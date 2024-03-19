Royal.uk merged the Sussexes’ bios into one page & now links to sussex.com

If there’s one thing the Buckingham Palace courtiers love to do, it’s mess with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profiles on royal.uk, the official website of the British royal family. In previous years, BP webmasters have played stupid games with vanishing and reappearing royal titles and HRHs. Let’s not forget the seven-weeks-long delay in adding Princess Lilibet to the line of succession list online, nor the delay in adding Lili and Archie’s titles last year. All of the updates and games were always very stupid and petty, and a very obvious effort to “create a story” of the Windsors snubbing the Sussexes, especially their children.

So, I thought this latest story would be another dumbf–k “let’s focus on how Buckingham Palace is snubbing the Sussexes on royal.uk again” deflection from the Waleses’ sh-tshow. But no, it’s not like that at all? While royal.uk merged Harry and Meghan’s profiles into one page (they used to have individual pages), the palace webmaster added flattering photos of Harry & Meghan and added the palace’s statements about Harry and Meghan “stepping back” from being working royals. Even more fascinating is that royal.uk now links to sussex.com, with this statement: “Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com.”

Also notable: the palace webmaster isn’t playing fast and loose with their titles. The page notes, “The Duke and Duchess were given their titles by Queen Elizabeth II on the day of their marriage.” The palace clarifies that Harry is “The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. He was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) by Queen Elizabeth II in June 2015.” Meghan is “The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.” While there should be HRHs attached, once again, Harry and Meghan have “voluntarily” decided not to use them.

Again, while all of this is being promoted in the British media as a snub, it doesn’t actually look that way to me? Harry and Meghan’s bios/pages were merged, as if the palace has made their peace with the fact that the Sussex marriage is fine and Meghan can’t be “removed.” They linked to sussex.com, almost like sussex.com has the king’s stamp of approval? It’s a hell of a thing. Super-curious.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Royal.uk merged the Sussexes’ bios into one page & now links to sussex.com”

  1. Dee(2) says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I was surprised they linked to their website but it does seem like if they haven’t come to terms with them being gone, they’ve at least realized the petty games don’t bother the Sussexes. As for the BM snubs, isolation, and final straws are the only thing they have left. They never break news about them anymore and clearly don’t have any real insider sources. Nothing about Harry or Meghan’s actions would lead anyone to believe they want to be part of that madness again but hope springs eternal I suppose in the media that their scapegoats will return.

    Reply
  2. Possum Magic says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:52 am

    That’s remarkably positive and civil!

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      March 19, 2024 at 7:58 am

      It’s Mr Wet Wipes playing Lazy Prince Eggplant and his Lazy wife Princess Kkkhan’t.

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        March 19, 2024 at 8:02 am

        Adding that the strategy will be for BO to be pro Sussex to get to Eggplant and Kkkhan’t to work. Ha! They’re so cruel 😂 that family is so shtty.

  3. Whyforthelove says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:53 am

    It’ sounds like the finally got an intern who knows what they are doing to make it look nice. God knows the regular idiots are not usually this civil., But seriously, it is so weird that all they can do in the middle of their PR hurricane is …update the bios?

    Reply
  4. Amy T says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Curiouser and curiouser. Interested to read all you more knowledgeable-about- the- royal’s take on this.

    {Settles into comfy chair to await tea service.}

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Maybe PH finally got through to them with a firm enough no about returning. I don’t believe he was asking them to return, KC asked him. He likely thought that taking away FC, security and military patronages would make PH come to submission and has just now given up on that. Otherwise, updates would have been made to the webpage long ago.

    Reply
  6. Cessily says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:57 am

    With how often they write about “olive branches” this actually felt like it might be one. I’m extremely cautious about it though, I have 🤞🏼 they remain professional and stop the petty, cruel and destructive games that they have been playing.

    Reply
  7. sevenblue says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:57 am

    They always do that. First, they abuse them through BM, then they try to look civil. Remember, the funeral from hell? First, they were screaming to H&M through sources, Charles even asked Harry not to bring Meghan and talked sh*t about her. Then, they organized a family walk when international media started calling them out. I am gonna guess, this is the backsies for accusing Harry and Meghan of making Kate sick and causing her to get surgery. It is the classic abuser playbook.

    Reply
  8. Ale says:
    March 19, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Good news, but a bit creepy coming just after the post about Charles…

    Reply
  9. Izzy says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:00 am

    Finally, someone read the room and acted accordingly. The pettiness has not gone over well, and this is the first genuine olive branch I’ve seen from the palace. It’s going to look so much worse when Bashing Bill takes over and starts trying to mess with them, because we know that’s what will happen.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:02 am

    Interesting. First off I have reluctant but genuine respect for BP’s communications apparatus. They are absolutely doing a decent job.
    Next, I am sure this is from BP. After Meghan did K a solid with rolling out her website? In any case, BP could be fairly certain that this change would be seen and reported on quickly. There’s this whole Frankenphoto mess happening and they make this change now? Hmmm.

    Reply
  11. Kokiri says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Perhaps they’re hoping that Meghan not having her own page will make it less noticeable when Kates page is removed because of the official separation.

    That’s wordy. I hope you know what I mean.

    Like they’re soft balling what it looks like for a Duchess (or princess) not to have a dedicated page. Like Kate might get a soft spot mention on Willy’s page once they separate & Kate’s page is removed.

    Because they always use the Sussex to test the waters or deflect.

    Reply
    • PC says:
      March 19, 2024 at 8:20 am

      @KOKIRI, I was thinking the same thing. I actually like the combined page for H&M, however, I don’t think the palaces do anything without an ulterior motive. They are indeed slow walking the day Kate will not have a page at all. It looks like Camilla is going to out last two Princesses of Wales in her lifetime.

      Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:05 am

    It sounds to me like they’re trying to take some credit for H&M’s good work. It’s like – “See? H&M are still part of the family. See how well we raised him? Check out all their good work – that came from our good example.”

    Reply
  13. sparrow says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Of course, because at this point people are saying we miss them and also they are doing so vibrantly well. Can’t have that at the palace.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    March 19, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I think this is definitely about trying to associate Harry and Meghan with the royal family (I mean they’re still part of the family obviously) – they want people to go from the royal family’s website to Sussex.com and link the two in their mind,

    that said, this wasn’t done without Charles’ approval so all the uproar over them using their title for their website etc was clearly not coming from BP. Gee, wonder who it was coming from….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment