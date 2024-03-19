Donald Trump can’t pay his $454 million fine & 30 bond companies turned him down

One month ago, Donald Trump was found liable for business fraud in New York. This case was mostly about Trump’s decades of overinflating and manipulating his net worth and the worth of his real estate empire. There was a mountain of evidence against him and it was a crushing defeat when the verdict came in. Even funnier is the fact that Trump was ordered to pay a penalty of $355 million, with significant interest accruing each day that he refuses to/cannot pay the fine. Currently, the fine is around $454 million, LMAO!!! Even more hysterical is that Trump has gone to thirty different bond companies and begged for help in paying off this fine. Every single one of those companies has turned him down. Now Trump is begging the court to “pause” the penalty.
Donald J. Trump’s lawyers disclosed on Monday that he had failed to secure a roughly half-billion dollar bond in his civil fraud case in New York, raising the prospect that the state could seek to freeze some of his bank accounts and seize some of his marquee properties. The court filing, coming one week before the bond is due, suggested that the former president might soon face a financial crisis unless an appeals court comes to his rescue.
Mr. Trump has asked the appeals court to pause the $454 million judgment that a New York judge imposed on Mr. Trump in the fraud case last month, or accept a bond of only $100 million. Otherwise, the New York attorney general’s office, which brought the case, might soon move to collect from Mr. Trump.
Still, even if the higher court rejects his appeal, Mr. Trump is not entirely out of options. He might appeal to the state’s highest court, quickly sell an asset or seek help from a wealthy supporter. Mr. Trump’s team has also left the door open to exploring a bankruptcy for corporate entities implicated in the case, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. That option, however, is politically fraught during a presidential race in which he is the presumptive Republican nominee, and for now it appears unlikely.
The former president has been unable to secure the full bond, his lawyers said in the court filing on Monday, calling it a “practical impossibility” despite “diligent efforts.” Those efforts included approaching about 30 companies that provide appeal bonds, and yet, the lawyers said, he has encountered “insurmountable difficulties.”
The company providing the bond would essentially promise to cover Mr. Trump’s judgment if he lost an appeal and failed to pay. In exchange, he would pledge cash as collateral, and he would pay the company a fee as high as $20 million. But Mr. Trump does not have enough liquidity to obtain the bond. The company would require Mr. Trump to pledge more than $550 million in cash and securities as collateral — a sum he simply does not have.
Although the former president boasts of his billions, his net worth is derived largely from the value of his real estate, which bond companies rarely accept as collateral. Mr. Trump has more than $350 million in cash, a recent New York Times analysis found, far short of what he needs.
He doesn’t have the money. He can’t even put the penalty on layaway. Between this penalty and the E. Jean Carroll verdict ($83.3 million), Trump really will have to sell some of his biggest properties. Surely that would be the way to go rather than filing for bankruptcy? Sell Trump Tower, sell the Bedminster golf club, sell Mar-a-Lago, sell all of it because you’ve got to pay all of these fines and penalties and defamation damages. Anyway, it’s amazing that THIRTY bond companies all turned him down. They know he’s broke-ass.
I wonder how leveraged his properties are? How much he owes on each of them.
I’ve thought for years he only has a very small percentage of ownership of everything. They use him for the front man and someone else (Russia) owns most.
Yeah, that was my thought. Or how much any of them are actually worth as businesses.
A huge thank you to the civil courts in NYC. This is about the only place dealing with that criminal as an actual criminal. I hope they hold strong and don’t hit the pause button and he has to start liquidating his empire.
I read on threads (take it for what it’s worth) that he only owns small pieces of trump tower, commercial spaces like the parking garage, lobby bathrooms, and several others. He also owns his condo unit there.
Loving this. His house of cards is going going gone.
He is gonna get money from some richie rich guy from Middle East no doubt. They even helped Elon to buy Twitter, why wouldn’t they want a former president who has still power in Republican party.
Since he’s running for president, don’t they need to make sure foreigners can’t pay his debts?
I think 4 years of his presidency showed that Trump can get away with anything. He literally led an insurrection and still walks free.
Donald Trump’s most plausible scenario right now is to have a real billionaire “loan” him all that money. Maybe Elon Musk will give him a loan since they are fellow Republicans and they both don’t believe in democracy. Another option would be Putin or the crown heir of Saudi Arabia would fork out the money on his behalf, and I do believe this second option would be illegal. I am enjoying this so much.
Love it, couldn’t happen to a better person. Funny thing though…. he doesn’t actually “own” these buildings. He owns parts of them. So I don’t know what him selling or his assets being seized would look like. Popcorn time!
Chicagoan here – we’d be perfectly fine if he had to sell off his building and that “Trump” sign could finally stop ruining the view of the river for me. Do it Donnie – sell it off!
💯 It’s messing up the beauty of the Riverfront. I hate seeing it every time I’m on Wacker!
A few clarifications. It’s not a penalty or a fine. It is a “disgorgement” or payback. The reason why it matters is because a penalty or fine can be negotiated and reduced. A payback cannot be reduced it can only increase with interest. A payback is based on NY state calculations that the money is the amount of profit he made by cheating and lying.
Also this is a state fraud case. The feds cannot stop the collection. Bankruptcy does not stop a fraud sanction.
And the bond money is needed to file an appeal of the order. He can’t delay the payments without an appeal and he can’t file an appeal without the bond money.
He’s screwed and it’s wonderful
Evidently he’s bringing Paul Manafort back into his campaign, which is a really bad sign because of his ties to Russian oligarchs and Putin. If Trump suddenly comes up with the bond money, its sources are going to be getting something in return, and you’ve got to wonder if it’s Ukraine and chunks of Europe.
If you’re a US voter reading this, please do what you need to in November to keep this guy out of the White House.
Yup. Everyone keep your eye on this.
I don’t understand why Trump wouldn’t squeeze Javanka for the cash.
It’s not just that he’s broke: the companies recognize that, should he become dictator, on day one, he will surely stiff them.