Kim Kardashian looked snatched & miserable in Maison Margiela at the Met Gala

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. I saw some fashion talk about how she still represents Balenciaga and yet she didn’t wear anything from her friend Demna (the chief designer). Kim stopped repping Balenciaga a few years back, but she does still wear the brand sometimes. This year, she decided not to destroy a significant vintage gown and instead went with a Maison Margiela custom piece by John Galliano. The point of this is to say “Kim’s 19-inch waist is snatched.” Indeed, she probably had surgery to get her waist that tiny, plus there’s obviously an intense corseting situation happening here. All in all though, she just looks uncomfortable. In the videos of Kim walking the carpet, she looked absolutely miserable and like she couldn’t even breathe properly. What women do for fashion, huh?

I also have to wonder if the cardigan was always part of the plan. The way she was clutching it in a particular way, it makes me wonder if something on the dress broke and the cardigan was a quick fix. Her hair also needs a quick fix – she went back to blonde last week and I knew she was doing it for the Met Gala. Congrats, it looks like sh-t. Stop frying your hair!

Bonus Maison Margiela looks: Gwendoline Christie looking absolutely insane, and Bad Bunny looking like The Count of Monte Cristo.