Buckingham Palace can’t even keep up with their lies about Prince Harry’s visit

As we’ve seen now for a full week, King Charles and his courtiers simply cannot get over the fact that Prince Harry issued a simple, gracious statement about how he would not see his father due to the king’s full schedule. Harry was in London for about three days, May 7-9, before he reunited with Meghan and they flew to Nigeria together. Harry was there on well-publicized business – the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary service, and Harry added on a few other events while he was in town. The palace knew he was coming. Harry also has to give 28 days notice before traveling to the UK. That hasn’t stopped Charles and his courtiers from furiously briefing increasingly contradictory bullsh-t about how Harry never asked for a meeting, and Harry did ask but Charles snubbed him on purpose, and Harry didn’t ask for royal lodging and Charles didn’t even know Harry was coming, and Charles would never allow Harry to come back to the UK because something something Camilla! Well, Roya Nikkhah got a fresh (contradictory) briefing from both Buckingham Palace and Team Sussex.
The King agreed to a request from the Duke of Sussex to stay in a royal residence for last week’s trip to London, mindful that his younger son no longer has an official UK residence, friends of the monarch say. In the event, however, Harry is thought to have chosen to stay in a hotel during his three-day visit. The friends point out that staying in a royal residence would have made visiting his father logistically easier, given the competing pressures on Charles’s diary.
It is the latest twist in another awkward week for father and son, who have different versions of who asked — or did not ask — to see whom. Those close to Harry, 39, who was visiting London from his home in California to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, insist he put in a request to see his father well in advance of the visit, which was “long on the radar”. They point out that when Harry wants to come to the UK, he must give 28 days’ warning to the King and the Home Office to request security.
Friends of the King, 75, who has cancer, continue to stress that, to the best of their understanding, Harry neither requested to see his father nor invited him to attend the service at St Paul’s last Tuesday to celebrate the Invictus anniversary. But sources close to Harry expressed their bemusement that Charles did not see his son on a rare trip to the UK. They noted that, despite his cancer treatment, the King made time to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday afternoon, hold his weekly audience with Rishi Sunak that evening and undertake a military engagement in Wiltshire on Thursday.
“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice. While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”
A friend of Harry’s said: “I can’t imagine that request [from Harry to Charles] fell through the gaps. Even if they didn’t get a request, which I don’t believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”
The missed opportunity is understood to have deeply stung Harry, according to friends who spent time with him in London last week. “It surprises me a lot. I was fully expecting them to meet. I know that’s what he wanted to happen and I don’t know when he’s next back,” one said.
It feels like something else is happening here, like an undercurrent of “Charles is doing poorly and he’s being heavily managed by the courtiers.” I got a similar vibe from that story one month ago, about how a courtier cut corners and “duped” Charles into signing off on some fancy assignment. Adjacent to that, Charles is overstaffed and the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing – it seems likely that palace disorganization was one of the big reasons for the way they f–ked up “the Harry issue” once again. Harry likely went through a combination of official channels (28 days notice to get security, invitation to the Invictus service) and private channels (a personal request to see Charles), and he was told different things by different people with different agendas. Instead of playing Charles’s games and the courtiers’ games, Harry pulled the ripcord, issued the statement about not meeting Charles and effectively called everyone’s bluff. The palace spent the next week scrambling and making ridiculous claims, tying themselves in knots to blame Harry for their f–kups.
True Dat.
Pull that rip cord Prince Harry!
I agree..pull that ripcord…very good..
Poor Harry ..he did two tours of Afghan and earned his title…
How dare they give spoilt William his title plus us British all know William cannot fly an apache like Harry ..
William is a Co pilot not an apache pilot which takes skill and I know this from people who know..
We think its disgusting disgrace how Harry didn’t stay in a Royal building and who after all is a Prince by birth.
Princess Diana would be very disgusted at how Harry is still being treated.. He just spoke tbe truth about brother and wife who treated him terribly…
Well our opinions of them are not good now …we have lost all respect and we are British and who were always supportive …but not anymore.
That tittle always goes to the POW.
I do not believe or trust any “Team Sussex” source speaking off the record to a Murdoch funded operation…
Which title are you talking about it always goes to the POW?
I don’t t believe for a minute that Harry asked for a room. He doesn’t need to he still has friends in the UK or if it was a hotel they would have staked that out. The lengths they will go to to make it seem Harry was snubbed isn’t working any more.
Yeah I’m with you on this. But the Palace wanted to make out that he was denied a place in February and that this time Charles put aside a place for Harry even though he didn’t ask.
Harry still has friends in the UK, and he has FAMILY. Yes, I’m still hoping that Meghan pops up at some point wearing the Spencer family tiara.
I think what’s also changing is that the royal “snubs” have less value. Harry brings the sunshine. Charles and William bring fusty clouds — and their snubbing is worth less and less with each passing day. If it weren’t for the issues with security for the Sussexes, much of the Royal sound and fury would probably get ignored— if only because at this point, it’s neither new nor particularly interesting.
In my opinion, Harry did not ask for a room. He doesnt expect hospitality. He asked to see his father, if asked through courtiers, the gatekeepers didnt give him access and if he asked directly, he was just told no time for u darling boy, just like QE did to him. Harry does his thing with good intentions and good conscience. The rest isnt up to him.
Meanwhile the king and his egg set up an easy-to-set-up garden party and a fun-trip to coastal villages with a shovel to avoid him. They all look petty and stupid now. How are they ever going to keep up? When harry’s gonna show up for real work next time, what are they going to fake set-up next? Doomed to fail, its pretty stupid. Idiots.
I seem to recall that in the Tampon tape Charles moaned that it would be his luck (as a tampon) to just swirl and swirl in the loo….never going down.
Well, all the varying excuses his *people* are giving for his missed opportunity with Harry make it appear his prophecy came true. He is swirling and swirling and no amount of flushing is helping.
@Renae, the brain bleach must have erased that from my memory but thanks for the hilarious image of a Charles-headed tampon swirling in the loo, never quite flushing 🤣😭🤮
Ridiculous, both Chuck and the courtiers. And I don’t believe it’s just them mishandling Chuck, he seems well enough to be out and about so I’m sure he could have seen Harry had he really wanted to. Thing is, he doesn’t want to and now they’re scrambling because they ‘just’ noticed how this is such a bad look.
Yes, this. And I don’t believe that Charles even cares what people think anymore. He has what he’s always wanted – perhaps for less time than he expected – and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Even if Harry and Meghan had stayed, they would have been William’s “problem.”
I think Chucky is vain, he cares what people thinks, he is spineless, that is why the Tabloids and Cowmilla controls him.
Exactly ! As much as the palace is disorganized let’s not underestimate Charles’ capacity and willingness to be terrible to his son and his family.
I also believe this. Harry had a definite time he would be in London. There is no way KC was completely oblivious that H was coming or that he had no idea where he would be and when. Plus, the distance between St Paul’s and Buckingham Palace is fairly close (about 3.5 km or 2.2 miles). If there was a desire to see his son, Harry, then Charles would have made it happen.
I doubt Harry asked for a room. Why would he ask, and then when Charles said yes, say “no thanks, I’ve got a hotel?” Unless he asked and Charles said yes, why don’t we go to Balmoral for a few days or something (like the last time he asked and Charles said he couldn’t stay in Windsor but could stay at Balmoral, because that makes total sense….) IF Harry asked, he likely wanted to say in London, mayyybe Windsor, and an offer even at Sandringham or Highgrove wouldn’t have made sense.
I do like the point Harry’s “friend” made – even if Harry didn’t request a meeting, why didn’t Charles request one? he knew Harry was coming. So either way Charles comes off looking petty and mean and when you factor in the refusal to acknowledge Invictus yet again, it just compounds all of that.
My theory for this entire mess is that Camilla was behind Harry’s denied meeting requests (I refuse to believe he wanted to stay in any royal residence and have any and all conversations eavesdropped on) and swept it under the rug on Charles’ behalf. It’s backfired horribly and makes Charles look awful. Even to the British media. I think cancer or no, Charles tends to have his head so far up his own ass that Camilla handles all of the logistics. I just don’t see him at this point handling his personal calendar and since Harry’s been honest about how he feels about Camilla and that he doesn’t want to be in the same room with her, she tends to passive agressively sideline his requests to Charles’ secretary.
I would imagine after the piss poor press in the last week, Charles will personally handle any requests coming from Harry, but intelligence is not this family’s strong suit, so who knows.
“but intelligence is not this family’s strong suit”
Ain’t that the truth! At least Harry was smart enough to marry Meghan and introduce intelligence into the bloodline in his branch of the family tree.
Let’s just remember that when Roya Nikkhah say “friends of” she means one her colleagues in the media. When she reported that William told a friend that he couldn’t put his arm around Harry anymore the friend was actually an editor at the Sunday Times the paper she works for. As for the request I think Harry made an enquiry about seeing Charles he was told that his father would be busy and so he didn’t put in a formal request. The Palace can’t blame Harry for believing them.
Yeah…Harry’s friends don’t leak. I don’t think she has a single source that actually has access to Harry or Meg.
Agreed. Every-time she writes about Harry and Meghan we find out that her story is not true.
Completely agree with this take. Also, all this over-clarification and convoluted explanation just illustrates how closely the royals themselves follow (and believe, and feed into) the tabloid narrative. No comms professional would okay this level of nitpicky clarification – it shows absolutely zero message discipline. The world at large has already moved on from the Invictus event at St Pauls – the Spencers were there, the Windsors chose not to send a single representative of the crown to honor their own military veterans, the narrative is set, the damage is done, nothing else matters. But Charles can’t resist, he’s reading the papers off his silver tray, slamming his swollen fists on the table and having his staff ring up roya for yet another unhelpful clarification – surely this time they’ll get it right! And thus he paves the road to his own self-destruction.
Hmm, idk, I’m finding it hard to believe that Charles didn’t know Harry requested to see him. Last week, they said Harry didn’t follow protocol in asking Charles so we assumed he asked Charles and bypassed the courtiers and Charles said he was too busy. But now, it’s that Harry requested to see his father but the courtiers didn’t tell Charles. Now, I’m just getting confused. Which is possibly the point. Either way, it’s a lot of sources explaining while only one man put anything onthe record. Charles talks through friends and sources while claiming to never explain. It’s weak and means that none of these stories have any legitimacy. It’s roya nikkah so I believe sources are authorized to speak to her on the kings behalf. But why should the public believe anything the king can’t say with his own chest. The whole rota system of sources is crumbling. Never explain is a farce.
Most likely a combination – Harry made a request but didn’t ask the proper chain-of-command courtier in their made-up protocol, the courtier said “sorry, the king is too busy”, and they never told Charles.
The quote says that Charles offered a Royal residence not to stay with him. How would it be easier to see Charles if they are still in different locations? It’s obvious that Charles didn’t want to see Harry. Although Harry had his own events it’s hard to believe that Charles didn’t have 10 minutes to spare.
AND he supposedmy had time for David Beckham.
David working hard for that “Sir” and they have dancing a jig for it.
this is giving me QE2 vibes in her last days mixed messaging, KC3 might not be doing well contrary to the word on the st. Maybe thats what they didn’t want harry to know. but Apparently according to Concha they did meet briefly on Tuesday Evening. If we take some snipets of what reporters are saying about the lack of trust in Harry speaking to GMA after his visit in Feb. i think these are hints to Harry not to say anything
But yesterday, the palace “gold standard“ courtiers weren’t going to get into a briefing war about who said what to whom? Such an incompetent 🤡 show.
How long is this story line going to play out? Every day, it makes Charles look even worse.
If they had just remained silent… we all wouldn’t see just how disorganized the entire 💩 show is over there. What is hilarious is they have had over four years to get the circus under control.. aren’t they tired of looking like 🤡 at a failing circus 🎪. Hiding behind all these anonymous friends and sources close to isn’t going to work for the leftovers outside the island anymore. I think a lot of people are just fed up with the toddler tantrum Monarchy.
The more they try to clean up the mess, the messier it gets. I recommend they quit while they’re behind and change the subject. Where is Kate?
Where is Kate. Maybe that is a question that William was fearful that Harry would address, therefore no meeting with Dad. Why is she being hidden.? Let’s not tell Harry.
If that subject would genuinely cleanse the atmosphere, they’d change to it! So it won’t for some reason.
Just copy and paste what I wrote before: The “never complain, never explain” royals do so much complaining and explaining, that we are all overwhelmed with the number of sources, ‘friends’, and ‘courtiers’ complaining and explaining every single thing in the last week. I mean, OVERWHELMED with all the things they are complaining and explaining. Non-stop complaining and explaining. There is so much complaining and explaining for a group of people that supposedly live by a simple motto, “Never complain, never explain”.
“Mindful that his younger son no longer has an official UK residence”, yeah not since you evicted him!! What an absolute disgrace, a cruel father, incompetent king and a petulant, petty 75 year old man-child. Roya can write as many words she wants but, the entire world knows that Charles evicted his son, DIL and grandson and no amount of word salad will change that.
I am wondering which of their versions why Charles could not meet Harry Charles friends can recollect, the one Charles just chose not to meet Harry, the one because of Harry’s demands, the one were Willi and Camilla had a say in it or the one Harry did not “formally” request a meeting. I probably missed one.
“Friends of the King …….. to the best of their understanding…….” means they do not know what was going on between Harry and his father Charles, all speculation.
It’s not clear to me this past week if Harry got the security he’s supposed to give 28 days notice of. Did he request security and did he get it??
From what I can tell, Harry has been consistently requesting security and following RAvEC’s rules. He is trying to appeal, but while doing so, I’m sure he wants to show that he has so far been abiding by the rules even if he doesn’t agree with him. During the court case about his security, it was revealed that he had requested security multiple times and been denied. Now, did he get security this time? Idk. Is that something RAVEC has to reveal to the public? Considering the fact that the prime minister’s wife was at St. Paul’s, there would have been security but not necessarily bc of Harry. Was Harry given security when he visited Scotty’s Soldiers? We don’t know.
From @Princessk’s very kind summary of her attendance at the IG service and time in the crowd afterwards, there was impressive security, lots of police, and helicopters circling overhead. She attributed it to Harry, but the same thing occurred to me later, there were other important people there (e.g., the NATO Admiral), so in any case it wouldn’t have been just for him. As you say, we don’t know anything about possible security arrangements for any other parts of Harry’s UK visit.
He got security in Nigeria. One of the Mail reporters got downright snippy about the burly sneering soldiers who were directing traffic. Apparently being told, “Move on–or we confiscate your camera,” is some kind of terrible thing. With their reputation he should have been grateful they didn’t tackle him and march him off to prison.
Saw a screenshot of that exchange and the Nigerian was described as “hissing” by the writer. The way I recoiled at that characterization. Im guessing a white RPO telling someone to back up would not be described as hissing.
28 days notice for security?!?!???!! No wonder he never brings the family. I get that he’s trying to play by the rules, but knowing what we know about how “information security” works vis-a-vis the royals (i.e., there isn’t any), that just feels like painting a target on your own back.
People on here and in the media say Harry and his dad talk. All of us have seen news about Harry attending a church service for IG since February, so there is no way you can say Charles didn’t know he was coming etc. if so then he deliberately refused to meet Harry.
My theory is they don’t talk, and probably haven’t since the queen’s funeral. However they were forced to talk when he got diagnosed in February before the whole world heard. Then Harry decided to come and see him asap because all media/public eyes were on the palace and they couldn’t refuse.
Remember Harry said in that interview for invictus when they went to Canada, he would visit ‘family’ when he was in the Uk for business/charity reasons- so no special trips just to see dad with cancer.
This is why I was 90% sure Charles wouldn’t meet Harry in May. At the end of the day Charles has been terrible to Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. Why would he change now?
Harry has reached the acceptance stage and is also PR savvy. As a caring person, he wouldn’t refuse to see Charles when he has been diagnosed with cancer and he’s in the UK. But he won’t let him waste his time by making long haul special trips just to see his dad.
So what exactly is happening here? Charles is clearly unhappy with how this is playing out in the papers, but did he know Harry wanted to see him. Did he try reaching out to Harry? Are the courtiers playing fast and loose with the truth?
It’s really unfortunate that these dolts don’t have a country’s wellbeing to focus on…all of their brains have turned to mush…There’s absolutely no plausible strategy at work here. Just obfuscating, lying, and maintaining that Harry is bad and Charles is good. It’s not working so well anymore, guys.
I found the last line coming from “a source close to Harry” (I doubt it) quite sad…Harry is probably considering that Charles is closer to the end of his life than not and wants to spend as much time with him as possible…Charles on the other hand couldn’t even spare another 45 minutes to see his son knowing his own condition…Just awful.
Even if Charles’s cancer is responding to treatment, it would have to give you a jolt, make you know your days were numbered… Old Chuck, bless his heart, having spent 20 years rehabbing his rep, appears determined to go out confirming he was the ass he seemed to be when Diana divorced him.
Someone posted on X, that maybe at the last meeting Chucky asked Harry to come back and do a few appearances and Harry refused, that’s why the meeting was so short.
So this is why Chucky went back to being his vindictive self.
I think this makes sense. Charles wanted something and all of a sudden Harry was able to travel back and had security on a moments notice. Charles didn’t get what he wanted and is back to being his true self (petty and cruel).
Harry coming back would have been a great distraction from Kate’s disappearance.
I’ll buy that.
I can believe Charles wanted something but I do not think for a second that he was asking Harry to take on duties. Commenter Tina mentioned last week that perhaps Charles again asked Harry to drop his case against the Sun and Harry refused. This seems more likely as we know that Charles dropped the Sussex’s security and cut them off in retaliation for not dropping the case. Harry was told that the case was really stressing out William’s guy, Christian Jones, who had been working with Dan Whooton. Harry refused and they cut off his security while leaking his location in Canada.
@Jais Very good point and also very plausible.
With Queen Bitch Camilla whispering in his ear, Chuck acquiesced to her wishes to snub Diana’s son. She has been personally responsible for a huge amount of damage to the monarchy.
‘Digging an even deeper hole.’ Just quit trying to fix the king’s massive misjudgment and move on, it just keeps getting worse. Harry was the winner, Charles was the fool and Willy was left in the dust.
Left in the very gilded dust, if so.
William was the one trying to dig a deeper hole, hahaha! Was he given a Fisher Price “my first shovel”?
My family is not royalty, so I’ve never had to deal with an immovable public schedule, but it’s so painful to imagine a parent who wouldn’t come up with a few minutes even in the face of an overwhelming calendar of events. Everyone is theoretically changing into pajamas at some point. Can’t have dessert and tea for half a hour during those quiet transition moments?
Charles has never been a parent. That’s the difference, more than royalty.
I wrote to The Times to complain about the audacity of KC to brief against Diana in the 1990s only to now do the same to his own son whilst hiding being the fatuous we don’t do briefing wars nonsense. Fed up with the endless BS articles in the Times, Sunday Times and Mail with elaborate explanations and about why poor widdle Kingy is the victim in this for various convoluted reasons. I reminded them that KC yanked Frog more Cottage over his son and DIL proving he’s not a loving father who wants to reconcile! They won’t print it but I wanted them to know that the heavy handed reporting isn’t convincing!
@ Lady Digby, good for you!
They should have stopped this days ago. The only reason to continue at this point is to keep the brf in the news.
If they were smart, they’d realize the best thing to do right now is stay OUT of the news. But they’re not, so they won’t.
As someone on Twitter said, Charles needs to get rid of his racist, backwards thinking media talking heads if he wants to keep the Commonwealth because people are looking and listening and if this is who speaks for Charles, maybe he doesn’t need to be head of a largely black and brown Commonwealth.