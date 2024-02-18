Donald Trump found liable for business fraud in NY & fined $450 million

These are some photos of Donald Trump on the “campaign trail” in Nevada on January 27th. Is it just me or does Trump look especially unkempt and drawn? His wig is crooked and he even looks like he’s lost some weight? Many people are saying he’s on Ozempic. Anyway, this past week was a funny one for all things Bigly. First, Trump lost his motion to dismiss the Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal hush money case. The trial will proceed and jury selection begins on March 25. That’s just one upcoming trial out of many, but by the end of the week, we got the ruling in Trump’s civil trial for his decades of fraud. That motherf–ker’s guilty and he’s probably going to sell off real estate to pay these enormous fines. LMAO.

A New York judge on Friday handed Donald J. Trump a crushing defeat in his civil fraud case, finding the former president liable for conspiring to manipulate his net worth and ordering him to pay a penalty of nearly $355 million plus interest that could wipe out his entire stockpile of cash. The decision by Justice Arthur F. Engoron caps a chaotic, yearslong case in which New York’s attorney general put Mr. Trump’s fantastical claims of wealth on trial. With no jury, the power was in Justice Engoron’s hands alone, and he came down hard: The judge delivered a sweeping array of punishments that threatens the former president’s business empire as he simultaneously contends with four criminal prosecutions and seeks to regain the White House. Justice Engoron barred Mr. Trump for three years from serving in top roles at any New York company, including portions of his own Trump Organization. He also imposed a two-year ban on the former president’s adult sons and ordered that they pay more than $4 million each. One of them, Eric Trump, is the company’s de facto chief executive, and the ruling throws into doubt whether any member of the family can run the business in the near term. The judge also ordered that they pay substantial interest, pushing the penalty for the former president to $450 million, according to the attorney general, Letitia James. In his unconventional style, Justice Engoron criticized Mr. Trump and the other defendants for refusing to admit wrongdoing for years. “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” he said. He noted that Mr. Trump had not committed violent crimes and also conceded that “Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff.” Still, he wrote, “defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.” Mr. Trump will appeal the financial penalty but will have to either come up with the money or secure a bond within 30 days. The ruling will not render him bankrupt, because most of his wealth is in real estate, which altogether is worth far more than the penalty.

[From The NY Times]

$450 million, plus $4 million per failson? Please, this is too funny. I read that Trump can’t ask for donations to cover any of the fines, nor can he seek donations for the money he owes E. Jean Carroll. He doesn’t have the money, so it really does seem like he’ll either have to mortgage his real estate or sell some stuff off? Which of Trump’s properties would he be willing to sell to pay for all of his business failures, frauds and sexual assaults? Trump Tower? Bedminster? The golf club in Virginia? Mar-a-Lago will probably be the last thing he sells. I would also love to know what all of his lawyers are going to do when they all realize that he’s never going to pay any of them.