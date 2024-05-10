King Charles will never endorse Harry’s ‘hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep’

It’s too early to tell if this week was some kind of turning point, but I’m starting to get the feeling that King Charles, Queen Camilla and the palace courtiers have overplayed their hand when it comes to their smear machine against Prince Harry and even casual observers are starting to notice. Harry released one gracious statement on Tuesday, saying that he would not meet his father during his trip to the UK and that this lack of meeting was due to his father’s busy schedule. The statement even included this: “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” Gracious, polite, mature. Charles and Camilla have been on the g-ddamn warpath ever since, with the palace machine going into overdrive to brief against Harry. I don’t know how he does it, but Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast always manages to get quotes from the biggest hysterics in the royal clique, and his exclusive was predictably unhinged:
The royal feud was reignited this week: King Charles’ refusal to meet with Prince Harry, send a minor royal to attend his Invictus event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London this week, or even issue a social media post in support of it is “a clear message that Harry is not welcome to conduct official, quasi-royal events in the U.K. that distract from the monarchy’s message and agenda,” a royal source has told The Daily Beast.
Charles made a point of snubbing Invictus & veterans too, all to send Harry a message: The royal source, a former staffer who worked for several royals including Charles, William, and Harry during their time in royal service, said: “Even if Charles genuinely was too busy to meet Harry and too short-staffed to send anyone to St Pauls,’ Charles’ aides could of course quite easily have issued a statement or posted a little message of congratulation for Invictus on his social media channels. The fact that they didn’t shows they don’t want to do anything to encourage Harry to spend more time in the U.K. Charles is never going to endorse a hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep. Instead, Charles sent a clear message that he is not welcome to conduct official, quasi-royal events in the U.K. that distract from the monarchy’s message and agenda.”
Harry’s statement was childish, you guys: One friend of the king and Queen Camilla said, speaking of the statement: “No-one trusted him before, and they certainly don’t now. It’s rude, undignified and childish to make these attacks on his family when he knows they can’t answer back. It’s also inconsiderate, to say the least, to make the life of an elderly man who has cancer more difficult. Charles is trying his hardest to do his job in very difficult circumstances. Harry claims to love his family. He has a funny way of showing it. It’s reminiscent of how he spent the last months of Queen Elizabeth’s life saying how much he loved her while attacking the monarchy to which she had devoted her life. Nothing has changed. We are back to square one.”
The Waleses chimed in: A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton said: “I think people understand now why the brothers are as far apart as ever. It’s very sad, but William is right not to trust him.”
The palace didn’t want to give Harry anything, lest he speak to Nigerian media: A report in the Telegraph Thursday, also said that Harry’s decision to discuss the meeting just days after it took place had damaged trust with his family. It suggested the palace wanted to be sure there was not a repeat of the GMA situation if Harry is interviewed when he is in Nigeria in the coming days.
Over the course of one week, King Charles blew up a year of palace damage-control when it came to Harry. For the past year, it’s been “of course Charles wants to mend fences, of course he loves his son, of course Charles wants to reconcile and see his grandchildren.” Then Charles and Camilla both threw enormous temper tantrums this week and now it’s “The fact that they didn’t shows they don’t want to do anything to encourage Harry to spend more time in the U.K. Charles is never going to endorse a hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep.” So much for the peacemaker king, huh? So much for even trying to be a loving father. This is the real Charles – petty, angry, sick with jealousy, intemperate, and perfectly willing to throw away his relationship with Harry because the last thing he wants is a “hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep.”
…is KC taking out all his fury and pain at his parents on his kid? Because Harry hasn’t done anything this week to invite any of this at this level of hatred.
Harry was actually more kind to his father via spare than Charles was to his parents and his complaints about them
He was also more kind than KC was to him all those years that he used him for distraction in the media. And now with BP’s attacks on H&M are more vile than anything PH said about Charles or Cam.
This is bonkers! The effing KING is throwing a tantrum about wounded warriors that were wounded in service to their country! Of which HE is head of state!
I imagine that pretty soon we’ll be seeing a different “expert” walking this back. “Oh no, the King loves all veterans, it’s just that he’s so very busy…and Harry…and Camilla…and cancer…”
It’s always a good look to be petty and vindictive and call the IG a hostile takeover. Never mind not showing up and supporting veterans but going out of your way to slander, it’s a whole new level.
These people do not a one brain cell put together.
So Charles doesn’t want Harry in the UK doing ‘quasi-royal’ something, something.
Invictus …..we’ll see you in DC. No way should ANY thought be given to having the games in the UK.
Renae I don’t believe for a second any of the royal family want invictus in Birmingham (I think it was?). If invictus is in the UK it’ll only remind them of Harry’s constant successes and their endless clownery and failures. They can’t have that.
Thing is, the hostility and rivalry is coming from CHUCK & his people.
This. How did this rivalry first start? Well, it’s all about a man who competed with his first wife and then competed with his sons. Used them to make himself look better in the press. The root is Charles with an assist from Camilla.
The sooner this man is a footnote in the history books, the better for everyone. May he be such a disgrace that they finally abolish the current monarchy system.
Charles did not have cancer when he took away the sussexes security and evicted them from their UK home. Charles is so blundering. All his spin cannot change that
This is a glaring example of someone showing us EXACTLY who he really is. A rubbish human being. So next time he walks it back with a dithering, mealy-mouthed whine, remember this. THIS is the real Charles.
So, Invictus DC, I guess?
I’m picturing Johnny Mercer the minister for veterans affairs reading this and slowly banging his head on his desk. He’s been working really hard to make Birmingham happen.
*thud* *thud* *thud* “all he had to do was act royal for two seconds…” *thud*
JFC, that poor man.
Agreed at SarahC – I disagree with Johnny Mercer on most things but, I do believe his efforts on behalf the veterans are sincere. What I don’t understand is why no-one from the government aren’t privately telling Charles and William “enough is enough, this whole situation has got way out of hand.” They need to be told in no uncertain terms that their behaviour towards Harry and Meghan is causing irreparable damage to the UK’s image abroad.
I live sooo close to DC so I would LOVE an opportunity for it to be here, but tbh, I’m hoping he chooses the U.K. to show he doesn’t back down from bullies and he’s still a loyal and steadfast supporter of U.K. servicemen and women even if the royal family wear the cute “medals” and play commander or whatever. It would be the ultimate boss move and demonstrate what he conveyed the last night he was with The Royal Marines and several other “final” appearances – he is a permanent part of that community and stands by them for life even when it’s hard.
I’ll be shocked if they choose the UK tbh. I mean the military powers that be are putting up a strong fight but the soft power players and the press refuse to play along. It’s been a no-go imo but this really seals it.
I think so.
I’m glad, from a gossip standpoint, that Charles doesn’t realize how stupid and childish he looks because his tantrums are a hilarious way to start the day. A toddler and his nanny as head of state, this world is so ridiculous. I can’t stand the evile Huevo either, but watching Chuckie Cheese’s shenanigans makes it clear where he learned his moves.
Queen Elizabeth called Charles hopeless and he sure as heck is. You’re so right to call Camilla his nanny, ewwww. But she seems to be the only one who can reach him, maybe even control him. Poor Harry, what a gross father and (evil) stepmom.
I’ll never understand how the British people isn’t more worried when they see how badly the Windsors treat members of their own family. How can you expect to be respected and well treated as a subject ?
What kind of kryptonite does Camilla have on this man!?
Magic taco
*snorts* Thanks for the laugh. 🤣
She bears an uncanny resemblance to his childhood nanny.
They don’t want PH to “distract from the monarchy’s message and agenda”? So the monarchy’s agenda does not include support for injured soldiers or orphaned children? Good to know.
“Message and agenda”…which is what? Garden parties? I know someone who is hugely royalist (and incidentally dear friends with Jason Knauff’s Mom and very biased for the RF), married to a Britt and even she is saying that the UK is on financial fire and the overall stability and mood is poor. I mean sure – if a garden party is your #1 priority, knock yourself out Charles.
Right?? Makes you wonder, so what exactly is their message and agenda. Bc at this point the message seems to be petty, cruel and what is the point of all this anyways. Garden parties and back-stabbing.
Ditto to all. My first thought was: “Can you print out, and remind me, what the agenda and message is, please?” There is none. Well, except for the unspoken and puerile messages. Hardly coherent and regal.
Agenda=Bags of Cash
Try as they may, the royals can’t erase Harry. He is the king’s son. And Diana’s son! Many people still cherish that memory of the sad little boy dutifully walking behind his mummy’s coffin. Harry is still loved and admired for the man he has grown into. And he has no interest in rivalry with the monarchy. But he can’t be held responsible for the fact that people identify so strongly with him and want to see him. If the Windsors insist upon seeing this as a competition, they should understand that it’s one they will always lose because of their jealous, vindictive nature. Unfortunately, William is the apple that didn’t fall far from the tree. It’s plain where all the rage and envy comes from.
It’s the fact that they can’t even begin to see Invictus for what it is, only as part of Harry. They are actively shortening the fuse on the self-destruction of the monarchy. Hurrah!
Wow he is mad at Harry for no longer putting up with the abuse to himself and family so let’s take it out on the Veterans that Harry’s Invictus supports. Do any of them not recognize how bad that this looks? This article is not doing the Windsors any favors. It just shows the world that Chuckles is a terrible person and a horrible King.
Yikes, so much for Birmingham’s bid for the Invictus Games.
“Charles made a point of snubbing Invictus & veterans too, all to send Harry a message”
The loudest message though was that the CiC doesn’t care about veterans and their (mental) health.
What an immature way to go if own goals are your thing, Chuck.
I really do hope these people get phased out, and quickly.
(OT: just saw some beautiful renovations done at Versailles ATM, and was reminded of the dilapidated Bucks House that the BaRF doesn’t really look after or care for, despite them receiving hundreds of millions for the upkeep of “their” palaces)
Buckingham Palace is no Versailles. I think some of it is that Versailles was always intended to be a public spectacle, while Buckingham Palace is an uneasy mashup of house, offices, and ceremonial spaces. Most of the French royal palaces and buildings have become either art museums or government buildings.
Harry was anything but hostile, and certainly not setting up as a rival royal operation.
They really do seem to think that respect and popularity should follow the rules of primogeniture. But charisma is a kind of magic, you either have it or you don’t. And respect has to be earned. What’s saddest about Charles is that he did a lot of good during his single years, in the 70’s, like with the Prince’s Trust. But when Diana was more popular than he was, something broke. He’s just been the nasty aristo ever since.
Charles was turned down be Amanda knatchbull and Anna Wallace. And others. They may have seen the not so nice features of Charles. The queen mother spoiled Charles and enabled Charles feeling he was center of the universe Which did not help matters.
Anna Wallace dumped Chuckles after being ignored at a party while he slobbered all over Cowmilla on the dance floor. His expectation of his affair with her being tolerated by other more suitable consorts was why he kept getting dumped by women his age. Diana didn’t know how much of a degenerate he was.
“they don’t want to do anything to encourage Harry to spend more time in the U.K. Charles is never going to endorse a hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep“ King Petty is just showing, AGAIN, he doesn’t care at all about his son. ‘Rival operation’…are we in kindergarten now? This is not Harry being a show pony, like the RF is, this is him doing good work for injuries and wounded soldiers, veterans, but that stupid king calls it a rival operation as if Harry planned it to get back at him. Hostile yes, because the whole Royal Family is full of angry vengeful fools. Chuck get over yourself!
I hope he never gets to see the Sussexes children ever again.
And William showing his ass again “I think people understand now why the brothers are as far apart as ever. It’s very sad, but William is right not to trust him.”, yes we do, one is a spoiled lazy heir with rage issues and the other is a hard working man whose only fault was being born into that family and wanting to speak about his traumas.
I picture a man-sized toddler throwing toys while sitting in his gilded high chair.
This was a terrible PR week for Charles. He looked small, petty and completely out of touch. The Spencer’s appearance at the event reminded the world that Harry does have a loving family in the UK and it’s Diana’s. The Windsors are really digging their own graves and it’s wonderful to see that they and their advisors are too stupid to see it.
“How dare Harry come here and support wounded veterans instead of begging to attend my garden hat party!”
You think that’s a good look, Chuck? The UK has a complete idiot for a king. Especially since it would be so damn easy to “look royal” just by being magnanimous and gracious. Graciousness is supposed to be hallmark of royals. The petty tyrant look went out of style a couple centuries ago.
Wow.
Given KC is head of the British Army I’d love to see an anonymous poll as to how the soldiers feel about this. I know it’s never going to happen, but man, the level of ineptitude and entitlement of KC and the gang is mind boggling.
More and more of the public are noticing, too, thanks to Kate-gate.
Let’s hope this will be a republic before long.
Give that institution enough rope and it will hang itself. Imagine, a 75 yo old man sputtering about an institution message or rival royals which does not include service to country ( Invictus) and service to children of fallen veterans. Those folks are living in la la land. Count Dracula and his harlot look worst with each utterance.
If Charles had put his duty as king first he would have swallowed his bruised ego and attended the Invictus anniversary service for the sake of the veterans who were injured serving the king and their country. This only shows that Charles put himself first and anything else second.
Charles didn’t even have to do that; he could have sent a representative. Sophie and Edward will do whatever he wants and they wouldn’t have been missed among the 8,000 at the garden party.
He didn’t need to send anyone. A brief video message would have been enough. Instead he’s thrown all his toys out of the pram and is looking like a small-minded, vindictive king.
Eurydice and Laura D I agree with you. A message from the King would have done. It would have taken the heat out of the situation. BP could have used Harry and the IG for positive PR in supporting the veteran community instead they put so much effort and energy in arranging a flurry of events to take away the attention from Harry and the Invictus games , not getting that they actually fueled the fire. Charles and his PR office are so stupid.
Charles’ (and William’s) behavior towards Harry and his spiteful actions against the Invictus community now convince me he’s deliberately sabotaging any chance Birmingham has for IG, so they can kiss those games goodbye. He said it himself that Harry is not welcome to conduct official, quasi-royal events in the U.K. that distract from Charles. Do you think he’s going to want to see a repeat of the public’s adulation for Harry and the coverage that Invictus will get on what he considers his turf? Absolutely not.
I agree with you that something feels like it has changed, or maybe it’s the fact that the attacks are just so viscous and one sided . Whatever it is, outside of their propaganda bubble this isn’t working anymore and they look absolutely vile. They literally took a golden pr opportunity and turned themselves into a national embarrassment, and in the process lost any grace given for that mystery cancer diagnosis.
The *something* that has changed is Camilla has the power. She’s now Camilla the Gorilla . She has Chuck as her (second) banana.
She recalls minutely every single snub and will throw her considerable weight against any and all. Meanwhile the banana is over-ripe and unappealing.
What’s interesting though is that these quotes are telling us just how they see Harry. As a rival court. And yeah his events are his alone. And yet, they’re calling them official and quasi-royal events and that he’s not welcome to do them. It’s mind boggling. So is Harry not allowed to support the IG on UK soil? Is that what they’re saying? This is the real reason they won’t grant him security.
Yes, it sounds like Charles and William feel really threatened by Harry, like they’re actually afraid of him. It doesn’t make sense, considering they’re supposedly the big dogs in the UK. Maybe there really is something sinister lurking in those other 400 pages.
They know the Unroyals came out of this looking petty and terrible and there is not a damn thing they can do about it. And all of their media minions are making them look worse, from Jobson’s “no formal request was made” to now this nastiness from Sykes. Bunch of old fossils scheduled for the mausoleum of history.
Prince Harry’s statement BEGINS with: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation…”. The fact of the matter is that *before* Prince Harry’s on the record response, the tabloids (and I would note People Magazine) were non-stop full of articles saying that the King would not see Harry because he was too busy. This disgusting snubbing of Harry story was released BY Buckingham Palace. All articles are cited to Palace sources. Camilla and Charles can f right off with their ‘how dare Harry issue this statement’ bs. The answer is simple. They need to learn to shut *their* mouths and control their damn staff and there will be no need for Harry to respond. They brought this on themselves. Idiots.
KC appears to be a very, very. disturbed person, egged on by his own Lady Macbeth. (Someone referred to her as Cloppy yesterday and I’m still laughing.) Get some help for your anger Charlie and leave Harry and Meghan alone. And don’t think about laying a finger on those beautiful children either. We all will be watching their welfare closely.
Please don’t think you and Floppy are going to get away with another conveniently planned accident like the last time. The truth has a way of coming to the fore. And this time the Spencers will know exactly what you’re up too as well. They knew then, they would be certain if it should happen again. We would put nothing past you and your “wife.”
Harry has done nothing wrong. It’s all in your sad little mind. He wants a father’s love and you are incapable of that gift. You made that clear with what you said at you first engagement. Dear Diana should have been forewarned.
Sadly, you and Lady Mac are in for some rough times if you don’t get yourself straightened out. Either that, or the cancer wins. Your behaviour is indefensible and it would nice if you got exactly what you deserve. We can only hope.
KC and Bill actually seem mentally unwell. There is something wrong with them.
People always talk about William’s pettiness and jealousy and while I think those are inherent parts of who he is – he has also had that modeled for him at every turn by his father. Besides Camilla, one of the main issues Diana and Charles had was Charles’ jealousy over Diana’s popularity. It’s why he turned on Harry and Meghan. He is a tiny little man in spirit and always has been. And because Harry is SO much like Diana I think he has no issues throwing him under the bus as well. I think Harry’s “Diana-ness” has always been the REAL reason why he was so ignored and neglected as a child and young adult.
This was such an easy win for Charles and he couldn’t take it. In the end, the Royal Family just got overshadowed by Harry. Pathetic. I would be surprised if the UK wins IG 2027 after what happened this week.
I don’t have X or tik tok only insta, but I’m enjoying the hell out of the pics of Nigeria.. What I love the most is it really DOES look like a royal tour. This is totally going to burn what’s left of their worm-infested dead brains. I’m. Here for all of it..
According to the Brits royalty is about blood and marriage. You can’t get rid of it and the royal in question will always have a familial tie to any other royal.
So when Chuck says he doesn’t want a “hostile, rival royal operation on his doorstep” what he’s saying is he doesn’t want ANY family members around who are more popular than him. We knew this. Its why he was so resentful of Diana and its why he won’t provide adequate security for his son, daughter in law and grandkids. We knew he couldn’t stand it when others were more popular than him but its still shocking to me that he would let his mouthpieces say it. Its still shocking to me that he or people around him don’t understand how EVIL it is that he could hate his first wife, kids, and grand children and intentionally put them in harm’s way just because they get more attention than him.
They tried making it sound like it was high crimes and treason that Diana “overshadowed” him. Now they use language similar to warring with a hostile country to describe Harry and Meghan existing and working. They can spin all they want but other royals being more popular than Chuck is not crime or a “threat to the monarchy”. It just bruises Chuck’s insanely fragile ego and disturbs his evil spirit.
KC is unhinged. End of.
I believe that so far , when in the UK, Harry was keeping a very low profile. The difference with this trip is that he spoke to the medias and publicly, was seen a lot and even went to meet the people. He clap back to his father about them meeting, but stayed respectful. For the first time since they left, it was obvious that he is loved more than what the toxic press suggest. I hope he does a similar trip (with many engagements) in the UK in the fall. Also, so far their trip to Nigeria is amazing and I bet some CW countries are observing and thinking about a reason to bring them.
I’m gonna have to say, extending an olive branch doesn’t mean what bp thinks it means.