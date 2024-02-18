Times: Prince Harry ‘willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father’

For years now, Prince Harry has exhibited a very strong I’m Never Going Back energy. He loves California, he loves being able to protect his wife and children, he loves that he’s not part of the 24-7 toxicity in the UK. During his Good Morning America interview, which aired on Friday, Harry said some interesting things like “I love every single day” in America, and “I have my own family” when asked about the Windsors. It has been abundantly clear for a long time that Harry is happy where he is, but with his father’s cancer treatment, Harry would like to see more of King Charles these days. Which is why he also told GMA: “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.” I took that to mean that Harry will continue to make the effort to have some kind of personal reconciliation with the neglectful father he clearly adores. Unfortunately, the neglectful father is also a giant a–hole who needs to keep feeding the rabid British media machine, which probably goes a long way to explaining this mess:

The Duke of Sussex is willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father during his illness, sources have revealed. In an attempt to help heal the rift in the family, the King and Prince Harry are said to have had several “warm ­exchanges” since Charles ­received his cancer diagnosis. The duke is now understood to have told friends that he would step into a royal role while his father is unwell. Harry, who is the fifth in line to the throne, remains a counsellor of state, although as a non-working royal he is not expected to be called upon to stand in for the King. Yet to heal the rift, Harry is now said to be focused on reconciling himself with his family. Similarly, Charles, 75, is believed to want to see more of his son and a source said there was a growing sense that a rapprochement would “benefit the ­institution”. A royal insider said: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this. The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.” The meeting last week with his father at Clarence House, at which the Queen was also present, did not provide time for a detailed discussion but it is understood that Harry wants to make an offer to make a limited return to royal duties. A written plan would have to be drawn up and ­actioned by the King and his closest aides before Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, could embark on any official duties on behalf of the monarch. Harry would not receive public funds. Some within Buckingham Palace are not quite so amenable to the idea of a return, ­saying it would be “unlikely” and the late Queen had made clear that the Sussexes could not be “half in, half out”. Regardless of whether any official role is granted, there appears to be hope in both the Palace and Montecito, the Sussexes’ Californian home, that a peacemaking operation could be successful in the coming months and years.

It’s almost as if the half-in solution the Sussexes suggested in 2020 is now suddenly a good idea, four years later. Weird! In any case, this did not come from Harry or anyone close to him. The source is the same one who insisted to the Times: “The meeting last week with his father at Clarence House, at which the Queen was also present, did not provide time for a detailed discussion.” Now suddenly Camilla was in the room? Then why did she run to that crackhead Petronella Wyatt and neigh about Harry kicking her out of the room? My honest-to-god guess is that Charles was the one who said something like “we could really use you around these days” and Harry said something noncommittal like “we’ll see, Pa.”

The other candidate for “who was the source of this” is, of course, Prince William. The only reason I don’t think William is the one behind this particular story is because William would have centered himself and made sure that a source said something about “of course William despises his brother and will never forgive him!” The story isn’t centered enough on incandescent rage, is what I’m saying. Anyway, some really weird things are happening over there and, as always, I hope Harry stays far away.