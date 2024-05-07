Met Gala co-chair Jennifer Lopez wore an icy Schiaparelli: love it or hate it?

It genuinely shocked me to see how many celebrities interpreted “The Garden of Time” to mean “metallics, icy, sand/beige, silver and white.” I think most people were expecting florals, colorful looks and interesting vintage. That’s not what we got. Jennifer Lopez, one of the Met Gala co-chairs, kind of got it wrong. That being said, this is one of her best red carpet looks in a while. J.Lo went with a custom Schiaparelli Couture and this is very sexy, flattering, all of it. I wish her makeup had been different, but overall, I really liked this.

Chris Hemsworth was another co-chair who did not really go for the theme. Chris and Elsa Pataky both wore Tom Ford, and Elsa wore a crown. Just… boring, really. The more I look at Chris’s look, the more Miami Vice it seems.

Phoebe Dynevor went for a woodland fairy vibe in this Victoria Beckham. I thought she looked cute, honestly. She wasn’t shooting for the moon, she just wanted to look pretty and she wanted something sort of comfortable.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Met Gala co-chair Jennifer Lopez wore an icy Schiaparelli: love it or hate it?”

  1. HandforthParish says:
    May 7, 2024 at 5:07 am

    I can’t with sheer everything.

    J Lo manages to make an exquisitely detailed dress look meh. It’s not bad, it’s just… meh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment