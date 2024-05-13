Rose Hanbury hung out with Queen Camilla at the Badminton Horse Trials

Before 2024, whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting a lot of attention, the Princess of Wales was always sent out for some counter-programming and coattail-riding, always with the message of “don’t forget about meeeee.” It’s fascinating that Kate is still… in the wind. It’s even more fascinating that Rose Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, decided to step out over the weekend at the Badminton Horse Trials. Rose went to the horse show on Sunday, the same day at Queen Camilla. They were even photographed together, with Charlotte Tilbury too.
The Mail covered Rose’s appearance as “Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Queen Camilla and the Tindalls.” The Mail chose their words carefully: “Rose – who is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley – was seen smiling and chatting in the crowds as she joined the senior royals for the event.” Like, this definitely feels like a soft-launch of “Rose is part of the royal family” and/or “we’ll see Rose around the royals a lot more in the future.” To be fair, Rose’s husband David was appointed the King’s Lord In Waiting last year – the Rocksavages are genuinely friendly with the king and queen. But it’s still interesting.
It’s actually been a couple of months since we’ve had any Rose gossip – back in March, it felt like the world caught up to the affair gossip, so much so that Rose’s lawyers went on the record, denying an affair with Prince William and threatening to sue Stephen Colbert. It’s interesting that she popped back up this weekend. Maybe she genuinely wanted to see the show-jumping, lmao.
Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Queen Camilla and the Tindalls https://t.co/b5txKZ690T pic.twitter.com/EUUqXlPLoR
So…are The Fail being mischievous here or is it a soft launch? pic.twitter.com/pWFgUPoGPO
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Either this is their pathetic attempt to distract from Harry and Meghan’s fantastic tour, or the queen of side pieces is managing the slow roll out of the next side piece future queen. Either way, not a good look for Kate. Do I feel sorry for her? Umm, no.
Side chicks link up!
Um, given Camzilla’s smug smiles and W’s bizarre absences and the weird messaging about K’s health…isn’t this more like Camz toying with W via Rose instead of a soft launch? Did I miss something and have QCC and W become close?
Yes I agree. Even if they were still having an affair, I can’t see her leaving her husband for Will. For all intents and purposes (from what we can see of course), she has a great life. Why trade it in for life in a fishbowl with that fool?
I think they use Rose as a distraction, I don’t even care really if they are having an affair truthfully. I doubt I would like her anymore than his current spouse. On a side note, is Camilla putting on weight? She’s looking a little more lumpy lately.
Ah look! Isn’t that the new IG rep Scott, B3l3nd, Tindall? /snark
Pre planned photo o p . Camilla may not be pleased at Charles rants about his beloved daughter in law. And Camilla can also embarrass will .
And now for something nice:
The curly hair looks very good.