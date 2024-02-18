Times: Prince Harry ‘willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father’

For years now, Prince Harry has exhibited a very strong I’m Never Going Back energy. He loves California, he loves being able to protect his wife and children, he loves that he’s not part of the 24-7 toxicity in the UK. During his Good Morning America interview, which aired on Friday, Harry said some interesting things like “I love every single day” in America, and “I have my own family” when asked about the Windsors. It has been abundantly clear for a long time that Harry is happy where he is, but with his father’s cancer treatment, Harry would like to see more of King Charles these days. Which is why he also told GMA: “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.” I took that to mean that Harry will continue to make the effort to have some kind of personal reconciliation with the neglectful father he clearly adores. Unfortunately, the neglectful father is also a giant a–hole who needs to keep feeding the rabid British media machine, which probably goes a long way to explaining this mess:
The Duke of Sussex is willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father during his illness, sources have revealed. In an attempt to help heal the rift in the family, the King and Prince Harry are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since Charles received his cancer diagnosis. The duke is now understood to have told friends that he would step into a royal role while his father is unwell.
Harry, who is the fifth in line to the throne, remains a counsellor of state, although as a non-working royal he is not expected to be called upon to stand in for the King. Yet to heal the rift, Harry is now said to be focused on reconciling himself with his family.
Similarly, Charles, 75, is believed to want to see more of his son and a source said there was a growing sense that a rapprochement would “benefit the institution”. A royal insider said: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this. The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
The meeting last week with his father at Clarence House, at which the Queen was also present, did not provide time for a detailed discussion but it is understood that Harry wants to make an offer to make a limited return to royal duties. A written plan would have to be drawn up and actioned by the King and his closest aides before Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, could embark on any official duties on behalf of the monarch. Harry would not receive public funds.
Some within Buckingham Palace are not quite so amenable to the idea of a return, saying it would be “unlikely” and the late Queen had made clear that the Sussexes could not be “half in, half out”.
Regardless of whether any official role is granted, there appears to be hope in both the Palace and Montecito, the Sussexes’ Californian home, that a peacemaking operation could be successful in the coming months and years.
It’s almost as if the half-in solution the Sussexes suggested in 2020 is now suddenly a good idea, four years later. Weird! In any case, this did not come from Harry or anyone close to him. The source is the same one who insisted to the Times: “The meeting last week with his father at Clarence House, at which the Queen was also present, did not provide time for a detailed discussion.” Now suddenly Camilla was in the room? Then why did she run to that crackhead Petronella Wyatt and neigh about Harry kicking her out of the room? My honest-to-god guess is that Charles was the one who said something like “we could really use you around these days” and Harry said something noncommittal like “we’ll see, Pa.”
The other candidate for “who was the source of this” is, of course, Prince William. The only reason I don’t think William is the one behind this particular story is because William would have centered himself and made sure that a source said something about “of course William despises his brother and will never forgive him!” The story isn’t centered enough on incandescent rage, is what I’m saying. Anyway, some really weird things are happening over there and, as always, I hope Harry stays far away.
Harry has no reason to go back and has made it clear he will never be a working royal for the firm ever again. He can support his father in other ways. It sounds like “sources” put it out there just so they can shoot down the idea and act like Harry offered when everyone knows he did not. It could also be part of a plan to smoke out William and get him back to work.
Yes that was my take too, just blowing smoke down Willy to make sure he comes running back to work. The Times claim that friends of Harry say blah blah when Harry has just spoken for himself and made the position clear. His wife, children and life are in America but his dad is ill and he hops to see him whenever he travels to the UK.
Weird that there have been no Willy briefings against this (probably BS) assertion. Usually Tom Sykes at The Daily Beast would immediately run some outraged take about how much W hates H and would throw an absolute schitt fit if H were to once again perform any Royal duties, but we’ve heard zip from those insiders. I wish we knew what was REALLY going on with the Wails. Will there be public inebriation again tonight at the BAFTAs?
Willy has been briefing against this in other papers. He never loses an opportunity to rage-brief.
I think you’re correct because there was another story yesterday about how ” There’s no way back for Harry!!!”. I think people( the press ) still don’t know what was discussed because their two biggest sources ( Camilla and William) weren’t included and they’re throwing everything at wall. Harry’s not a real feminist because he didn’t want his stepmother in the room, William has no time to meet Harry he still hates him, Harry absolutely wants to come back and hates his life in America ( because he’s a failure!!), Harry can never come back because we still all hate his guts, etc.
Looks like the Telegraph has an article (Hannah Furness) quoting “palace sources”, saying, nah, not gonna happen, Sandringham summit agreement stands, yada, yada. I have whiplash from these silly stories, but anything to fill space in the complete absence of hard (or any!) real information I guess.
I would be very disappointed if Harry really would support this toxic institution again that should actually be abolished. Even if it’s his family. But they are all abusers who wish him something bad, if not even death (Meghan’s thoughts of suicide, the worldwide spreading of hatred, the instructed paparazzi hunt).
Yeah Tom Sykes also already has a hateful screed that there’s “zero chance” Bill will ever allow Harry to perform official royal duties. Too bad that Harry already does, every time he steps out, just by virtue of being the better, truly charismatic brother lol
Ding ding sources have already shot it down 🤦🏻♀️
Honestly i feel like the source on this one is the press themselves. They listened to Harry’s interview with GMA and simply ran with something. They turned: “when i am back i the uk, i’ll try to see my family” i to “Harry’s ready to come back”
This really just read as wishful thing from the press based on a deliberate misreading of that interview.
This is what I hope it is. Harry flew over without his family to meet up with his father. His kids are approaching school age in the States and his wife has been abominably mistreated by the royals and the press.
If, huge if, Harry were to help out, what on earth would that even entail given H&M live with their children in California and his father and SIL are ill in Europe?! What help would be temporarily necessary? And #WhereIsWilliam?
I agree with you @Chloe and @ArtHistorian. I think this was put out by a desperate and Sussex-starved BM.
But what is their end game on this? Shame Harry into returning (ludicrous), nudge the RF into pleading for Harry to return (slightly less ludicrous) or to warn the left behind Windsors to get out there and become newsworthy? We shall see.
I can see William putting it out just to shoot it down with the “Outraged William Won’t Allow It” stories, but not as much as the media just making it up.
They got all this from listening to Harry’s interview with GMS and made their own conclusions. There’s no one, this time I will add not even at BP, or from the Sussexes leaking anything to that woman Nicker. All this is just twisting Harry’s words. Harry has said countless times, he wanted to support his grandmother, that’s all. His grandmother is no more, there’s no one else gonna get be supported by the Sussexes, not even that dogsh!t father of Harry’s. The rest is all guesses and innuendo. Harry is not gonna sacrifice his wife and children at his father’s altar, no sire. All these fools, the Nickers, the C-words, the Rottens, Cameltoes,Piss Morons, Joblessons etc of this rota club are merely wishful thinking aloud.
Yeah, it does feel like they just twisted the GMA interview. And then added that Harry told friends he’d be willing to return in a temporary royal role. It feels made-up and like they’re trying to assuage the BM and the RF’s egos and insecurities. Harry made it clear he’s happy in America and he doesn’t want to return, except to visit. But in their minds, being royal in the UK is something that should be desired and Harry’s actions are shattering that hierarchy. He makes them all look unworthy bc he doesn’t want it and so they’re making up stories that he wants to come back to make themselves look desirable and save face. Like Harry said, it was embarrassing for them that he left and it’s embarrassing that he said on an American news program that he’s good outside the system. It’s a whole farce being played out to make it seem like Harry is begging to come back when he’s clearly not.
Regardless of whether any official role is granted, there appears to be hope in both the Palace and Montecito, the Sussexes’ Californian home, that a peacemaking operation could be successful in the coming months and years.
Bi emphasis on “appears” and “years” I rest my case.
Harry has stated unequivocally & more than once that: “I want a family, NOT an institution.”
Unfortunately, H’s “family”….meaning specifically chucky (& his co-h0 & sibblings & their families + bully & his lot), are incapable of defining themselves separately from the institution and in turn, the institution, meaning the servants, particularly the snr courtiers, private sec’y, etc., as H said in Spare: “…through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvrs, had managed to consolidate power.” And each felt himself to be “the one true monarch.”
When there’s no room in your house that is off-limits to servants while you’re in it, including bedrooms & bathrooms, nothing you say in your own house is private. This is how the incessant & seemingly unstoppable leakage occurs….underpd servants supplement their meagre wages by selling gossip to the shitmedia. In addition, there is also the barefaced briefings against the diff palaces by the snr mngrs of each, as they try to get gd PR for their principals.
And as H also told us in Spare, the shitmedia in britain see “this large, ancient and very dysfunctional family as theirs to exploit.”
So in signaling loudly & clearly that he loves his family & wd like to hv them bk in his life but WITHOUT the interference of the institutional mngrs & workers, H is seen as the better man. Because onlookers see tht the family members are entertwined with the institution & cannot or refuse to extricate themselves.
In conclusion: H will never return to that hellish existence in no way shape or form & he wd doubly sure NOT expose his wife & kids to it.
I’ll say it again, these feverish dreams are just the British press desperately seeking a response from the palaces (especially KP) or the Sussex’s. I don’t think that anyone is truly buying this, not from either side but the press will continue to try.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Charles wanted Harry to come back, since it looks like his “slimmed down monarchy” is about to expire from anorexia — Charles is old and sick, William is a useless rageaholic, Edward is looking decidedly unhealthy, Andrew is in disgrace and God only knows what’s happening with Kate. Charles needs all the help he can get. But unless he is ready to give a sincere apology to both Harry and Meghan for the hell he allowed (or encouraged) the tabloids to put them through, he can forget it. Harry isn’t stupid, there is no way he will let Meghan be subjected to the royals’ nastiness any more, and the royals are incapable of acting any way else. So there they are. Harry has already said his life and his family are in California so the Brits will just have to make the best of it. The tabloids can write all the bullshit stories the want but at the end of the day all they will get from Harry is the back of his hand.
Agreed @Carmen. Charles may have asked Harry to come back part time or brought it up to him, I don’t think Harry has any interest though for all the reasons discussed in these comments.
Bang on!
100% agree. The British media is desperately trying to get reactions by the royal family spokespeople. Prince Harry is not about to leave his wife and children to become once again the punching bag of his own brother and the tabloids and for what?
I think at this point, even if Charles apologizes, Harry will not take on official duties or roles. Too much time has passed and the couple fought hard to get where they are
Camilla was there? This is really bonkers, having actual different facts reported, not just spin.
Could just be Charles lighting a fire under Willliam, but this would be a total 180 from BP’s insistence that Charles isn’t asking to William to step up.
Most likely this is just someone making a new story about that meeting in light of the GMA interview alone. Reeve asking the leading question about unifying the family is at fault here.
In any case, I hope this isn’t true.
Reeve had to ask the question or the interview would have been criticized as a puff piece. The fact that Reeve didn’t press further is a sign that all of this was likely negotiated up front. For as much as Harry has built his own life here and built Invictus and Sentebale and many other projects, it is his birth tie to the royal family that will still be of interest to many. For all that he has suffered due to it, there has been some benefit to it. How many can name the founder of the wounded warrior off the top of their heads? This was well done and clearly agreed to in advance,
How could it have been described as a puff piece if it was about the Invictus Games? Nothing wrong with asking about Charles (that’s journalism), the problem was with the phrasing AND the stupid emphasis on “reconciliation” when the interviewer has at least some idea of how toxic the situation has been. It would have been enough to ask one question related to the recent trip to the UK and moved right on to focus on Invictus. Almost as though someone put the words in his mouth (did they contact KP/BP for comment the minute they booked the interview?), seeing that THIS was how GMA chose to advertise the interview: emphasis on “Prince Harry talks about King Charles and possible reconciliation” as opposed to “Prince Harry talks about Invictus Games in Canada” with the Charles reference a mere footnote, which it actually was in the interview. The latter would have STILL got global headlines – pretty much anything with Harry’s name gets global headlines, so the interviewer (no matter how experienced he is), and the editor who decided to put that spin on an Invictus-related interview, were at fault here.
Just a shout out to @EllenOlenska for her name– I’m an Edith Wharton fan too!
@EllenOlenska – I agree that GMA likely wanted a little something more for the first piece, which was in their first (more news focused?) hour. Since it was just the week before that Harry had hoped on a plane to meet with Charles, it was a reasonable topic. The piece focused solely on the IG was in their second hour.
If we’ve learned one thing these past years, it’s that it’s pointless to microanalyze what Harry (or Meghan) “should” have said, as the media is totally capable of making up a story from half a sentence, or, nothing at all. In this GMA interview, Harry actually gave quite a few sentences, which is why it’s being referred to as “another Harry tell-all” in some press. I’m actually enjoying the idea of the BM ripping their collective hair out over Harry giving this interview to an American outlet (again), and leaving the rest of them out in the cold (again).
As Kaiser mentioned the other day, I do wonder if the question about US citizenship caught Harry by surprise. Don’t see that it matters, in the long run; for one thing, that he’s considered it I take it as confirming how serious Harry is that his former royal life in the UK is over and done with (though he’ll visit for family and business/legal purposes).
Yes, Camilla was there. She was listening at the door and looking through the peephole. That is why the meeting was 45 minutes. Harry caught her.
Or, she was there by bugging the place where Harry had the talk with his father. Harry found the bug in one the vases and cut the meeting short.
LOL
The fact that unnamed sources are already leaking to the press (whether the information is correct or wishful thinking) should remind Harry of why he and Meghan should never return. They cannot keep quiet for one single second and are already using him as a cudgel against Pegs, which is who I think this is really aimed at. The messaging around ‘the whole family coming together to support the king’ makes it sound like this is a reminder to Pegs that he’s the fcuking heir and better get his lazy, incompetent ass in gear.
Also, they would expect Harry to come back but not receive any public funding? Nah, they can eff-off.
I don’t think Harry’s comment about maybe seeing his family while he’s passing through the UK on other business means what these delusional people want it to mean. Harry and Meghan are peaceful under a tree, booked and busy. They are never returning.
PH wrote up a proposal before and got shot down. If I were him I wouldn’t up anything for any palace. If they want him to represent them in anything let them write a proposal. His time is worth money now. Let KC pay if he wants “work” from Harry.
I love that H&M maintained the Sussex Royal website and link to it on their new site as a reminder of their original proposal and the denial of it.
Rereading the 2020 transition plan is a reminder of how far Harry and Meghan have come since leaving. They have done a lot in four years. They settled into a new home, expanded their family and created media projects alongside their foundation work. I can’t believe some people thought they weren’t doing enough at times but they did more in four years than most people do in a decade.
Harry and Meghan have worked too hard for independence to return to that toxic environment.
“..father he clearly adores..” Would H still adore such a cruel father or would he pity him now?
Harry’s said that he has a great deal of compassion for both his father and brother. He knows they’re trapped and they can’t get free. Harry is free and can clearly see and appreciate how dreadful life in the brf was/is. He feels for them; pities them; understands their situations; probably forgives them; doesn’t mean that he’s going back.
Harry’s free.
I hope that by now, with the added perspective that comes with space & time, that H now believes tht his father & brother are only trapped in their mind. That if they truly wanted out from the gilded cage, out from their luxurious enslavement, they could.
They hv more money than he did when he left & even now tht he’s much wealthier, they hv millions more than him. Even if they wd hv to shed a lot of their wealthy trappings, they still hv great personal wealth.
So I sincerely hope tht H’s compassion for bully & chucky is no greater than the compassion he wd feel for a stranger.
I saw this article last night and thought, it must be very grounding and centering to Harry to know he has his own family, his own kids and wife who adore him. A wife whose interests are the same as his (to do good) and he is far far away from people who have used him and caused him harm. There was also another asinine article about how Meghan is reaching out to Kate with an olive branch – all media craziness. As far as Kate – show us a new pic of her and her recovery.
Harry is too busy with his life and works to be sucked back into that cult institution. No way will he subject himself or his family to that nonsense again. I think Chuckles may actually regret that his slimmed down monarchy along with whatever is happening with Can’t might just be a problem but I don’t think he even would ask for Harry’s help. Harry probably will travel thru UK for his charities but I think that it.
I think that’s what the meeting the other day was for. I think Charles asked Harry to come back. And Harry said nope! And that’s why the meeting was so short. Harry was supposed to bow down and say of course sire. But he didn’t. Harry of course went to check on Charles. But Charles has never shown that he cares about anyone else. Everything he does is to keep him on the throne. So he wouldn’t have sent security to escort Harry to him just so he could assure Harry he was okay. For goodness sake. The man went to pick mushrooms while his mother died. Whatever happened to Kate is bad. And it includes William. And more than likely will be the end of the British monarchy.
Isn’t this really about the elephant pooping in the palace as on why isn’t the actual heir shouldering the appropriate burden of even temporarily covering for dad? No one expects Harry to return but UK is entitled to expect the fit and healthy 41year heir to do his job which does include covering for dad? Fed up with the wrong focus here when it is Willy’s lack of action that should be scrutinized and this is The Times round about why of pointing at the actual heir’s indolence and turpitude?
Yeah, I see this nonsense as press manipulation to get the lazy heir off his butt to do some work. The BM know Willy’s jealousy of Harry fuels his every action so they’re probably using the thought of Harry returning and doing Royal work as a motivation. Problem is Willy is already ranting son raving and shut this BM pipe dream down cause he will never allow Harry to return to the Royal fold.
I think William is so out of control right now. It is Charles who has him on lockdown. It isn’t that William is refusing. Charles isn’t letting him be seen. Because of whatever happened with Kate. Everything comes back to that. Kate dissapeared. And nothing has been the same since.
Yesterday headlines were that the king and the heir were have secret meetings at Sandringham. And today you have that BS is every tabloids. My guess, Harry saw it coming thus is very clear confirmation that he is happy and love his life in the US. He might be willing to visit his father who is the king, but he is not interested in the royal business.
I think the source is the press and their need for new drama. Harry just had a great week of press and now they need him to be seen as begging to come back. They need his shine. And now William is leaking to everyone that he will not allow this. Ugh these people are so weird. What QEII understood when Harry and Meghan left is that they are still members of the family. They should be treated like Beatrice or Eugenie and still be invited to family stuff. But Charles and William are obsessed with punishment.
it seems to me Charles needs Harry back since Willy isnt pulling his weight. so this could be a manipulative article to get the public on board and bring harry in line, what Harry might see as a 3/4hr visit could end up turning into weeks of assignments of please help your darling pa out. Harry needs to make the intentions of his visit clear.
Charles and the BM Rats are living with regret of could have, should have & would have. They are so out of touch with reality of this world it’s unbelievable. May be they were watching another interview with GMA because their version of things are truly fictions.
Regardless of what the British Media think. They don’t control the majority of the public. It is just the older generation that believes all the lies put out by the tabloids. So they can try to push for Harry to come back. It’s not going to affect the rest of the world. And will only highlight that William isn’t stepping up at all.
I love Buble’s serenade, funny and lovely. I always thought My Way fits Harry to a T. It is one of my favorite songs. These are part of the song I think relate to Harry:
Yes, there were times I’m sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way
For what is a man, what has he got?
If not himself then he has naught
Not to say the things that he truly feels
And not the words of someone who kneels
Let the record shows I took all the blows and did it my way
The press saw how well Harry did in Vancouver and they are desperate for royal reporting that is interesting. But this has no chance of happening.
FFS, I’ve read more credible fanfics on AO3. This is a desperate attempt to garner negative articles and panel discussions to distract from the great pictures, articles and positive buzz around the Invictus One Year to Go events in Canada. The GMA interview has also REALLY ticked them off with Harry clearly stating his family is in the USA and admitting he’s considered becoming a citizen; heads exploded in the palaces and the press. One thing I’d like to point out – and what the UK media always forget – is when Harry refers to his family in the UK, that includes the Spencer’s too.
Good point about the Spencers. Harry is very close to his Spencer aunts. But of course the BM only sees the Windsors as Harry’s family. It boggles my mind how the BM can make Opposite Day of things everyone else hears clearly and understands.
The press doesn’t want to acknowledge his closeness to the Spencer side, which is obvious given the fact that he acknowledged them in the opening of his book, because they want to present an image of him being isolated. That’s why they hate that he’s close to Eugenie still, and I’d wager he’s at least cordial with Beatrice, Zara and Peter. It’s also why they ignore that he’s a married man with two kids , because then it becomes oh you don’t talk to your asshole dad and brother and not he’s all alone and adrift in the world.
I have to laugh at how one tabloid called the GMA interview as Harry’s “latest tell-all,” when it was pretty much “tell nothing.” How this got turned into “Harry’s coming back to be a royal again…I don’t think Google makes a translator for that.
Right?! He was almost cagey during that part of the interview. Quick, succinct answers with very little to interpret. He kept the meat of the interview focused on Invictus and Invictus families, and they still managed to whip up an airy froth with high peaks in the UK . I would consider it a gift if it wasn’t so toxic.
Good morning America isn’t trashy like good morning Britain so I bet the British media assumed it was. They cover real news plus lighter topics but GMA doesn’t have panels spouting bs like the British show.
Nothing in that GMA interview suggested Harry wanted to go back to work for the others.
This sounds like William wanting to look macho and pretending he is doing something while he’s hiding away b
I don’t believe a word of it
All the talk of William taking titles and being angry. Harry and Meghan and their children should not go back. Charles needs to have words with lazy william
This is wishful thinking on Charles’ part, I think. He knows that the actual heir is not up to the job, and I think he sees Harry’s success and wants a piece of it. The press plays along because they, too, are bored and need a Sussex story to keep their readership at bay.
The condition of H&M’s half in was not to work with royal rota. So, there is no way it is gonna happen especially while Harry is still waiting on his cases against Sun and DM. We knew when Kate got disappeared and Charles got cancer, the press will focus more on H&M for stories to hide the real stories. We are gonna get a few months of these stories, buckle up.
If Harry was going to authorize friends to speak for him on a story like this, it wouldn’t be with The Times. The Telegraph, maybe, but not the The Times, and especially not to Kate Mansey. That being said – Kate has been putting a strangely positive spin on Sussex stories lately, including defending the Sussex.com relaunch from the palace’s perspective.
I feel like this is a Buckingham Palace special – and as soon as she posted it and did an interview about it on the Times Radio, Rebecca English – her former colleague – immediately shot it down. And then it was a cascade of shooting down by other royal editors. I suspect this is a case of “the girls are fighting.” The girls being Kensington and Buckingham. And the reason most certainly has something to do with the long-term health prospects for Charles and Kate possibly not being so positive.
Wasn’t Kate Mansey recently employed by the daily fail? Isn’t she the one who was responsible for the lying article about PH abandoning veterans and not replying to a letter then the whole thing had to be put straight? I was surprised to see her name on a byline elsewhere. The UK media platforms are all so very, very incestuous.
Yes, that’s exactly who she is. Valentine Low recently retired from the Times so maybe she’s replacing him? She played around once and now she’s claiming to have sources with Harry’s friends.
I believe this story was planted by William to set up the stories in the Sunday papers that say that he will block any return by Harry. However in the process of doing so he has stepped on news of his new housing project.
Yeah, I can almost see this. The weird detail is that Camilla was there? Not sure why William would brief that though. But the immediate reaction stories from William saying absolutely not are telling.
Yeah, the Times wishes! But I think they are just trying to use Harry as bait to draw TOB out of whatever hole he’s been hiding in.
What I don’t understand and what surprises me is Harry saying that on his trips back to the UK, he will try to see his “family” (not just Pa). Who else, besides his York cousins, would he want to see? 🤔
His maternal family. He’s very close with his aunts
Then wouldn’t he have specified his mum’s family? I got the impression he was speaking of his paternal relatives. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Why wouldn’t his “family” automatically include his family on his mother’s side in anyone’s mind? Why is the assumption/default that it’s only the Windsor’s unless he qualifies “family” with an adjective.
Yes I know that often in English and in America and elsewhere that gender-neutral words historically have been taken as describing a man by default unless someone puts “female” in front of it, but that’s just the result of centuries of women being denied basic rights and the ability to work in most jobs outside of a handful of exceptions.
But “family” almost always include men and women, and Harry very publicly is known to have two parents, why wouldn’t people assume by default that his “family” refers to both Spencers and Windsors without him saying that explicitly?
I’m personally closer with people on my moms side then my dads side but both are family to me. I also have people I call my family (and my kids think of their kids as cousins) but we are not blood related. I don’t get why people think Harry’s only family is Charles, Will etc.
@North of Boston…YES. Thank you.
He clearly is closer to the Spencer side because his aunts offered the Spencer tiara to Meghan and they attended all the christenings.
I made the assumption he was talking about his father’s family because that’s the family he was talking about and being asked about in this interview. There hasn’t been any drama around his relationship with the Spencers. In context, he was talking about visiting the family from which he is estranged. That’s the Windsors.
Here come the Gray Suits again trying to worm themselves back in the picture when it come to Harry. I think he is too smart to fall for their back handed efforts to assert control over him, which would be the result should he agree to any role with the firm, no matter how temporary and supportive of his father. And it would be hell for Meghan and the kids. Not gonna happen!
Harry said in his interview that he already has trips booked. This means that he is booked and busy with his own life and with HIS family in CA. Harry is a caring son. From Spare his love for Charles is evident and all he really wanted was for his father to spend time with him. This was also evident in the interview. He was grateful he got to spend any time at all with his dad. The BM desperately wants them back, but there low EQ doesn’t allow them to say this. They are like little children in the school yard, being mean to the one they like the most. Plus, they need stories to sell and the current crew just doesn’t do it. Harry knows the score, but wants a relationship with his dad. I don’t even think he care about William.
No, Harry will not return to pick up the vital Arly Years work that Twigs in a Blanket is unable to complete right now due to her being neither here nor there. The under fives of England are on their own.
But there are some interesting implications in the sentence that says there are pragmatic aspects to consider due to the King’s and Kate’s wellbeing. Chuck’s cancer, we get, but I thought Twigs was on the mend from successful abdominal surgery. Interesting to imply that there are facts related to Kate’s wellbeing that concern Harry.
Yes, interesting implications. We’re pretty sure that the press knows more than it’s telling – perhaps this is a way to nudge some of it out there under the guise of making it about Harry.
I just can’t seem to work my brain around a situation where Harry (Meg, Archie & Lili) would leave their gorgeous Californian lifestyle, that dreamy mansion (which they own) for a grace and favour 2nd rate creaky old home and left over table scraps (at the mercy of Chuck, Cam & Will) When he has it ALL in the USA, and on his (and Meg’s) terms – accountable to no one but themselves and each other. I’m obviously missing something
Harry offered half in/ out. If he decided to official do some stuff, all that would mean is it took them a few years to decided to listen to him.
I wrote sometime ago that queen Elizabeth and later king chuck still considers Harry their property/person. Everyone works for them. Invictus is basically a royal tour. I firmly believe chuck counts Invictus as overseas work. In the future William will to; as a way of being lazy.
Honestly he is too far up the line of succession to hang out in the usa indefinitely. Unless the British public is okay or understand why he is living it up overseas. Sunny California. Do the English realize he maybe in real physical danger? I laughed for years but the media is creating an unsafe atmosphere.
Huh??
Macky, I don’t see an issue with Harry being “too far up the line of succession to hang out in the usa indefinitely.” He has only one way to go and that’s DOWN the line of succession when the three Wails children marry and have children. One doesn’t have anything to do with the other.
I agree that the bm/brf have engendered so much hate and vitriol against the Sussexes that it poses severe security problems in the UK. What I find the most interesting is that the bm/brf completely ignore that. What does that say about them?
My employer has a mechanism for emergency temporary hires when a critical role is temporarily vacant. Has HR begun reviewing CVs of qualified candidates currently residing in the UK? Oh, right, birth and marriage are the only pathways to this role. Maybe time for a new hiring policy?
Sure Jan. Now, Where’s Kate?
The majority of the UK press are running with the story below, I thinks it’s pretty obvious that BP briefed the Times and Peg rage briefed everyone else that he’s legally and financially contracted to. Why would harry want to spend time at Sandringham when the world knows that he had to be in Vegas for the NFL awards event!
“Prince Harry had reportedly hoped to join King Charles for a few days at Sandringham during his trip to the UK earlier this month.
But according to royal insiders, the Duke was told to visit King Charles’ London home, Clarence House, and was limited to a fleeting face-to-face meeting with his father.
He was also later told to get himself a hotel for the evening, sources added.
Harry “took it upon himself” to make a return to London following the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis and a personal call from Charles to break the news.
Upon his arrival, however, the Duke spent just 30 minutes with his father as Charles had delayed his visit to Sandringham with Queen Camilla to have a brief chat with his son.
“Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,” an insider told The Sun.
“The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him.”
Just six minutes after their chat, the King and Queen departed for their trip to Sandringham”
Roseberry, okay, that’s funny. These are some salty folks because Harry didn’t hang around and give them photo opportunities.
He took it upon himself to visit but got a police escort from the airport? Guess he set that up himself. He wanted to go to Sandringham and stay, but he was also wrong for doing the NFL awards the next day? Also they knew that he had the Invictus events planned for this week, why would they be afraid that they couldn’t get rid of him? Everything they write just comes across like bitter ex to the extreme. And William is just pathetic. He’s not even someone that was born on third base, he’s someone that was born with one foot on home, and is angry that Harry even gets an at bat.
I took what Harry said in GMA as – “When I’m in Britain for the court cases against the Fail, the Dimn, etc.”
To the Rat BM: Just because Harry was friendly towards the press, answering some shout out questions, and thanking the print media for covering the Vancouver/Whistler events, does NOT mean he is going to have anything to do with you again.
Check out the Telegraph just now about how there’s no way back for Harry. This is all UK sources arguing with each other. H isn’t interested in coming back.
I will take your words because I am not clicking on the Telegraph. Ever!
Harry return? That is absolutely not necessary because William has finally grown into his role; he is attending events and communicating with the public in a warm and receptive manner. No? I’m sorry Britain. You have a lousy, childish, jealous, angry, ineffective man as your FK. In fact, I would say that you are FKed.
LOL! Well said, Getty. They got what they wanted. Good luck with that! You’ll need it!
This story was spun to from a sentence Harry said about visiting his father when he is in London (unless pa squirrels away as soon as his son arrives in town) on business. He has other trips “planned” said the man. Thus, the media can begin a series of stories to humiliate Harry- he’s not wanted, no way can he come back, etc etc. Notice how vitriolic the stories are. No way to entice someone to even visit for any reason.
The stupid thing about this shooting war with KP/BP and the media is the UK put on a bid to host IG. All this sniping is off putting, especially with corporate sponsors. There are too many countries that would love to host IG (S. Korea, Italy e.g.) that will not give the Sussexes grief. These clowns are disqualifying the UK.
I agree with acquarius64 that the bm is harming the UK’s chance for an IG in 2027. I would really like to see South Korea get the bid, but we’ll have to wait and see.
I think that it would be possible that KFC resigns as the (whatever position he holds) with the Commonwealth Trust and asks they vote Harry in. That isn’t royal and includes mostly countries that do not have KFC as head of state. Clearly after H&M’s reception in Jamaica, it’s obvious that would be a good fit. That’s all I’ve got. I don’t see Harry doing any of the Royal stuff unless it was to lay a wreath.
I don’t know why the bm thinks Harry & Meghan have TIME to do what they suggest. They have a lot going on and their days must be very full.