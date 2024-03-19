The AP doesn’t think the TMZ-Princess Kate video will stop the ‘royal rumor mill’

I genuinely feel like I’m going crazy with this new Princess of Wales mess. Another questionable piece of media, this time a video, and there are once again so many suspicions that the piece of media is false or that it’s been manipulated. We were told, over the weekend, that Kate and Prince William had been “seen” at the Windsor Farm Store on Saturday. The Sun ran the story with no photos as an exclusive. Then there was an outcry because there were no photos and it felt like Kensington Palace had just called up their media allies and thrown this lie at them. By Monday afternoon (EST), The Sun magically produced a blurry video of “Will & Kate” walking out of the store. “Kate” was walking briskly, with no signs of physical discomfort, and she was carrying a large, heavy-looking bag. Her face also looked weird/different. Her gait was different too, if we’re being honest.
People are also questioning when the video was taken – people who live in or around Windsor have examined the royal Zapruder footage and many think that Christmas decorations appear to be up in the background. In TMZ and the Sun’s coverage, the man who shot the video is quoted extensively. The man is Nelson Silva and now people are doing a deeper dive on him too. Or, you know, they’re looking at his Twitter and public profile:
The whole thing is giving such weird vibes. Was everything a set-up? Were two look-alikes employed? Why didn’t anyone else at Windsor Farm Store take photos or seemingly notice the Waleses? Was the whole thing a KP operation and that’s why KP hasn’t raised hell about the publication of the video?
Even the Associated Press is once again calling out Kensington Palace too – their headline is “A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That’s a tall order.” The AP is just going with The Sun “reported” and “claimed” these things, not that they actually happened: “The newspaper published a short clip late Monday that appeared to show William and Kate smiling as they walked together, carrying shopping bags. It said the footage was taken on Saturday in Windsor, west of London.”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images. Covers courtesy of The Sun and the Mail.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
A man reads a copy of The Sun newspaper in central London which shows the Princess of Wales with the Prince of Wales during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
A man reads a copy of The Sun newspaper in central London which shows the Princess of Wales with the Prince of Wales during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
A man reads a copy of The Sun newspaper in central London which shows the Princess of Wales with the Prince of Wales during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Thank you Kaiser for pointing out the heavy bags! I made this comment on another thread but why is William all hands in his pocket while his supposedly too-sick-to-work wife is practically skipping while holding a bundle of heavy bags?? When I had my C-section the doctor was very clear I couldn’t hold anything heavier than my baby for a while. I mean I guess it’s been long enough? But still. Not exactly gentlemanly optics here.
Honestly, that is the one detail that gives me pause and prevents me to call this video a fake: William NOT helping a sick Kate carrying out bags- and she smiling like a maniac- is exactly the kind of thing I expected of them!
Exactly! William frequently walks away while she’s still getting out of the car, walking ahead of and not waiting for her to catch up, and famously walking off under an umbrella and leaving her behind. The fact that he didn’t offer to carry her bags is the only thing that makes this video seem legit. (and Harry would NEVER)
Hahah! You two are so right! Okay, call the press, we can authenticate this video!
LMFAO! Those of us who’ve been paying attention all along can at least confirm it’s William 😭
I’ll take “smiling like a maniac” over “grinning like a hyena” which is what I usually say. I’m still waiting for my live video, though, with Kate speaking live in the presence of an audience. They really just need to stop this mess. But then again, it’s making them look so bad, so that, like Obama to Romney, I say, “KP, please proceed.” Can’t wait for the next video showing “Kate” somewhere on a wet foggy beach and the lock ness in the distance, just so KP can try and kill another SM conspiracy — “see, Kate is definitely not the LM monster.”
These two twits just wanted half a year off because the king is in bad shape and they dont have much time before getting the big job so 10-12 years of lazying wasnt enough, they need more time off and they’re gonna milk this. Kkkhan’t was probably getting plastic surgery / she wants to look her best when they come announce that her moment has come
But he looks happy to be with Kate, so it can’t be William.
Also, they have no security with them.
Last night’s comments were about the sad years’ old technology of the video/phone/camera. I pinched my nose to look at the DF comments but they were greyed out. Interesting.
There is clearly something they are trying to coverup. Charles was very clearly photographed today.
Whether we truly find out the reason for all this who knows but one things for sure. All of KP are liars, manipulators, gaslighters. They absolutely feel like they can get away with anything.
One day the God/the universe will humble them. I don’t think it has yet because they keep doubling down. Their arrogance is only matched by trump and we see what’s happening to him now…..
I have no idea how the international “Kill Photo!” debacle didn’t humble them and make them sit back and realize they needed to change some things about the way they operate, but stubbornly ignoring advice and arrogantly continuing to do whateverTF they want is par for the course for W&K.
William’s actions are giving bunker.
This is the point, Lorelei. Parts of my family growing up were huge royalists. This is such a slap in the face to their UK supporters; here we are grinning at a garden centre, all blurry, straight after faking up a photo. Do the decent thing and do something proper.
It seems to have made them or specifically him more desperate instead, which is odd. I’m looking forward to finding out what the flip is actually going on.
@Sparrow, I hadn’t thought of it that way — have been too busy enjoying the fact that they’ve made complete idiots of themselves and their staff on a worldwide scale and caused an international incident with Photogate— but that’s a good point. True royalists must be so disappointed and likely feeling betrayed. And these are the people who PAY for the BRF.
I think they’re really going to lose a good chunk of their supporters by the time this is all over. There will still be the usual online defenders of everything they do, the Roya Nikkahs, but their credibility with actual sane people is nonexistent at this point.
So what if they do change and so what if they don’t? William became PoW without changing and he’ll become king the same way. The system is set up for zero repercussions.
In the video there is appears to be a greater than usual difference in height between W&K. It seems that either “Will” is too tall or “Kate” is too short and the difference is height is off by a not insignificant amount. A tall order, indeed.
I am one who believes it’s them, it’s a real video…but like the AP, reserving healthy dose of skepticism for time and date.
But most egregiously: this video was sanctioned for press. It was approved to be splashed across the covers by KP. They think it’s a good idea to show a smiling princess power walking through a garden market, far more spry than her smug but working MIL. They think this is a better tactic than having her respond directly in a video. They’re really going with this. They’d rather her be known as “lazy and sketchy, but healthy,” than “recovering but meaning well.” Royalists, you can have your able-bodied lazy royals who thoroughly milk whatever “procedure” they’re going through. That I believe, is the sad truth.
All they needed to do was have her do a zoom call last week with the Irish Guards and show part of that video on social media. I’m not sure why KP thinks going shopping is a better way to show proof of life when this woman is shown to be just fine. It would be better if this wasn’t Kate. Also, William needs to get back to work if she’s looking this good.
I think it’s them. I also think Kate looks her best when she’s not all done up, because as much as I dislike her, I want to remind everyone she was always more of a tomboy and a sporty kind of person so she just looks like the best version of herself when she’s doing things she likes. I think she’s more comfortable in casual wear and little to no make up and likes basic suburban mom stuff like gardening, day drinks with friends, etc. which is why she looks so at ease and frankly healthy here. I can’t explain why William is there bc I think they’re headed for divorce. The bags – maybe they’re not heavy items, just full bags. He should still be carrying them, though. As for the alleged planned abdominal surgery: I had two cesareans within a year, I took 6 weeks off each time but still had to function and get out and about. Hasn’t it been longer than 6 weeks for her? She’s also literal royalty so she likely had the privileged luxury of sitting on her backside for six weeks except to use the bathroom and stretch. I can believe it’s her and that she’s capable of carrying her own shopping bags.
I don’t think it’s her, and I’m not convinced that it’s really William either.
– their relative heights are wrong
– the woman has dark brown eyes, not grey
– nose, chin, smile, and eyebrows are different
– Kate has a different walk. “Kate” was in a hurry!
my question is whether this is a palace production, or if the whole thing was set up by someone else who knew they could get top dollar.
This! Who exactly set up these two look alikes? I’m not sure but I think that KPs silence is interesting.
But she is extremely done up hear. Kate doesn’t have cheekbones of steel unless she got severe buccal fat surgery or STRONG contouring. I’m thinking she is heavily made up to the point that even news sources cannot confirm that it is her.
I agree with the sentiment of this, but as a woman of similar age, we generally do NOT look happy, refreshed, and youthful when we drop a bunch of weight and take on a bunch of stress.
Kate’s looked exhausted and gaunt under the best of circumstance, I can’t imagine when the global press is speculating about your death and your husband seems kind of douchy (at best).
@sass maybe they’re consciously uncoupling before the divorce….
@moondust that made me cackle 🤣 fckin GOOP
It is such a grainy video just like the picture was with Can’t and Carol. What a coincidence that it should be a film producer that got that video. I don’t believe it’s Can’t or Peg but these are body doubles. This film producer did a sh*t job with this video.
Yeah, I thought from the beginning that the video was a set-up, but it was confirmed by the fact that the dude who took the video is a professional. These people cannot do ANYTHING right, my god.
Yeah, assuming this is Kate and William – its definitely a set up and they are so obvious.
Why can she show her face on a zoom call?
Is she still with us?
Why are they going out of their ways to stage photo & video with paparazzi?
Are the rumors from Spanish media are true?
Why can she show her face on a zoom call?
Is she still with us?
Why are they going out of their ways to stage photo & video with paparazzi?
Are the rumors from Spanish media are true?
Seeing as how “NotKate” was trending on Twitter most of the day yesterday, the AP merely read the room and stated the obvious.
Ok, now it got weird again. Why is someone who is in tech business has a phone with sh*tty camera? I thought, it was some old or middle age person who probably doesn’t spend money on a phone. This guy must have had a better camera.
As usual, these morons make stupid mistakes like this when it comes to details, prompting even MORE speculation. They’re so incompetent that it’s unreal.
Yes his bio is surprising considering the poor quality video. He’s a dude who works in digital media and yet we get blursville again?
Because if it’s a crystal-clear video/photo, it’s easier to see if it is/isn’t actually Kate. It’s blurry on purpose.
That’s why I think it isn’t Kate (or William). If that woman is Kate, then she got a new face during her “abdominal” surgery.
Whether this is Kate or not – the fact that it is debated shows just how much William and Kate has lost all credibility.
The AP is article is more a “raised eyebrows” look than outright denunciation. Looks like they wanted to be seen having an opinion and saying “we’re watching you,” but they aren’t interested in proving it’s real or fake.
I just love how they’re rightly using phrases like “the sun claims.” As it should be.
@Jais, same. I love when media outside of the UK covers them because they can actually tell the truth. This whole thing really showed how clearly the British press is under the BRF’s finger and solely there to do their bidding.
When actual news organizations (or even people like Colbert, who aren’t stifled by the UK media’s deference to the crown) speak out and actually question them, it makes everything the ROTA puts out look like the nonsense it is. I wonder if this will eventually push the ROTA to a level of frustration, to the point where even they might start to write more critically about W&K? They must be so angry at how much money and attention everyone reporting on this situation —except them— are getting. And they’ve now lost their most precious commodity— the “exclusive” right to first publish photos given to them by the palace. Because nobody will ever take those photos seriously ever again.
How long can they sit by and let everyone else in the world make bank (and gain attention) off of this situation while they keep their mouths shut and continue to toe the palace’s party line? Even Piers Morgan and Liz Jones caved days/weeks ago. Two people I never would have expected to turn on them.
@Lorelei, yep, the rota are coming off looking like fools and have lost a lot of money. How much longer will they be loyal?
Yes, this looks like a set up. Media outlets planted seeds that these two were “spotted” then this fake video comes out.
I wouldn’t be surprised if these were impersonators. There are people like that in England where royal look alikes are common and make a living out of it- like buskers we see on the streets and popular tourist attractions.
I’ve seen on TikTok that this could be Heidi Agan.
They are look alikes, the woman is Heidi Agan please look her up.
Heidi has put out a statement that it can’t be her as she was at work.
Kate filled in at work for Heidi so Heidi could go be fake Kate. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!
I’m just sort of watching this all, not really paying attention to the tiny details, just trying to see if there is anything that hints at what is really going on. It’s just interesting to see all these people speculating and making assumptions when they haven’t been following this for decades. The real royal watchers know the truth will come in its own sweet time, probably in somebody’s memoirs a decade from now.
You’re 100% correct!
In the footage when Fake Middleton looks down- immediately her nose and chin stood out as wrong.
Looking at The Mirror interview with Heidi and it’s a perfect match. It’s her in the video without a doubt, and their excuse that she was busy doing something else on the day the video was “taken” is dodgey AF.
We all know there were supposedly no pictures or footage to be seen the day it was reported.
That little performance either wasn’t filmed on Saturday or it wasn’t “finished” via post-production yet.
It actually makes so much sense that it could be Heidi! And of course she’d deny it, because KP certainly would have had her sign an NDA.
Omg, like Kaiser, I feel like this whole thing is making me crazy. But I won’t refer to it as being a “conspiracy theorist” anymore…I prefer Linda Holmes’s recent alternative: “recreational speculator” 😂
@Lorelei- Do you think the William is real? (Nothing stood out as ‘off’ to me with him.) Because if HE’S real, does that mean KP was cool with William trotting around with a fake? I absolutely wouldn’t put it past them/him, but I’m not sure which is weirder: Real William and Kate galivant around a food shop in broad daylight while she carries bags OR William takes a pap walk with an imposter.
It’s very telling that the British royals needed tmz to vouch for them but KPs credibility is so shot that people still think it may be fakes. That’s where we are in 2024. The monarchy needs a co-sign from an American paparazzi tabloid. I’m really happy for the royals that this is their new reality
It’s important to point out that the American paparazzi tabloid (TMZ) is owned by Murdoch, just like The Sun is owned by him. It’s interesting that the royals made a big deal to the UK media to not post or share the first pap photo of her with her mother taken conveniently by TMZ, but have okayed the one they orchestrated with the back of her head showing in a car with William and this one where if you watch towards the beginning of the video both of them look directly at the photographer in the car. This was obviously planned. I don’t know if both of them are in this video or if someone independently did this with body doubles but whoever was being filmed knew it and looked directly at someone filming a distance away while in a car.
Not just that, now Murdoch’s creepy henchman Wootton has breathlessly announced the price The Sun paid for this travesty while looping in Rebekah Brooks and preening that somehow this hasn’t been the done thing since Diana’s day. They are all in it together but what exactly is the point of all this?
Where is Kate?
Me too. I also freaking love the fact that W&K don’t know when the next RR will turn on them with actual facts. Gee, could they be feeling hunted?
One of the most recognizable women in the world has been “missing” for nearly three months amid widescale public speculation that she might be dead or worse suddenly shows up in a public place pretty as you please practically skipping down the sidewalk swinging a large package and not one person she passes looks up or even appears to notice her?
Yes. I saw that, too. She power walks through a garden center and no one notices her? Really? Odder and more suspect.
To me, the tell tell sign that this video is not legit is that TMZ is not questioning it themselves. That is the key. They published a photo 2 weeks ago with Kate as puffy face in a car. If they were not a part of cooking up this manipulated video, they would question how she went from that to this in 2 weeks.
It may be Kate (I truly doubt it) but the entire thing is staged. From the onlookers to the professional who shot the video, the entire thing.
When has TMZ not lived to publish a photo of someone looking terrible? Never. They live for that. When is TMZ nice? Never.
The bottom line is….why isn’t TMZ questioning it? Because they are in on it. Murdoch owns TMZ.
That Dublin Airport tweet really accentuates the fact that real Kate’s ear does *not* look like that. WhatTH is going on? Would they really be so stupid as to send a “Fake Melania” out there for a photo op that they set up?
When I first watched the video I absolutely thought it was in fact Kate, and still do, but would whatever plastic surgery she had extend to her EAR??
the Dublin Airport tweet is SENDING ME!!!! That is amazing. Gotta love it.
They’ve landed in Prague.
https://twitter.com/PragueAirport/status/1770110165053833567
I love it when corporations hire good people to do their social media, there’s an absolute art to it. I’m just booking flights to Dublin for work and I’ll look to see if there’s a feedback box where I can leave a comment on my way through.
The Irish are savage, lol! Lets hope they don’t cave and remove the tweet like RyanAir.
The video of her shopping was made in December, if you look closely at all the sheds, there is Christmas decorations hanging inside and out
Those don’t seem to be Christmas decorations; someone tweeted about going there today and the pods/decor are still up (don’t know if it’ll go through): https://twitter.com/WindsorDebs/status/1770067799991349482
Seriously? A film producer? I could have believed this might have been her, but so much doesn’t add up. No one noticed them? Come.on. Look at all the people not even acknowledging them. Are they really going for “royals, just like us!”. FlightKate 370 has been the biggest headline about her in years, and not ONE of those people took a single photo and posted on SM? But lo and behold, a FILM PRODUCER happens to be there and takes one of the poorest-quality videos ever?
And again – WHEN have those two ever been seen chatting so amiably? (Although I thoroughly buy into him letting her be the pack-mule.)
So yeah, *might* have bought it, but they’ve mucked it up again.
This could be put to bed with one succinct, face-front speaking video of her saying “thanks for the well-wishes” with a clean set of metadata. That doesn’t take a PR specialist. The only reason they wouldn’t do that is if they can’t – or she won’t. Fools.
I wouldn’t read too much into this Nelson Silva chap’s bio. His company was dissolved years ago and looks like it never fully operated. The guy works at the Lego group (Legoland is in Windsor) as some kind of social media coordinator. Although I guess his video got to TMZ somehow, so who knows.
As for the video itself, I’m kind of agnostic. It doesn’t really look like Kate, but it could be her. The real problem here (for the BRF) is that no one trusts them any more, and so all the mad theories are running riot. Also, even the pro-BRF press seem quite pissed off. I don’t think you can get that genie back in the bottle.
But why does someone working as social media coordinator have a bad camera? That doesn’t work if he is in tech business. Someone like him would get a better looking video.
Maybe it’s because he’s actually good at his job and knows that what was needed was grainy video.
Yes, I’m uncommitted to its truth but not unpersuadable. It’s worse for them if true – the public isn’t happy with a blurry video when a proper appearance is expected. Particularly the tone – “this is her, be happy with it”. And their public is now so uncertain, after all these months and the fake photo, that they are ramping up the conspiracy theories (and let’s face it, they are the type to go full throttle conspiracy).
The social media coordinators/mangers/etc. that I’ve worked with are all skilled at photography and videography as social media is driven largely by visuals.
But I work in the US. Are qualifications different in the UK?
I find it hard to believe that even a clown show like KP wouldn’t know better than to think ‘4th time’s the charm!’ and stage this ill-conceived Yeti sighting instead of doing literally anything else.
I think at this point the tabloids are trolling Kate and Will, whether out of frustration bc they can’t report on (or don’t know) the real story or just for funsies. The literal Princess of Wales was just issued an international k*ll order because of her appallingly manipulated photo. It’s like open season has been declared in tabloid land; they absolutely would run a story from a “credible source” that actually turned out to be two lookalikes hired by a clickbait pro. They’ve done it before, I’m sure!
It’s her. And it’s blurry for a reason.
It’s blurry because KP wants people to believe that they had nothing to do with setting up that photo.
It’s not her and the reason it’s blurry is to give it more credibility as a spur-of-the-moment camera phone video of “just someone who happened to be in the same store with me and I thought she looked familiar so I ran outside to the parking lot to shoot some video”…sure Jan.
Scratch everything I’ve said today. It is being reported the video is old.
I haven’t seen this. Can you direct us to a link?
Even though there was a person interviewed who claims he took the video, this doesn’t mean it was taken recently. I should’ve realized this was a lie because a UK talk show marched out a professional photographer to talk about and analyze Kate’s fake photo. He gave several contradictory states that went against the analysis of other non UK based photographers. And when asked about Kate’s head being taken from Vogue he stated no. Going against, again, non UK based analysis. Right now many in the UK cannot be trusted as many are willing to throw away their own credibility to protect Kate.
The Washington Post had an article about it yesterday, saying they could not confirm when the video was taken, only info they could confirm from the meta data was that it was near Windsor.
I think its a set up by the sun to goad them into reacting/for their own content. Just a couple of lookalikes
Me too. I also freaking love the fact that W&K don’t know when the next RR will turn on them with actual facts. Gee, could they be feeling hunted?
Slightly funny. Her fans tell us daily that she is a world class beauty. But no one is looking at her or doing a double take. How can such beauty move about so unnoticed, when she’s the BRF’s Christy Turlington! That’s what makes me think it is Kate. Real life Kate is attractive but aged. Like a courtier said, she’s one of a London type that doesn’t draw special attention.
Why, if they were both in Windsor, aren’t the children with them. After all the stress and shenanigans of the past few months why not take the children with you. Family time.
What if… Kate is who we thought she was. She had a simple procedure, an appendectomy or an ovarian cyst, and used the excuse to take 4-5 months off because she’s pampered and lazy and she can. The rest of the squirrelly shenanigans are bc of William and KP staff being absolute clownshoes about managing PR as per usual. It’s Occam’s Razor, although not very salacious.
Since when wouldn’t TMZ hit up the owner of this establishment to find out if this video is recent? This is their livelihood. They aren’t doing it because they are in on it. Why does the video end without showing them get into a car or continue walking past the shop?
You mean this guy who happened to be in the parking lot got the FIRST video of a woman who hasn’t been seen since Christmas and he stopped filming?
I already know the British press & KP cannot be trusted. But the behavior of TMZ is suspicious which is what tells me this entire thing is staged or fake. Take your pick.
A bit rich of Jack Royston to be complaining about conspiracy theories when he was one of the reporters who acted as a stenographer for KP when he wrote that “Meghan made Kate cry” for the Sun. I’m glad that people remain skeptical about Kate and William. KP hasn’t proven to be trustworthy.
Just listened to a call in where two locals , who go to the market where Kate was shopping and they are stating the huts with the black roofs dotted around the story are only there at Christmas time. Yeah, the VIDEO IS OLD possibly from 2022.
How do they keep making this situation weirder every day ?!
I know, right?! Everything they do just makes things worse and worse- like, how obvious do you want to make it that you cannot produce the future queen?!
Chuck & Cam aren’t intervening (and are trolling Will with their own high-res photos) because this is all Will.
I think:
1. Billy the Basher never grew out of his violence.
2. The Windsors were so fervent that Harry must be attached to Will’s hip for life because of this lifelong violence. (For all Charles’s problems no one claimed he needed Anne to the degree Will needs Harry)
3. Harry’s 400 withheld pages tell the story of Will’s lifelong violent red mist incidents.
Of how a child born with his temperament needed an environment that was entirely opposite of what he got from the institution.
Of how—right when he was at the age many similarly violent little boys become physiologically/mentally/emotionally mature enough to override their lil warrior reactions—he took a number 7 golf club to the prefrontal cortex. How this is the region responsible for impulse control.
How the family rule of secrets, of, “how would it look!” and “protecting the heir,” meant Will’s physical *appearance* and *image* got protected, when they could’ve been deploying resources & seeking out specialists.
Will was 9 in 1991 & had a child’s developing & neuroplastic brain. A LOT could’ve been done to rewire it, we know this from scans & case studies. Instead, the grownups froze his brain injury in place with denial.
————-
Later, as a 15 year old, William told them he couldn’t coffin walk. He didn’t say that he really didn’t want to. He said he COULD NOT. They forced him.
Everyone feels bad for Harry coffin walking. They should.
But teen years are so delicate for brains. It’s the last big window for childlike neuroplasticity.
Any 15yo, who’s already asserted their inability to coffin walk, who’s flooded with puberty hormones, who knows literally a billion people are watching them in their most vulnerable state, is going to come out of that with physiological damage.
They’re going to have physical PTSD & a destroyed nervous system. The kind that requires years to retrain it to health.
Kind of deeply similar to wounded warriors PTSD.
————-
I think Harry’s 400 withheld pages are about how both he and William were abused by the institution, two sides of the same coin.
And how part of Harry’s mental health works are a love letter to William, who, beyond his dead mama and Harry, never had his humanity prioritized. He’s seen as an embodied institution. He took on a world of neglect as consequence.
How he wishes he could gift his brother an environment that with space for him to address his legitimate needs. Because hurt people hurt people.
Notable: here in Canada, all our treaties with the indigenous are signed with the Crown. There’s easily **hundreds of Billions** of dollars of oil, minerals, forestry, land, etc. at stake just here.
When people say “protect the institution” those material resources are also what they’re talking about. Not just just an ideological class system. An actual infrastructure of class that will fall if the institution falls.
I don’t wish to remove Will’s agency here. But I also don’t wish to remove his humanity. He’s already had an enormous volume of it suffocated.
None of us are free until all of us are free.
Think you are spot on. I see massive evidence of TBI and complex CPTSD in the royals.
Complex ptsd is from trauma during developmental years and really hasn’t been mainstream parlance among mental health professionals until the past 5 years.
Harry had the cptsd plus combat ptsd plus the trauma of the system/media/family attacking them in the past 5 years yet he chose to go a different route.
William sadly cannot/willnot and it looks like his worst tendencies are indulged. He is human and his situation is sad and he gives off mad abuser vibes. I have little doubt that he and Kate are dueling narcissists.
This spectacle is just the outgrowth of that- I’ imagine it is feeding them both.
God bless harry and his family- hope they stay far away from this mess
KP is manipulating the public, making people question reality. The question the taxpayers need to ask is why. Why the secrecy and gaslighting.
I browsed the reactions on SM. Majority of people don’t believe it. Even Andy Cohen tweeted it’s not Kate lolZ.. Basically many people already think they’re Liars and perception wise the BrF and BM reputation are both down the sh$&thole. The public isn’t stupid, they just won’t trust anything they say.
I mean a high profile royal family has to go to a US and British gossip outlets owned by Murdoch to officially post their photos and videos instead of a reputable outlet – global joke.
Can I just get my facts together on this, before the day closes: Kate and William went to a garden centre (good grief, it sounds like the start of a joke); a former professional photographer, who now works at lego land (this joke is writing itself), took a video; he then sold/gave the video to the Sun; the palace said it’s true, back off. Has the palace ever vouched for a video like this before? Don’t they normally talk about intrusion, but this is OK because it’s proof of Kate.
I am reading from other comments, that isn’t the right guy. Journalists asked him apparently, he denied that he was the one who took the video. Maybe a different guy with the same name?
I am fascinated that their staff is lighting up fires after fires instead of putting them out. Every new comms step they take only exacerbates the secrecy and lack of trust. This is turning into a giant masterclass on how NOT to do crisis management, NOT to do comms, NOT to deal with conspiracy theories. It’s such a train wreck you can’t take your eyes away from it, you’re just sitting on the edge of the chair trying to guess how it is possible to mess this up EVEN MORE. And just when you think they’ve outdone themselves in inadequacy…they do it again, but worse. It’s almost lab-level, science experiment -bad.
They’re too arrogant and think they’re superior. I’m actually glad some are trolling them back – like NYC has entered the chat with a mocking comeback post of the K sighting . No one believes their crap and some are started to become psst off that they are just playing the public with their idiotic games.
Even some of the TMZ reporters in the US today have been a bit vocal about having some doubts on that video.
They’re becoming more and more isolationists on their own beliefs- exactly like MAGAs- a cult.
Although I’ve seen a few MAGAs have also started to question them.
Anyone else notice that “William” looks at the camera at the start of the film, as if setting up the faux-walk moment? Film Actors have their body doubles for setting up certain scenes…