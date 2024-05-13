Prince William played with a shovel & gave an update on the Princess of Wales

As someone with a “bad knee,” I tend to bend at the waist. I know I should bend at the knee, but there are some days where I probably wouldn’t be able to make it back up if I bent at the knee. I’m bringing this up because I’m actually growing somewhat concerned about Prince William’s waist-bends. William spent Thursday and Friday in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and he spent a lot of his time during that little mini-tour bending over to talk to kids or bending over to shovel dirt. The man not only has terrible posture, he tends to hunch down at the waist and place his hands on his knees to steady himself. Does Huevo have bad knees? I wonder. He used to run, right? Hm. Anyway, enjoy the shovel photos, they are… a lot. The imagery is probably not what the palace wanted either, especially given that his wife hasn’t been seen in months and months. The shovel photos will get used a lot, that’s all I’ll say. Also: William was totally worthless with that shovel, my god. He was “breaking ground” on a new hospital/medical facility and he “dug” about one handful of dirt. Meanwhile, he did give an update on Kate.
The Prince of Wales has said that Princess Catherine is “doing well” in an update about her condition after the announcement in March that she has cancer.
William, 41, was asked how his wife and three children were doing as the Princess of Wales undergoes preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer.
“She’s doing well, thank you,” William said, as he greeted Lynda McHale, the matron at St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.
William said their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — were “very jealous” of his trip. He may bring them to Cornwall later in the year, he added. The trip is William’s first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall, a title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title.
At St Mary’s Community Hospital he met Tracy Smith, a hospital administrator. She said later: “I asked how Princess Kate was and how the children were and said I hoped they would enjoy some time here over the summer. He said he would very much like that to be able to happen.”
[From The Times]
So, there you go. Kate is “doing well” and William would “very much like” to bring Kate and the children to the Isles of Scilly. Sidenote: judging solely from the photos, the Isles of Scilly look like a collection of gorgeous beach communities. Is it all just beach houses, hotels and boardwalks? Why did it take William so long to visit a cute place like this? Oh, right. He’s lazy, I remember. If my job was visiting “adorable beach towns in a British archipelago,” I would be working there constantly. “Just popping down to the Isles of Scilly again on Duchy business!”
PS… The children are our future and they are NOT into Huevo at all.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
His Royal Highness visits Fistral Beach, which is widely regarded as one of the best surfing beaches in Europe. Here, The Duke will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, Cornwall, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The whole bending thing is a power move. He’s still lording over them. Its intimidating, as opposed to getting down at a kids level to speak with them,
Exactly what I thought. It confirms his dominance over the peasant children, he is not their equal and does not want to be.
It could also be bad knees but I think he would bend like this anyway.
Also, there has to be a pegging joke in here surely?!
THIS. Crouching or sitting to be at eye-level with kids is actually something that elementary school teachers are frequently taught to do. Bending down like this is often perceived as condescending or even intimidating, and young children DO pick up on it, even if they can’t quite articulate why they don’t like it.
Someone is pranking him. That’s a shovel for loose material – not one for breaking ground. He should’ve had a spade (pointed end).
Well, since he doesn’t know how to hold it, it doesn’t really matter. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Just keeps digging himself in deeper – kind of an apt metaphor
The photo William whinnies is priceless.
Exactly. And they could have loosened it a bit and then patted it down to make it look smooth., and then Huevo could have easily broken ground.
first thought also. The wrong tool is gonna make anyone look the fool. (was that part of the point, I wonder?).
It would very much surprise me if he has used a shovel more than a few times in the past.
Definitely the wrong tool. Also, W is tall, and that shovel is too small for him. (I’m married to someone taller that does know how to rake and dig—his tools have a longer handle!)
…has no one taught this guy how to shovel even for a photo op? You use the strength of your foot my dude. One good shove with your foot and you’d have something to stand back and admire, and it wouldn’t require a strong knee if it was just one photo op. It literally looks like he scooped with a spoon. And yes, @nottheone – this isn’t the right tool either. It’s a performative shovel…appropriate.
I’m shooketh 😂😂😂😂😂😂. The photos look the equivalent of those I’ve seen of him on Twitter trying to manoeuvre his way along a balance beam with the sound of a recorder being played. That little amount of dirt. OMG 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Accompanied by EWF “September” music that suddenly switches to off key recorders as soon as he appears.
You’re all expecting too much from someone who won’t even be bothered with reading his briefing notes.
Those are pictures of a man who has never used a shovel in his life.
That one where he is holding it so close to the ground and picking up half a handful of dirt? 😂
William vs Shovel – it’s kind of sad.
When push comes to shove the spade’s more interesting
My god this looks empty and boring and glamless when compared to what happened in Nigeria
Oh look. It’s Quagmire. Diggitty dig.
Ass in the air, head in the sand as usual.
He couldn’t even dig a hole all he did was break up some of the dirt. Probably needs help after using the restroom. So glad to hear Can’t is doing well wherever he has her hidden.
I don’t believe a word he says about Kate. She’s been MIA for four and a half months with no proof of life.
Those poor kids. Some of them look scared, others unhappy. But they all look bored by the big bald man.
I remain dismayed by the way the media keeps “Kate” in the news without giving any recent information about her at all.
We really need proof of life and a formal explanation of her condition from a representative of her medical team.
So “someone” was putting some money behind Twitter posts about her this weekend. Out of nowhere Elle Magazine and Seventeen Magazine had the same fashion article about her with a roundup of what she has worn to weddings. It was the most random post. When I muted the post, Twitter referred to it as an ad….
The funny thing is, I remember once (maybe 2020 or 2021) he and Kate and the kids went to the Isles of Scilly for a “staycation” (remember, we had a big discussion on here because apparently staycation means something different in the US vs the UK) and that was when we were told they were only going to vacation in the UK for the foreseeable future, which turned out to only last until they got a free trip to Jordan.
I digress, but my point is – it seems as soon as visiting Cornwall was “work” he decided to avoid it.
Kate is “doing well” – isn’t that what he said a few weeks ago? They should come up with something a little better than that, why are they so bad at this?
Yep, they reportedly stayed on the scillly isles during Covid summers. There’s a private island where they stay. At least Kate and the kids did but I remember seeing Kate and William doing an event there. But that was before they were the Wales. Anyways, it does look picturesque.
https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/prince-william-kate-middleton-secret-family-vacation-isles-of-scilly-cornwall
Look at Peg trying to dig a hole, his face is bright red! Is it from embarrassment or exertion? Hahahaha!
This man does not have an ounce of charisma. If I didn’t loathe him so much I’d feel bad for him. Man even the daily mail was mocking him.
I doubt very much Kate is doing well. If that was the case, she would be out and about!
If there was any time where a new photo from Kate was going to drop it was the past weekend. It could have been a photo or video from far away but any Kate sighting would have covered by the media globally. The fact that they couldn’t even do anything speaks volumes.
Let’s see if she turns up on the balcony at Trooping The Colour mid June!
How come Charles never reports on the daughter he never had
These photos didn’t do what he wished for. I am amused that they will be haunting him forever now. What a meme goldmine.
Would have been useful if he came and shoveled up all of his bullshit!
Even Melania dug better and she was wearing heels. 😭😭
I remember!
I know they’re fancy royalty so they have different protocols than us peasants and *technically* it is work (eyeroll) but just once I’d like to see him wear appropriate clothing for an event. Casual wear like that looks absurd at a beach event.
That photo with the kids 😂😂😂😂 the kids look legit scared and the kids on the either side of the teacher look like they’re trying to avoid the bully, let me scratch the wall because I’ve nowhere else to go and the Bully won’t notice me either if I don’t meet his eyes.
He looks like such a dweeb. I don’t know how he is such an alleged cheating sexhound.
Having said that, did his father and uncles ever do lame performative tasks like that? Is this some lame zeleb stunt for the ‘gram? I can’t see Prince Philip or his sons doing it back in their day. KP Comms should really stop it, but I’m glad they’re too thick to realise that!