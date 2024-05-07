Met Gala co-chair Jennifer Lopez wore an icy Schiaparelli: love it or hate it?

It genuinely shocked me to see how many celebrities interpreted “The Garden of Time” to mean “metallics, icy, sand/beige, silver and white.” I think most people were expecting florals, colorful looks and interesting vintage. That’s not what we got. Jennifer Lopez, one of the Met Gala co-chairs, kind of got it wrong. That being said, this is one of her best red carpet looks in a while. J.Lo went with a custom Schiaparelli Couture and this is very sexy, flattering, all of it. I wish her makeup had been different, but overall, I really liked this.

Chris Hemsworth was another co-chair who did not really go for the theme. Chris and Elsa Pataky both wore Tom Ford, and Elsa wore a crown. Just… boring, really. The more I look at Chris’s look, the more Miami Vice it seems.

Phoebe Dynevor went for a woodland fairy vibe in this Victoria Beckham. I thought she looked cute, honestly. She wasn’t shooting for the moon, she just wanted to look pretty and she wanted something sort of comfortable.

