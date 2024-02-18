Duchess Meghan wore a camel Sentaler coat for Invictus events in Vancouver

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final day in Canada, where they did events in Vancouver. The biggest photo event took place at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre, where Harry tried out some adaptive ice-rink sports like curling. Meghan watched from the sidelines, looking very rich. Y’all know I adore Meghan and her wealthy style, but I am so tired of her love for beige and camel. Her camel coat in these photos is from Sentaler, one of her favorite brands. I associate this style with Meghan now, but I just wish it had been a different color. Please don’t give me “she didn’t want to stand out, it wasn’t about her.” First of all, you need to make your peace with the fact that she just loves Sad Beige and more than half of her wardrobe is Sad Beige. Second of all, the “not standing out” thing could have been achieved with cream, navy or black (and those colors would have looked much better on her).

At the Curling Club event, Meghan and Harry were joined by Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Buble is pretty much the prince of Canada, and it’s really cool that he and Luisana are big supporters of Invictus. Not only did Buble join Harry on the ice, Buble also performed at the Invictus dinner later, Friday evening. On Thursday evening, Michael and Luisana took Harry and Meghan out to dinner at Vij’s in Vancouver. Meghan apparently ordered her food extra spicy while Harry turned bright red when he looked at a pepper.

I just knew that man's tastebud is yt as hell, and his ancestors colonized half the globe for spices??? Not Meghan asking for extra spicy when buddy can't even handle a basic curry without turning bright red. I'll sleep in peace knowing that the kids will grow up eating FLAVORS. pic.twitter.com/Qphz9u9eM5 — Pearl Kadupul (@PearlKadupul) February 17, 2024