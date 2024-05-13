Tina Brown: ‘There’s a Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy’

The bitter royalists have been in their feelings for days, even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s massively successful tour of Nigeria. Those royalists were shocked that Prince Harry got such a great reception at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Wednesday, for the Invictus anniversary service. They were shocked that the Spencers came out AND that hundreds of people waited outside to cheer for Harry. They were shocked that Harry carried himself like a king too. Then the Nigerian tour happened and it was just another reminder of what could have been, if only the left-behind Windsors weren’t so jealous, petty, vindictive, racist and stupid. If only the British media wasn’t so ridiculous and evil, they could have had Sussex coverage forever. One clip made the rounds this weekend – Tina Brown appearing on the BBC, talking about how the Nigerian trip showed that there’s a “Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.”
“There is a Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy”
Journalist and editor Tina Brown says “we needed Harry and Meghan” but that she worries the rift between them and the rest of the Royal Family could be permanent
#BBCLauraK https://t.co/P98o8sHpAf pic.twitter.com/1C4XOC0RQV
“This is what it could have been. These two, who are enormously appealing to the public and who are very good at it, were out there in Nigeria, looking very attractive and you know, being very appealing people. What a pity it is that they’ve gone. There’s a Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.” And: “I think we needed Harry and Meghan. And unfortunately, what’s come to pass with the cancer diagnosis things, just shows how depleted the family is.”
What was also fascinating about the Nigerian tour was how many prominent Nigerian celebrities, journalists and politicians were paying attention to how the British media covered the Sussexes’ tour. There was widespread condemnation IN Nigeria for how the British media wrote about and represented their country and the attacks on Meghan in particular. Nigerians have fully embraced the Sussexes, especially Meghan, as one of theirs, and they will protect the Sussexes forever.
Standing With Harry and Meghan: A Message to the British Media and Their Online Proxies
Let me make this abundantly clear to the British media and their racist proxies, especially on TikTok. You made a serious mistake attacking Prince Harry and his wife Meghan while they were on… pic.twitter.com/Lg4QhcvaNJ
He’s got the Royal rizz.
You made your bed Tina.
Exactly! Tina Is now trying to be the voice of reason. But she was a typical deranger in her last book. She said some pretty nasty things about h&m and couldn’t praise wank and kHate enough. I guess she didn’t think w& k would implode so spectacular.
Yes Tina said terrible things about Harry and Meghan. She was very pro Cambridges and clan Middleton before, but something’s changed. Now she’s starting to whistle a different tune, and I wonder why.
TB is very much a monarchist and proves it when she says “We needed” them. But I will give her credit for acknowledging the fact that ” there is a Harry shaped hole in the monarchy”. And by implication, she acknowledges that the Left Behinds are a dull and boring lot. That was true even before Charles was diagnosed with cancer and Kate disappeared from the face of planet Earth. And TB knows it.
It’s the whole Sofiesta thing, right? We made fun of it but that was a very good point and similar to this – its not that Sophie is so bad or whatever, but she’s a Ford Fiesta compared to Meghan who is a Lamborghini or a Ferrari. One is serviceable, gets the job done, its fine. Boring, but fine. The other catches your eye wherever it goes and always stands out. And the RRs miss having that Lamborghini. no one wants to read articles about the newest Ford Fiesta.
Same idea here IMO.
Yes there is a Harry shaped hole and they are the ones who made that hole. They all backed the wrong couple and now they must live with it. Too bad so sad. There is also. Can’t shaped hole that they should discuss.
It is not only that the firm made that hole.. they keep making it deeper and wider and more noticeable with their unintelligent “leaks”.
Tina spoke for the rest of the British media. The question amongst the mainstream press now is whether Harry and Meghan should come back to the UK or whether the Royal Family needs them to come back. I love this. The Royal Family and the press believed that Harry and Meghan would come crawling back within a year but they were too arrogant to realize that they needed Harry and Meghan more than they needed the Royal Family.
Precisely. They keep trying to convince everyone that H&M desperately want to return, but the royals and the media sycophants are the desperate ones.
Wow, that Nigerian post is fierce! And Tina – well, duh. How in the world does she think anything can be mended at this point?
Chuck and Huevo’s behaviour iver the last 12 months proves nothing has or will change.
CRex and Huevo don’t think there is a hole. Speaking of holes, what about the Kate-shaped hole? Oh right, no one in the mainstream British media is going there.
Fierce and on the point! It was heart warming to read!
Well, that’s a little too late Tina.
I’m not sure whether the unbelievable and incomprehensible hate that seems to be everywhere on social media has anything to do with the fact that Meghan and Harry are so successful and so visible right now. But I have the feeling that it’s getting worse and worse and so many people are jumping on it.
That really worries and scares me. Is there anyone other than People Magazine that reports nicely and truthfully or at least neutrally?? Even Vogue Magazine is stirring up hate with their posts on Instagram.
Why does everyone hate Meghan so much?? It’s not just royalists. Are these people all afraid of the power of a POC woman?? I just can’t understand. And as a woman with Nordic skin and blonde hair, I’m really worried about where this all will lead.
Nobody cares about the dying media. They are consistently trying to make Kate happen for years, still children in UK ask Kate to her face who she is. Also, it was worse when Meghan was in UK and silenced. Celebrities were openly liking hate posts about Meghan. Now, we know what happened to Meghan and what the firm did to them. You have the choice to believe them or not, but now no one can say they didn’t know after liking hate posts.
@SAM Look around the landscape around the world currently: extra right-wingers, fake conservative Christians, White Supermacy are on the rise. Yes, those people really hate POC for whatever their reasons. (Inferior Complex of themselves, jealousy, deep-rooted racism; without rational thinking abilities & easily be swayed, etc.)
There are a lot of racists who loathe Meghan for marrying *their* white prince. There are also a ton of bots on social media. Look at the Amber Heard fiasco. Yes there is hate there but the insane amplification of that hate is due to paid bots/trolls IMO>
One thing people have also pointed out is the impact of the court cases Harry still has in progress. It’s not just the palaces that have a vested interest in generating hatred against H&M via media articles, especially if they also get engagement. Harry’s going up against some powerful entrenched interests. And recently a number of high profile media people were named as part of one of his suits. I’m not logged in on any social media and without that there’s little I can follow myself, so I don’t know what’s doing there. We’ve already seen evidence that KP buys bots wholesale. Almost certainly opposing parties to Harry’s actions are doing the same.
lol. Tina talks out of both sides of her mouth, so she can say she was right whatever the result is. I remember she was also mocking and denigrating H&M, saying Spare, which was very very successful, hurt Harry.
What a beautiful statement from Kio Amachree.
Thank you, Kio Amachree, for your eloquence and passion in defense of Meghan and Harry! Sending you, them, Nigeria and Africa all love, honor and respect!
Hmm. TB is talking truth in this moment. Side-note, she was talking to my least very bbc journalist possibly ever, Laura Kuenssberg. I cannot abide LK. The way she carries water for the tories and tabloid editors is…wow…she doesn’t even care about hiding her brazen bias. Anyways, back to TB. She has been a part of maligning Meghan. She has made enough snide comments about Meghan that she herself is part of the problem. It’s both the RF and the BM that led to the Sussexes saying bye forever.
@Jais – totally agree about LK. It’s always worth mentioning the weekend when the Clarkson article went viral all over the world LK had the editor of the Sun on her programme and didn’t even question her about it. Instead LK allowed the editor to show all the positive articles the Sun had written about Meghan (the earliest they could find was the Baby shower trip – I kid you not.)
As for Tina Brown. Well the other posters have pretty much covered what I wanted to say, she was part of the problem. It’s alright TB saying how much Harry is missed but, if she’d been more honest in her reporting (and encouraged others to do the same) then maybe the MSM wouldn’t be on the outside looking in!
Tina is as much of a racist ho as any of the rest of the ratchets. The job of royal stenographer is going the way of the floppy disk. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving much of skanky ghouls. Perhaps they can become detectives and discover what happened to Kate.
Why yes, Tina, yes there is. Too bad that Harry’s Dad and his minions didn’t value who —and what — they had when they had it. Oopsie. They pushed the stardust out. And, yes, it’s permanent. The rest of the world values and celebrates all that people like Tina did not.
The contrast between H and M and the rest of the left behind royals is comical. In the one hand you have the “spare” doing multiple King-like events in one week, with he and his wife being greeted warmly by military and heads of state, all while looking at ease, glamorous and in love.
….and on the other you have Will blowing his back out attempting to dig a thimble full of dirt , a petty King who can’t fake loving his children, and a missing Princess of Wales whose legacy is nothing.
How anyone could look at this and not see how stark it is and how badly it portends to the BRF is unbelievable
I have no time for TB and everyone else suddenly crying about the gaps in the monarchy now. Oh well, maybe next time you have charismatic members of the firm you won’t terrorize them out of the country. History says they’ll keep doing this though so oh well. Heaven help Louis and Charlotte if they end up being more popular than George.
I agree that there is a Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy. However, they need him far more than he needs or wants them. Given the toxic atmosphere surrounding the royal family, then he is far better off staying away.
There’s a big hole in royal rota wallets now that they’ve got nothing that sells. Oh, how the turn tables.
Prince Harry and Princess Meghan make that entire Monarchy look like amateurs. It’s the difference between community theatre and a Broadway Hit Musical 🎵 you don’t understand the vast difference until you see it for yourself. People are seeing the difference it’s glaringly obvious. I absolutely love this for Chuck and his heir. I have just loved everything about this trip.
Yes, there is a big Harry (and Meghan) shaped hole in the monarchy, and the BRF and the RRs have no one to blame but themselves for it.
I’ve always thought that part of the threat of the “half in half out” offer, which included foregoing sovereign grant money, was that it would raise the question of “if they don’t need public funding, why do any of the royals need it?” and I think trips like this just cement that idea. Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria was covered by the press very similar to how a royal tour would be covered. But there are key differences – Nigeria invited them with a clear mission, to strengthen Nigeria’s bid for an Invictus in the future – not to “strengthen ties between the countries” like a royal tour. Harry and Meghan were welcomed with pomp and fanfare but there weren’t the same remnants of colonialization that we tend to see during these royal tours – the Caribbean Flop Tour, Charles’ Kenya tour last year, etc. There was a mutual respect between the Nigerian officials and the Sussexes and that really came through.
Harry and Meghan had one of the most successful royal tours over the weekend since…..well, since their South Africa tour…..and they’re not royals and this obviously was not a “royal tour” – but I’m using that term just to highlight how much better this was than anything the leftover royals could do.
So yes, there is a big hole in the monarchy. Oh well. Too bad so sad.
Cry harder, Tina ! (and the other members of the British media who continue to be *ssholes) She’ll probably be back on her “Windsors are the poor victims of the entire history of the world” nonsense tomorrow.
TB is always finger to the wind to pick up trends-she wasn’t editor of Vanity Fair for nothing.
I honestly think the pattern of stories that appear after a H and M trip is becoming so obvious that there must be a checklist somewhere, and I think it’s getting tired. First impressions, warm reception. Then stories appear that report: Meghans dress looks terrible, humiliation and snubbing, unflattering photos making it appear H is unhappy, bored etc, issues with events, budgets or organizations. Then dredge up years old negative and false stories and finally dredge up old photos or stories of events where Wales duo looked good.
The fact that this was a trip to an African Commonwealth country just highlighted the racism in some of the online and social media trolling. Also I do think some folks in the media are beginning to notice how vicious, violent, and false some of the anti H and M posts are becoming and want to distance a bit for legal reasons.
We should create a BINGO card for ROTA and BRF reactions everytime the Sussex’s do something
In the jealous eyes of the RF and the courtiers, they wanted to create that Harry sized hole. But now not only is there no one to fill it, but they have to watch as H&M conquer everyone they meet, and they fill their lives with meaningful work. Willie was already a disappointment as PoW, now we see that Chuck is a petty and petulant tyrant. His jealousies keep him from being to play the long game, which I assume would be a requirement of a successful regent.
To be fair (and no real reason to be), his actions towards H&M aren’t the only reason Charles’ reign has been a flop show from the start. If he hadn’t been in such a hurry to take center stage himself, have HIS coronation, and elevate Camilla to Queen, he could’ve utilized the lingering aura of stability and dedication to service that was QEII’s greatest asset, while still establishing his own agenda. Patronage issues like who would replace TQ (and Philip) at places like the RBL should have been decided and announced long ago as a sign of continuity instead of leaving dozens of organizations hanging. There’s obviously more, but the gist is, Charles, who had decades to decide how he would act once king, proved himself from the beginning to be the ditherer that’s always been hinted at, while also revealing the immature, childish behavior that frequently feeds into his decision making.
With H&M unshackled and no longer at BP’s disposal for use in covering up miscellaneous missteps and transgressions by other RF players, we finally – through that Harry and Meghan sized hole – see what’s always been just behind the curtain, and it’s not pretty.