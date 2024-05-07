Kim Kardashian looked snatched & miserable in Maison Margiela at the Met Gala

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. I saw some fashion talk about how she still represents Balenciaga and yet she didn’t wear anything from her friend Demna (the chief designer). Kim stopped repping Balenciaga a few years back, but she does still wear the brand sometimes. This year, she decided not to destroy a significant vintage gown and instead went with a Maison Margiela custom piece by John Galliano. The point of this is to say “Kim’s 19-inch waist is snatched.” Indeed, she probably had surgery to get her waist that tiny, plus there’s obviously an intense corseting situation happening here. All in all though, she just looks uncomfortable. In the videos of Kim walking the carpet, she looked absolutely miserable and like she couldn’t even breathe properly. What women do for fashion, huh?

I also have to wonder if the cardigan was always part of the plan. The way she was clutching it in a particular way, it makes me wonder if something on the dress broke and the cardigan was a quick fix. Her hair also needs a quick fix – she went back to blonde last week and I knew she was doing it for the Met Gala. Congrats, it looks like sh-t. Stop frying your hair!

Bonus Maison Margiela looks: Gwendoline Christie looking absolutely insane, and Bad Bunny looking like The Count of Monte Cristo.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Kim Kardashian looked snatched & miserable in Maison Margiela at the Met Gala”

  1. Betteboo says:
    May 7, 2024 at 6:16 am

    It’s all about the still photograph with Kim K, in motion she could hardly move or breathe. How is that a good look for brand Maison Margiela? And yes I agree, something must’ve broken up top for her to be clutching that fugly cardi

    Reply
    • HandforthParish says:
      May 7, 2024 at 6:35 am

      Yes, it screams last minute stylist saves the day by finding an old cardi from somewhere and suggesting a ‘storyline’ to explain it. If I recall KK described as wild night and borrowing boyfriend’s cardi in the morning… sure, Jan.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:00 am

      It’s so snatched she probably just has back cleavage so the cardigan is to hide that.

      Reply
      • Lolo86lf says:
        May 7, 2024 at 8:04 am

        It failed because she still looks like she can hardly breathe, and the cardigan looks like she found it at some grandma’s yard sale.

      • Ariel says:
        May 7, 2024 at 8:21 am

        I understand that this is a costume party, but I just wonder how soon her daughters will feel they “need” plastic surgery to be beautiful. And I wonder how her millions of young women followers are going to starve and try to rearrange their organs to get this type of “look”.
        I know it’s a costume – but it makes me a little sad.

        As an aside, the first time I typed “followers” I did so carelessly and it came out “dollwhores” and I almost left it.

    • Tarte Au Citron says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:00 am

      2nd year in a row, right? Didn’t she have some burst seams on the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed last year and that was why she was wearing a stole over her bum?

      And again, her hair looks friggin’ horrible, sorry. Blonde isn’t her colour, that’s a scraggy looking blowdry and those roots?! I don’t even see the dress, I see a very uncomfortable looking woman who just isn’t feeling it tonight.

      Reply
  2. HandforthParish says:
    May 7, 2024 at 6:18 am

    Gwendoline went for it and I love it! The hair and makeup is giving me strong vintage Galliano vibes.
    Kim looks exhausting, And what is wrong with her red fingertips? Not a great look with pale claws.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      May 7, 2024 at 6:23 am

      Gwendoline amazing.

      KK just ridiculous. She couldn’t even walk properly, let alone breath. Ad the cardy looks like it is pilling badly.

      Reply
    • TQ says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:13 am

      Gwendoline looks amazing! It’s giving me evil queen/Maleficent vibes. Am here for it.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:15 am

      Kim looks like she never has any fun at these things. I don’t get the point of being so miserable and everything she does is so anti-woman to me. There are so many attendees that are celebrating fashion and playing with art and she shuffles in looking like a zombie and cinching herself within an inch of death for what? The male gaze? I assume most men rather have a woman who can breath and have fun.

      Reply
      • CherHorowitz says:
        May 7, 2024 at 8:09 am

        For what? For people to talk about her. Mission accomplished! I also believe that much of what Kim does is actually for the female gaze, rather than the male gaze? She gives a vibe that she’s desperate for woman to be jealous of her, and doesn’t strike me as particularly sexual a person, despite her appearance.

    • Giddy says:
      May 7, 2024 at 8:07 am

      Love, love, love Gwendoline! She has the presence and confidence to pull off that look.

      Reply
  3. Truthiness says:
    May 7, 2024 at 6:39 am

    When I saw Gwendolyn Christie having so much fun in her bonkers couture outfit I couldn’t hate a thing about it. She simply “made the outfit.”She’s a good interviewer too, she adds depth.

    Reply
  4. Elle says:
    May 7, 2024 at 6:57 am

    I don’t care for the white blonde hair for Kim, I never have, because I think her natural hair color is so striking and beautiful. That being said – if you’re going to bleach your hair that much, find a better deep conditioner. My bleached blonde hair which is several shades darker than this – it’s just golden blonde really, my natural color is an ashy medium to light brown and it’s dull looking – gets dry and I have to use hair masks and deep conditioner to avoid breakage and it looking dry. They put something on it at the salon, too, for moisture. So if my salon here in Kentucky can treat my dry hair, I would think Kim could moisturize hers better given who she is and where she lives. Something nice – her makeup looks great! The dress is meh to me. Make it not sheer and a jewel tone to symbolize flowers/plants like red or green? Or bronze? Or just get a new dress altogether.

    Reply
    • Nubia says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:28 am

      I dont think that’s her hair,she shared pics on insta about a week ago,her hair was short and pinkish. This must be some type of extensions.

      Reply
      • BeyondTheFringe says:
        May 7, 2024 at 7:47 am

        Yeah, I came to say the same thing. It looked like she tried to go blonde last week or so, fried the sh*t outta it and then had to get a short chemical cut bob so I was assuming that is extensions or a wig.

  5. Cel2495 says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:04 am

    Kim couldn’t even breathe and talk when interviewed! lol… she is crazy. Why wear something like that? She couldn’t walk, talk and looked absolutely uncomfortable. The hair is bad too btw.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:07 am

    Christian Siriano doing commentary on E! Just couldn’t handle that ridiculous cardigan and didn’t hold back. The reactions to her whole look on Twitter were hilarious with the general consensus that she would need medical attention before the end of the night

    Gwen Christie is everything

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:10 am

    That lady really took her guts and a couple of ribs out and threw on a pilling cardigan from Marshall’s. 🥴😂😂😂

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:14 am

    She really looked like she was taking shallow breaths! Sometimes it feels like she’s striving for cartoon or real-life anime. Makes me appreciate all the “unsnatched” waists out there keeping it real.

    Reply
  9. Cathy says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:17 am

    I’m not sure what I want to do first… pass Kim one of those defuzz things to deal with the pills on her cardi or give her a conditioning treatment for her hair?

    Reply
  10. Lolo86lf says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:18 am

    Bad Bunny’s costume looks like a 1930’s unfinished gangster suit. Kim’s wrap does not compliment her tortured dress.

    Reply
  11. JanetDR says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:26 am

    Gwen is a goddess!

    Reply
  12. Eleonor says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:31 am

    Whatever Kim is wearing looks painful AF, but she get the job done: we are talking about her. Sigh.
    Gwendoline looks incredible !

    Reply
  13. Normandes says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Yea some malfunction definitely happened there. No way would she willingly cover up

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:57 am

    There’s no way that pilled old cardigan is part of the outfit. She looks raggedy and exhausted. The perimenopause is hitting her.

    Reply
  15. Hannah says:
    May 7, 2024 at 8:22 am

    Someone needs to tell Kim about Olaplex. With her kind of money, how can her hair look so dry and her skin so dehydrated

    I work on a period drama about a Scottish / North American family set in the 1780’s. I knit these grey shawls that the cast wear. Theirs were for practical purposes. Kim looked like she snatched something out her wardrobe to cover what that extreme corset was doing to her upper back

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment