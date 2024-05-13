King Charles ‘has never found fatherhood easy’ & seeing Harry is ‘upsetting’

I cannot get over how badly King Charles has handled everything in the past week, from refusing to meet Prince Harry, to becoming incandescent with rage that Harry released a statement about not meeting Charles, to these increasingly bizarre, contradictory royalist-media pieces about how Harry is to blame for everything and Charles had every right to snub Harry, but Charles is NOT snubbing Harry and it’s all Harry’s fault! Another thing torturing Charles these days is the fact that the Spencers came out to support Harry at the Invictus service – the Spencers’ presence reinforced several things all at once: that Harry is Diana’s son, that Harry has the Spencer rizz, that Harry still has a great relationship with Diana’s family, that Charles is a dogsh-t father, and that Harry is actually still well-liked in his birth country. So, obviously, Team Dogsh-t Father had to run back to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail for this: “The fact is Charles COULD have seen Harry, but it’s often upsetting for him. He won’t get well if he’s overwrought. A close friend of the King tells RICHARD KAY the real story behind the meeting that never was.” When I tell you that Charles has completely lost the plot…
Harry is the New Diana: Today, Harry is the Diana figure — or at least that is how he wishes to be seen. The outsider, nobly fighting the same cruel and insensitive institution that his late mother railed against…The closer you look, the more striking the parallels are. In the face of the hostility she often had at home, where she was constantly accused of upstaging her royal in-laws, Diana found consolation on official visits overseas. This weekend Harry and Meghan are attempting to shore up their own damaged reputations with a faux-royal tour of Nigeria.
Ah, yes, Diana “stayed” in England: By stressing the ‘unofficial’ nature of this 72-hour mini royal tour, Harry will be hoping to sidestep any debate about how he is classified on the international scene. No red carpet, no problem. There will be, however, some comparisons with his mother that Harry won’t like. For Diana chose to stay and fight for her future inside the Royal Family and not flee.
Is Harry being embraced by the Spencers a deliberate provocation? So what should we make of the presence of Harry’s aunt and uncle at his side in St Paul’s and whom he greeted with affectionate hugs? Three of his Spencer first cousins were at the service, too. On the surface, their attendance would seem significant. But it also would be a mistake to assume that it was somehow deliberately provocative. As the wife of Lord Fellowes, the late Queen’s long-time private secretary, Lady Jane spent years supporting both her husband’s royal masters and her sister. It didn’t always work and there were times when the two women were estranged.But ever since Diana’s death, both of her sisters have been close to Harry. But being there for Harry this week does not imply any less support for Prince William — who, after all, has as much claim on his mother’s legacy as his brother.
Harry’s visit in February, right after Charles’s cancer diagnosis: ‘The trouble is it did nothing to restore trust,’ says a close friend. ‘And Harry is not trusted.’ Charles, only just back to work and still undergoing cancer treatment, does have a lot on his plate. As the King’s friend said: ‘The fact is Charles could have seen Harry — there are plenty of odd hours in the day when he’s doing paperwork. But seeing Harry is often upsetting for him. There is so much unfinished business from the past and he won’t get well if he is overwrought. He has never found fatherhood easy. The nearest he gets to a relaxed and unstressed relationship of the sort he ought to have with both his sons is with his daughter-in-law Catherine, the daughter he never had.’
The courtiers are puzzled by Harry thinking his father should act like a father: ‘Harry seems to think he can drop in on his father when it suits him when really it should be the other way round,’ says a courtier who has known Harry since he was a boy. ‘The message couldn’t have been clearer. He may have flown in from the other side of the world but there was still no welcome mat. It speaks volumes about the chasm that has opened up. On the King’s part, there was also an element of calculation. In a way, not seeing him was as risky as seeing him because he knew it could be perceived as a snub.’
The courtiers don’t understand Harry’s motives: One question troubling royal advisers is they do not know exactly what Harry wants. The simple answer may be nothing more than a fresh start and to be loved uncomplainingly by his father again. But experience has taught them that they cannot be sure.
There are similar elements here to Harry’s dealings with his grandmother – he had a personal relationship with her, he loved her as a grandmother AND his queen, but the courtiers were befuddled by that because Harry was supposed to regard his grandmother coldly, and simply as a distant monarch. Same situation here: Harry wants to talk to his father, not the king. The courtiers don’t understand that, and frankly neither does Charles. Because Charles “has never found fatherhood easy.” Probably because he’s spent most of his adult life wishing he could be Camilla’s tampon, not a better father. Anyway, all of this ink is being spilled over a meeting which didn’t happen, which means that the palace is refusing to take the L. It’s been f–kup after f–kup with “the Sussex problem.” Harry and Meghan simply won’t play by their rules or come crawling back, begging on their hands and knees for “forgiveness.” That’s what all of these people are really mad about.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Even this headline has me thinking,”WTF”! At this point, he just needs to shut up. Any sympathy he garnered with his cancer diagnosis has already evaporated.
Lol, we both had the same reaction at the same time.
Exactly my reaction.. at this point unless they are announcing a funeral I don’t care what these people are saying. IMO Chuck is a national disgrace and embarrassment.
Charles and William damaged their reputations. Diana was considering buying property in the USA and living their for part of the year. Charles did not commit fully to his first marriage nor did he commit fully to being a father. He courted a teenager to have his children but kept up extracurricular activities. This rewriting of history is absurd.
Oh, shut up, you stupid old man. You didn’t give a rat’s ass for Diana and you don’t give a rat’s ass for your children. All you care about is Camilla and having people kiss your ring. Just shut up and own it.
He could have gone the duke of Windsor route married divorced Camilla and avoided the complications of having children
He could have, if he was an honorable person, but much easier to have it all and just ignore the people he doesn’t care about.
Charles committed to being a father instead he whines about how difficult it is. Charles did not want to put ant effort into it.
That little bit about the Spencers also supporting William…massive side eye. We all know Peg is raging about the Spencers supporting Harry because it reminds everyone that William doesn’t have his mother’s charm, compassion and looks and Harry does. Diana really heard him call her paranoid and snatched those looks and any goodwill away from him.
In my fantasy world, all those crusty aristocrats having been slighted by the King at his coronation and finding the whole royal shenanigans not just uncouth, but a danger to their very existence, are currently planning to overthrow the line of succession and install Good King Harry and Fabulous Queen Meg for the incompetent incumbents… hence the old Spencer family throwing their support behind the true air.
I’m no royalist, but that would make me invest in popcorn shares.
All those crusty aristocrats would never, they’re just as myopic and racist. The whole system needs to be burned to the ground.
Honestly, the best thing KFC could do at this point is to just tell his tax-paid servants to stop talking about Harry and Meghan
FULL STOP
It is easy, they are his servants/employees. Just tell them to stop talking about Harry and Meghan.
END OF
I love how Harry and Meghan roll, when it comes to dealing with the leftovers. If necessary, just drop a message directly through your spokes person, put your name on it, and move on to bigger and better things — like the amazing reception at the IG anniversary in London, and the most successful foreign tour anyone associated with that family has had since your Oceania tour.
I love that you will hear nothing further from the Sussexes on this, but you’ve seen how many explanations now from the Firm? It reminds me of what Obama said about the republican’s attempts to repeal ACA — maybe the fiftieth time will be the charm?
“Diana chose to stay and fight”—well I think we can safely say that did not work out for her, did it? Harry learned from that and that’s why he left.
Also, of course, Charles can’t handle fatherhood. He utterly looses his s**t over insignificant issues like a leaky pen.
Diana was looking for property in the USA. To live there part of the year.She may well have remarried also.
When she died my dad commented “Did anyone really think that it would be allowed that the future king of England would have a Muslim sibling or father-in-law?”.
I nearly spat out my coffee when I read that.. that takes some bizarre energy chutzpah to write with a straight face and assume people wouldn’t go WTF?
🎯👏🏼
And Charles has the nerve to whine about not seeing his two youngest grandchildren
Wow.. just wow… No reason to wonder whose office this was penned in “… with his daughter-in-law Catherine, the daughter he never had.”
Sure sure sure. So.. he doesn’t understand why Harry wants a relaxed relationship with his FATHER and wants things to be at an arms length and finds Harry reaching out to be a SON weird and uncouth, but he finds Camilla’s daughter relaxing and personable.
Sure.. The millions that are on the line and Charlie pumping money into Camilla’s children has nothing to do with anything. I too can find a way to be meek, amicable and subservient if you write me a few tens of millions pounds.
So, so stupid. If Charles had had a daughter he would have treated her the same way he did his other children.
Ugh.. just realised he meant Kate. Scrap the second half of my comment here. I did not even register Catherine as Kate Middleton and thought this was Camilla’s daughter in my confusion reading this piece.
Dear palace aid reading this (because we know you do lol),
We have literally all moved on from this. Tell Charles it’s time he does too.
Sincerely,
Everyone who’s actually normal.
It is hard to believe that anyone thought this put Charles in a positive light.
“The nearest he gets to a relaxed and unstressed relationship of the sort he ought to have with both his sons is with his daughter-in-law Catherine, the daughter he never had.’
William shade???
This spin about Kate as daughter he never had is sickening.
I’m convinced Charles wants to be publicly known for being supportive and close with Kate. It has nothing to do with whether they are actually close or not. But in case something comes out about Kate, he wants to be known as always having been loving helpful and supportive. He won’t have the treatment of another married-in used against him. The repetition of their closeness is about as manufactured as his desire to see his Sussexes grandchildren.
This! He is trying to distance himself from something terrible that’s happened to her.
That is a really strange thing to say. Charles was as irritated by her getting attention as any of the rest of them.
Meghan is not mentioned. It explains why harry and Meghan left. Kate has a father already Charles. You could have had a daughter with Diana if you stayed in the marriage
Richard Kay is such a tool. I wonder how much he charges to write this type of stuff:
Okay. So, Charles has always found it difficult to be a father. Alright. That might be the honest truth. If so, he’s not alone in that. However, the man is almost 80. Get over it.
Secondly, 👇🏾 was so unnecessary:
But being there for Harry this week does not imply any less support for Prince William — who, after all, has as much claim on his mother’s legacy as his brother.
Why? Why did that need to be written? I guess the Spencers will now be pressured by KP to turn up at one of William’s anemic events—if he’s even still doing those. 🤷🏽♀️
Diana “stayed” in the UK because she had two kids under the age of 18. If they were adults she would’ve moved away.
Totally agree. And, just maybe, Harry would’ve moved with her, and gotten out even earlier!
I have zero compassion for Chuckles and the “Heir-head.” I wish the people reporting for them would abandon them.
Umm, the elephant in the room: Diana died as a result!
So he finds fatherhood difficult yet loves playing dad to Kate? They can’t even keep their story straight within a paragraph.
Michael and Carole raised Kate. It is insulting to Michael middleton who is kates father that Charles calls her daughter. Michael committed to being a dad. Charles just whines.
Classic narcissistic abuse – holding your kid as the one responsible for your cancer recovery. Absolutely gross.
What version are we on now? He was too busy. He wasn’t too busy. None of these versions make Charles look good so maybe they should just take the L. And as for Diana staying? She had two kids that lived in the UK. And even then, we don’t know what she would have done bc she lived less than 2 years outside the institution. The Spencers showed up to support Harry. It’s only a deliberate provocation to the Windsors bc that’s how they see it and operate. The idea of simply supporting a family member is something they cannot understand.
Between Meghan being ennobled by African Kings this weekend and the Spencer family supporting Harry’s big day the BM and BRF won’t know what to do with themselves.
Charles’ default is always “woe is me”, always throwing a pity party.
This column says the quiet part out loud: the Windsors are an institution, not a family. That’s not entirely Charles’ fault. His mother allowed the courtiers to run her life. Charles could have changed this but didn’t. Now the courtiers are running his life and he seems fine with that.
These idiots – be it courtiers, or press, or really anyone around them.
Do they in the UK still believe in the royalty of bygone times? All other European monarchies (minus Liechtenstein probably) seem to have arrived in this millennium, in the 21st century. I mean look at the Dutch court, or Felipe and Leonor, who even on military bases have a personal relationship once the formal part of king/CiC meeting with recruits is over.
All this “but Diana stayed” – yes, she was divorced, and alone, unlike H+M+A+L, and probably wouldn’t have seen her sons, had she left.
“But Harry doesn’t care for our rules” – why should he, he not only no longer lives in the UK, but he was kicked out by C&W after QEII had died.
And we all knew before last week how much Charles deserves “father of the year”, especially since he seems to let himself be influenced against H by Queen Side Piece, in addition to his immense jealousy and envy.
There’s so much that is wrong with the BaRF, but *nothing* of it is Harry’s fault, as Charles infamously went off to play polo after Harry’s birth, and things went downhill from there, because, among other things, he wanted a girl. Which is on him BTW.
Aw, poor baby narcissist King. “Wahh wahh, fatherhood was so hard, those helpless little children had needs and didn’t just cater to my needs all day like my servants. They wanted to be hugged when their mother died and now they want me to care about them. Poor meeeee.”
Harry said what he wants: a family, not an institution
Yup, Charles always prioritized being a tampon over being a father. What an awful man.
This whiny, pathetic man is supposedly a King.
Charles used to cry about how daddy didn’t like that he was a sensitive type and wanted him to harden up.
But now I can see where Phillip was coming from. It’s not that Charles likes watercolours over Rugby. It’s because he’s weak, self-pitying, whinging fool who had no business being anywhere near a throne.
I can see clearly that the UK royals are very accustomed to people groveling to them and they do not know how to behave when it is not done…recent eg. ‘Where is Kate’ triggered frankenphoto, CarGate(s) and (reverse aging, speech trained Kate) videos 😒. Their biggest none grovelers (with a world-wide audience) are H & M and so they are trying desperately to convince everyone that H & M want to be back, and in their royal presence. I never realized until H & M that royalty was code for forced-labor for everyone other than the Monarch and the heir.
So true. The way they flounder as soon as someone does anything slightly less than grovels is something to see. It really throws them for a loop.
For many parents just knowing your child is healthy and well is satisfying. Also, just dropping by occasionally to see them and to reassure them that you are okay and they have a chance to see you is enough, especially if you are grown. In addition, for the child just seeing your parent with your own eyes is reassuring to you that they are doing well. To create a buffer in between yourself and your child is unconscionable and unnecessary. The layers that Harry is supposed to go through just to see his father is nonsensical. In other words, there will never to an opportunity for privacy because there will always be someone lurking in the shadows by Charles choice. The longer Harry is kept from his father, the less the hurt will be when his father’s end date comes. Happy they had the Nigeria trip scheduled to remove them from the noise and games those gutter rats are playing. Putting Harry’s conundrum aside from his family, the way those folks are just showing the world how fu*ked up they are in the U.K. with this hierarchy mess is pathetic. Happy Harry has found true love and has his own family, this is his greatest gift to himself. Nigeria was what the universe demanded for him and Meghan this trip was life affirming and an opportunity for them both to just exalt. In addition, it was an opportunity for them to both see how much they really matter to the global community.
Cry me a river Chuck. You’ve had every whim catered for your entire life and you still can’t be gracious for 1 day.
Chuckle was never a father he let the help raise his children. Harry is the one he should be proud of but he is to jealous of Harry. Probably because Harry is so much like his mother and we all know how Chuckles felt about her. He and his nag got rid of her permanently which it seems he would like to do to Harry.
Wasn’t it Diana who disclosed that he complained Harry had the Spencer ginger complexion when he walked out of the hospital?
When people usually complain about their parents’ parenting, they try not to do the same mistakes with their own children. Charles complained about how QE2 was a cold mother who didn’t show affection, but he didn’t think to do the opposite as a parent. You can’t say he didn’t know better since he knew all the wrongs of his own parents so well, he wrote a book about it. When I look at Harry and even William, I see two men who try to be a better parent than what they got. That is how you become a better father, there is nothing hard about it.
BP knows that it effed up that’s why we’re getting all these explaining and complaining pieces. Harry’s won but Charles won’t accept that.
Yeesh. The self pity. The self absorption.
Harry has broken the chain of inter generational dysfunction.
Charles is the product of his upbringing – the son of parents who were often absent and largely indifferent to him when they were present. He lacked the strength of character and the insight to do something new with his own children and so we have William and Harry. William’s fully emmeshed in the dysfunction and has extra impulse control and anger issues of his own. Harry’s the one with EQ and the ability to interrogate his life and surroundings and so he did the only thing he could do and left.
They’ll never be able to forgive him and never understand him because to do so would bring the whole sorry edifice down on their heads.
“On the King’s part, there was also an element of calculation. ” ” ..seeing Harry is upsetting for him..” Charles said at Prince Philip’s funeral to Harry and William ” Do not make my life a misery..”All about Charles himself. He puts himself above duty and being a father. They really do not get it how awful this reflects on themselves.
Diana had two children in the UK. She never would have left them.
Why do the courtiers put their nose in the relationship between father and son? This is none of their business.
Somebody last week pointed out that the BM now role out “King’s friends” instead of senior aids or royal sources. They must have finally gotten the memo how bad it looks like to criticize Harry for giving direct statements in the same breath they are citing royal sources. If Charles wants to stop the leaking of information he has to go after his “friends”.
The “never complain, never explain” royals do so much complaining and explaining, that we are all overwhelmed with the number of sources, ‘friends’, and ‘courtiers’ complaining and explaining every single thing in the last week. I mean, OVERWHELMED with all the things they are complaining and explaining. Non-stop complaining and explaining.
Unless Charles was in some kind of confrontational situation, the family of his heir and his first wife should have been invited to his coronation. The fact that they were not invited looks confrontational and a deliberate insult. I’m sure Camilla was in charge of the guest list. The fact that the Spencer’s showed up for Harry’s Invictus triumph knowing the Windsors were going to snub him looks like a win for the Spencer’s. What will Camilla do next?