meghan was honored as a Nigerian princess by four Nigerian kings

Last year, Nigeria’s Invictus team embraced the Duchess of Sussex during the Dusseldorf games. That was where Nigerian officials began to plot to bring the Sussexes to Nigeria, which turned out so well. Anyway, during the Dusseldorf games, the Nigerian team honored Meghan with a Nigerian name: Amira Ngozi Lolo. Well, during the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour, the country embraced Meghan so hard, to the point where she was visited by four Nigerian kings. The kings honored her as a Nigerian princess, “Ada Mazi.”

The Mail calls the “Ada Mazi” honor equivalent to “daughter of an aristocrat,” but all of the Nigerians on Twitter said that these kings really did declare that Meghan is a princess, a Nigerian royal of the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom. There were apparently three kings at this ceremony: His Eminence Engr Eberechukwu Oji, Eze Aro of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Great Olu Of Warri Kingdom. A fourth king honored Meghan as well, but he didn’t seem to be part of the Ada Mazi ceremony?

Anyway, Nigerian Princess Meghan was fully embraced by Nigeria and she was so moved by all of the love she received during the trip.

Photo story: Fom the private hosting of prince Harry and Meghan Merkel, the Duke and duchess of Sussex in lagos. His Eminence, Engr Eberechukwu Oji, EZE ARO,of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi Of Onistha, Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Olu Of Warri pic.twitter.com/ut89O5QPQw — Daily Times Nigeria (@DailyTimesNGR) May 12, 2024

Princess Meghan thanking the Kings for the names they gave her, and saying that she misses her baby’s but she is happy to be in Nigeria they hope to be back soon 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/jAJqJxIZ9b — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) May 13, 2024

A great honor as the 3 Kings, His Eminence Engr Eberechukwu Oji, EZE ARO of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, & Great Olu Of Warri Kingdom, presented Meghan with the title of Ada Mazi, Omu of Arochukwu. https://t.co/4LH15L2SZx — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) May 12, 2024

I beg your pardon- excuse me. There were 4 Kings in attendance- The Oluwo of Iwo also presented Harry and Meghan with Aso Oke and the beautiful coral beads they were wearing. Nigeria has spoken – we love you Princess Meghan!#HarryandMeghaninNigeria#MeghanWelcomeHome https://t.co/mSxZBVkBQa pic.twitter.com/UDfjiJWTiE — Mandi Brown 🇳🇬 (@MandieBrowne) May 12, 2024

