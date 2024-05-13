Prince William played with a shovel & gave an update on the Princess of Wales

As someone with a “bad knee,” I tend to bend at the waist. I know I should bend at the knee, but there are some days where I probably wouldn’t be able to make it back up if I bent at the knee. I’m bringing this up because I’m actually growing somewhat concerned about Prince William’s waist-bends. William spent Thursday and Friday in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and he spent a lot of his time during that little mini-tour bending over to talk to kids or bending over to shovel dirt. The man not only has terrible posture, he tends to hunch down at the waist and place his hands on his knees to steady himself. Does Huevo have bad knees? I wonder. He used to run, right? Hm. Anyway, enjoy the shovel photos, they are… a lot. The imagery is probably not what the palace wanted either, especially given that his wife hasn’t been seen in months and months. The shovel photos will get used a lot, that’s all I’ll say. Also: William was totally worthless with that shovel, my god. He was “breaking ground” on a new hospital/medical facility and he “dug” about one handful of dirt. Meanwhile, he did give an update on Kate.

The Prince of Wales has said that Princess Catherine is “doing well” in an update about her condition after the announcement in March that she has cancer. William, 41, was asked how his wife and three children were doing as the Princess of Wales undergoes preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer. “She’s doing well, thank you,” William said, as he greeted Lynda McHale, the matron at St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. William said their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — were “very jealous” of his trip. He may bring them to Cornwall later in the year, he added. The trip is William’s first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall, a title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title. At St Mary’s Community Hospital he met Tracy Smith, a hospital administrator. She said later: “I asked how Princess Kate was and how the children were and said I hoped they would enjoy some time here over the summer. He said he would very much like that to be able to happen.”

[From The Times]

So, there you go. Kate is “doing well” and William would “very much like” to bring Kate and the children to the Isles of Scilly. Sidenote: judging solely from the photos, the Isles of Scilly look like a collection of gorgeous beach communities. Is it all just beach houses, hotels and boardwalks? Why did it take William so long to visit a cute place like this? Oh, right. He’s lazy, I remember. If my job was visiting “adorable beach towns in a British archipelago,” I would be working there constantly. “Just popping down to the Isles of Scilly again on Duchy business!”

PS… The children are our future and they are NOT into Huevo at all.