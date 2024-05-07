Prince Harry will not see his father due to the king’s ‘full program’ this week

Prince Harry has already arrived in the UK! He must have flown out of California on Monday afternoon or evening. He’s already made his first public appearance in London too – an Invictus Games anniversary panel discussion. He looked tan, fit, happy, rich and content. You know that makes so many people feel sick! Speaking of, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that Harry will not see his father during his UK trip this week. Apparently, Harry was told that his father is much too busy to see him.
Prince Harry will not meet with his father King Charles during his trip to the U.K., PEOPLE confirms.
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 39, says, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
I’m sorry but this is so funny. The Windsors – minus Anne – have been doing f–k all for months. Charles made all of two public appearances last week. William went to a football match on his daughter’s birthday. But as soon as Harry confirmed his visit, they’ve been rushing around, furiously scheduling busy-work events so that Harry will think that they’re very, very busy, too busy to meet him. I’m pretty sure the big event on Charles’s schedule TOMORROW is a garden party. That’s it. Plus, the palace has been trying to play this stupid game in the media, a game of “maybe if Harry begs, Charles will find 20 minutes in his busy schedule to see him.” Harry just kneecapped that whole storyline.
This should end all sympathy for Chuckles, cancer or not. He purposefully chooses not to see his son. End of.
Charles always purposely refuses to see Harry. Hope this ends the ‘Meghan should come and support her FIL nonsense.’ Puleeeeze. Chuck NEVER supports Harry, Meghan or IG.
AMEN TO THAT 👏 Charles is a horrible man and not even cancer can change that 😏Charles has let down both his sons 🙄🙄
That was expected from him and I am happy Harry’s office released the statement before the 🐀 and company start the game of that family snub Harry. They are doing a great job showing their support for the veterans community and their lock of support should play a big role with the decision for 2027 IG.
Not just avoiding his son – actively fleeing, like a bloody coward.
Remember when he went to Romania just to avoid Harry? That was hilarious.
Rota needs to stfu and no more “Charles misses his grandchildren” articles, because clearly he genuinely dgaf about his younger son and his family. QED. He’s demonstrated on many fronts how much he despises Harry for getting out of the family’s cycle of abuse and for speaking publicly about it.
The only silver lining here is that Cluck is the only one looking like a petty, shiftless w@nker. Harry doesn’t look like the bad guy for reaching out and getting the door slammed in his face. Cluck looks bad for slamming the door.
You’d think after decades of this the palaces would figure out optics 101. If you don’t want your King to look like the world’s biggest j@ck@ss, maybe tell him to behave graciously to his progeny.
My father passed away two years ago from the same cancer Charles has and it was RAPID. I would do ANYTHING for more time with him. Charles is only hurting himself here. This will be his legacy. A king who was too cruel, petty and stubborn to see his son and grandchildren before he died.
Even a cancerous diagnosis (if that’s not another lie) can’t turn this horrible man into a decent father.
How stupid can one (who is dying for public adoration and sympathy) be, to reject the son who shows them his humanity, and at the same time, gives them their much craved PR points?
@Where’sMyTiara Spot On 💯
Charles is such a d#ck! If a serious illness doesn’t usually change people nothing will.
These people are living a life of radical authenticity and deepest values.
We look at them and think, oh, something bad happened plus childhood trauma and they went up a tree and did this while they didn’t have their head on right.
I think a lot of disservice gets done to bystanders with this line of thinking.
These people have societal power, money galore, and they are actually choosing what they truly want to happen. They’re actually quite open about who they are and it’s ego-syntonic for them.
Just as whiskey doesn’t make liars, cancer doesn’t make heroes. You are who you are, and nothing changes unless you really really really want it to and are willing to do the work.
The headline should read “Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces refuses to Meet with Invictus Games Founder and Patron while UK bids for IG Games.”
Yup! I’m already blissfully planning for the DC Invictus Games!
@Lulu, exactly….Furthermore, he chose to announce today that he will officially hand over the role of Colonel in chief of the Army-Air corps to his other son on Monday the 13th..he hasn’t been seen with William since Christmas and suddenly they have a joint appearance in an army related event… I really can’t with these people..
@Firstcomment LOLOLOL. That’s such an obvious move that its hilarious at this point.
Charles became the patron of the Royal British Legion, which is the organization that is in charge of the U.K. Invictus team LAST WEEK.
There is a major event for him to show up and look like a monarch who supports the military and veterans! I don’t understand how they are this bad at this. Why did they even announce he was taking over for his mother, only for him to skip the first major public event?
This isn’t just about how awful he is to Harry, he had a solid PR win gift wrapped and handed to him. I would say it’s unbelievable, but it’s entirely expected at this point.
@First comment
I laughed out loud when I saw that notice about chuckyTheTURD and Bully hvng a joint event next Monday. Its so cringe. I now know for a fact that the royals hv no sense of shame and their handlers dont even have second-hand embarrassment on their behalf.
They either dont know or dont care how they come across to ordinary (as in normal) people. H made this very point in Spare when he had that first meeting with them and told them that by failing to protect his wife, they had damaged themselves and the monarchy.
Betty had the measure of chucky, even tho the argument could be made that she is largely responsible for the turd that he turned out to be. During that period when H&M returned to the UK in the first week of Jan 2020, and betty asked him if he planned to see his father and he told her that chucky was in scotland and wouldnt return before the end of the month, she harrumphed then said, he always did only what he wanted to do.
So yeah, chucky prolly thinks he is being kingly by being seen to be “too busy” to see his “wayward” son. This makes the deviants in the shitmedia happy and as H said, “Oh how he loved their love.”
But that pathetic cretin of a man has no idea what a lout he looks like to the civilized world.
@Christine its just so mindboggling that Charles can’t see what a PR win this would be for him. Supporting veterans? Check. Acting as Commander in chief? Check. Supporting his son and showing he’s proud of something he’s accomplished, like a normal parent? Check.
They really don’t want to give Harry any sliver of positive PR even if it means a great deal of positive PR for themselves.
And the funny thing is, Harry doesn’t need their PR. They really are not hurting him at all by not attending or not supporting Invictus. They’re hurting their own image, their own military, and their own country’s chances of getting the games in 2027.
Lulu. I just read your comment and it is being used verbatim by a tweeter named Jane. She didnt give you credit for it. She has been doing it with many of the comments here. Unless you’re Jane
“They really don’t want to give Harry any sliver of positive PR even if it means a great deal of positive PR for themselves.”
@Becks1 – speaking of, remember back to the huge boost Charles got from walking Meghan down the aisle at the wedding, after her father had pulled those stunts and didn’t show up (plus also his courtesy to Doria going down the front steps of the chapel)? The positive vibes for Charles from that lasted quite a long time. That should have been lesson one that popularity isn’t a zero sum game, otherwise known as, a rising tide lifts all boats.
The irony is, at this point, it IS a zero sum game, because they’ve made it so. If Harry or Meghan are out and about doing – anything – in the US, or any other part of the world, whatever Charles or the rest of the RF are doing will fade into the background.
After this week/the 10th year celebrations, it’s time for Harry and the board to move the Invictus Games Foundation/IG to America.
All the big corporate donors are American giants anyway. There are no significant British donors (except for that small UK Armed forces Trust). That says it all; Americans are financing the Games and the IGF organisation.
Is anyone going to St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow to support Harry? I am going.
Aw. Very cool. Wish I could go but I’m in ga😂
How exciting and represent us all please! We need to know all the details.
Re that thing we are supposed to call king… what a disgraceful human being he is. What a despicable father. He doesn’t deserve ever to see his grandchildren.
But how sad for Harry.
The Head of the Cof E clearly has no understanding of forgiveness.. has he read the parable of the prodigal son? I am not religious but learned these things at school many years ago so the man who we are supposed to call head of the church should know them.
That’s awesome!
Aww, have fun! That’s great. Sending you and Harry good vibes from the States!
If you are so inclined, please give him the biggest smile and let him know we’re all cheering for him if you have a chance. Sending lots of love across the ocean.
Give a shout out to our good King Harry from all the CBers
I suspect that Charles has backed down because it will make William look bad and William can get angry.
Don’t take everything at face value. We don’t know what goes on behind the scenes and both sides feed the media only with what they want the media to have. They don’t tell them everything.
The late betty, who knew chucky better than anyone else, once told H (as H described in Spare) that his father has always only ever did what he wanted to do.
And as his son, H saw first -hand that his father was such an empty vessel that he is immediately gratified by any hint of approval, especially from the deviant shidtmedia when they werent crucifying him. Bcos when they crucify him in the shidtpress its like it makes him regress to his school days where he was mercilessly bullied and lives with those psychological scars to this day.
Harry’s side is not “feeding the British media” with anything c’mon now.
Uh @PrincessK, you tend to be magnanimous in finding excuses for Chuck & Co. But these crap, petty moves are so very obvious. Snub the younger son immediately after crying false tears about not seeing your part-American grandkids! Embiggen the older worthless son when the younger more worthy son comes to town. Moreover plan an appearance with the flailing older son who deserves nothing. This, after not having been seen for months in public, nor likely in private either with your selfish, faulty behavior-mirroring heir! 🙄
Just like his mother Charles number one priority is to secure the succession and that means keeping William happy.
It’s hilarious because the whole point is to get the bid for IG in London. Way to go out looking like an ass hat to the military and veterans AGAIN!
Especially since, within just the last couple of days, it was announced that Charles is now the patron of the Royal British Legion, which not only provides services to acting, and veteran, service members, but also selects and trains the UK’s teams for Invictus.
@windyriver really? My gods, Buckingham Palace couldn’t find good optics if they were given headlamps, a map, and a proctologist.
I’m sure that Charles does not want IG to come to the UK. He doesn’t want H and M here with all the star power and the international press to overshadow how pathetic the leftovers are.
@Where’sMyTiara – apparently all the proctologists have been busy over at KP. Not much progress being made there either.
Some father he turned out to be. Too busy to see his son, just like petty Betty she was too busy to see him as well. What a family.
Chuck never disappoints as he continues to underwhelm everyone outside of England. (Can’t say the UK because he has underwhelmed all of Scotland, Wales, and Ireland for decades!) Harry never needs to question his decision to leave. His judgement on that whole situation was spot on.
So true. My grandma used to say, “You have to eat, I have to eat, we can do it together.” There is ALWAYS a way to make time.
That is just so sweet, Gamergrrl! And she is right. There’s always time if you want there to be.
What a loser of a father but it is his loss!
Well there is dysfunctionality running right through this family.
Good for Harry he’s grey rocking and killing the narratives. Charles and the rest of them look cruel, lazy and bitter. Great look for a “Royal Family.” Oh well.
In fact just saw Penny Mourdant say the royal family continues because it reflects what families go through. Yes, it’s showing abusive narcissistic parenting, golden child syndrome, and militant control tactics.
They’re supposed to show the ideal family. Leaders of the Church of England. Lol.
Honestly, as someone who is lucky enough to have a very loving family, following the horrific saga of the BRF, and in particular Harry’s frank recounting of what it was like to grow up in such an environment, has taught me so much about narcissistic parents and other toxic relations. I have friends who unfortunately have had to live through such things, and it’s understandably difficult for many of them to talk about it with me. Of course I won’t pretend to fully comprehend what they’ve been through, but it has given me some insight and helped me to be more empathetic.
@Miranda it says a lot about you that you look for moments to learn from and become even more empathetic, that’s lovely. You sound like a great friend.
I have seen Harry’s family dynamic up close with a good friend and it’s so painful for the scapegoat and his/her partner and kids. Seriously messed up. I’m so glad to see Harry has gotten good mental health support and tactics to cope.
Me too. Watching this saga makes me so profoundly grateful for having had a stable, loving family where my parents and siblings support me instead of trying to hurt or undermine me. I watch all this in horror, and I feel so much empathy for people who have to function in these kinds of family. My heart goes out to them, as it does to Harry and Meghan. I’m hoping that this saga has helped people going through similar things realize they aren’t alone, or crazy, or anything else toxic family tries to gaslight people into thinking.
The royal family are the villians in a great love story. I think the royals know that, are embarrassed by it, but feel too defensive to do anything about it.
@lanne good point, I agree they’re too defensive and I’d say even delusional about reality to do anything about how petty and nasty they look. The Queen did this when Diana was killed, and it took a huge force to get her to play caring human ex MIL for the peasants.
That family seems irrevocably damaged.
Big surprise. Charles is such an ass.
Of course he is very busy(not). Chuckles was supposed to come back slowly but as soon as he got wind of Harry coming to UK he is suddenly too busy. They keep making themselves look bad.
Hahaha, I love that statement from the Sussex spokesperson. it doesn’t sound like Harry was begging to see him (he’s busy too, since he’s actually there for work events), but also makes clear that Charles used the “too busy” line to avoid seeing him and that says a lot about Charles. Next time the British press wants to whine about Harry “preventing” Charles from seeing his grandchildren or whatever – we have this on the record. If Charles wanted to see harry, he could. But he has a “full program” 🙄🙄
ITA. If you submit the Sussex statement in a British translation machine, what you get is “Nice try, Dad. I see you, everyone sees you, you know our phone number when you want to be for real. Until then, gotta go, ttys”
Charles is really disgraceful. He has cancer, he never knows what the next day is going to bring and time is ticking away for someone of his age and diagnosis. He should be grabbing whatever opportunity he can to see his son and his family. This is his loss.
He sure doesn’t act like a man dying of cancer wanting to make amends and be at peace. What did that woman anchor say again about CRex not having cancer but she knows what he has? Makes one wonder.
Or maybe CRex is afraid Harry will ask where Kate is.
OMG, I don’t think I could take another conspiracy theory that Charles doesn’t have cancer. Anyway, if Charles is so afraid of everything and always too busy to see Harry, then it’s doubtful he’ll ever see him again before he dies, whether of cancer or something else.
Harper, Chucky’s wife went for a weeks-long holiday after he was diagnosed with cancer. So that Carole Malone woman might have a point stating that Charles doesn’t have cancer, but something else.
Yes! I love this. There are no sources vaguely saying the duke says so and so or the king says so and so. Harry’s spokesperson went on record that he was told his father is too busy to see him. Harry is on record saying he wants to see his father but understood he had a “full schedule.” But um…what is Charles doing today? He has a garden party tomorrow but he can’t have dinner with his son tonight? Huh.
I love this new communication strategy – get it all out in the open and on record. This should kill any narratives about the poor lonely king dying to see his younger son – and DEFINITELY kill yesterday’s BS narrative about the king desperate to see Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana! Harry is stating plainly and on the record that he tried to see his father and was told he’s “too busy” …doing nothing today and a single garden party tomorrow. Too busy for his own son, too busy for his biracial grandchildren, too busy for veterans. Yep, got it 👍🏽
I’m also obsessed with the way his spokesperson prefaced it by saying in response to the many inquiries and speculation. 😂😂😂😂!!! You know the BM has been hounding the Sussex spokesperson with questions and he just put that on the record and gave them a response. Love it. As for the speculation, I’d like to think that’s a callout not just to the rota but to the BP palace spokespeople who never go on the record but speak through palaces sources. Harry’s spokesperson basically just said it’s a new day in our communications. Charles’ peeps must be scrambling.
Charles is a disgrace, even in sickness and old age he can still be such a low down miserable father. This is not normal,I can only think that he is scared the British Media will turn his life upside if he makes nice with Harry,other wise this cant be normal behaviour for a sick and possibly dying man.
The media or William or both, the last thing that William wants is his father to make things up with Harry.
Charles is not forced by anyone to act this way. He wants to be a bad dad to harry.
Word, Tessa.
I guess Camilla put her foot down after his last minutes long visit with his son. Charles the Cuck, as they say in his circles.
I don’t know. Since Harry is by himself, the British Media could easily churn out a few pre-written stories about how wonderful it is that Charles has accepted Harry’s “olive branch” or something something.
This isn’t “normal “ behavior for a sick and possibly dying man, but then very little about Charles’s life has been even close to “normal”. I thinks he’s afraid of William. I remember seeing a video of William as a young-ish boy repeatedly hitting Charles on the back of the head while Charles and Harry were calmly sitting on the grass. Charles just sat there. At least in the clip that I saw, he didn’t even turn his head to look at William, much less admonish him or physically make him stop. None of this is “normal” or remotely healthy behavior.
Actually, in the version of that video which I saw, Charles turns to William and says, “Will you stop?” or “Will you just stop?” in a kind of plaintive voice, no command whatsoever. And William pauses for barely a couple of seconds before resuming. And Charles says and does nothing – while being repeatedly bumped in the head by his very young son.
Of course a garden party requires both preparation and a wrap-up meeting, so of course there won’t be time to see Harry.
Priorities!
The RF make themselves look so bad, and petty, and vengeful, and they don’t even seem to notice how massively out of touch they are.
I’m sure Harry has been done with them for some time.
What’s the King doing tonight, although it does look as if Harry has a full schedule as well. The King is supposed to be ill, it would do him good to sit down for a couple of hours and talk to his son.
Wishing Harry a safe and uneventful trip in the UK. Looking forward to him reuniting with his Nigerian queen 👸🏽 😜
Jobson admitted in an article today that Harry didn’t even request to meet his dad. But that will be glossed over/scrubbed to say the King was “much, much too busy” to make room for his wayward son. But he loves him and will always keep the door open, but he doesn’t like technology and doesn’t want to accidentally see Meghan pop up on the screen during a video call. But he’s desperate to see his grandchildren. But he doesn’t need the emotional stress of dealing with Harry during his health crisis. But, but, but….
BRF giving a master class in conditional love. 🙄
It’s not even “love”, more like “conditional attention”, “conditional caring” or “conditional usefulness”.
You are going to believe a rota repeating what some courtier spun to them, over the actual Sussex spokesperson? Almost all rota stories turn out to be lies. We have yet to hear an untruth from the Sussexes.
@concernfae I’m not sure who you’re talking to, but my comment was all sarcasm. I was mocking tabloid talking points. Longtime Sussex fan, CB reader and commenter. Please calm down.
Hmm, @mrscope, I’m wondering about the time frame. Did Jobsen’s article come out before or after Harry’s statement from his spokesperson? Interesting.
I think Jobsen acknowledging Harry didn’t request a meeting (if true) actually works ok with the Sussex statement? He knows his dad is “too busy” to attempt to insert himself in his schedule, so he didn’t even ask. It’s a business trip and he can make a family visit at another time. All of what I’ve written is the drama-free, no fat, no dairy version of things if the RF operated at face value. Which they don’t of course.
I think BP put it out there that Harry didn’t ask, thinking that would make Harry look back, and because they did not expect Harry’s team to go on the record like this. Harry is saying, “stop lying about me when it comes to things this important.”
Maybe Harry’s spokesperson went on record after Jobsen wrote his article. Harry is probably aware of the actual reporters who speak for his father and Jobsen is one.
Just saw your response @becks1 and I’m thinking the same. I wonder if Charles via Jobsen had said nothing whether Harry’s rep would have ever said a thing.
Makes me wonder if the previous meeting was because KC wanted something from PH and got told no way. It really kills the narrative of him wanting to be a loving grandfather. To be a decent grandfather, you have to first be a decent father.
If the tabloids are to be believed Charles wanted Harry to move back to the UK for 6 months or so to do somethingCommonwealthsomething — Harry laughed his head off and said “Not on your Nelly!” and flew back to the loving arms of his wife and children and their 47 bathrooms in Montecito.
@equality: I have always suspected that Charles asked Harry to come back and he said no, hence the brevity of the meeting. Plus after that Harry said on GMA that his family is in California.
Agreed, king Tampon needs able body workers and asked Harry to return and the response was a hell no.
I don’t know about the tabloids, but in one of her hot teas, Mary Pester mentioned that Charles had asked Harry to return to the UK with his family for six whole months and got told NO in no uncertain terms. So Charles took offence.
I too believe Charles made a big ask of Harry and Harry declined. What that ask was I do not know, but it would not surprise me if it was to have Harry come back in some sort of part-time capacity without Meghan.
If Charles wanted Harry and family to visit for awhile, the first thing he would do would be to restore Frogmore Cottage to Harry and Meghan, and furnish it as it was, and restore their rights to the property. Just the first thing. He won’t do it. They say he cares about Harry but he apparently does not.
Good for Harry…he dodged a bullet.
No one is surprised by this, least of all Harry.
Dogsh*t Charlie is so predictable.
I know you think you’re covered, KC3, but your ass is showing. And God don’t love ugly.
It just makes Charles look more pathetic and his sycophantic press corps as well… why were they all belly aching about Meghan showing up to support him? What was she supposed to do… come and pound on the door and demand an audience? … so gross.
Is it even clear how this service came about? Was it directed by Invictus? Or was this the brainchild of the King, also head of the Church, to lure Harry into the UK so KC3 could make himself look super busy and important and not make any time for his son.
These people.
I was under the impression it was coordinated by the ministry of defense because they are vying for the 2027 games.
I am stunned that Charles is not even making a performative effort to get the Games in the U.K. Why spend millions of pounds and have a campaign to bid for 2027 when your entire nation’s brand ambassador clearly doesn’t care even a little bit?
That’s the whole point of the royal family!
I feel sorry for Mercer, he obviously really cares, and the royal family being so threatened by Harry’s success is just an ugly look for everyone.
Don’t even get me started on the campaign to convince people Will and Kate had anything to do with Invictus, ever.
Obviously they wanted Meghan there so they could publicly snub and abuse her again. That’s why they’ve been waiting about her not showing up.
Pathetic.
He looks happy and handsome.
” and various other priorities “. Now there is a story waiting to be written.
Omg, @libra, I didn’t note that as much on my first read through but that’s hilariously amazing. The “various other priorities” that prevent Charles from seeing his son is sending me.
Oh yeah, that’s the real story. The busy schedule is a “look over there” distraction.
Glad Harry shut down the father-son reunion storyline and didn’t as to see his father.
The question now is who told the Mirror and I believe Sun also had the story that Harry was going to meet with Charles?
They either made it up or palace sources fed them some “it is understood” lies that Charles would meet up with Harry. Does that mean Charles wants to be seen as a decent father while not actually being one? Did he really want to just float the idea that they met when they didn’t. Was he just drawing it out so his media friends could make money by writing stories speculating? Like what would even be the endgame for that?
“The world was wide enough for my younger son and me–” I fear that will be Charleses lament on his deathbed. Really, what is he “winning?” Is the only “victory” possible for him that Harry returns humbled, broken, leaving his wife and children behind to resume his place behind his brother? Because if that’s what Charles and co are banking on, that possibility grows more and more remote. Even if it were to happen, I don’t believe it would be the “win” they think it is. They would just look as cruel, petty, and vicious as they do right now.
Charles has been avoiding his son for years–his son who is supporting veterans, who would be the pride and joy of any decent parent. If my (soon to be adopted) son turns out to be half the man Harry is, I would be a proud mama indeed.
This obstinancy is stupid, foolish, and wiull only serve to damage his reign. This makes him look weak and ineffectual and cowardly, this man who seems to care so much about his so-called legacy. He has a good son and and a bad son, and he has thrown his weight and his favor toward his bad son, the one he seemingly isn’t even in contact with.
Man up Charles. Lift the damn phone and give your good son a call. You get one shot at this life, and you’re squandering what time you have left for what? To appease a bully and a passel of ghoulish racists? You’re already on track to being forgotten. Charles who? is likely how you’ll be known, sandwiched between the legend of your mother and the horrorshow of your son. You’ll be remember through the legacy of your rejected first wife and your rejected second son. Seriously, Charles, those will be the only stories about you worth telling at the end of the day. I’d say it serves you right if it wasn’t such a damn waste. You have time. Stop wasting it.
I love everything you just wrote lanne! Omg Harry would make any decent parent so proud!
The victory is William finally being gratified, happy, secure that Daddy and Country know he’s more special than Harry. Then he will work and be a good king, and Charles can die content knowing that the Crown is safe.
But that won’t happen. William will never be satisfied.
(Congrats on your new addition to your family!)
Have a great time with your new son.
Congratulations, lanne!
Thank you! I started fostering a baby boy when he was 6 weeks old. he’s now 19 months, and last week, his bio-parents rights were terminated (both are hard-core addicts), and he’s now available for adoption!!
@Lanne, wishing you so much joy.
You must be absolutely thrilled, lanne. Congratulations and best wishes to you!
lanne, that’s beautiful. You’re already an excellent mother. Best wishes to your growing family!
Congratulations! What a lucky little baby boy he is, to have you for a mother.
I am so happy for him, and for you!
So happy for the new addition to your family Ianne! Wishing you and the little one much happiness!
Congratulations on the adoption, lanne. The way you express your thoughts makes me think the child will be very lucky to have you for a mom.
Agreed. I’m an adoptee, and that baby boy hit the lottery with you, and you with him, no doubt.
Woohoo @lanne! Congratulations!
and I agree with the rest of your comment – THIS will be Charles’ legacy – insecurity, always being overshadowed – by his mother, his first wife, his second son – and that insecurity and fear of being overshadowed turning into bitterness and jealousy and pettiness. He has had enough time at this point – a year and a half – to show what kind of king he wants to be, and….he’s bitter and jealous and petty.
Some legacy I guess.
Wow! Congratulations @lanne❤️
Congrats! That is such wonderful news about your growing family.
check this out- why would this post be put out on the same day Harry is in town? Is “Pa” trying to steal some of HIS SON’S Thunder or is this some type of back handed compliment
https://x.com/Tatlermagazine/status/1787810896690946199
Something similar was done re the review of the 1000 charities under review. Even though 669new charities were taken on by KC3, only the ones they specifically called out were the ones linked to Harry ( British Legion) Invictus and Meghan (Association of Commonwealth universities) were mentioned as being taken over by KC3.
Re the ACU Charity, , they were so snarky making to seem as if KC3 had only just taken over the charity from Meghan when in reality, the patronage had reverted to QE2 when Meghan stepped back in 2019
https://x.com/royalinstablog/status/1786597609068499079
Given all this business of put downs is KC3 really sick as reported? Not sure what to believe. I thought people faced with something as grave as cancer are kinder & try to ensue family unity. I don’t see any of that here. Something with K
Congrats, lanne. What a lucky little boy. All the best!
The king is avoiding both his sons. I don’t believe I’ve seen Peg with Chuck for quite a while. I bet Chuck hasn’t seen the Wales kids either. What a loser.
Good long, because this is more projection. Charles rejects and sidelines lady William, so now we get headlines about Charles snubbing Harry.
Actually, he will make a joint appearance with William on Monday after 5 months! Coincidence?
Oh and all the cloying articles and photos of Charles and peg and togetherness photos. The two don’t get along but have to act for the cameras for spite.
Meantime Kate has not been seen in months.
“ his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities “
Hahahaha! Love the shadiness. Harry dishing it right back at them.
Maybe Charles is busy grooming and feeding his horse Camilla hay
What a burn, Harry knows very well what his father‘s other priorities are, and it isn’t him. And he doesn’t care.
At some point harry needs to just go over to the UK if necessary and go right back without all the dad doesn’t want to see him headlines. Enough is enough. Charles is not going to change. Charles can continue to have frustrating times with William
I think Harry is signaling that this is exactly what he is going to do, moving forward. He shut down any speculation the minute he arrived in London.
Everyone looks so happy to see him, and he them. Yay, Harry! Show ’em how it’s done.
I love this! I seriously doubt they even bothered to ask the palace for a meeting given there vindictive history, this way you place all the blame where it belongs and still control the narrative. Well done team Sussex pr people for demonstrating to these idiots how to use kindness to control as opposed to cruelty.
LOSER King! Harry being back today will jack his coronation anniversary moment HA! RAGE! INCANDESCENCE! SLAP IN THE FACE
Will ANYBODY call it out when they go back to doing nothing the day Harry leaves? Nah.
If only Britain had a real press and not just a set of royal stenographers and murdoch goons.
Alas.
Of course, the corporate hold over journalism is hurting us here in the USA too.
Nope.
Charles did not apparently send birthday greetings to any of his grandchildren. Not even a photo of himself with charlotte was released. Maybe he will send out greetings to george.
What a dick move. I’ll have tea with you, Harry.
Love to come as well.
I hate when a child of a bad parent gets the blame when the parent-child relationship ultimately fails.
So many people blame Meghan for going no contact with her father. Her father betrayed her is the worst possible way: on a world stage, and by siding with the very people who tormented her. A father can’t betray a daughter worse that Thomas Markle did. He sold her out for money, and people still blame her for it. She cannot contact him even if she wanted to: he’s an actual security risk to her and her children. He would reveal the kid’s schools, social security numbers, and god knows what else to people who openly post about wanting her dead.
He wanted to be allowed to see the children or have visitation rights. Then he’d go to the media with them. Tom appeals to the derangers.
@lanne– I agree. Betrayal and lies definitely equals “you are no longer in my life!”
Yes to all of this. I also believe that Thomas Markle is not a well man. This, unfortunately, compounds the problem.
Every time I see these type of stories, I’m grateful for a warm, loving, close knit family. I would feel for Harry, but I think he’s found that kind of family, and he truly looks so happy. Possibly for the first time in his life. I’m sure that’s exactly what his Mother would want.
The Sussexes do the bare minimum and effortlessly win the PR war. Chuck wanted to be petty and not see Harry but if his team could think 2 steps ahead they would know this kneecaps the loving father of the nation image they keep trying to craft for him. It will also undermine the demonization of Meghan they are planning to do when Chuck eventually passes away (due to old age or something I’m not wishing death on a stranger). Who would think Meghan owed Charles anything when the man couldn’t even make time for his own son?
If Chuck is ever mentioned they’ll say he destroyed numerous familial ties and weakened the monarchy due to jealousy and a obsessive desire for the spotlight. His name and reign will be inconsequential and history will only remember him as Princess Diana’s husband and the villain in Meghan and Harry’s story. An apt ending for him.
The Palace would have known for at least a month that Harry was coming. There was time to fit in Harry. Anyway, it’s good that Harry’s team put a statement to stop any speculation on whether he will be visiting his father. I think Harry knows that the Palace is playing games.
I hope Diana’s ghost puts a leaky pen on Charles’ desk today … he’s such a terrible deadbeat father.
Harry, though, looks happy and thriving — and I see from the photos that other old British guys seem very happy to see him.
I am sure that the tabs are already gloating about Charles snubbing his son. I find it sad that a man maybe having to confront his own mortality, not having any time for his son even now, when how much time does he still have? Evicting from Frog more Cottage was vindictive and mean and for me would have been the final straw after much, too much provocation. Charles have every material advantage and owns a lot of exquisite things (colonial looting not being overlooked here.) His 2 sons and 5 glorious grandchildren are his true legacy and look how lightly he treats them. They are never his priorities were they? Instead he loves Kinging and Camila and fawning press. Rich but poor in spirit?
Harry loves his father, but his father does not love him.
Still remember seeing him walking behind his mother’s coffin, it should never have been allowed but they were more concerned about appeasing an hysterical crowd than they were about the welfare of Diana’s children.
He doesn’t seem to love either of his sons. If he did, William would not have turned the way he has – so ill prepared for his role as the future king
His priorities seem to be mixed up plus strikes me as wanting to remain forever young.
Oh Chuckles, you stupid clown. “Family” is a verb, and you’re not doing it right.
It’s the “….and various other priorities” of Harry’s statement that carry the clues. Crapmilla wanted in on the meeting. She needs material for her starving Rota allies to whom she owes so much.
She demanded to be present, and the spineless king could not refuse. Spineless king then tries to convince Harry to agree to this condition and was met with a “perhaps some other time”. Harry got up, left the table, deal not made, and put out his statement.
Camilla gets to have private meetings with her own children and not include Charles. Yet she wants to be included on Charles meetings with his children.
Dog-sh move number 356 from worst father ever chucks
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” This has to be the classiest burn EVER. Like Charles is clearly not prioritizing his son.
Such splendid shade!
Masterclass in shade. It made me smile!
Agreed! Classiest burn ever.
Charles is the absolute worst. He supposedly has cancer but still can’t be bothered to sit down for dinner with his son. I’m glad Harry’s spokesperson came out with that statement so Chuckie the Coward can’t spin it all into another lie. This makes me wonder why Harry actually flew in a few weeks back being that it’s quite obvious Charles is purposely trying to hurt Harry. That visit had to be something Chuckie wanted for Chuckies benefit or it’s doubtful he would for him.
He came for IG and was just checking in. Charles knows the RR will pull his chain if he doesn’t “snub” him. I love that he snatched the headlines before RR could try to control the narrative.
The Royal Family, with few exceptions, are human garbage.
What a dishonest article in @Tatler by @IsaacBickerstaff about C3 being too busy to see H: towards the end, he says ” blah, blah, blah….in which he accused the Queen of sacrificing him on her ‘PR altar’ “. What makes his statement dishonest is “the Queen” is in blue, indicating there is a link. The link leads to an article about his GRANDMOTHER..Queen EII whereas H accused the Queen CONSORT aka Camilla of sacrificing him on her PR altar …. and we all saw how H’s words were/are/and still are truth. That kind of sleezy, sly misrepresentation of what H actually said REALLY PISSES ME OFF.
Thanks for letting me rant.
Cancer sucks, but it doesn’t change evil.
I am really shocked. I know I should not be but I am actually lost for words about Charles cruelty, the rejection Harry experienced by his own father and family over and over again. What a pathetic a** Charles is. I hope Harry made peace with his family’s behaviour towards him and can move on with the support of his wonderful wife and his beautiful children.
I am wondering what spin BP will put on this tomorrow and who of the RR they will send out to clean up the mess created by the backlash of Charles unnecessary pettiness.
It’s hilarious how the UK media has spent the last week foaming at the mouth about Meghan and the kids not coming to the UK with some complaining about how she should be there to support her father-in-law only for it to come out that said father-in-law doesn’t even want to see his own son. I always had a feeling this was the case and that they’d try to put the blame on Harry and lo and behold Jobson got a briefing from BP this morning that there wouldn’t be a meeting because Harry didnt ask for one and they’re both too busy.
It was a brilliant move for Harry’s team to put out this statement confirming that no he actually DID ask for a meeting; his father just refused. I love the tone of the statement as well. It’s not emotional; it’s matter of fact and professional and takes pains to say that Harry “understands” Charles busy(lol) schedule so the press can’t spend days lying about Harry being upset and desperate to do whatever Charles wants in order to see him. I’m not sure if it’s WME’s influence or what but the comms from Archewell have been SO much better this year.
✔✔✔
Eventually it will quit hurting and it just won’t matter. Harry is bigger than all of them. His dad is a bloody tampon.
So loved Harry’s response. He has clearly moved on. Harry 1, RF 0.
It’s as if the Windsors don’t realize all of this is playing out publicly and they ALWAYS end up looking like petty idiots.
I sincerely hope Harry has made his peace with the true nature of his father and brother.
What a contrast Harry’s events are. They’re bright & dynamic, filled with people who genuinely want to see him, while…does anybody actually turn up to Baldy’s stuff? I mean unless it’s something like the BAFTAS where there’s celebrities there for him to hide behind & make it look as if he’s somehow on their level of fame and significance?
There are 3500 comments in the DM, all of them pro Charles and blaming Harry for the mess he has made. Many pot shots at Meghan as well. She wanted to be treated like a queen, didn’t know her place, eggs Harry on, etc. No sympathy here, obviously.
The bots are hard at work. The tabloids are working hard to drive the story they are telling. Well enough–they don’t have any royal work to report on.
Yes, lanne and while I stopped reading their comments, and most comments at most sites, long ago, it used to be if you looked early enough there were real comments and a balance. Now, the bots are even quicker and earn their pay. I’m guessing this brings the rags more money too.
I like to look at the Worst Rated comments (currently 832 out of 4K, a pretty high percentage as these articles go). That’s where the anti-royalty, pro-Sussexes comments are. (Also the truthful comments.)
Dm does not allow complaints or report a post. They were probably getting flak so they removed the complaint feature.
I still like Charles or am trying hard to still like Charles in spite of what we know publicly about him.
I’ve said that to say this: I love Harry’s response. Basically, to me, regarding his father and a visit to his father he’s like “f*c ‘em”. No emotion. No tears. No nothing. Just a succinct “f*c ‘em. If that what Charles & the fam want to do then we’ll do that too. No biggie. I can respect Harry for that.
Both Charles and William are in the kinging business so that glues them together hence the snub to Harry and the joint appearance on Monday as an upholding of the passing the baton.
If Will could get permission to see George it almost feels they would retaliate with another photo shoot of the three heirs just to stick it to Harry again. Harry, of course, would not care, but those two would think they were doing something.
@Harper. I’m sure if it was up to Wiliam & hadn’t got caught numerous times he would have just cobbled together another photo without George or even Charles present….
Ya know, if I’m in my 70s and I’m told I have cancer, I would hope I would stop to prioritize the things that really matter and stop playing stupid, petty power plays with my own family in public. But I’m not His Majesty the (paper) King, I guess.
Fail, fail, fail. Your Mom was right about you, Chuck.
This Crown clown car won’t even have wheels still on to drive it completely in the ditch by the time William gets hold of it.
PS The fact that Charles has NO problem being seen with Andrew, but treats Harry like this… leprosy ridden thing, infuriates me everytime I’m reminded of Charles’ existence.
Charles announced a few days ago that, on doctor’s advice, he will be going back to public-facing engagements, as much as possible (meaning, still not back to work full-time). So how come Charles suddenly has a fully scheduled diary (working ánd privita time) ? Makes me wonder if that sudden announcement, as a BBC breaking news segment, was a calculated one in light of Harry upcoming UK visit.
Good. Now Charles has lost his oh so often briefed tabloid narrative of “the king misses his Californian grandchildren”, “Harry and Meghan are keeping Archie and Lilibet from experiencing UK royal family life”, or any versions of this narrative.
This deadbeat dad on the leash of his tabloids masters, in all his petty stupidity, has proven to the world that the only people he cares for are Camilla and himself.
How come suddenly Charles has fully scheduled diaries.
Poor Harry, what an absolutely vile family he’s been limbered with. I sympathise-we truly can’t choose our family but for your own dad to be this cruel can’t be easy. Charles is a gutless, spiteful, pompous piece of shit along with his petulant, arrogant & entitled older son.
We can all see just what a shitshow the royals are with the exception of Harry who is the most natural, down to earth and decent one. Hope he knows how many of us in the U.K. see this situation for what it is & completely support & sympathise with him.
Drives me mad we fund such arseholes with taxpayer money.
Harry is handling his IG business and family business with professional grace and class-accepting his father’s too busy words and focusing on his own business has shown Harry’s maturity and understanding of situations at hand and to keep it moving-Meghan and Harry let their spokesperson do their talking which shows how to direct a narrative in a positive way.