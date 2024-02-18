Duchess Meghan wore a camel Sentaler coat for Invictus events in Vancouver

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final day in Canada, where they did events in Vancouver. The biggest photo event took place at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre, where Harry tried out some adaptive ice-rink sports like curling. Meghan watched from the sidelines, looking very rich. Y’all know I adore Meghan and her wealthy style, but I am so tired of her love for beige and camel. Her camel coat in these photos is from Sentaler, one of her favorite brands. I associate this style with Meghan now, but I just wish it had been a different color. Please don’t give me “she didn’t want to stand out, it wasn’t about her.” First of all, you need to make your peace with the fact that she just loves Sad Beige and more than half of her wardrobe is Sad Beige. Second of all, the “not standing out” thing could have been achieved with cream, navy or black (and those colors would have looked much better on her).
At the Curling Club event, Meghan and Harry were joined by Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Buble is pretty much the prince of Canada, and it’s really cool that he and Luisana are big supporters of Invictus. Not only did Buble join Harry on the ice, Buble also performed at the Invictus dinner later, Friday evening. On Thursday evening, Michael and Luisana took Harry and Meghan out to dinner at Vij’s in Vancouver. Meghan apparently ordered her food extra spicy while Harry turned bright red when he looked at a pepper.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Michael Buble attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Michael Buble
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with Luisana Lopilato attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Luisana Lopilato
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I love the camel coat and gloves. Tres chic.
I agree. Anyone have a make on those gloves?
Quiet luxury + actual happiness. She looks incredible. DM will give birth to kittens.
I also love that dark camel cape and long gloves. I wants it precious. I went to the Sentaler website, and honestly, that dark camel color was the best color. And it’s only $1295. I know that sounds expensive, but most of the decent coats I’ve looked at on coat websites run in the $1000 range, so it’s not like it’s a $3000 Hermes polyester puffer. This is pure alpaca. And one size, so fit is not a problem for most people.
I love it, too. I also think Meghan looks terrific in the tan/camel/wood tones so I’m glad she enjoys wearing them.
I think of them as caramel not having the correct lingo. I too think they’re very flattering on her. She did a monochrome look at the UN in NYC that I loved
This woman inspires me. It’s very easy – especially after trauma – to let motherhood swallow you whole. It happened to me and I’m still trying to establish boundaries around being a mother that allow me to also be everything else that I am.
She has self love. And it shows and it’s inspiring. She loves herself enough to create boundaries where she needs them. I have set many many boundaries in my life. But it’s harder for me to set boundaries that benefit me as opposed to boundaries that simply stop others from hurting me. She seems to have mastered this. It’s beautiful
I like the coat and Sentaler, like Aritzia are some of Meghan’s pre-royal favourite Canadian brands. I think it is lovely that she is so loyal to the brands she enjoys.
Curling is so fun! A fiend of mine always used to throw an annual Bonspiel and all our grad school crew would go, even the ones such as myself who are terrible at curling.
I’d love to wear beige of any kind, but I don’t look anything but ill when I wear it! After what she experienced on Salty Isle, Meghan can wear whatever she wants. It would be great, though, if Meghan gifted us the knowledge of her skincare products. If she says e.l.f. or ROC, well, that would be so Mrs. Sussex, wouldn’t it?
Interestingly, tolerance for spicy foods may be genetically linked. Didn’t Kate claim the same about Will? Might be one place where she was being truthful. They also likely weren’t raised eating anything much spicy since QE supposedly liked her food bland.
Prince of Canada? Lol. No.
I agree. No way is Buble the prince of Canada. LOL! He’s better know now for hawking flavoured sparkling water than anything else. Nice voice though.
Doesn’t he have some sort of attitude problem? Like, abusive to his partners kind of thing? Or am I thinking of someone else?
@bluenailsbetty I’ve never heard that negative news about Buble
@bluenailsbetty
Yeah, I remember a few years ago there were a couple of social media videos where he seemed super controlling of his wife, and very demanding in general. I don’t remember all the details & she came out in support of him, but it stuck with me. He reminded me a lot of an ex of mine who was very emotionally manipulative.
M looked absolutely gorgeous. As H said when he first saw her in person on their first date: she was wearing jeans, a black sweater & heels and “she looked chic. I didn’t know anything about clothes, but I knew she looked chic.”
Always, H. She always looks chic.
One deranged tweet yesterday went something like, “Who does Meghan think she is wearing gloves like the Queen”
Because only reigning Monarchs wear gloves …. when it’s cold…. in the winter….. in freaking Canada.
LOL thank you for this post Whatever!
How dare Meghan keep her hands warm in stylish gloves?
Wearing gloves when it’s cold, in Canada, or anywhere else for that matter. Let’s face it, that’s they closest the derangers will get to a compliment. I think that’s their way of saying, “Damn, she looks good!”
I like that we’re at the point where CB can lead the story with criticism! They’re safe/settled enough so that it’s not adding fuel to any fire and CB doesn’t have to spend all the column space devoted to defense.
Still, I like that the beige is keeping the focus up on her face!
Just read the People story. It’s sweet that the owner has so little knowledge of royal infighting that he was proud to point out to Harry that William liked the same dish years ago.
That made me smile too.
He’s so excited and happy to have hosted them in the little video clip. Made me smile.
But it’s not sad beige. It would be sad camel😂. Either way, I’m not mad at it. She looks great and camel is classic. That said, I’d love to see dark green like her engagement interview dress and that skirt she wore in Ireland.
I love Meghan in beige and camel. She looked fabulous the entire week.
Meghan looks great in beige and camel shades but the point is that she should try other colors. Her warm light cinnamon complexion would look great in orange, off-white, warm red and yellow.
She wears a lot of off-white. In fact, I can’t remember when she last wore camel. At last year’s IG, she wore mostly white, black, off white, a blue dress, a gray knit dress and that turquoise strapless dress. Only for the NATO day did she wear brown.
I would love to see Meghan in yellow, maybe this spring.
I love thinking that Meghan has purchased many stunning pieces using the money from her DM settlement, the ones who bitch about the cost, are the ones paying for it:). For some reason, this makes me happy!
Yes, this ensemble definitely gives “rich, moisturized, and happy woman” vibes and I’m here for it!
Lol: Love this!
Eh she just likes beige. I think maybe she doesn’t like bright colors for more everyday events and prefers muted colors. She’s definitely worn brighter colors before but thinking about it, it’s usually at night events. I think ” sad beige” ( I hate this term) is just her uniform color for professional working events. I personally tend to gravitate towards cream and grey because I like how those colors look against my skin when I’m trying to project a serious and professional image.
I’ve wondered if this is in part a California thing? The beiges and creams — vs the traditional mid-Atlantic blacks, greys and contrasting brights? Like — are these the kinds of colors that go along with sandy beaches and eternal sunshine? In addition to Meghan’s more personal preferences of course.
(You can tell from my questions that I’ve never actually been to California. )
Could be. In my own work travel that’s sent me to the east coast, It’s definitely been charcoal gray or black slacks and dark shirts. Black shift dresses with maybe a pop of color with a cardigan in cream or maybe a jewel tone. On the west coast it’s usually khaki, soft pink, bright whites but that also could just be the industry that I work in. It may be a lot more daring color-wise and obviously style-wise in other industries.
CA native here and yes, it is absolutely a CA thing, especially Southern CA where they live and Meg grew up.
CA native here- it’s absolutely a California thing, especially Southern California. You will pry my light neutrals and sad beige out of my cold dead hands!
There’s a new store that opened in my city and the style vibe is very California casual. I don’t believe there is a single item for sale there that isn’t off-white, cream, beige, tan, camel, caramel, light brown, aside from a handful of things with also black and/or white.
It is definitely an aesthetic.
@Blithe, I think you’re right and that it depends on which coast of the U.S. you are based in.
@Dee(2): I’m so glad you said that about the “sad beige” expression, in that the first time I heard it was the term the BM applied to Meghan’s love of neutrals. God forbid they should compliment, but they can’t even do straight reporting about a shade of clothing, they must put that down too. So, I don’t like adopting that term at Celebitchy.
I find that, when I travel especially, that packing neutral colors make wardrobe changes much easier. With bright colors you have to be so careful that your outfits don’t clash with the occasions. With neutral colors you can always be safe. In the movie The Cat’s Meow, director Peter Bogdanovich said he keep the costume color pallets down to six colors: black, white, gray, beige, silver, and gold. He said it made filming easier, the colors were vintage, and the women looked classic. I think Meghan has gone to the Bogdanovich school of fashion. I know I have.
Vij’s is an excellent restaurant and it’s not really flash or spendy. It’s just a good family run place. I’ve eaten there and I’m just an ordinary joe.
I really love all her outfits this week! They were so effortlessly chic!!! And she looked gorgeous in her last appearance in her olive gown!! It was chef 💋
That olive colored dress was gorgeous and she wore it perfectly.
She looked lovely. She does love her some beige lol. She looked great in all her outfits but I wasn’t a fan of the beige but that’s just me.
Susan Collins, I’m not a fan of beige either. It’s definitely a personal choice, probably because it’s a color I can’t wear … along with camel. My skin tone just looks awful when I’ve tried. We got to see her in many different colored neutrals during the three days, so she did a great job of looking gorgeous and not drawing even more attention to herself when it’s really about the competitors.
She looks fantastic.
I like this rich brown colour of her hair now. It’s more flattering on her face with the more athletic frame she has currently.
The camel coat is timeless ; the colour and the style.
I wonder if she mostly styles herself.
Her styling and eye for fashion pieces is really good.
Love love love the entire look from top to toe. So mad that my short fat legs never look good in knee high boots 😾
I have the same problem with boots. Although, I’ve learned to describe my legs not as short and fat, but as petite length. Just as the waist on misses sizes falls around my hips, the widest part of boots is much higher than the widest part of my leg.
Haha. Same here. I couldn’t get my calves into Zara skinny jeans. Almost couldn’t get out either. Over the years, I have learnt to dress according to my body type so no skinny jeans nor knee high boots for me.
This is me! I’ve lost 70 pounds (thank you Mounjaro) but nothing will give me long slender legs!😂
It’s not like she wore camel every single day. She also wore the colors you wanted – cream and white one day, navy and black the next – and an olive colored dress for the evening event.
Don’t forget the red jacket on Valentine’s night for her dinner out. I always expect to see Meghan in some type of camel…it’s just her thing.
I wonder if it’s because, even though she’s talked about a lot, there really aren’t that many photos of her, especially since she became a private citizen. So, we tend to see the same photos over and over, like that one with the brown beret. With the number of times that’s been reprinted, you’d think she wears nothing but brown berets. There was a time when she had like 8 coats in varying shades from light caramel to a dark reddish brown, but I don’t think we’ve seen them much lately – this current camel coat is the first in a while.
I get where she was going with the gloves, but maybe the effect wasn’t quite achieved because the color was a bit off? I think if they’d been the color of her boots or pants, I would’ve liked it better. And I LOVE Meghan’s style and a camel colored coat and just that color in general, even though I agree it can kind of wash people out sometimes. BTW: of course she was going to wear gloves in a curling rink in Canada in the winter-I’m surprised she didn’t wear a hat too. Maybe she was wearing super warm layers underneath!
Sometimes you like a color or style and it became the color or style that you feel more confident wearing. Meghan has her own style, it is a combination of French, New York Soho, and California casual, with not much fuss. Chic, simple and classy!
I too am a sad beige lover and adore this look! I was that cape and the boots so bad, they’re so gorg!
In my book there is nothing more rich looking than a beautiful camel coat. I love an all camel look or paired with any neutral. . . I do get an aversion to a color though, I’m pretty sure I’ve never owned any shade of purple clothing.
Well, I love it. It’s not beige. It’s camel and goes great with the jeans she has on and her dark hair and skin tone. But with her love of usually wearing so much beige and muted colors as a default all the time, it appears she loves it. So I don’t get why she said in her documentary that she defaulted to camel and beige and white so as not to stand out in the royal family regarding what to wear. Clearly, she leans to those colors on her own anyway since royal life has been over.
I wouldn’t say I like some of the bland beige tones she wears a lot, but some were standouts. BUT I do absolutely love the camel tones she wears.
She looked rich and chic all week. Absolutely loved everything she wore. I have a question that’s probably been asked and answered this week, are her eyebrows heavier or is that an illusion? Can’t imagine her Rogaining her brows.
I can tolerate moderately spicy food, so I’m sorta there with Harry.
This has been an amazing week for them. Can’t wait for the Games next year.
As a curler, I am so thrilled that wheelchair curling will be part of Invictus this time around. Sweeping is such a big part of non-adaptive curling that throwers get a bigger margin of error; the wheelchair folks have to be so much more precise with what they do and are excellent shot makers , and it will be great to bring attention to the sport.
When I first saw wheelchair curling, I wondered how they would manage the sweeping. Now I know.
So all the thrower has to do, after releasing the rock, is holler, “Hurry! Hurry hard! Harder!” etc. LOL
Sorry but Buble is not even close to the “Prince of Canada” (Canadian here)! I didn’t even remember he was Canadian until I read this post.
Love the camel colour on her but I would have gone for an elbow length glove in black or a better-matched camel. That’s a nit-pick, as she always looks stunning and appropriate to the event.
I am much older than Meghan, but I want to dress and carry myself like her when I grow up! 😁 She always looks elegant.
I too am bored with her beiges… reminds me of my mom whose mantra is “beige goes with everything” so whenever she gets me clothing or accessories they are shades of beige that make you want to just cry.
I grew up in Southern California and Meghan Markle’s dress code looks very Old Pasadena to me probably influenced by her Immaculate Heart high school.
To me beige and camel are totally different colors and I am definitely here for camel! I wore that same combo yesterday. Meghan looked amazing this entire trip but the focus was still on the veterans and Invictus and I love that too.
This would be camel, not beige 🙂 Sentaler offers a similar item in deep burgundy (and the fabric looks even softer!), she would have looked fantastic with that one, too. I would love to see her with brighter, jewel tones, but she looks effortlessly chic here. This is a well-executed look, appropriate for the event, and the making and styling are also well done.
I love that they are hobnobbing with Michael Bublé and that he even changed the lyrics to My Way as a nod to Harry. Of course the derangers will find something negative to say. And please nitpicking that Meghan wore gloves in an indoor rink? You don’t have to be Canadian to figure out that these places are cold.
I’m almost tired of commenting how gorgeous M looks, how perfect her styling! I can’t remember ever seeing her make a bad choice, and she has to be one of the most photogenic people ever born! That said, I’d love to see her in jewel tones, or a deep rose color. But that’s just me because those are my favorite colors. In beige or camel I look so washed out that I look ill.
She looks beautiful, but I do love her in jewel tones!
Meghan looks happy, healthy and relaxed. She is making public appearances. She has not randomly disappeared off the face of the earth. She does not look bug-eyed with her wig off center. She is not wearing button laden bespoke, Victorian cosplay or wiglets. She is not grabbing her husband’s behind to his obvious discomfort. She is not near flashing anyone. Harry looks happy to be around her. His fists are not balled up and his jaw is not clinched. The bias is so obvious in the rota coverage.
“ Please don’t give me “she didn’t want to stand out, it wasn’t about her.” First of all, you need to make your peace with the fact that she just loves Sad Beige” Dead🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love her in beige so I definitely don’t mind🤣 She have navy, cream, olive green too. Don’t be hating Kaizer
I love Harry’s shoes, the shape of the sole is so interesting. Anyone know the brand?