Kim Kardashian looked snatched & miserable in Maison Margiela at the Met Gala

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. I saw some fashion talk about how she still represents Balenciaga and yet she didn’t wear anything from her friend Demna (the chief designer). Kim stopped repping Balenciaga a few years back, but she does still wear the brand sometimes. This year, she decided not to destroy a significant vintage gown and instead went with a Maison Margiela custom piece by John Galliano. The point of this is to say “Kim’s 19-inch waist is snatched.” Indeed, she probably had surgery to get her waist that tiny, plus there’s obviously an intense corseting situation happening here. All in all though, she just looks uncomfortable. In the videos of Kim walking the carpet, she looked absolutely miserable and like she couldn’t even breathe properly. What women do for fashion, huh?
I also have to wonder if the cardigan was always part of the plan. The way she was clutching it in a particular way, it makes me wonder if something on the dress broke and the cardigan was a quick fix. Her hair also needs a quick fix – she went back to blonde last week and I knew she was doing it for the Met Gala. Congrats, it looks like sh-t. Stop frying your hair!
Bonus Maison Margiela looks: Gwendoline Christie looking absolutely insane, and Bad Bunny looking like The Count of Monte Cristo.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Bad Bunny
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: DNphotography/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: DNphotography/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
It’s all about the still photograph with Kim K, in motion she could hardly move or breathe. How is that a good look for brand Maison Margiela? And yes I agree, something must’ve broken up top for her to be clutching that fugly cardi
Yes, it screams last minute stylist saves the day by finding an old cardi from somewhere and suggesting a ‘storyline’ to explain it. If I recall KK described as wild night and borrowing boyfriend’s cardi in the morning… sure, Jan.
It’s so snatched she probably just has back cleavage so the cardigan is to hide that.
It failed because she still looks like she can hardly breathe, and the cardigan looks like she found it at some grandma’s yard sale.
I understand that this is a costume party, but I just wonder how soon her daughters will feel they “need” plastic surgery to be beautiful. And I wonder how her millions of young women followers are going to starve and try to rearrange their organs to get this type of “look”.
I know it’s a costume – but it makes me a little sad.
As an aside, the first time I typed “followers” I did so carelessly and it came out “dollwhores” and I almost left it.
2nd year in a row, right? Didn’t she have some burst seams on the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed last year and that was why she was wearing a stole over her bum?
And again, her hair looks friggin’ horrible, sorry. Blonde isn’t her colour, that’s a scraggy looking blowdry and those roots?! I don’t even see the dress, I see a very uncomfortable looking woman who just isn’t feeling it tonight.
Gwendoline went for it and I love it! The hair and makeup is giving me strong vintage Galliano vibes.
Kim looks exhausting, And what is wrong with her red fingertips? Not a great look with pale claws.
Gwendoline amazing.
KK just ridiculous. She couldn’t even walk properly, let alone breath. Ad the cardy looks like it is pilling badly.
Gwendoline looks amazing! It’s giving me evil queen/Maleficent vibes. Am here for it.
Kim looks like she never has any fun at these things. I don’t get the point of being so miserable and everything she does is so anti-woman to me. There are so many attendees that are celebrating fashion and playing with art and she shuffles in looking like a zombie and cinching herself within an inch of death for what? The male gaze? I assume most men rather have a woman who can breath and have fun.
For what? For people to talk about her. Mission accomplished! I also believe that much of what Kim does is actually for the female gaze, rather than the male gaze? She gives a vibe that she’s desperate for woman to be jealous of her, and doesn’t strike me as particularly sexual a person, despite her appearance.
Love, love, love Gwendoline! She has the presence and confidence to pull off that look.
When I saw Gwendolyn Christie having so much fun in her bonkers couture outfit I couldn’t hate a thing about it. She simply “made the outfit.”She’s a good interviewer too, she adds depth.
I don’t care for the white blonde hair for Kim, I never have, because I think her natural hair color is so striking and beautiful. That being said – if you’re going to bleach your hair that much, find a better deep conditioner. My bleached blonde hair which is several shades darker than this – it’s just golden blonde really, my natural color is an ashy medium to light brown and it’s dull looking – gets dry and I have to use hair masks and deep conditioner to avoid breakage and it looking dry. They put something on it at the salon, too, for moisture. So if my salon here in Kentucky can treat my dry hair, I would think Kim could moisturize hers better given who she is and where she lives. Something nice – her makeup looks great! The dress is meh to me. Make it not sheer and a jewel tone to symbolize flowers/plants like red or green? Or bronze? Or just get a new dress altogether.
I dont think that’s her hair,she shared pics on insta about a week ago,her hair was short and pinkish. This must be some type of extensions.
Yeah, I came to say the same thing. It looked like she tried to go blonde last week or so, fried the sh*t outta it and then had to get a short chemical cut bob so I was assuming that is extensions or a wig.
Kim couldn’t even breathe and talk when interviewed! lol… she is crazy. Why wear something like that? She couldn’t walk, talk and looked absolutely uncomfortable. The hair is bad too btw.
Christian Siriano doing commentary on E! Just couldn’t handle that ridiculous cardigan and didn’t hold back. The reactions to her whole look on Twitter were hilarious with the general consensus that she would need medical attention before the end of the night
Gwen Christie is everything
That lady really took her guts and a couple of ribs out and threw on a pilling cardigan from Marshall’s. 🥴😂😂😂
She really looked like she was taking shallow breaths! Sometimes it feels like she’s striving for cartoon or real-life anime. Makes me appreciate all the “unsnatched” waists out there keeping it real.
I’m not sure what I want to do first… pass Kim one of those defuzz things to deal with the pills on her cardi or give her a conditioning treatment for her hair?
Bad Bunny’s costume looks like a 1930’s unfinished gangster suit. Kim’s wrap does not compliment her tortured dress.
Gwen is a goddess!
Whatever Kim is wearing looks painful AF, but she get the job done: we are talking about her. Sigh.
Gwendoline looks incredible !
Yea some malfunction definitely happened there. No way would she willingly cover up
There’s no way that pilled old cardigan is part of the outfit. She looks raggedy and exhausted. The perimenopause is hitting her.
Someone needs to tell Kim about Olaplex. With her kind of money, how can her hair look so dry and her skin so dehydrated
I work on a period drama about a Scottish / North American family set in the 1780’s. I knit these grey shawls that the cast wear. Theirs were for practical purposes. Kim looked like she snatched something out her wardrobe to cover what that extreme corset was doing to her upper back