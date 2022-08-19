Brad Pitt settled with Make It Right NOLA homeowners for $20.5 million

Over the years, we’ve covered the catastrophe that was Make It Right NOLA, Brad Pitt’s brain-child scheme developed after Hurricane Katrina left New Orleans drowned and devastated. MIR NOLA was supposed to bring in the best architects to construct “green architecture” at affordable prices. The houses were not given away to people in need – no, MIR NOLA’s scheme involved saddling people with 30-year mortgages on the homes, which (on average) MIR sold for $150K-250K each. Shortly after the first houses went up and the first residents moved in, the problems began. The materials were shoddy, the houses started falling apart immediately, there was toxic mold everywhere. And, again, homeowners were saddled with mortgages for homes which were unlivable. The city of New Orleans even had to destroy several homes because they were such an environmental hazard.
In 2018, those homeowners sued Brad Pitt and what was left of MIR NOLA. As it turned out, Pitt got bored and walked away from MIR, so it was a financial wreck too and barely functioning. Pitt tried to be removed from the homeowners’ lawsuit, to no avail. The homeowners’ lawyer consistently mentioned Pitt’s name and placed a good chunk of the blame on Pitt. Those people felt betrayed and they were saddled with all of that debt. Well, finally, a settlement has been reached.
Almost four years ago, residents of homes built by the Make It Right Foundation, a futuristic post-Hurricane Katrina housing development founded by Brad Pitt, sued the Hollywood superstar and his associates for defective design and building practices, breach of contract, and fraud. Late Tuesday, attorneys for the Make It Right Foundation and the affected residents told Orleans Parish Civil District Court that they had agreed on a settlement meant to make all residents of the development whole.
Make It Right will pay owners of the homes it built in the Lower 9th Ward $20.5 million, according to court documents. Though only six homeowners are named in the lawsuit against Make It Right, the class-action lawsuit settlement applies to all of the homeowners unless they choose to opt out. Pending approval by a judge, each of the 107 Make It Right homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs made by the owners.
After attorney’s fees are paid, the rest of the money would be divided up according to the problems that are present in each of the avant-garde structures, which have been beleaguered by leaks, rot and other defects.
The settlement papers point out that responsibility for the defects to the homes has been “vigorously” contested. Attorney Ron Austin, who represented residents in the suit against the leading man and his charitable organization, framed the outcome in David versus Goliath terms.
“This is one of those scenarios when the impossible became possible,” he said on Wednesday.
While there are technically 107 homeowners, I don’t think 107 (defective, mold-ridden) homes were even built? I’m not entirely clear on that, but I do know that all of the homes had serious issues, just as I know that $25K per homeowner/family is nowhere near enough. Interestingly, Pitt refused to speak to local media in Louisiana, but he did issue a statement to national media, like Page Six. His statement:
“I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families. We collaborated in the early days post-Katrina and we are very fortunate to have Global Green’s generous continuing commitment to help address the challenges around these homes and others in need. Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future.”
The throughline of all of Brad Pitt’s bullsh-t is that nothing bad is ever his fault and he can’t be blamed for anything. He can’t be blamed for wanting all the credit for this ludicrous scheme and then walking away when he got bored. He can’t be blamed for using shoddy materials for his (then) signature charity. He can’t be blamed for ignoring the people he defrauded! It’s all on Global Green. I wonder who actually paid to cover Pitt’s ass.
There’s no apology in that statement. He’s such a terrible person.
I think Brad is just a hack at everything besides acting.
No apology at all. He wanted all of the glory for putting his name on this effort, but won’t take any of the blame when things fell apart. His attempt to be a savior to all of these unfortunate folks who’ve dealt with so much already, only to scam them and deflect blame, is sickening.
As I said yesterday, this guy is starting to look as haggard on the outside, as he is on the inside!
100%
We get your point believe me, but he looks haggard because he has not tweaked his face like Tom Cruise and Dane Cook have. Haggard looking or not his reputation is looking pretty bad in the eye of the public.
Dane Cook looks plenty haggard even with the tweaking. No one is doubting Brad is a POS.
He absolutely is tweaking his face. Look at some of those earlier Bullet Train promotion pictures. He had work done before the press tour.
What a terrible person he is
I completely despise this man at this point, just trash through and through.
This guy’s life is a mess and he makes so many other people’s lives a mess too.
Not a care for anyone but himself. What a shitty person.
To be fair to Brad, I would guess that at first he meant well with his project but after it failed he should taken full responsibility and the affected people should have been made whole one way or another. But like Kaiser said he washed his hands like Pontius Pilate and he refused to take any blame. Not good.
And it looks like he’s the worst in even more ways than what we know so far? https://twitter.com/eternallyraquel/status/1560241663662034945?s=21&t=ic6ddCNyTwRAtJmfhf1qcg I never heard about these other things before.
Yes, I am wondering who actually paid the 20 million settlement because it doesn’t sound like it was Pitt who actually paid. This man is a piece of work.
Community development is profoundly hard work. I get that everyone wanted to help after Katrina, but to jump right into housing really showed Pitt’s lack of understanding about philanthropy. Unfortunately he clearly surrounded himself with yes men who didn’t try to dissuade him from inevitable failure.
Never a huge fan of Pitt’s on screen endeavors, but, wow, having seen how deplorable he’s been in his personal life has turned any benign opinions I had to pure loathing. Not even a passively worded non-apology in that statement.
Good, but I hope it’s enough. After attorney fees, maybe each person is getting $100-200K? I don’t know if that’s enough, especially if anyone has ongoing medical issues from the buildings.
I’ve had issues with MIR from the beginning, I’ve always thought he should have thrown his fame and fundraising ability behind an established charity that was housing people, not play around with experimental architecture, because to be clear, that’s what he was doing. It wasn’t about the people who lost their homes, because if it were, it would have been about rebuilding them as quickly and correctly as possible. But he wanted nonsense like the cover of AD, and for everyone to think he was so smart and helpful.
His statement is laughable. And I’d love a thorough auditing of MIR’s finances, because they had tens of millions at one point, and yet were still requiring homeowners to take out mortgages and pay for the homes.
The cost of living is super high here in New Orleans right now, pricing out a lot of multigenerational (and especially Black) families. The cost of buying a new home AND continuing medical care is going to force even more of these families out of the city.
@Lucy2 exactly! By the time these people got a dime it was barely worth a nickel. He could have settled this years ago. This project was all about his stupid AD cover and his bloated self importance.
@Lucy2, this, all day. He’s loathesome.
As to @Kaiser’s question about how many “homes” [or rather “pieces of experimental architecture”!] were built, it was 109:
“One hundred and nine pieces of experimental and sustainable architecture from Make It Right popped up in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward” in 2015 – The Architects Newspaper https://www.archpaper.com/2019/10/brad-pitt-make-it-right-lawsuit
Yes I too wonder what happened to the money because one year they raised 20 million, so what happened to it and all the other money.
Going by what we know now I wonder if Pitt was taking money out of the charity and using it for personal use like he did with wine business.
Seriously, $20 million could have probably built 200+ houses back in those days, including some sustainable design elements. Or think what Habitat for Humanity could have done with that money.
And that was just one year, they were active for quite some time.
@Lucy2
Right and like you said why did these people have to take out mortgages and Bank loans.
One article I read said that the MIR office in New Orlean is still getting packages delivered and piled up out side. My question what is being delivered and who is buying it.
A woman lost her life because of the mold, and I was pissed. He put those people through a nightmare beyond anything they should have experienced. Just think, they got mortgages and had to move out but still have to pay the mortgage.
A despicable human being!
I agree with you @AC this is so vile. First the flood and then him. What a horrible ordeal they’ve gone through and someone died cause he wanted to play architect with zero training or experience.
The women that died because of the mold family have a separate lawsuit against Pit/MiR. Of course he feels no remorse for that what so ever.
Building in the coastal south is different than building elsewhere. Mold gets into everything. If they brought builders in from outside the area and didn’t follow local building conventions, it was a recipe for disaster.
Just for a comparison (as far as working on housing), former president Jimmy Carter has rolled his sleeves up to do hands on work for Habitat for Humanity for over 30 years (according to their website). He never walked away because he was bored or too busy. Now he’s ancient, so he helps out with promotion and fundraisers.
Angelina has been just as consistent with showing up as a Special Envoy for UNHCR.
It’s a matter of personal integrity. Guess who has it and who doesn’t?
Why would he apologize when nothing is ever his fault. This was just his charity that he was the face of and he only called himself architect and furniture designer.
He is a piece of shit that was holding these people document and some of their personal belongings in huge locked containers that where dumped in the 9th Ward. The only way they could get access to their documents and belongings was of the signed a NDA.
Just thank you so much for that perfectly chosen blowhard pic for this, he’s such a loser, unfortunately he’s as indomitable as depp
It galls me how much Brad Pitt actually sucks as a human being. I used to love him but like everything these days, reality is not as great as you think