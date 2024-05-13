Tina Brown: ‘There’s a Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy’

Embed from Getty Images

The bitter royalists have been in their feelings for days, even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s massively successful tour of Nigeria. Those royalists were shocked that Prince Harry got such a great reception at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Wednesday, for the Invictus anniversary service. They were shocked that the Spencers came out AND that hundreds of people waited outside to cheer for Harry. They were shocked that Harry carried himself like a king too. Then the Nigerian tour happened and it was just another reminder of what could have been, if only the left-behind Windsors weren’t so jealous, petty, vindictive, racist and stupid. If only the British media wasn’t so ridiculous and evil, they could have had Sussex coverage forever. One clip made the rounds this weekend – Tina Brown appearing on the BBC, talking about how the Nigerian trip showed that there’s a “Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.”

“There is a Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy” Journalist and editor Tina Brown says “we needed Harry and Meghan” but that she worries the rift between them and the rest of the Royal Family could be permanent

#BBCLauraK https://t.co/P98o8sHpAf pic.twitter.com/1C4XOC0RQV — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 12, 2024

“This is what it could have been. These two, who are enormously appealing to the public and who are very good at it, were out there in Nigeria, looking very attractive and you know, being very appealing people. What a pity it is that they’ve gone. There’s a Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.” And: “I think we needed Harry and Meghan. And unfortunately, what’s come to pass with the cancer diagnosis things, just shows how depleted the family is.”

What was also fascinating about the Nigerian tour was how many prominent Nigerian celebrities, journalists and politicians were paying attention to how the British media covered the Sussexes’ tour. There was widespread condemnation IN Nigeria for how the British media wrote about and represented their country and the attacks on Meghan in particular. Nigerians have fully embraced the Sussexes, especially Meghan, as one of theirs, and they will protect the Sussexes forever.

Standing With Harry and Meghan: A Message to the British Media and Their Online Proxies Let me make this abundantly clear to the British media and their racist proxies, especially on TikTok. You made a serious mistake attacking Prince Harry and his wife Meghan while they were on… pic.twitter.com/Lg4QhcvaNJ — Kio Amachree (@kio_amachree) May 12, 2024

