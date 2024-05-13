King Charles & Prince William did the Army Air Corps handover event today

One of my favorite memes is “it’s always 2 dumb bitches telling each other ‘exactlyyyyy’.” I also enjoy “this could have been an email.” Both apply to the event today, which was thrown together last week as a “response” to Prince Harry’s visit. Not just Harry’s visit, but his spokesperson’s confirmation that Harry would not meet his father because of King Charles’s busy schedule. The spokesperson’s statement set off a chain reaction of shenanigans and clownery from Buckingham Palace which are still ongoing.
One of the palace’s shenanigans was to announce a “handover” event between King Charles and Prince William. Charles officially “handed over” the honorary position of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. This switch was announced last year to much talk of how Charles was snubbing Harry by handing Harry’s old unit (for which Harry served in combat) to William. That talking point was revived on purpose last week after the palace scrambled to announce this handover event and purposeful snub. This really could have been an email and it was not necessary to stage a handover event.
Somewhat hilariously, Charles is the one who looks more into all of this. William probably just rolled out of bed and choppered in, and he will do next to nothing with this patronage. Charles is trying to make this big ceremony about it and William couldn’t care less. I was following Rebecca English’s tweets and Charles and William didn’t arrive together. Charles arrived at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop first and then William arrived about 52 minutes later.
Honestly, this is bad imagery on top of bad imagery. Charles snubbed veterans, the Invictus community and Prince Harry last week. Then Harry spent time honoring Nigerian veterans and the Nigerian military throughout the Sussexes’ tour. Then Charles and the heir do this hastily thrown-together handover event and posed in front of the kind of helicopter Harry flew when he served in Afghanistan. Yeah… it’s always two dumb bitches telling each other “exactlyyyyy.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872553008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872553030, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872553053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872553067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III poses with service personal after he officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872553087, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III meets staff members and their families at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.,Image: 872554581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.,Image: 872554674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William, The Prince of Wales walk beside an armed Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024 after officially handing over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.,Image: 872554707, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III smiles as he arrives at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.,Image: 872554733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
Micro d*** energy.
How do they manage to make every photo MORE boring by being in it?
Like – ohhhhh that’s an Apache helicopter right? Wait. What are those pasty lumps in front of it? Ewwwwww. Never mind.
THIS IS SO PATHETIC 🙃🙃 I FEEL BAD FOR WILLIAM AND CHARLES 🤣🤣🤣
We all can feel how awkward this is, especially for willie: he KNOWS it’s not his place and he can feel how everybody knows he’s not worthy of this position. So his work for this patronage will be zero just because he can link this in so many ways to Harry, the brother he hates
Whatever.
For real though.
Is it just Charles handing William something in front of a helicopter? With the soldiers as military props?
That’s the whole damn thing?
“Here. Take this packet of random crap. This is yours now. It’s honorary and doesn’t mean a ding dang thing, it has no responsibilities or relevance but I do hope my giving this to you hurts your brother. Now smile for the damn cameras”.
Charles can only hand things to William when it has a slight chance of hurting Harry?
Also. For real. This was IT??? Just … handing him something? That’s it. That’s the whole thing??? This show of unity and snubbing of Harry and blah blah blah important …. He literally just handed him a thing and that’s it????
Charles ended his “don’t be seen with William” campaign to hand that abusive dangerous over grown snaggle tooth some papers? And not for the tooth but to hurt his other son.
When we find out why Kate was missing this is gonna come back to bite that deficient king in the butt.
Second time in weeks they only managed to show up to give themselves yet another meaningless award. Is no one able to tell these people how crappy this looks? The sycophants might be crowing, but they aren’t the people the RF need to win over.
Speaking of, If I see one more Kate fan announcing that she will “break the internet” when she returns, I’m going to have to be treated for nonstop laughter. They really don’t get it. After the last week, there is nothing left to say to royalists except “You lost.”
@WithTheAmerican, I do think that when (if) Kate returns to royal duties the first few outings might “break the internet” But I also think that Kate will never return to full-time royal duties, I think that she will slowly fade from public view. I believe that the outing of her as one of the royal racists, who had concerns about the color of the Sussex’s children’s skin, knocked her for a loop and she’s very uncomfortable with people knowing exactly who/what she is.
Hmm. If Kate came back, I do think it would break the internet. And that she’d get a lot of attention for a period of time. Which would eventually dissipate to a level that equals the actual interest, which is low except for some royalist tabloid type stuff.
Kate (or KP organising a cover up on her behalf) missed her window to break the internet. Had she made a statement at the height of the ‘where’s Kate’ interest; capped it off by showing herself and being good natured about the jokes, that would have been a calling card that would gotten masses of attention. The continued silence and then the aggressive way bot activity set out to demand apologies from prominent celebrities and SM commenters once they announced cancer will have a chilling effect on the public should Kate truly return. That KP was so punitive and the uncanny valley cancer video being so off putting, Kate’s return will be noted by news media but the casual onlookers who might have pushed viral interest are turned off from the story.
What will ‘break the internet’ is people checking to see if Khate’s ‘triumphant return’ is a Weekend at Bernie’s situation.
Well it certainly wasn’t like a “Legends of Aviation” ceremony. LOL! Or an IG Jubilee. Those two losers keep chasing a dream while Harry is living the dream.
And in ill-fitting suits, both of them. We know they are rich, why do they wear badly taylored suits?
Yeah let me clarify: people will pay attention if she returns but it won’t be “breaking the internet” like they mean it (JLo’s dress, etc)
It won’t be a Moment because Kate is so exciting, it will be a moment because she’s been disappeared for almost half the year.
Her supporters very much think getting cancer was a “win” over the Sussexes, so their ideas about popularity are weird. None of this is a win for Kate. She’s been blamed for a fake photo, outed as a royal racist, and has been in hiding for five months.
@InterestedGawker, you summed it up, people have turned elsewhere after being shamed into not caring and not paying attention. She missed her window to break the internet in a good way, to capture the zeitgeist.
Too bad the Royal Clowns didn’t think about the fact that Harry and Meghan are in-flight to LA for about twenty hours and by the time they get home this stupid little stick-it-to-Harry ceremony will be totally out of the news cycle and probably not even seen by its intended targets. What a bunch of idiots who can’t even time their revenge correctly.
Thank you for pointing that out, I had not thought about that and you just made me 😊 smile. The Audience it was intended was to busy to notice, love that.
The cicadas must be emerging, because the sound of crickets is deafening.
Two things – first loving the framing of the photos to add ‘Middle Wallop’ to our collection of ‘apt comedy things behind Royals’ collection.
Second – William arrived nearly an HOUR after the King??? He really is in FU mode.
I left a family cult, much like Harry’s in any ways. And very different in many ways.
What hurts isn’t really the snubs and the taking away what’s yours or the gaslighting and character assassination. That does hurt but with healing and seeing where and what people are, it hurts very much less.
What does truly hurt – but also stops with healing and therapy – is knowing that these people are ONLY doing these things to hurt you. That their sole purpose is taking their emotions, not acknowledging what they are or why they are , and converting all of it to rage and hatred for you. Through which they then plan everything they can because they want to hurt you. Cruelty and inflicted pain are THE goals. It’s all the goals. It’s every goal they have. That level of hatred is astonishing and shocking.
But …. You come to expect it and all you feel is disappointment in who they continually chose to be. And the growth they refuse to have.
But. Even more importantly. Every other person that they talked into hating you, despising you, being enraged with your continued ability to draw in air – they get tired of the same talking points. The rehashing of the same wounds and the forever victimhood. The same level of rage as when you left a decade ago is just exhausting for everyone around them. It’s BORING listening to narcissists rage over the same people again and again.
But people put up with it because they have seen what happens to people who don’t. However – it completely erodes any respect any of them had for the narcissist and the respect is replaced by contempt and disgust.
H&M have really good psychology inclined / versed people working with them.
This is really good insight. And to your second point about how exhausting it is for the ones around them, I’m sure with the added component of a lot of your financial security being tied up and staying on their good side makes it even more annoying. I think we’ve all experienced that to just on a smaller level with friends or family members that are still angry and hold grudges with former partners, neighbors, co-workers, or family members about things that they did 15 or 20 years ago and still expect you to ignore them or be angry with them or comment on every little thing that they do snidely. At some point it’s just an eye roll and you still mad about that?
The telling elderly relatives that they need to start supporting themselves was so revealing. The only way to support yourselves in a royal lifestyle is to do what Harry and Meghan are doing. But that is a “betrayal,” and against the royal code somehow.
The trap of believing that merit is bestowed by birth order, while seeing all around you, in your own family that this is not true, seems to really break people.
Apologies, started typing and forgot what I was going to say. Congratulations on finding some peace. Also, I think that people have known for a while that William has no interest in being King, or more precisely, performing the duties a King is expected to. Instead of planning for the monarchy to be run in a new way in the future, they punished Harry hard for daring to step outside the role they had planned for them. A lot of the Harry hate and stripping him of everything, is not only to placate William, but as a warning to him of what happens if he tries to leave.
Really appreciate you sharing. Glad you are free now.
Middle Wallop is cracking me up. That needs to be photoshopped into everything they do.
There is also a Nether Wallop… a friend lives there and I always found it Hilarious.
Shame it wasn’t Nether.. 😛
Given Peg’s alleged predilections, I wish there was a Bottom Wallop.
Actually, if there was ever a time that Peg was justified to be in FU mode to Charles, this is it. Charles is lucky William showed up at all.
William knows he is being used as a tool in this ramshackle production, and he is playing along to collect points he will cash in later. And a consolation beret.
I could not have predicted that Charles would be a bigger asshole than William, but here we are. They will not be in each other’s presence again until Trooping.
So the royal family cannot honor veterans by acknowledging Invictus, but they’ll stage photo ops for meaningless handovers of their unearned titles, so they can wear more unearned medals and uniforms?
I mean….talk about bad optics.
@Becks: According to Rebecca English Charles spoke to a veteran who was there and just so happens to be recovering from testicular cancer. So the Palace made sure to make it look like Charles cares about veterans.
you know he thinks that’s the exact same thing as Invictus or what Harry was doing in Nigeria, lol.
But of course.
Well, I’m glad the veteran is recovering, but seriously what are the odds? Did BP send out an order, “Find us a veteran with cancer!”
RE, whom the Squad has christened Baby Reindeer due to her obvious crush on Willie, shamelessly lies for the BRF without remorse. She’s the one who claims to have conveniently been in the hospital the one day Willie deigned to visit his sick wife and she’s also the only eyewitness who miraculously bumped into Willie in her local Tesco buying some chicken soup for his missing wife. I doubt very seriously Charles met with any veterans. The rota are just randomly adding military encounters into their stories now because they know the Invictus snub was a major faux pas.
Also, pointedly featuring all-white servicemen while Harry is in Nigeria was absolutely intentional for these racist left-behinds.
@Sunday: I’m not sure about that. Unlike the US military the British military is predominantly white and the few military personnel of colour that are there usually leave because of the racism. There were probably no black or brown soldiers to add to the photo opp.
I was *wondering* why the photo looked so beige… THAT was it!
And I doubt H cares about this. His friends are probably all out. And it’s not like W is actually in charge of anything or has any real responsibilities here. He’s an “honorary patron”.
If that sounds like an empty title with no meaning or any functional role – that’s because it is.
I’m waiting for that Apache to either roll over them or instantly get its tires flattened. Least it would provide some color and excitement.
This all looks boring.
William arrived 52 minutes later. 😂😂😂
He had to first do the Sacred School Run.
And he was having a bad (3strands) hair day…you know how it is.😝
He could not care less about any of this. It’d be funny if he wasn’t living off of other people’s hard earned money.
Apologies. How could I forget about the sacred school run? Also, don’t forget the Guinea pigs.
I wonder if he was supposed to arrive that late, so Charles could get some photo ops by himself? Or was Charles just cooling his heels for almost an hour waiting for him?
While I could buy him arriving 15 minutes later to let Charles have some time with the military on his own, but 52 minutes seems like he just doesn’t care.
I wonder if this is one those times where William really didn’t want to do this publicly because of embarrassment? After all. the whole world and his uncle knows Harry is a qualified Apache pilot (and has the medals to prove it.) William is an experienced Uberpilot but, Apaches are the “real deal.” This ceremony rather than being a snub, highlights the differing levels of achievements between the two princes.
Nah, I’m just being kind. William probably woke up with a stinking hangover and decided to himself, “I’ll get there when I get there!” 😆
Actually, I think your first point is correct – because this IS embarassing for William.
@Gabby – you’re right this really IS embarrassing for him. I’ve just seen the pictures on Twitter and he’s wearing the combat uniform. It is cringeworthy. Not because he looks bad in the uniform but, because it’s so obvious they’re trying to replicate all those shots of Harry wearing the same uniform while he was in a war zone. This so has the “top gun” slippers vibes all over again! 😆
Ah… I expected Will would be in uniform and was surprised to see him in the pictures above, in a suit along with Charles. Looks like he must’ve put the combat uniform on after Charles left. Then, he was apparently listening and learning, and inspecting aircraft. He doesn’t look embarrassed in the least.
I would love to know if William purposely made his cancer stricken father cool his heels for almost an hour before gracing this “event” with his presence. 🤔
This is just so obvious and sad.
Wow, why doesn’t Charles look at Will? Is it the photo selection? He shows more affection to the public than his own son/heir. What a weird family.
We haven’t seen them together since the Chris tad walk and before that they didn’t attend each others Christmas events. Long before that, Kate upstaged C and C at the Chelsea flower show their first year as Kong and Side Piece Consort.
Something weird going on there. Maybe even Charles benched W and K unless he needs to stick a knife in his youngest son’s back.
Things have been decidedly frosty between Pa and Willbur since the Christmas *event* and it’s not only Charles who has been keeping clear of him, most of his family has too. This was a faux show of paternal togetherness but we’re not fooled.
It sounds weir and ominous especially with the alleged hospital run sometime around Christmas. Were they like this last year or before? Not being pictured together for half a year?
So the jealousy event was today. They just can’t compete with the dynamic duo no matter how hard they try with these idiotic photo ops. Harry has moved on and can see just how jealous they are of him.
Royalists will eat this up but everyone else will see it for what it is and the funniest thing is Harry doesn’t care. This honour would have always gone to William as the prince of Wales. His comrades are likely all retired from active duty. And he is now giving back to the veteran community on a global level. He doesn’t care.
I hope you are right.
I’m sure it must still pain Harry to know that Charles announced this event last week and timed it for today on purpose to hurt and embarrass him. But no doubt he’s used to this behavior from his father by now and has learned how to let it go fairly quickly.
But wait! They’re wearing matching ties! So clearly father and son must be a unified team😂😂😂. Aw look at their attempt at a superficial show of unity. Cannot believe William was 52min late. Omg. They should unified their watches.
I wonder if those ties are related to the regiment at all?
Hmm. Maybe?
Yes they are wearing regimental ties. Harry often wears the Household Cavalry Division tie .
Ah got it. Thx! I thought they were trying to do some cutesy father-son tie moment.
Was this public handover really necessary? This is a title always given to whoever is POW, is it not? A news release could have been sufficient.
Nope. Thats why there was no mention of a handover when it was announced last year.
They obviously wanted to cosplay Prince Harry because it sure is coming off that way. Absolutely ridiculous and just sad. I am embarrassed for them.
They can cosplay but cannot cosplay personality –
Father & son united in their jealousy & racism against the younger son forgetting that the world can see their pettiness.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. The palace and media are STILL digging themselves out from their last attempt to snub Harry, who thought a brand-new snub would be a hit? These people are Darwin Award nominees at this point.
The pic with KC holding his arms out – all I heard in my head is “Chopper goes vroom vroom”.
Right??? Is he senile or what? I love how Egg must be cringing inside at that moment. He’s gonna need a stiff drink after tucking his kids and sick wife in for the night. (Pff lol I know)
According to Kate Mansey, Harry wasn’t mentioned in Charles’ handover speech. I don’t know why she was expecting him to speak about Harry.
@AmyBee – I saw that on twitter & responded accordingly
It could have been a perfect moment to publicly mention and thank Harry for his service, but Chuck-e-Cheez and Willbur flubbed yet another opportunity to generate some goodwill.
This circus cannot be sold to the public without Harry being wrapped up in it 😮😮😮
This is hard to even look at. Someday the Brit’s will have enough of paying these people to celebrate themselves and give each other unearned awards.
We have had enough of it.
Us British know now Royals being more than petty..
They want to realise how short life is and to continue this awful behaviour against Harry is very shameful.
It didn’t help that missy Katie is also petty… so very sad she has the terrible disease of cancer.. but she has not helped get the brothers back on speaking terms as she is so jealous of Meg…
We do not like Meg as she is all about money and being in charge of Harry to get front centre stage at any opportunity..
Well we can only hope they grow up soon and start and behave like adults.
Luckily, outside of the the Uk and it’s tabloid press, many many people around do not see Meghan like that. At all.
@Daisy, who is We? Meghan was rich before marrying into that awful family. Harry grew up, he is taking care of his own family.
No one who worked with her before ever suggested she was that way and actually she worked on international humanitarian efforts before she met Harry.
She only cared about money? You mean the money she had to support Harry with because Charles was too stingy to support his youngest son? Well, you can rest easy now because she’s earned millions on her own while shining like an international superstar.
she won’t ever come back to Britain because she was treated so poorly so you can relax!
@Daisy – MM was rich b/4 she joined the RF . Not sure she is about money but one thing is for sure, she is fighting back as she has to survive. The smear campaign going on is to ensure that not only MM is bankrupted reputation ally but also financially . She is the one who has more real life commercial experience & has to come up with endeavours that are commercially viable to pay for their upkeep.
Obviously she cannot go back to her acting career. She also gave up some modelling/ clothing venture .
Furthermore, at the insistence of the RF, she gave up her instagram blog ” The Tig” with 23.4 Million followers only for KP to launch their injtagem/ online presence. This is one blog that could have made her money but she gave that up
In short, she is not after money – if she is at the moment, it is because they have to make life work in. the face of extreme hostility perpetuated by smears from KP / BP who have a bottomless pit of money to fund these smears
@Daisy you really twisted your self into a pretzel. “Left behind royals are petty and need to stop attacking Harry (even though the bulk of it is at Meg). Katie failed to be a peacemaker and is jealous of Meg but we don’t like Meg because she gets attention and likes to be successful in business.” In the real world people have jobs and people need stop making Harry and infant. He went to war, escape salt island and married a black woman and that is the real reason certain people can’t really put their finger on why she is the one they don’t like but Harry and an innocent, henpecked toddler. The toddler is Charles and his hooved Queen is the one leading him by the nose and we all see it.
So working hard for a living instead of sponging off the tax-paying public is bad? Meghan bought her own sofa for Nott Cott with her own money because the furniture they had there was old, broken down and musty. Meghan and Harry repaired the garden and stained the wood siding themselves because they were in such bad shape. In what way does this equate to being “all about money and being in charge of Harry to get front centre stage at any opportunity”? Apparently you don’t admire her hard work in public service, numerous charities and focus on women’s/children’s rights that she’s been involved with since before she met and married Harry. GMAFB…
This is a Meg stan site, sweetie. Keep it to yourself if you want to swim in our pool. There are PLENTY of places to go if you want to say nasty things about Meghan.
Able bodied adults work for and earn their own money. Your palace people sponge off working taxpayers and always seem to need a break or vacation when they work two whole weeks straight. Please come back when you find the adult at the palace.
Daisy, I know it’s easier for you to believe that Harry is being led by the nose by his wife than to understand that Harry chose to leave the UK. He didn’t leave the people–he’ll always be British. He chose to protect his wife and children.
I will hazard a guess that you probably would be thrilled if Harry left his wife and children so that he can go back to be a working royal. You know, someone who gets money for royal engagements, but not in the rest of his life. Doing what he’s told to do when he’s told to do it. Why would he return to that when he now gets to choose the issues he supports and works on behalf of? Why would he return when he loves his wife and his children?
The people who feels Harry betrayed them in some way for leaving need to take a step back. It really is his life–you don’t own him.
Considering this was given to William back in August and is something the Prince of Wales always has, even some of the rota saw this handover event as a stunt to one-up Harry. They both look awkward posing in front of that helicopter. The inertia these two give off. Anyway, on to the next bit of “ work”.
All that’s missing is the soundtrack: 10 year olds on recorders trying to play EWF’s “September.”
Someone needs to recreate that iconic video with the Sussexes in Nigeria and the Sad Windsors standing in front of a machine that goes “whirr! whirr!” End with an image of Harry flying the Apache. (or for a soundtrack: use the Top Gun theme for Harry and “The Wheels on the Bus” for the Windsors.
Does someone have a better suggestion for the Windsors? Is there a kids song about helicopters? As someone who endures the songs of Ms Rachel regularly (I love her but the songs make me want to claw my eyes out), I don’t recall a flying song in the repertoire.
“End with an image of Harry flying the Apache.”
Yes!
Someone should take a still or the whole short video from Harry’s flight demo at the Cosford Air Show in 2013, when he flew the Apache upside down.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wJhilHm0Maw
😂😂😂
Anyone on X want to steal this line?
Post the picture with the caption: “Need Harry to fly that for you?”
Haha, that’s brilliant, lanne.
They are so pathetic.
I’m sorry, but were there missing pictures? Where were the adoring crowds? Where were the dignitaries eager to bestow honor…oh that’s right, the king was bestowing an honor. But where were the beautiful and supportive wives? Where was anyone who looked happy to be there?
Your comment is soo right
Thanks, Giddy. I was wondering why the photo looked so beige and boring. No women, no crowds, no color!
I laughed so hard when I saw these photos because THIS is what they wanted Harry to be jealous of? Harry just spent the past week attending the 10 year anniversary of his wildly successful global event and then travelled to sunny, beautiful Nigeria with his Nigerian princess to continue celebrating and building his event and connecting with fellow veterans. But no, the Windsors think Harry is crying over not standing in front of a helicopter on a random tarmac next to his terrible father. The Windsors have truly lost it.
Even the photos are awful. They can’t ever smile right, just a grimace on top of another grimace.😬
After seeing so much of Meghan this weekend, I thought for sure we would see Kate at this “ceremony” . But maybe the excuse will that Camilla is not there so no need for Kate to be there either. Anyway, I wonder what made up ceremony/event will they think up next?
Right!! Normally kate would show up somewhere copying a meghan outfit.
Camilla did bring out rose hanbury though lol.
Now that you phrase it like this…I wonder if Rose will be asked to be William’s “wingman” for his outings if Kate retires from public life…I just really can’t put it past this family to force the public to accept the most egregious things.
That’s been an idea that has crossed my mind for a while, that Rose take up occasional hostess duties alongside William (while remaining married to her husband) as ‘a help to the Crown’ as ‘Kate recuperates’ pushing the link between the families since the Rocksavages will resume the Lord Great Chamberlain role when William reigns. I guess we’ll see…
It looked boring. Harry with Scottie’s looked great fun.
So maybe the military will get tired of the King and heir snubbing their vets and stop showing up for photo shoots?
Who needs who more? Does Chuck need military support or does the military need the kings support?
Pa-thetic.
It’s really giving ,”if I can’t have you, I will be you” vibes.. seriously psycho 😳🫣
I’m wondering what Charles was doing for an hour before William arrived? Was he saying his farewells. Does anyone know what kind of helicopter that was in the background? Is it a type of helicopter that William has flown? I thought it was a bit sad that Charles said that William was a “very good pilot” and hoped that the corps will give him the same support that he has enjoyed, or something to that effect.
In contrast, no military equipment was shown in the Nigeria visit. The focus was on the soldiers.
Tamsin, I believe it’s an Apache, which is what Harry flew. Billy Idle could not fly this helicopter.
dumb biatches indeed lol
All these photos managed to do was to remind me of how good Harry looked when he was wearing that uniform.
Otherwise, it’s like, who are those two boring white geezers in front of the helicopter?
Sad display. Jealousy will be and is already Charles downfall. He taught of this to William and created another monster. So insecure, so small, so pathetic and no one to talk him out of it. He is going full in and will be for a while I feel. This is will the downfall of the crown. His kids hate him, Cam uses him and the courtiers are playing checkers when Harry is playing chest. I thought that all those years as the POW he has grown in wisdom but it was just QE2 keeping his bs on check until she couldn’t anymore. This will never stop. Kathy was the last small glimpse of attention. No wonder they all got rid of her once the H&M hate club W&C had going started to disband. Kate thought that as the princess of wales she had power and could throw her weight around even at William only to be taken out of the game completely and now only Bill and two old garden gnomes are the face of the crown. Oh Diana’s revenge is playing out before our very eyes.
Imagine being 75 and acting like this in front of the whole world? King Manchild strikes again. Still not done with his years long temper tantrum that Harry chose to have a real life over a fake one.
Bill and two old garden gnomes” LMAO
Tom (blerg) at the Daily Beast has an article that this is a kick in the teeth to Harry. I didn’t read it, but the headline was a good laugh. More like a marshmallow to the toe. The photos are sad, honestly. For these events I do honestly hope for something engaging for those in service.
How does he look himself in the mirror? This is no kick in the teeth to Harry. Harry moved on 4 years ago and is an international star.
First of, I don’t think Charles is seriously ill anymore. He is now using cancer for the sympathy and attention he craves, as a deflection for his continued abominable treatment of Harry and his unproductive but disastrous 1st year as king. The only significant message that was underlined for the world since KCIII took office was the ongoing British institutional racism; cases in point – Queen E’s close confidante lady-in-waiting Lady S Hussey’s attitude towards a black Brit AND Charles and Kate being exposed as racist POS.
Secondly, please tell me whose brainless idea was to schedule Charles right after the Invictus event with able bodied soldiers handing out a useless honor to his useless heir. The message screams, I am with soldiers when they are healthy and able to go to war but not if they return damaged.
Also, it seems this occasion would have been when C & W would have worn their unearned medals but social media dis forced them to opt for matching ties!!! LOL
They look like their strangers to each other.
Has Billy been eating his feelings?
K3’s nose in the last picture is dripping.🤣. Lordy, surely this is a heaven-sent opportunity for a meme.
The photo with the families… hope no one was wondering where he’d be if their loved one was injured while serving
Charles always stands with his arms back and his stomach thrust out. Oh, and Willy never got anything beyond a “co-pilot” ranking and he didn’t even show up for *that* most of the time. Two sad and pasty LOSERS.
Circus show of the year. Cirque du soleil has nothing on these clowns
The Apache helicopter is a beauty. That’s the only thing needed to say from this event.
Middle Wallop Murders