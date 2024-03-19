Why is the Mail bringing up all of those stories about Prince William’s rage?

In 2020-21, Robert Lacey released a royal book called Battle of Brothers, all about the larger falling out between Prince William and Prince Harry. In the first edition of the book, Lacey was quite critical of William, leaving enough breadcrumbs to reveal that Huevo has always been a rage-monster who flies off the handle (sometimes violently) often. Lacey also made it clear, in the original version, that William was incandescent with rage and jealousy towards Harry, that William did everything to “edge out” his brother, and on and on. Then, for the reissue of Lacey’s book, magically he had new sources deep within the Camp Huevo and wouldn’t you know, Harry and Meghan did some bad things too, and William was merely justifiably angry at them! Or something. Well, adding to the sense of doom and gloom around the Windsors these days, for some reason, the Daily Mail decided to remind everyone of all of this: “Not-so-Sweet William! There was a time when the prince was prone to rant and rave, says a leading royal author… (And can you guess the target of his anger?).”
Prince William, it is often said, has come a long way. The ‘Party Prince’ of yesteryear has today been replaced by a loving father who rarely fails to cut a dignified and often humorous figure in public. At 41, the Prince of Wales is not only a key force in the monarchy but popular with the public, too. The outlook has not always been so sunny, though, as author Robert Lacey explains in his best-selling biography, Battle of Brothers. Storms were all too frequent.
Perhaps that is to have been expected. King Charles himself has been no stranger to the occasional outburst. Nonetheless, William’s step-mother Camilla was said to have been taken aback by the ferocity of his tantrums.
‘He has proved no Sweet William when roused,’ writes Lacey. ‘In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla recounted to members of her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming – “the boy’s got a temper!” Charles’s wife was horrified at the ranting and raving that William unleashed on occasion against her husband in her presence. The rows were shattering, by Camilla’s account in the early days, with William doing the shouting and Charles submitting meekly on the receiving end. As she described it, William held nothing back.’
It was a wrath, suggests Lacey, commensurate with William’s sense of himself as future King. Today, it is largely hidden, but younger brother Harry has his own views on William’s anger. Writing in his memoir, Spare, Harry claims that in one 2019 row at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, William had ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.’ A dog bowl was apparently broken in the fracas. (Prince William has never given his version of events.)
[From The Daily Mail]
The more I see of how William operates or “functions” at a professional/public level, the more I realize that he has so little in the way of management skills. He can’t manage his office, he can’t manage his emotions, he can’t manage his temper, he can’t manage to read his briefing papers, he can’t manage the patience to read a book, he can’t manage a crisis he created, and on and on. I would argue that both of his parents probably tried to teach him those management skills in various ways in his childhood but none of it really stuck. So we have an heir to the throne who is temperamental, violent, tantrum-prone and unable to manage his way out of any situation. The real question is: why are they bringing this up again right now?
Are these just a few bread crumbs to keep the CT’s going for those that don’t believe the 2 sighting og Kate over the last weeks.
I think that something really sinister is happening behind the scene and the press is giving little crumbs with the rage of Peg. I believe Chuckles is afraid to confront him in person because of his rage fits that he has been allowed to have since childhood and never addressed. I think Camzilla is doing her thing with these articles about his rage. Who wants a rage monster for king. Peg is not suitable for the “job” and it becomes more and more apparent.
And that in a nutshell is the problem with hereditary leadership. He’s unsuited temperamentally and just not intelligent enough for his position. And mind you- the monarch doesn’t even need to be a scholar. Just be wise enough to surround yourself with smarter people and know how to take advice. The people who know the least do not know how little they know. This will be interesting to watch but sadly I believe his privilege will carry him through. Look at fuckin 45
To be fair, the vast majority of people are completely unsuited to hereditary leadership. There are far more spectacular failures and mediocre time servers in the British monarchy than there are true successes. Getting a hereditary leader who is up to the job is like winning the lottery. Politicians too, although obviously they’re not hereditary.
The position of PM seems to be hereditary.
“The vast majority of people are completely unsuited to hereditary leadership.” Nobody is “suited” to hereditary anything. People tend to forget that these people did not fall out of the sky. There was a beginning and there will be an end. The beginning was when one barbarian picked up a sword and lopped off the head of another troglodyte and named himself King. It had absolutely nothing to do with brains. The end will come when the plebs come to realize these people are no better than they are.
Truth be said, we are not much better here in the US, with our tendency to select Ivy League grads for public office, you know “The Best and the Brightest.” I have a whole nother rant on the fraud that constitutes meritocracy in this country.
@Cynical Reader what? This isn’t Canada.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.
Especially if they scream it in your face and knock you about in your own kitchen!”
This is what happens when you have a 6’3″ toddler banging around unchecked.
This is bread crumbs to say:
– He’s unfit to be King or in any position of authority
– We know from Harry that he’s violent, its possible that its going to come out she’s had a lot of cosmetic surgery done and he’s going to get blamed for it
Drip drip drip….
Right. And they are bringing it up because Charles is ill and Will could be king a lot sooner than they thought.
I think they really want Meg and Harry back.
I want my body to look like beyonce’s but that’s about as likely lol.
This is Camilla’s end game. With the king out for health treatment, she and Mr.Wet Wipe will be having it their way, all the way, and they might want to fck it up for william. They have linked the website to the sussexes link. That will absolutely make william and katie seem totally inadequate and make them even more under stress
William being a rage-a-holic has been such a constant in the british press over the last few years that at this point it really does feel like they’re saying “LISTEN TO WHAT WE ARE TELLING YOU.”
What exactly is being covered up here?
That’s the thing, isn’t it? Short of murder (and maybe not even then), William will be king no matter what his temper is like or how unfit he is. And if the press and “experts” are covering up an actual crime – wouldn’t that be bad for them, too? So, what’s the point?
The rats are trying to tell us why Mrs. Idle may have been absent and why he looks tormented.
Is it possible this is a case of domestic violence, and they can’t show her face because it was bad ?
Eleonor- That was my theory from the beginning.
“Was prone to rant and rave”! I would argue that he still is. The BM build such a perfect public persona of William that it is really hard to know what is his real personality. In his youth there were a lot ofreports about Harry and his drug abuse and partying but Willi was always presented as the more sensible and responsible older brother. Afer Harry’s book Spare there was a change in the reporting. Nobody denied that the altercation happened but the BM started to describe Willi as somebody who has “a little bit of a temper” and tried to justify his aggression. But it is interesting why it’s coming up again now.
I remember an old interview with William and Harry (pre-marriage for both of them) where William literally said that he partied harder than his brother! The fact that this little tidbit straight from the horse’s mouth didn’t get any real traction is because the tabloid narrative was already set.
The list of things he can’t do – manage people, manage his emotions, manage to finish reading his briefing papers, etc – all signs of executive dysfunction. Causes include ADHD, OCD, substance abuse, and head injuries (he was hospitalized for this).
If only Britain had like, a mental health awareness campaign, that was like headed by the RF, and they actually took therapy seriously 🤔
Just saw this after I posted. 🎯
He’s had a frontal closed head injury, in childhood. This will have affected his executive (“management”) functions.
He was said to be a terror even before that incident, so his character today isn’t (just) due to that. It’s basically nature *and* nurture (or lack thereof).
There are videos of him as a young boy and one in particular where he just smacks Charles quite hard repetitively is disturbing. Harry is there too but much younger.
This rag also supported Boris Johnson and Liz Truss for the top job and have propped up FK for years despite it being clear to the naked eye that all 3 are deficient as leaders and managers on so large a scale as to make even the Almighty cringe. Now! they want us to know that they were never fooled by Will the Unready’s inadequacy. ineptitude and all round filthy temper? The absolute crust of this rag for cheering leading for another bozo to embarrass us at both home and abroad!
The psyche of Prince William is really fascinating. Imagine being hailed as the savior of the monarchy from birth (something something Diana’s blood means 3 royal lines represented or something eugenic-y to those royal blood weirdos). And then, instead of being trained and educated, he was totally and completely coddled, infantilized, and spoiled; the only “training” he ever got were the undoubtedly horrifyingly racist discussions with the queen mother. He was certainly never disclipined, probably never had to do so much as a homework assignment he didn’t want to (or hell, even attend class). His “bootcamp” was probably a joke (unlike Harry, they would’ve made Harry’s worse to haze him), he barely worked as an air ambulance pilot, it’s been all bs and smoke and mirrors for decades. Not to mention all that privilege and entitlement from birth, AND he was conventionally attractive for a while?
Yea, the royals created an absolute monster and now it’s way too late to reap anything else after all that sowing they did, and frankly I love that for them.
Absolutely this! I’ve personal experience with my brother of this. He should have been disciplined, corrected, talked to, instead he was indulged, excused and encouraged in his asshole behaviour. People say you can’t change someone’s character, true, but you CAN change their reactions to how they express that character. I believe William was never shown why his behaviour, entitlement, and downright nasty characteristics were wrong, but instead they bigged him up repeatedly and this is the monster we now have.
@Belinda Same, girl, saaame.
My brother was the golden child and my parents made a token effort to correct a small amount of his behavior but not really. I can look back and understand why they did what they did but the bottom line is my brother is a white male entitled rage monster just like William.
The parallels between William and Harry and my brother and me are stunning. I have SPARE but haven’t read it because I know it is going to stir up a lot of bad memories and emotions and I can’t deal with that right now.
@BlueNailsBetty, I’m so sorry you had to go through this as well. I understand completely why you can’t read Spare at the moment, but sending you all my sympathy, and hope that things get easier for you (they have for me, but it took a lot of talking it through with kind, empathetic people). All my very best wishes for you.
Yes, to all of this. From my personal experience: It’s absolutely possible, as you say, (likely, considering his status?) that he was indulged, excused and encouraged by everyone as they hoped it would help him “grow out of it.” But eventually, when it was clear a different intervention was needed, the rage was so out of control they were afraid to trigger him. That’s what I get from stories of his father and grandmother – a literal monarch – withdrawing and cowed during meetings with him (the Sandringham summit, Charles “submitting weakly.”)
Ask me how I know.
I have studied a lot of psychology, my degree is in psych, but I am not a doctor nor a trained clinician….however…..all of his behavior seems very similar to NPD. (Narcissistic Personality Disorder). All one needs to do is look at the US’s 45th president to see the malignant version of that. Never wrong, never apologies, prone to rage at the slightest hint of someone critiquing them (even if it is only in their mind), substance abuse issues, feeling “above it all” (cheating, spending excessively etc…), showboating their achievements (even if they are slight or non existent)….I could go on.
Again, not a professional here but I have read a LOT. I feel bad for his kids and even though she bought the ticket and can take the ride….I promise you if I am right, Kate’s life is hardly sunshine and roses (no pun intended) at home. Then again, easier to sit in a castle and have your servants cook you dinner and never have to worry about a day’s work in your life while you deal with your NPD spouse than it is for anyone else buuuut… It still isn’t anything I would want to deal with.
And then you add to that the fact that his emotionally needy mother put him in the middle of her war with her husband in order to make an ally of him, then he suffered the trauma of losing her so suddenly, was thrust into the spotlight at her funeral and suddenly had villainized parent as his only parent and probably left to the mercy of a bunch of sycophantic courtier idiots.
Frankly, it’s not a surprise WIlliam ended up the way he did. It’s more surprising that Harry ended up relatively normal.
100% Miss Marirose! It is sadly all the ingredients for a very disordered personality. I am just glad Harry was able to escape. Without Megan, I doubt he would even be close to the man he is today. She was his Princess Charming for real.
I’ve noticed over the years of royal watching that the press brings up this point about William’s temper and rage every so often. Whether it’s to jerk his chain and remind him who’s the boss or after he’s made them look bad (like now with the photo scandal), it’s not uncommon for this narrative to come out again. I am always curious about what happened behind the scenes to bring this about but, I’m sure we’ll never find out. 😒
I imagine history will eventually tell the tale of these royals. Will any of us be alive when they come out…who knows? With modern social media and rabid competition of the press, we may learn the truth sooner than happened in prior generations.
None of this is new info. But they’re bringing it up now bc they know it will get them clicks and it’s feeding into online theories. The papers are craven and they want clicks. William is being secretive and not giving them much to work with so they’re saying to William if you’re not going to give us anything new then we’re going to pull out old stories about you being a rage monster. Feels like they’re yanking his chain.
Good, the public needs to know what a secretive and angry man he is, capable of chicanery and very immature.
The problem is less why it is being mentioned now, and more what is (not) being done about it. Worse, he is raising George to be the same way – favoured, and constantly reminded that he is different and special, which is to say better than his siblings.
Whatever neurological deficits Peg may have, they were only exacerbated by him being favoured and forgiven at every opportunity. His medical situation may help to explain his behaviour, but it doesn’t justify it.
“Huevo!!!” 😂😂😂
There he is again standing with his hands clutched in front of him. Not the other men.
Will and Kate are Team Murdoch.
Camilla and Chuck are Team Rothsmere.
Here’s a question: could William have snapped and injured Kate so badly that she required major facial reconstruction surgery?
Something to ponder: When Prince William was eight years old, he was accidentally hit in the head with a golf club at school and had to have brain surgery. Many brain injury survivors experience problems managing anger…
They’re bringing this up now because they think it’s a good look to be a rage monster. They think it’ll pair well with his new single dad persona.
They are TELLING people what to expect if he becomes king. This is the man who as a child assaulted his mother, assaulted his body guard. At Eton he led the hazing of younger men. In the air sea rescue, he regularly threw strops and demanded duty changes. He was filmed screaming at a man with his family but the video was quashed. He has issued injunctions against the press to stop stories coming out. So I’m hoping /praying that the truth about this violent narcissist is coming out