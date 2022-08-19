Lady Louise Windsor has a part-time summer job at a local garden center

Not to sound like an old fart (I mean…), but in my day, every teenager had a part-time job and/or summer job. Before I turned 16, I was a babysitter, and once I got my driver’s license, I got a real part-time job at a retail-catalog company. In college, I worked as an office assistant part-time during the school year, I worked at a photo shop, and I had various other part-time gigs. But I’ve noticed that so many high schoolers are booked and busy with other stuff, and part-time jobs and summer jobs seem to be a thing of the past? Even when I watched that terrifically dumb and completely enjoyable The Summer I Turned Pretty, I was like “girl, it’s past time for you to get a summer job!” It’s weird. It’s even weirder for royals, because they treat “having a job” as some minor curiosity which only applies to peasants. Well, Lady Louise Windsor decided to spend her summer working part-time at a garden center and it’s literally front-page news.

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor has been working several days a week at a garden centre over the summer for around the minimum wage, it has been revealed. The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June – despite living in a £30million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey. At the garden centre – the location for which has not been disclosed – Lady Louise is said to have been helping out on the tills, greeting customers, pruning and potting plants. While the security arrangements for her job have also not been made public, her parents Edward and Sophie are thought to only receive police protection when on official duties and engagements. One shopper told The Sun: ‘I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn’t think I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.’ Another customer added: ‘The staff seemed to adore her. It’s not every day you buy your begonias off a royal.’ And a third, who was served by the royal, said: ‘I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice. She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job. You’d never imagine the Queen’s granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till.’ Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, said: ‘Isn’t it wonderful the Queen’s granddaughter rolled her sleeves up and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to university — just like any other normal teenager.’ Lady Louise studied AS-level English, history, politics and drama at her school in Ascot, near the family’s home of Bagshot Park. It is not known which subjects she took at A-level or what grades she achieved.

Truly, good for Louise. She’s probably not doing it for the money, although who knows – as a teenager, I always got a rush from having my own spending money, money I earned myself and I could use any way I wanted (gas and going to the movies, mostly). I bet Louise has worked more hours at the garden center than Kate Middleton ever worked at Jigsaw, her only real (brief) job.

The Sun had an op-ed called “THE SUN SAYS Late Prince Philip would’ve been proud of Lady Louise Windsor for taking up summer job.” LOL. Surely, we don’t need to invoke a dead man in this situation? Can’t we just say “good for Louise, we’re collectively proud of her”?