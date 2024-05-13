King Charles & Prince William did the Army Air Corps handover event today

One of my favorite memes is “it’s always 2 dumb bitches telling each other ‘exactlyyyyy’.” I also enjoy “this could have been an email.” Both apply to the event today, which was thrown together last week as a “response” to Prince Harry’s visit. Not just Harry’s visit, but his spokesperson’s confirmation that Harry would not meet his father because of King Charles’s busy schedule. The spokesperson’s statement set off a chain reaction of shenanigans and clownery from Buckingham Palace which are still ongoing.

One of the palace’s shenanigans was to announce a “handover” event between King Charles and Prince William. Charles officially “handed over” the honorary position of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. This switch was announced last year to much talk of how Charles was snubbing Harry by handing Harry’s old unit (for which Harry served in combat) to William. That talking point was revived on purpose last week after the palace scrambled to announce this handover event and purposeful snub. This really could have been an email and it was not necessary to stage a handover event.

Somewhat hilariously, Charles is the one who looks more into all of this. William probably just rolled out of bed and choppered in, and he will do next to nothing with this patronage. Charles is trying to make this big ceremony about it and William couldn’t care less. I was following Rebecca English’s tweets and Charles and William didn’t arrive together. Charles arrived at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop first and then William arrived about 52 minutes later.

Honestly, this is bad imagery on top of bad imagery. Charles snubbed veterans, the Invictus community and Prince Harry last week. Then Harry spent time honoring Nigerian veterans and the Nigerian military throughout the Sussexes’ tour. Then Charles and the heir do this hastily thrown-together handover event and posed in front of the kind of helicopter Harry flew when he served in Afghanistan. Yeah… it’s always two dumb bitches telling each other “exactlyyyyy.”