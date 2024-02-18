Prince William will build a £3 million social housing development in Cornwall

Last June, Prince William couldn’t wait to step all over his father’s very first Trooping the Colour parade. William gave Roya Nikkhah an exclusive interview that weekend (Trooping weekend), all about his new groundbreaking, William-centered initiative in which he alone would “solve homelessness.” How would he solve it? By handing out £3 million in grants to various homeless organizations and adding at least three new layers of bureaucracy attached to the money. The whole thing might have been an okay story for William, if only he hadn’t run around, briefing every media outlet that he was going to “solve” everything and he is the savior of homeless people. The whole thing was dead on arrival – experts in the field blasted the program and blasted William. He’s barely mentioned Homewards since he turned up in Aberdeen to absolutely zero crowds. Well, I guess Homewards has been successfully buried (RIP) and now he’s got a new thing – Slumlord Peg, the affordable housing savior.
The Prince of Wales is to build and fund a £3 million social housing development on his land to tackle homelessness. William has overseen plans to construct the 24 homes in Cornwall to be ready next year. They will provide high-quality accommodation in an area with one of the most acute homelessness problems in the UK. The development in Nansledan, a suburb of Newquay, the Cornish seaside town famous for its surfing, will include a mix of four-bedroom houses and one-bedroom flats.
It will deliver on William’s pledge in an interview with The Sunday Times last year that he would put social housing on his Duchy of Cornwall land, the 130,000-acre property portfolio valued at £1 billion stretching from Cornwall to Kent, which he controls as the Duke of Cornwall.
The duchy, which provides the heir to the throne with an income, recorded profits of £24 million in 2022-23. It will supply the land for the project free of charge and cover all construction costs. It will also invest in local infrastructure, including a bus link and connections to electricity, water and superfast broadband.
The new low-carbon homes will feature slate roofs, granite lintels, solar panels, heat pumps and colourful timber windows. It will be built in a “traditional Cornish seaside” style, designed by Adam Architecture and local firm ALA Architects.
It is understood William wants the development to “look and feel as homely as possible” to combat the stigma of social housing. The site will also be re-landscaped and shrubs and wildflowers planted to encourage biodiversity.
Sources close to William, 41, said he wanted to “lead from the front” and encourage other landowners to build more social housing. He is said to be considering further projects on his land. The duchy is working on the project with the Cornish homelessness charity St Petrocs with the long-term aim of helping people move from temporary accommodation at Nansledan into permanent homes.
The basic idea of this reminds me so much of Brad Pitt’s Make It Right NOLA, which ended in utter catastrophe because of shoddy materials, shoddy construction and a poorly-operated organization which left homeowners twisting in the wind. It took MIR NOLA’s victims 15-17 years to get justice and any kind of compensation for how badly they were screwed over. In this case, it sounds like the Duchy of Cornwall is making rental units, correct? So at least no one will take out a mortgage. Anyway… communities always need affordable rental housing, especially in urban areas and especially in the most high-traffic tourist areas (like Cornwall). I hope this goes well and I hope William has learned his lesson about proclaiming himself to be the homelessness savior. Funny that Roya Nikkhah got this briefing straight from William and Kensington Palace but no one will talk about Kate whatsoever.
You have to wonder how his paying tenants in Cornwall (who aren’t even allowed to think about purchasing their own properties) feel about this. The money he makes from the duchy is off their backs. Will he be charging some type of rent from this or getting money from the government to pay for the rentals? The up-front cost to build is far from the only cost involved with maintaining these houses.
I just figured this would be money from the royal foundation.
Again bulliam and KP proved that they are worst kids. No calculations, no plans, no concepts, nothing professional. He did nothing so far and not going to do anything in future.
Even AI also knows how bad windsors are. AI itself published a book about them. It says how Diana was killed using a MI6 and Kate is a drug addict. Daily fail covered an article regarding this
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13095963/AI-books-claim-Kate-Middleton-took-drugs.html
I mean this kindly- but please tell me you’re aware that just because an AI bot “says” something does not in any way make it true?
This initiative – started by Charles in 2001 I believe – sounds excellent.
However – $3 million for 24 homes, plus needing to run electrical, water, sewer and wifi ….. that’s a pipe dream.
Announce an initiative to build 4-6 homes a year, for ten years minimum, with the kings trust donating the amount for the electricity, water etc to be run to all the sites so everything is preplanned by a developer who will be able to say – yeah sure, a slate roof – then roll his eyes and use something much more affordable and sustainable.
Harry has a docu series, William! Maybe hire film makers to make some about the project and families in need moving in!
I agree Kaiser, this project sounds/feels an awful lot like Pitts Make It Right scheme and while William’s buildings might actually continue to stand over time, I don’t see Willy’s participation in this scheme lasting more than a couple of years. Also, it feels very much like a “Harry’s got veterans, so I’ve got the homeless” vibe, being done with more of a sense of competition than compassion.
I used to work in community development and William’s plan sounds solid and well thought out. I get that William is a terrible person, but he’s engaged real professionals in something that has a lot of potential. Maybe wait until it’s built it before crapping all over the idea. Also, it’s pretty hard to be a “slumlord” over a new build.
It sounds well thought out because Charles started it in 2004 and in 2021 there were articles of the different phases in Nansdean.
He’s just taking credit for work he never did.
If it seems well thought out you can bet Willy didn’t think it up. He’s taking credit for someone else’s plan, and anyone who balances a checkbook can see that the numbers don’t add up. Three million is a pittance these days, when a tarpaper shack goes for $500 a sq/ft even in the middle of nowhere.
@Nic919 – Exactly! William is once again claiming someone else’s work as his own.
From this article I can’t tell if the project is well thought out or not, let alone solid. What I see is a description of a goal with no clarity as to funding. If William can follow through, that will be great – but I’ll wait before I give him any gold stars.
$3 million pounds for 24units means they’re gonna use literal straw because that’s not possible especially with the price of materials and this idiot would have had stellar PR with this announcement except now his SEO is covered with stories of how he hates his brother and how he won’t let him back into the family.
re number of units. Exactly. With admin and project mgt costs added in, they;ll be lucky to get 10 units.
Making him look like a petulant little child instead of the statesman he so desperately wants to be. I do wonder who is actually in charge of their pr.
Thank you I came Here to see if others could do math. That price tag is delusional.
A slate roof alone can cost a million bucks, let alone granite lintels. Not to mention the cost of “traditional” architectural plans. I call BS. 3 mil to build 24 units made of toothpicks and cardboard boxes, maybe. But not anything fancy or remotely cozy. And OMG does Baldy look scary with that giant insectoid head.
The slate roofs in the Benelux/ France/ Germany area are much, much cheaper. Where on earth does a slate roof go for more than €20,000? Yikes!
I think he’s going the prefab route. Connected homes and an apartment complex.
Maybe some of the labor and materials will be donated or discounted for charity? Probably giving them too much credit though.
William has never applied for a loan or made a significant purchase, he doesn’t know the value of what it cost to develop anything let alone housing development. His 3 mil won’t scratch the surface. Knowing KP, the 3 mil must be a donation to a greater cause and Willy is trying to take full credit as usual.
Only $3 million for what sounds like a homeless Disneyland? The cheapest way to build anything is a square box; every other luxe detail costs big time. I can appreciate that Burger King wants to be seen as doing something more than selling that homeless paper on the street, but half of that three mil would be eaten up in labor costs. And I’m confused about the fast broadband. Are these units for real homeless people who also have Mac laptops? Or are these affordable housing units for the working poor?
Well, Pegs can’t be outdone by Harry. As long as people benefit from this, whatever the motive for getting off his lazy butt.
Although I agree with your main point, 3 million pounds is a pittance compared to the astonishing total estimated fortune by Forbes of the royal British family: 28 billion pounds! So 3 millions pounds is like a crum you would throw to a bird.
This reminds me of the villian in Austin Powers. Where he thinks that trying to extort people for a few million is this huge deal. Because he didn’t know inflation had kicked in. William thinks that the public views 3 million as this giant amount. The same thing with Earthshot. He’s barely giving anything away.
Rental units? How will rental units help the homeless who have no jobs to pay the rent? Will Peg help these people get jobs? 24 units is not going to solve the homeless problem. To me it sounds more like low income housing but again usually homeless people don’t have jobs so this would not help them. I don’t know it all sounds fishy to me.
This was my question too. Some unhoused people do have jobs, but they don’t make enough money to afford rent. I don’t know the rental situation in Cornwall, but where I live in the States even a one bedroom flat goes for more than $1200 per month rent. Is William going to subsidize the rents and in perpetuity? It’s unclear to me who these units are really for.
Maybe he plans to have them build their own homes? since 3 mil for 24 homes does not leave enough for paying construction wages.
Question for the UK CB readers: When my friend & her family moved to England several years ago, they rented a house. In their rental agreement it listed that the RENTERS pay the Real Estate Tax (I can’t remember the correct Uk tax name). I was shocked because in the USA (or the state that I live) landlords pay the tax. What’s the situation in the UK right now? I can not imagine how the unhousing people have to pay both rent & house tax.
Don’t fool yourself. Renters in the US are paying real estate tax, only it’s built into the amount of the rent. The only difference is who gets to write the check.
This housing idea came about because when Prince William affair was trending on Twitter, he threw a tantrum and it got changed to Prince William affordable housing.
And it emerges again now because everyone criticizes him for being lazy and absent..his team had to make him look like he’s working…not to mention, to deflect from stories and questions about Kate’s disappearance..
If you google Prince William affordable housing you get info about projects in Prince William County, Virginia.
Just 3 million? I need to see the actual numbers because with all the attributes he wants those houses to have he’ll be able to build maybe 4 houses.
I’m dubious about this project. Are all these houses going to homeless people? Is this his attempt to get the homeless out of London? And are people going to get to own these homes? If he’s renting these houses it means that he’s going to profit from the homeless he’s trying to help. Plus £3 million doesn’t sound like enough money for a housing project. It’s also interesting that William made this announcement just after Harry spent the last 3 days in Vancouver.
Anything is this housing project really to provide workers for the Duchy estate and people who have second homes in Cornwall? Charles’ Prince’s Foundation was set up primarily for him to purchase Dumfries House and the supposed training courses are really to get servants for the property.
I was wondering about that 🤔..the article mentions that he has overseen plans to construct the 24 homes in Cornwall to be ready next year…3 m for 24 homes? Did I understand correctly?
Fuzzy math.
He is overseeing plans Charles set in motion years ago. Even if he went hard core on Sept 8 2022 to start this project, there is no way a building project like this would be ready to start construction in less than 2 years.
It’s not clear how the £3 million figures into this. Providing the land, building 24 homes, investing in infrastructure, bus lines, etc. It seems like a low number.
The land you could strike out costs on because it’s already some owned by the duchy. I wonder how much of the rest will be donated by others or government funded. So PW comes out to the good with more houses to own and lease on the land he will retain ownership of.
I’m not just questioning the cost, but the description of it being a “3 million social housing development,” which would imply that’s the total cost of the entire project. The donated land has a value, outside donations have value, government grants have value – so is he putting up 3 million of his own money along with the land? Is he only counting the value of the land? And why is the 3 million number the same as that of his prior failed project of small grants? Is 3 million all he’s prepared to spend out of his foundation, no matter what the project costs?
Not a penny will come from his pocketbook. Stingy Will has a plan for others to bear the cost while he collects the rent. Call me a pessimist but his past behavior is a good indicator of future behavior. Once these homes are built on HIS land, they become his property.
It’s a nice idea but there is nothung about this that will solve homelessness. Building 24 homes will ‘solve’ homelessness for about 50 people, in an area which has become the tourist and second-homes capital of England. To make a real difference Wills needs to do this on all the duchy owned land in the country. Otherwise it’s just virtue signalling.
Even if his interest is genuine (which I don’t believe it is), he still has to start somewhere. So, if he were serious (which I don’t believe he is), this could become a template for other similar projects on duchy land.
So true. And would it even “solve” anything for people who have no income? Unless he’ll be letting people live there for free, it really doesn’t help the homeless.
In THEORY, this all sounds good, but a lot can happen between concept & execution.
I think he should increase the budget if he wants to make a genuine impact. He can afford it; take it out of Kitty’s 2024 clothes budget ;-).
£3m / 24 properties averages out at £125k, which I don’t think will get you far in Newquay. I did a search for properties up to £125k within a 3 mile radius on Rightmove, and I’m getting results for caravans, holiday homes, studios and 1-beds.
This is being dropped now because many folk are questioning what is he good for as a, gone missing from day job B, no one believes he is tending Kate so they have to come up with something that makes him look like he is making a contribution to society behind the scenes. His fan base according to DM comments always add that he is very hands on behind the scenes?
Hands on what though? His wife and whatever bottles he crawls out from to sway and blink in public.
He expects to build 24 high quality homes on £3m? Ok. This is definitely MIR again. Also, the range is weird. 4 bedrooms or 1? Most families don’t need 4 and most need more than 1. It would seem smarter to make more 2-3 bedrooms.
Well the nanny needs a bedroom too!/s
He won’t do a thing
Seconded!
But where is Kate?
Kate? Kate who?……(William, probably)
They can probably build 30 units since there would be no land cost. The big question is did he kill the 3 million he announced for homeless grants to pay for this. If so, what a cheapskate. Typical of the royals.
There have been projects for that part of the duchy set up by Charles years before. A few articles in 2021 explain the work that will be done in Nansledan. I have seen an architectural story in 2021 and something from Nansledan directly.
William just got Lee to find him some nonsense and the rota are regurgitating it without question.
3 million is nothing to William anyway and it won’t cover any real building project.
So, just to make sure I understand, his income from rent in Cornwall is around £24 million per year, and he’s investing £3 million of that to build 24 units of different sizes. That does seem low, especially if they are including heat pumps and solar panels. Maybe he can get his Tory buddies in government to give him some tax credits to help.
But I presume William will be collecting rents on all of these new units once they are built, right? So this is hardly a charitable endeavor. It’s a massive expansion to his own portfolio that will add significant value to land he already owns. I’m also going to guess that because he owns the Duchy, getting planning permissions might be a lot easier.
As an aside, if he succeeds in getting highspeed broadband, transit links, and the like to this area, that will likely increase rents from the other tenants.
I’m certainly not opposed to developers creating more environmentally sustainable housing and services, far from it: But let’s not pretend it’s charitable!
I saw someone on Twitter call these heir bnb’s. I don’t know if she is on here too but if she is it’s pure gold😂😂
Haha, Heir BNB’s! That’s amazing 👏
All credit to DLL on twitter
The county of Cornwall is the 2nd poorest in the region of the WHOLE of Northern Europe. Teheran used to qualify for over € 1billion funding from the EU each year, the county voted 56% for Brexit and have declined even further. I would imagine that this money is a small percentage of partnership funding- but hey let Peg be the saviour of homelessness. 🤡
Isn’t Peg still a patron for Centrepoint? Is he doing anything for them? Where’s Keen?
3million doesn’t seem much for 24houses what about roads . Poor employment in some parts of Cornwall due to rich Londoner’s buying up houses as second homes. Lack of shops as well as locals have had to leave the area. It’s all well and good saying they will build houses but the area needs more that houses .It needs other amenities to make it a community.
24 houses is solving the homeless problems? I don’t understand, just like LA Mayor thinking buying up a few hotels is going to solve CA homeless problems. How long before he gets it done? He can’t even leave his house as he has to take his kids to school.
What does “connections to electricity, water and super fast broadband” even mean? I’m not from the UK and only realized through following Harry and Meghan that central air conditioning isn’t the norm in the UK, so I’m curious if I’m missing something when they say connections to things that are normally part of any home that is built here in the US?
Is he now not the largest land owner in Cornwall, so why is he expecting those who actually pay for their land and actually work to offer their own land to build more houses for the homeless? I mean, if him being the richest of all of them, is only willing to fork over $3 million for only 24 homes, what exactly is he expecting from those less fortunate to do?
I’m chuckling because the houses are described as “homely”. In Canada homely means plain bordering on ugly. Over here we use ‘homey’ for what I think they mean by homely.
All I’m going to say is, Cornwall is beset by the problems of second home owners and thousands of air bnb properties; overwhelmed in summer with tourists and weekenders, but lights out and empty homes come winter. Empty homes that local families are desperate for. An infrastructure wrecked by the huge influx of seasonal visitors. Businesses finding it difficult to house their employees. So, the idea is good. How he goes about it and fundamentally if this ever gets done is another question. There are so many ideas he bangs on about – nothing happens. I’m as guilty as anyone – we summer holiday in Cornwall or Devon most years, with an abroad holiday at Christmas/Easter. It’s a truly beautiful area.