Aaron Taylor Johnson has apparently been offered the chance to play James Bond

Even when grumpy Daniel Craig was still James Bond, there were endless conversations about who would be cast as the “new James Bond.” Barbara Broccoli – who is mostly in charge of casting new Bonds – always insisted that the role was Daniel’s for as long as he wanted, but No Time To Die was finally his last one and he’s definitely not coming back. So they spent three years hunting for the new Bond and they’ve settled on… Aaron Taylor Johnson?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘has been formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond’, putting an end to months of speculation regarding Daniel Craig’s successor. The actor, 33, is yet to officially accept the role, but should he do so he will become only the seventh actor to play the iconic British secret agent since the franchise launched in 1962.
A recent poll suggested Idris Elba was still the public’s number one choice for the role, despite being 51 – old for a Bond candidate – and already ruling himself out of the running in order to focus on his crime drama, Luther.
But Aaron, who is known for his roles in Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Nowhere Boy and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has landed the coveted part, reports The Sun.
A source said: ‘Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.
As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.’
MailOnline has contacted representatives for Aaron for comment. Responding to the rumours that he could step into Bond’s shoes last week, Aaron played coy, telling Numero: ‘I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.’
I wish it was Idris Elba too, but I don’t think Idris even wants it anymore and he is sort of too old, especially since they like to use the same actor for at least three or four films. Dev Patel was right there though – and I think Dev would have done amazing work as James Bond. As for Aaron… I have this view of him as kind of too-whiny-sounding to play Bond, but he’s such a shapeshifter, he might actually be able to pull it off. A James Bond born in 1990. That makes him a young Millennial, correct? He will be the first 007 who is younger than me. I don’t know how to feel about that.
Well he wouldn’t have been my choice. And isn’t it a bit odd that it’s reported he’s been offered the role but hasn’t yet accepted? Aren’t they normally sworn to secrecy until it’s all signed?
Here to say dislike. Idris would have been theeeeeee beeeeeeest. Bond needs to have a presence. Aaron does not, but as you say, maybe he’ll surprise us?
I’m with you, NMB! Forever disappointed this is not going to Idris. He would have been perfect : he’s beyond handsome, has both the physicality and acting chops for the role, is super sexy but not in a creepy, predatory way, and would have been credible as a spy the way Tom Cruise never will be. It’s just…too bad that it’s not happening.
I like it. He’s a hottie and a great actor.
Why. Does he keep making. That stupid. Face!!!
@Lucia – I came here to say the same thing. I think he thinks it’s giving sexy, but it’s really not. More like giving constipated.
Lol! Same constipated look that brad foulk (gwyenth’s husband) ALWAYS has. Ugh
Yeah, Dev Patel would have been exciting. This just seems like a cop out.
@Jensa it’s a trial balloon, to see how the Interwebs/social media react….if they’re favourable, it’s game on 🙂
I’m happy about this choice – loved him in Bullet Train, he’ll be great with the action and is much prettier than Daniel Craig (that face…woof!) while still being buff enough to be convincing. Idris Elba and unfortunately Henry Cavill (my first choice) are both too old. So, yay! Bring on New Bond!
Might be a hard sell for me at this time, I can’t unsee him from his role as Tangerine in Bullet Train 😅
Not happy to have to watch his creepy groomer with him at premieres….
give it a rest already with the groomer nonsense.. y’all aaron wannabe groupies are starting to get obsessed and it’s pathetic as hell.. tsk
I really don’t get it with this guy. I suppose that he is attractive in a conventional sense, but there is no there there with him. He is just blah and boring to me.
He was terrifying in Nocturnal Animals so, yes, I can see him as Bond. He fits the profile of actors who have played Bond in the past – that guy you saw in something but just can’t remember what or you remember for a noteworthy performance in something small. Barbara likes her new Bonds to be known but not too well known. Idris was already too high profile when the casting rumors started. So were Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, and Tom Holland. I would have loved to see Dev Patel but again, I think he may be too well known for Barbara at this point. An Oscar nomination seems to damage one’s chances. Aaron may have been an Avenger but his character never stood out
Today is a good day so far. Donald Trump won’t be able to come up with $464 million dollar bond and Aaron Taylor will become the new James Bond. He is at the right age and he is gorgeous. Let’s open a bottle of champagne.
I’ll drink to that!!! ATJ is so hot, and the orange orangutan is in hot water. CHEERS!!!
Oh, no. He does that weird thing with his eyebrows that makes him look like he’s constipated.
Just coming to say that someone born in 1990 is a middle millennial- they go from 1981-1996 (ish). I teach at a university and we phased out the youngest millennial students a few years ago and now have tenured professors in their late 30s/early 40s who consider themselves part of that group. As for this guy playing Bond… I can see it.
Sigh. Isn’t it time for someone different? I am not the most “woke”, but wouldn’t it be so refreshing to have a woman Bond, or at least a non-white-cisgender-hetero-male bond.
No, Bond is a guy like Mary Poppins or Barbie is female, I want it to stay like that. Taylor Johnson is great!
I knew they’d never pick a woman, but I was hoping it wouldn’t be another white guy. Not surprised though.
ATJ is a good actor, I’m sure he’ll do fine, but to me there’s nothing new or exciting about this.
Noooooo. I was hoping they wouldn’t choose him. I love Henry Cavill. Too old? Please. This is going to be like every one going on over David Beckham, and the people who thought/think he is beautiful, until he spoke. And yes, Lucia, that face he makes. Dev Patel would have been wonderful, as well Idris Elba. Now, I can only hope he doesn’t take it.
“…reports The Sun”. 😒
Yeah….
I mean, I expected them to go with a safe, boring, “same old same old” choice, so this makes sense. But I’ll wait for a more reliable source.
Meh. This is just not very interesting. He’s fine, I guess, but “fine” doesn’t feel like it’s sufficient for Bond. Not if they actually want to bring in a new, younger audience.
Yes! I knew it! He’ll be great.
Another vote for Dev Patel!
He’s so cute but not right for Bond.
I don’t know @Torttu, his next movie Monkey Man seems like a valid and solid audition for the James Bond part.
As much as I love Dev Patel – am hoping they go for Riz Ahmed but I don’t think he’d accept it. Am looking forward to his version of Hamlet when the movie comes out.
Yeah, my choice was always Richard Madden, but ATJ is a fine pick and I will watch him. For me Daniel Craig’s version of Bond is best. I think that character lends itself to dark and I am interested to see Aaron try this. I don’t get the Dev Patel love, but I have never been moved to see any of his movies.
I don’t know a lot about this guy except that he was Quicksilver or whatever from the Avengers. I’m not a big movie person though. But why not Kingsley Ben-Adir if you are going for a change? I think he’s suave as hell. But I guess the producers dont want to face the “anti-woke monster”.
Yeah, I’m not feeling any of them for Bond. IMO Idris comes off as an upper class/general/commander/kingly/authoritative persona, Dev is too boyish, and Aaron is just blah. Craig was menacing mysterious sexy to pull off Bond. There must be other working actors in the talent pool to cast as Bond. I’d suggest give an unknown the chance. So many working actors out there who would love the opportunity.
Mr. Garvey and i will have so much fun saying his name when referencing James Bond.
Bond should not be blah, and Aaron Johnson is blah.
I wonder if casting will float a few names to see how the public responds to rumours.
Bad Choice. Nothing Aaron does “lands”. He gives second lead energy always, definitely not a movie star. Like you see him and he makes an impression, but once the movie is done, you forget him.
I’m actually surprised he was picked, given the unsavory baggage of his personal life re his marriage to Granny Groomer. I once saw a behind the scenes video of Aaron and Granny at a photo
shootand it turned my stomach. The power imbalance between then is very obvious and hard to
stomach.
Literally one of the most jarring things I’ve ever
seen. There is something truly off in the dynamic between those two and it goes way
deeper than just grooming element.
I can’t stand the Crypt Keeper, but she is very intelligent, while Aaron is..not. He left school at 15 and boy does it show. I have seen videos of him at Armani promo events and on the red carpet and he is not the most articulate, to put it mildly. He comes off as very rough, someone who is in situations above his intellectual and social capabilities. His dad is an engineer, so I thought Aaron was posh, but no, he is Cocky and rough around the edges.
I have also seen pics of them when they first got together and my God, he was soo, so young and Granny just snatched him up like it was nothing, isolating him from his family and friends. That boy was 17 or 18 and she was 42, with two kids, the oldest of whom is 7 years younger than Aaron. How is that a healthy family dynamic?
He got the role in Nowhere Boy when Granny told the studio to have him come audition for him at her house. I am betting they probably slept together that same day and that is how he got the role. I do know they started living together as soon as Nowhere Boy started filming. Unprofessional.
I would have wanted Dev Patel, Fassbender or Idris for Bond. However, I have no idea why these films are still being made. They’re misogynistic outdated films. I’m shocked there is still an audience for them.
Granny however, said she wanted to direct a Bond movie when she was married to her first husband, art dealer Jay Jopling (the whole reason she has a career). Hopefully that doesn’t happen.
If they were listening to me, they’d do a series of one film Bonds and run through the actors who became “to old” while they took way too long making Craig’s five films. You could do Idris, Cavill, Patel, and however many more. I know it won’t happen.
I do think Idris is over it. Cavill has been screwed around too many times in the IP machines and wants to be the major power player in whatever franchises he enters. Thus he’s doing Highlander and has Warhammer in the pipeline. With Patel directing and starring in what seems like a monster action hit, I can’t see him giving up the creative control that would be required to be Bond. Again, why I think they should do one film with a bunch of actors. That first film is almost always the best.
If this is true, I love this. He’ll be perfect.
I think Regé-Jean Page (the Duke from Bridgerton season 1) would make an amazing Bond.