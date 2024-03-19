Rose Hanbury’s lawyer went on the record: ‘The rumors are completely false’

One of the biggest “tells” of the Rose Hanbury story is that Prince William’s defenders are still desperate, five years later, to pretend that the whole thing started on social media, or that the rumors were only spread by “Sussex Squad” people with an agenda. While we might not be able to provide evidence of an affair between the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and Prince William, there is ample evidence that the affair rumors spread like wildfire in aristocratic society in 2018-19, and that William’s people have done the most to cover up any speculation, even sending out legal threats to British outlets. Which makes Stephen Colbert’s jokes last week even funnier. All it took was a three-minute segment on The Late Show for a careful, five-year coverup to get blown to smithereens. While the British media is still treading carefully, the story cannot be contained internationally. I’m curious to see if the British media even picks this up as well – Rose’s lawyer denied the rumors on the record to Business Insider.
Rose Hanbury would very much like to be excluded from any Princess Kate Middleton narrative, it seems. Hanbury (whose full name is Sarah Rose Hanbury), 40, reportedly denied rumors that Middleton’s public absence is due to an affair with Prince William after Stephen Colbert brought the idea to the masses.
“The rumors are completely false,” Hanbury’s lawyers allegedly told Business Insider on Saturday, March 16, days after the Marchioness of Cholmondeley was name-dropped on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. (Us Weekly has reached out to Hanbury for comment.)
[From Us Weekly]
So, a flat denial. What’s interesting is that I think this is the first time Rose’s lawyer has ever gone on the record? Before now, it’s always been “sources close to Rose” or “sources close to William.” Plus, it’s easier to deny something which hasn’t been happening for years, by my guess. I doubt William is still playing hide-the-salami in rose bushes. There were rumors, a few years back, that there’s another woman, someone London-based.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
-
-
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .,Image: 531562646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .,Image: 531562646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774202176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774202187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774202212, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774271057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774271096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
“The rumors are false.”
—Which rumors, exactly?
Bingo.
The denial was very interesting. “The rumours are completely false.”. Well, there’s a lot of rumours.
the article reads to me like the lawyers are denying that Kate’s absence is due to an affair between Rose and William……not that the affair itself never happened.
Yup…. I agree!
Interesting take!
Thinking the same.
Rose Hanbury lawyer reportedly denied rumors that “[Kate] Middleton’s public absence is due to an affair [of Rose Hanbury] with Prince William.
The lawyer did not deny that there was no affair between Rose and William, they denied that Kate’s absence is not due to the affair. IOW William did not kpai his wife so he can continue his affair with Rose.
Exactely! He doesn’t deny any affair he’s just saying Rose had nothing to do with Keen’s dissapearance.
@bysynaptic Bingo
They are not denying anything!
That was also my immediate reaction – the lawyer did not deny that Rose and William had an affair. And I’m standing by my contact who knows Rose and confirmed that it went on for three years all the way back in 2019. There were way too many people and sources confirming it was true even then.
They didn’t deny an affair ever happened, they “denied rumors that Middleton’s public absence is due to an affair with Prince William”. So do they have knowledge of Kate’s absence to know this?
Exactly! I’m very sure Buttons disappearance has nothing at all to do with an affair from 5 years ago. They’re not denying that there was an affair.
EXACTLY! They’re not denying there was an affair.
I do feel badly for her. This is old gossip from some years ago and while her husband obviously doesn’t care about this maybe fling, she has school-age kids and children can be vicious.
As in I did not have sex with that man or did she limit herself to a denial of “any improper behaviour.?”
Which rumor is false? Easy to deny one that isn’t true to avoid talking about one that is.
Yup!
The salami rumor is false. Absolutely no salami involved.
I am sure Camilla’s lawyers would refute the claims at the time as well. The rumors were buried after Will sacrificed H&M to the tabloids. So, everything was scrubbed from the web. Now, when people search for it, they only see social media speculations from sussex squad. There is a section in Endgame explaining the timeline how this story got buried by KP team. If Rose didn’t want to get involved in this clownery, she and her aristocratic friends wouldn’t embarrass Kate in that Tatler article. Rose is friends with the worst people in media and politics, she isn’t a good person.
Tom Sykes will be fuming. He said he first heard the shocking news that Will was having an affair with one of his neighbors from one of his top sources–the daughter of an earl. Is there no one we can trust anymore for Turnip Toff gossip?
The wording in the article reads that Rose’s lawyers are denying that Kate is currently MIA because of the affair. Which is not what we are thinking at all.
If I remember correctly, Tom Sykes also made a point of saying in that same article that he never reported on gossip unless he’d heard it from three credible sources…
In addition to Sykes’, I easily came up with two other sources: Rose’s brother who admitted the affair to the Sun, and Giles Coren, friend of Tom Parker-Bowles, who tweeted out confirmation.
Camilla and Andrew denied she was involved with charles.she was just his friend
Note that the lawyer is not denying an affair (past or present), he is denying that an affair with Rose is why Kate Middleton has been missing in action. Very careful phrasing there. Like those non-apology apologies that some politicians have become famous for.
“Hanbury’s lawyers allegedly told Business Insider” That is not on the record lol. And why would they tell Business Insider?? It would make more sense to send a cease and desist to all the rags.
Why “allegedly”? Did Business Insider (sounds like a really fun magazine) publish this statement? Or did a source at Business Insider get drunk and spill this tepid goss?
Business Insider doesn’t make sense to me either
Yes what an earth is the Business Insider, shouldn’t it be Tatler at the very least!
I’m Team Rose. I never could believe she’d have anything to do with that boor William.
1. That opening line “Rose Hanbury would very much like to be excluded from any Princess Kate Middleton narrative” sounds curiously similar to “We are very much not a racist family.” Just a weird coincidence and not KP obviously handling the comms here, I’m sure.
2. The very fact that we can specifically say “Rose Hanbury” and the best we can do for the other rumored lovers is “London lawyer” or “mystery lady” speaks volumes. I think Rose has been used by the monarchy as a convenient distraction. The Cholmondeleys are dutybound to the crown, they are a very important family in the mechanism of monarchy, and covering up something for the heir seems like something they’ve been called on to do for centuries. In this case, the story simply got too big and too international and started calling her children’s parentage into question and so the lawyers had to get involved.
I agree, it’s not such a difficulty being the shiny object on behalf of the Crown if the interest is confined to the UK annd a modest clutch of royal watchers, larger international speculation to the point your surname gets made fun of on late night American television and scrutiny of the antiques in your stately home governments might demand back is a whole other ballgame.
Rumours are false now but what about five years ago?
She wants to shut it down this time because many tiktok finding about her , her life and her home. Someone from china figure out that her house has many looted things which dates back to Qing dynasty. You know chinese government for the last decade going after countries who stole their heritage and demanding them to return. Rose doesnt want diplomatic nightmare at her door.
Sounds about right for the British empire. Steal things and display them openly.
What a terrible thing to be in the middle of someone marriage. Poor Rose!
I totally agree. How this woman has carried on with her life, with continual rumours, is beyond me. She has a husband and kids. I’ve never really bought into this affair – I think it’s someone else. I’ve had two ideas going for some time 1) The falling out between the turnip toffs. It’s possible Rose knew who the affair and someone told Kate that Rose knew or 2) the affair is completely not her and someone else – the blonde banker? etc. I think she’s become the catch all affairee for his behaviour with others. I feel sorry for her.
When the late queen died and David was no longer Lord Great Chamberlain, I thought it would be a relief for David and Rose to no longer have to attend state events. That didn’t last as Charles made David one of his lords-in-waiting and named their son as a page boy, dragging the whole family back into the spotlight.
Yes! Their participation in the coronation was so conspicuous. Whatever has gone on behind closed doors the Windsors are making a point of keeping the Rocksavages at their side.
Yeah, as others pointed out above, this isn’t a flat denial.
“denied rumors that Middleton’s public absence is due to an affair with Prince William”
It’s not “denied rumors that an affair” is it? Instead “Middleton’s public absence is due “is a really carefully placed clause working overtime to separate verb from object.
It’s all too obvious, too late, too last century. The barn’s on fire, the horses bolted, the gates are unlocked… And the TikTok detectives are now on the case.
Not a single person or institution connected to this mess – BM, palace courtiers, RF, now Rose – seems to understand that the PR games that worked with Diana and sort of with Harry and Meghan (who had sussexsquad and contacts to mitigate) are just not going to cut it anymore.
Who knew Waitey Katey effn Middleton would be the woman to blow this up, whether intentionally or not??
Even when the rose affair was surfacing in 2019 there were many saying that William was seen with a woman in London but it wasn’t Rose.
A denial isn’t a cease and desist letter though so it really means nothing.
I don’t think that thebembroidered dress Rose is wearing is absolutely EXQUISITE is getting enough attention. Who designed it??
I read that it was Valentino.
And I love the Ossie Clarke with the black spirals on the sleeves Rose wore to the Coronation.
One of the funny thing s s the royalist fans trying to claim that Giles Coren started the rumour and later denied it, so therefore it can’t be true. No, Giles Coren responded to the rumour that was already out there. The first hint came from their boy Dan Wootton, but it was KP mouthpiece Richard Kay’s hasty denial article of any frostiness between Kate and Rose that really got tongues wagging.
The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round, the wheels on the bus….. Have fallen of and they are scrambling around to try and fix it . No, rose isnt having an affair with rose NOW but he did, I wish @Kaiser would have a quick peek at Alex Tiffins article that was suppressed by the British media. William is following in his father and grandfathers footsteps, he’s just Lucy, sorry, lucky he hasn’t been caught with his pants down. Interesting fact, one of their new staff, used to work for an mp, nicknamed paddy pants down, because of his affairs. He was very good at covering For paddy 😉
Does anyone else remember when this first broke and William went all human rights big guns to shut it down? Apparently, he told Rose and her wider family to get lawyered up. I think he even sent in lawyers he’d used in the past, or who were currently instructed by the BRF. It was almost as if Rose were being told how to handle things, not particularly that she’d asked for any of his help.