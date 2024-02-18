Donald Trump found liable for business fraud in NY & fined $450 million

These are some photos of Donald Trump on the “campaign trail” in Nevada on January 27th. Is it just me or does Trump look especially unkempt and drawn? His wig is crooked and he even looks like he’s lost some weight? Many people are saying he’s on Ozempic. Anyway, this past week was a funny one for all things Bigly. First, Trump lost his motion to dismiss the Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal hush money case. The trial will proceed and jury selection begins on March 25. That’s just one upcoming trial out of many, but by the end of the week, we got the ruling in Trump’s civil trial for his decades of fraud. That motherf–ker’s guilty and he’s probably going to sell off real estate to pay these enormous fines. LMAO.
A New York judge on Friday handed Donald J. Trump a crushing defeat in his civil fraud case, finding the former president liable for conspiring to manipulate his net worth and ordering him to pay a penalty of nearly $355 million plus interest that could wipe out his entire stockpile of cash.
The decision by Justice Arthur F. Engoron caps a chaotic, yearslong case in which New York’s attorney general put Mr. Trump’s fantastical claims of wealth on trial. With no jury, the power was in Justice Engoron’s hands alone, and he came down hard: The judge delivered a sweeping array of punishments that threatens the former president’s business empire as he simultaneously contends with four criminal prosecutions and seeks to regain the White House.
Justice Engoron barred Mr. Trump for three years from serving in top roles at any New York company, including portions of his own Trump Organization. He also imposed a two-year ban on the former president’s adult sons and ordered that they pay more than $4 million each. One of them, Eric Trump, is the company’s de facto chief executive, and the ruling throws into doubt whether any member of the family can run the business in the near term.
The judge also ordered that they pay substantial interest, pushing the penalty for the former president to $450 million, according to the attorney general, Letitia James.
In his unconventional style, Justice Engoron criticized Mr. Trump and the other defendants for refusing to admit wrongdoing for years. “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” he said. He noted that Mr. Trump had not committed violent crimes and also conceded that “Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff.” Still, he wrote, “defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.”
Mr. Trump will appeal the financial penalty but will have to either come up with the money or secure a bond within 30 days. The ruling will not render him bankrupt, because most of his wealth is in real estate, which altogether is worth far more than the penalty.
$450 million, plus $4 million per failson? Please, this is too funny. I read that Trump can’t ask for donations to cover any of the fines, nor can he seek donations for the money he owes E. Jean Carroll. He doesn’t have the money, so it really does seem like he’ll either have to mortgage his real estate or sell some stuff off? Which of Trump’s properties would he be willing to sell to pay for all of his business failures, frauds and sexual assaults? Trump Tower? Bedminster? The golf club in Virginia? Mar-a-Lago will probably be the last thing he sells. I would also love to know what all of his lawyers are going to do when they all realize that he’s never going to pay any of them.
I can’t believe a man in this amount of lawsuits and proven criminal activity can be eligible for your President. Where I live you’re not eligible to go for your local council if you have an unpaid parking ticket!
America, you crazy
Why yes, yes we are!
No we are not crazy, we are stupid! And we are idiots. I lament for what he has done to the US and its people and what he will do if he is reelected. God help us all.
Once a dictator takes charge there is no getting rid of him. Going to hell in a handbasket; I fear the future for my grandchildren.
We are not all crazy. But the Electoral College makes it possible for a crazy minority to screw us over again and again. We don’t have majority rule in this so called democracy. If we did, we never would have been stuck with him in the first place.
A friendly reminder that the entire point of the electoral college was to limit the amount of power actually given to the unwashed masses who were always meant to toil in labor while rich white landowners run the country. Say it like a mantra. Teach it to your children. And push for DC statehood like the future of of this nation depends on it.
@Brassy Rebel, I’m not pointing to the electoral process (that is a whole other beast) and while I don’t speak for @laalaa, I don’t think she was either.
I am referring to the people that believe what Trump is selling and stand by him and treat him as their savior and don’t join in on calling for him to be out of politics. What he has done to his businesses he will do to the country and the bulk are too stupid to realize it. Worried about Taylor and Biden and Kamala meanwhile the other guy is the real downfall.
@Seraphina – The electoral college is the reason that vocal minority exists in the first place, empowered by the unjust, non representative electoral victory that reinforced their belief that their values matter more than the rest of ours.
Betty Rose IIRC the “white landowners” it’s important to note, at that time had amassed their wealth, their land, their power as a result of free labor they took from slaves.
And the electoral college and the makeup of the US Senate enabled them to have more influence on national politics than they would have otherwise.
@NorthofBoston – that is absolutely true. And White landowners have always used poor white people as foot soldiers to maintain the privileges of the landed class. To that end, it benefits the white ruling class to keep a voting populace poor and uninformed (read:racist). Imagine if working class white people en masse rose up and joined people of color in demanding equal economic opportunities? The electoral college factors heavily into this formula. So do poorly funded schools and the rhetoric of race that has always existed but now has its own cable network.
He doesn’t actually own trump tower, does he? I always thought he just was able to put his name on things, which is another reason why idiots think he’s so successful
He won’t be making any decisions. A court appointed monitor (retired judge) has been in place for a while and she will manage the business to settle Trump’s outstanding liabilities. He doesn’t own Trump Tower, that’s a co-op, but he does own an apartment. He also has ownership interests in a several golf courses that may be seized and liquidated, but they are probably all already encumbered with loans and liens. A large part of the reason he moved to Mar-a-Lago in contravention of his agreement with the city of Palm Beach was the protection Florida’s homestead law provides. Since he lives there, Florida will not enforce an attachment order on that property. Bedminster in NJ and Turnbull in CT will probably be the first to go along with the Trump Tower apartment for whatever they are actually worth.
He better hope whoever buys the Bedminster property doesn’t petition to relocate Ivana. I know it most likely didn’t happen but it would be hilarious if he/his people buried something incriminating in her grave and it got discovered due to his losing a lawsuit.
That’s what I thought also. A lot of his “wealth” comes from licensing the Trump name. And he doesn’t actually own a lot of the buildings that bears his name.
In the beginning, when his father’s money was still fresh and burning a hole in his pocket, he was able to buy things outright (or at least have the loans in his own name). Trump Tower, Bedminster and Mar a Lago for example. Fast forward a few decades, and everything he ever touched had withered and died. It still boggles my mind that he bankrupted casinos. Casinos! The Apprentice resurrected his name recognition, but not his bank account, so that’s when the licensing deals started.
I’m reasonably sure that he owned Trump Tower when it was built. I don’t know if that changed at some point. As he became more generally well-known, as Midnight@theOasis says, Trump licensed his name on multiple buildings that he didn’t own.
Here’s the list of his properties.
One interesting thing about the ruling is that the Trump Org is forbidden from getting loans from banks chartered in New York, which means they won’t have many, if any, options to get loans since all the big banks are chartered there.
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-properties-list-new-york-fraud-lawsuit-1830237
Yes, technically he is prohibited from using donor money for these fines, but rules haven’t stopped Agent Orange before. There’s already been some shenanigans (caught by the monitor in NY) where he pretended to loan money to himself that seems not to have existed. Once a grifter, always a grifter.
But yes, he has looked somewhat ashen and drawn lately.
If Donald Trump sells Trump Tower and Mar A Lago, where is poor Melanie going to live? Melanie is used to her penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan and dwelling anywhere less than will so traumatic for her. My heart goes out to that poor darling.
Melania is reported to own a home that her parents live in which is close to Barrons school. No matter what she will have a soft landing. The reported re -tooled prenuptial includes a trust fund for she and Barron, hopefully funded. I think she has known for a long time that they are financially precarious. I think the reason that she can be publicly perceived as standing by her man is that she knows that she has independent means.
There is a GoFundMe set up for Cheeto—it’s already collected approximately $250,000 from the MAGA crowd.
Cheeto still has a number of classified documents and it’s a real possibility that one or several of his equally nefarious buddies will be more than happy to fork over cash for our top secrets. (My only hope is that Jack Smith has set the trap on the exchange of these documents and they actually nail the Orange Menace on espionage charges.)
Also—I agree he’s on the weight loss shot. His face is collapsing—it’s called Ozempic face.
This was my thought as well. This makes him a massive security liability to owe this much money and we already know what a liability he was before…
The GoFundMe was set up by Grant Cardone, a grifter facing his own fraud allegations. He’s also a high profile Scientologist. Trump won’t see a dime of that money.
Hahahaha, a grifter grifting off of another grifter. Love it. 😂
LOL if the MAGAts want to waste their money on him that’s fine with me but it’s not even two day’s worth of the interest. Somebody posted GoFundMe rules and regulations, and supposedly you can’t use that money to pay court settlements and fines.
Lol Yo broke ass!
I always love the choices of photos especially the last photo where he is talking about the size of his a) manhood? b) intelligence c) integrity d) all of the above?
Rules are just suggestions for him so I bet he does his usual grift (ask supporters for money) and co-mingles the funds. What’s interesting is he hasn’t appealed the E. Jean verdict correct? Cause he would have to put that money in escrow as part of the appeal.
Delighted you pointed the lack of appeal/escrow funds for the E. Jean verdict, that makes me so happy!
How is it people believe in this chump? Or simply believe him at all? Our only hope is for something to happen to him before the election. Given his physical appearance and habits, it is amazing he is still above ground.
He is running out of time to post $$ and file appeal of E.Jean verdict.
If he’s having trouble coming up with $83m….$450m looks impossible. However, he is working on daughter-in-law to take over RNC and will probably drain that too.
RNC broke? Win Win!
I had to go back up to check that photo…your interpretation of it is wonderful! His fingers poised to show us the size of his manhood? Intelligence? Integrity? That is so perfect! Thank you for a great morning laugh!
This is a good day. Thanks for covering this. My mental health can’t take following him too closely. I appreciate you, Kaiser!
Same here. Thanks, Call_Me_AL, for helping me not feel alone in my limitations. I also appreciate you, Kaiser!
Ugh. Every photo of Cult 45 should come with trigger warnings and barf bags…
Well done NY AG Letitia James and Judge Engoron!! You have to be a special kind of stupid to repeatedly and publicly attack the NY AG, the judge who’s determining your fraud case and his clerk – even after receiving several warnings from the judge. His attacks against Letitia and Georgia DA Fani Willis, two Black women, was unhinged.That humongous fine by Judge Engoron definitely sent a message and prohibiting his org from doing business for 3 years will severely hurt his and his gritting family’s pockets. I do think the company ban should have been longer though. Slapping Dumb and Dumber with $4m fines was a nice touch. And as funny as their ridiculous testimony. Hopefully these other cases against him will also yield guilty verdicts with heavy consequences. 45 will undoubtedly continue to grift large sums of money from his cult followers and power hungry adjacents. His attorneys better start demanding he pay their legal fees now, or he might decide its pro bono on their behalf for the privilege of representing him…
Now he is selling a shoe. For $400. It’s colored gold of course.What morons are still going into business with him? You can’t make this stuff up.
Everything he “owns” is mortgaged to the hilt using inflated values. He does not have the assets to cover any of the judgments. The magat crowd is sending money to him instead of the Republican National Committee. Trump worship is unending the Republican party and disrupting the flow of money to other Republican campaigns. Fingers crossed for a blue wave this November.
I’m sure the IRS is watching and getting ready to play pig pile on the orange cheeto. Not only will there be fines, but prison may be indicated as well.
I truly believe that he will end the Republican Party. I had a huge argument recently with a friend who is a die-hard Thuglican and told her that the party will collapse just like Trump’s claims of being a billionaire. I don’t think she’s speaking to me anymore but that’s okay. My mental health can’t take hearing her praise Cheeto!
Celebration time! That ruling brought a huge smile to my mug, which I’m still carrying around. I recently heard a radio commercial of that mofo selling bobble-head dolls, and thought to myself, “that guy was the president of a whole azz country y’all!” I’m sure the gullible racist ditto heads who support him will stock up on that garbage to help him pay his bills. I sure hope he gets drained of every dollar he owns, bigly.