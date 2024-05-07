Prince Harry will not see his father due to the king’s ‘full program’ this week

Prince Harry has already arrived in the UK! He must have flown out of California on Monday afternoon or evening. He’s already made his first public appearance in London too – an Invictus Games anniversary panel discussion. He looked tan, fit, happy, rich and content. You know that makes so many people feel sick! Speaking of, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that Harry will not see his father during his UK trip this week. Apparently, Harry was told that his father is much too busy to see him.

Prince Harry will not meet with his father King Charles during his trip to the U.K., PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 39, says, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

[From People]

I’m sorry but this is so funny. The Windsors – minus Anne – have been doing f–k all for months. Charles made all of two public appearances last week. William went to a football match on his daughter’s birthday. But as soon as Harry confirmed his visit, they’ve been rushing around, furiously scheduling busy-work events so that Harry will think that they’re very, very busy, too busy to meet him. I’m pretty sure the big event on Charles’s schedule TOMORROW is a garden party. That’s it. Plus, the palace has been trying to play this stupid game in the media, a game of “maybe if Harry begs, Charles will find 20 minutes in his busy schedule to see him.” Harry just kneecapped that whole storyline.

Photos of Harry in London today:

