Rose Hanbury hung out with Queen Camilla at the Badminton Horse Trials

Before 2024, whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting a lot of attention, the Princess of Wales was always sent out for some counter-programming and coattail-riding, always with the message of “don’t forget about meeeee.” It’s fascinating that Kate is still… in the wind. It’s even more fascinating that Rose Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, decided to step out over the weekend at the Badminton Horse Trials. Rose went to the horse show on Sunday, the same day at Queen Camilla. They were even photographed together, with Charlotte Tilbury too.

The Mail covered Rose’s appearance as “Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Queen Camilla and the Tindalls.” The Mail chose their words carefully: “Rose – who is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley – was seen smiling and chatting in the crowds as she joined the senior royals for the event.” Like, this definitely feels like a soft-launch of “Rose is part of the royal family” and/or “we’ll see Rose around the royals a lot more in the future.” To be fair, Rose’s husband David was appointed the King’s Lord In Waiting last year – the Rocksavages are genuinely friendly with the king and queen. But it’s still interesting.

It’s actually been a couple of months since we’ve had any Rose gossip – back in March, it felt like the world caught up to the affair gossip, so much so that Rose’s lawyers went on the record, denying an affair with Prince William and threatening to sue Stephen Colbert. It’s interesting that she popped back up this weekend. Maybe she genuinely wanted to see the show-jumping, lmao.

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Queen Camilla and the Tindalls https://t.co/b5txKZ690T pic.twitter.com/EUUqXlPLoR — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 12, 2024

So…are The Fail being mischievous here or is it a soft launch? pic.twitter.com/pWFgUPoGPO — Trevor Hallatt (@HallattTrevor) May 12, 2024