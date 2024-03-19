The AP doesn’t think the TMZ-Princess Kate video will stop the ‘royal rumor mill’

I genuinely feel like I’m going crazy with this new Princess of Wales mess. Another questionable piece of media, this time a video, and there are once again so many suspicions that the piece of media is false or that it’s been manipulated. We were told, over the weekend, that Kate and Prince William had been “seen” at the Windsor Farm Store on Saturday. The Sun ran the story with no photos as an exclusive. Then there was an outcry because there were no photos and it felt like Kensington Palace had just called up their media allies and thrown this lie at them. By Monday afternoon (EST), The Sun magically produced a blurry video of “Will & Kate” walking out of the store. “Kate” was walking briskly, with no signs of physical discomfort, and she was carrying a large, heavy-looking bag. Her face also looked weird/different. Her gait was different too, if we’re being honest.

People are also questioning when the video was taken – people who live in or around Windsor have examined the royal Zapruder footage and many think that Christmas decorations appear to be up in the background. In TMZ and the Sun’s coverage, the man who shot the video is quoted extensively. The man is Nelson Silva and now people are doing a deeper dive on him too. Or, you know, they’re looking at his Twitter and public profile:

The whole thing is giving such weird vibes. Was everything a set-up? Were two look-alikes employed? Why didn’t anyone else at Windsor Farm Store take photos or seemingly notice the Waleses? Was the whole thing a KP operation and that’s why KP hasn’t raised hell about the publication of the video?

Even the Associated Press is once again calling out Kensington Palace too – their headline is “A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That’s a tall order.” The AP is just going with The Sun “reported” and “claimed” these things, not that they actually happened: “The newspaper published a short clip late Monday that appeared to show William and Kate smiling as they walked together, carrying shopping bags. It said the footage was taken on Saturday in Windsor, west of London.”

A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That's a tall order https://t.co/M0PWGLDjCg — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2024

"She could do a DNA test and people wouldn't believe it's her" Chief royal correspondent at Newsweek @Jack_Royston weighs in on the recent photo of the Princess of Wales in Windsor and the conspiracy theories circling the internet. https://t.co/LMj8hGVlJ3 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/J1yeUBV2zY — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 19, 2024

